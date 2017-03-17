Patterico's Pontifications

3/17/2017

Happy Birthday to My Dad

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 7:11 am

As I have done every March 17 since I started this blog, I am wishing my Dad a Happy Birthday.

It is a tradition to note my previous similar posts on this special day.

He would have been 92 today.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]

6 Responses to “Happy Birthday to My Dad”

  1. Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Patterico, and bless the memory of your father.

    nk (dbc370) 3/17/2017 @ 7:30 am

  2. The positive influence and direction and all of the good memories will remain with you forever.

    Colonel Haiku (384e8e) 3/17/2017 @ 7:49 am

  3. He would be proud. Great tradition. He’

    Dustin (de9ab8) 3/17/2017 @ 7:57 am

  4. Erin go bragh! And Happy Birthday, and fond memories, to you and your Father! reff

    reff (9caf9a) 3/17/2017 @ 8:14 am

  5. This is one thing I’ve always loved about this blog. Happy Birthday!

    G (f85a02) 3/17/2017 @ 9:09 am

  6. Wish you were here. Pink Floyd (unplugged)[YouTube]

    papertiger (c8116c) 3/17/2017 @ 11:22 am

