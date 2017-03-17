Happy Birthday to My Dad
As I have done every March 17 since I started this blog, I am wishing my Dad a Happy Birthday.
It is a tradition to note my previous similar posts on this special day.
He would have been 92 today.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Patterico, and bless the memory of your father.nk (dbc370) — 3/17/2017 @ 7:30 am
The positive influence and direction and all of the good memories will remain with you forever.Colonel Haiku (384e8e) — 3/17/2017 @ 7:49 am
He would be proud. Great tradition. He’Dustin (de9ab8) — 3/17/2017 @ 7:57 am
Erin go bragh! And Happy Birthday, and fond memories, to you and your Father! reffreff (9caf9a) — 3/17/2017 @ 8:14 am
This is one thing I’ve always loved about this blog. Happy Birthday!G (f85a02) — 3/17/2017 @ 9:09 am
Wish you were here. Pink Floyd (unplugged)[YouTube]papertiger (c8116c) — 3/17/2017 @ 11:22 am