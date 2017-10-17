Russia Collusion Proved!
Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States, according to government documents and interviews.
Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show.
They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill.
We’ve all heard about the corrupt Uranium One deal. This story talks about a second decision that has received less attention: “approval for Rosatom’s Tenex subsidiary to sell commercial uranium to U.S. nuclear power plants in a partnership with the United States Enrichment Corp.” The story has too little detail for my taste about the specifics of millions being routed to the Clinton Foundation. Is this a reference to payments we already knew about, or new revelations? I’ve read the story a couple of times and it’s still not clear to me.
Still, the fact that someone connected to these payments was involved in bribery seems like a big deal. This information clearly would have jeopardized the Russian nuclear expansion deals — not to mention Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid. The fact that we are just learning this now is pathetic.
The exclamation point in the headline is irony, of course. No “collusion” between Hillary and the Russian government has been proved. But it stinks. It stinks to high heaven. At a minimum, the story illustrates the corrosive effect of foreign money being routed to entities connected to a political official. (Unless that official is Donald Trump, of course. In that case it’s OK and everybody will defend it or ignore it.)
I hope the story prompts an independent investigation. More likely, however, partisans like Hannity will scream about it and oversell the story, while Big Media will yawn and fail to follow up. And it will become a partisan football, just like everything else in this overly politicized nation.
Yay!
I say without irony: here’s hoping the insightful crowd here, or at least its more insightful members, can shed more light on this story. I’m trying to process it before I leave for work and it’s a little complicated.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/17/2017 @ 7:36 am
If money was being funneled to “Donald Trump Charities” as gifts, I’d be denouncing that, too. If some Russians were staying at a Trump hotel and paying their bill, not so much. Not sure what to think about Trump companies building a hotel overseas as even here in this country building permits for large projects are subject to “political favoritism.”Kevin M (752a26) — 10/17/2017 @ 7:48 am
I’ll be bipartisan and say that anyone guilty of such collusion should share the same fate:
“And it will become a partisan football, just like everything else in this overly politicized nation.”
Not if law enforcement does its GD job!Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 10/17/2017 @ 8:13 am
partisans like Hannity will scream about it and oversell the story,
One thing to keep in mind is that, Watergate to the contrary, Presidential scandals tend to break AFTER the President in question leaves office, and his partisans lose power. The clique that backed Obama and the Clintons has not left town. They haven’t even really considered packing their bags. I think they re over optimistic of their chances, mind. I think that, barring some extraordinary scandal, the Republicans will clean up in 2018, and the winners will be a whole lot less ‘collegial’ than the current bunch of ‘we’re so used to being the loyal opposition we don’t know how to win’ wimps. I think the Democrat establishment is in serious trouble, or none of this would be coming out at all. But it hasn’t lost its weight YET.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 10/17/2017 @ 8:59 am
Trump should have considered replacing the Obama appointees with competent people who want to support his agenda, but he didn’t because he didn’t think and he wasted his transition. Plus, maybe Trump isn’t such a great judge of employees after all.DRJ (15874d) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:03 am
It’s also confirmation that Trump never really had an agenda, so he never had a good idea of the personnel he needed to make it happen.DRJ (15874d) — 10/17/2017 @ 9:04 am
This scandal is sometimes used as an argument that Vladimir Putin could not have been against the election of Hillary Clinton. While Hillary Clinton backdates his opposition to her to 2011, when she made some pro forma complaints about the Russian Parliamentary elections, with the idea that therefore she could not have been working hand-in-glove with officials of the Russian Federation after that, so there must be innocent explanations.
But the break came in 2014 with the Euromaidan Revolution (Революція гідності) of February, 2014, which overthrew the Ukrainian President, Viktor Yanukovych. Victoria Nuland of the State Department played a key role in that, and Putin thought Victoria Nuland was one of Hillary’s women because she had worked under her while she was Secretary of State. (She really wasn’t, or else she would have left with her.)
All of this here with the uranium happened before 2014. It’s also supposed to be innocent because Hillary did not alone have the power to approve a transaction. This ignores the fact that she could offer counsel and inside information.Sammy Finkelman (26a080) — 10/17/2017 @ 10:12 am
