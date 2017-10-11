TRUMP THUGGERY: Trump Takes a Page from the Left, Threatens NBC License
As Susan Wright noted earlier, NBC reported this morning that Donald Trump “wanted what amounted to a nearly tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal” — a ludicrous request that appears to be what prompted Rex Tillerson to call Trump a “moron.” In typical authoritarian style, Trump is responding by denying the story . . . and also by threatening NBC’s broadcast license:
Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a "tenfold" increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017
With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017
I believe the NBC story because Trump is a) a liar and b) a f*cking moron. But that’s not the point.
The point is that we should all come together — all of us, every single one of us — to oppose this sort of anti-speech thuggery.
The left has a long and rich history of using the power of government regulation to threaten speech they don’t like, with threats to broadcast licenses being a particular favorite of the thugs. I documented just a few of the examples in a post from 2010:
Whether it’s Democrats’ threatening to pull Fox News’s broadcast license because they don’t like the content; or Harry Reid & Co. writing a mafia-style letter threatening ABC’s broadcast license over “The Path to 9/11″; or the DNC threatening Sinclair Broadcasting’s broadcast license over an anti-Kerry documentary; or Obama’s thugs threatening networks’ broadcast licenses over criticism from the NRA; or, most recently, Kathleen Sebelius suggesting that insurance companies had better not claim they’re raising rates because of ObamaCare, or they may find themselves regulated out of existence . . . based on these examples and many more, the public has a special need to fear Democrats’ bringing down the hammer when they engage in free speech.
Now this is officially going to become a position of the “right” as well. As least the idiot portion of the right — a group too large for comfort. And don’t kid yourself. With all the “fake news” caterwauling we constantly hear, Trump’s latest suggestion is sure to appeal to the dimwits who make up a part of Trump’s base. These would be the same authoritarian and reactionary types who shrug at Trump’s praise for Putin and Duterte, and applaud his calls to “open up the libel laws.” The Trumpers will laugh and clap wildly . . . while the anti-anti-Trumpers — the would-be “intellectuals” of the populist movement — will also laugh and clap wildly . . . but will then also say “come on, Trump is not being serious, but he has a point, doesn’t he? Plus we need to use the tactics of the left against them!”
Neither Trumper nor anti-anti-Trumper will spend a single solitary moment denouncing the thuggery on full display here. And Americans will look from Trumper to anti-anti-Trumper, and from anti-anti-Trumper to Trumper — but already it will be impossible to say which is which.
I’ve been documenting and railing about these sort of abuses for the greater part of my adult life. Until now, I have never seen it happen on the right. If it did, I missed it. I used to think of this sort of threat as an exclusively leftist tactic. And it is. But now it will be cheered by the right, because Trump.
There are few things I hate more than seeing the power of the government used to threaten or squelch speech. That behavior has been characteristic of every murderous authoritarian regime in modern history, and any politician taking even a step down that road should greatly concern every American citizen.
If you are defending this because it’s Trump, I have nothing in common with you. You are part of the problem.
To the rest of you: join me in denouncing this. I don’t care if the left denounces it too (as they inevitably will). The Trumpers and the anti-anti-Trumpers don’t understand this, but what’s right is right . . . even if the left happens to agree!
If you don’t understand that, then you’re letting the left dictate your belief system. You’re a sheep, and you deserve to be led to the metaphorical slaughter.
at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?
Happyfeet doesn’t seem to get it, but Trump will not president for very long. I concede his judicial appointments have been great, but that will not last.
What happens when the next president simply quotes Trump’s precedent? This will happen all the time. When the left does something that should outrage, but the fashionable are saying it’s no big deal, the citizens are yawning and playing Candy Crush, and the right wants to point out how outrageous the conduct is, the left will easily use their favorite argument: that the right are hypocrites. The headlines on Yahoo news or wherever will simply frame every conservative criticism of the next democrat president as “Republics hypocritical about president shutting down broadcast license.”
That’s a pretty safe prediction.Dustin (ba94b2) — 10/11/2017 @ 9:31 am
Um, they seem to reach a lot of houses. How do you think we got to this point, where our presidential choices were so poor? We as a society have a crippled popular culture, a crippled education system, and a crippled media, all overrun by massively powerful companies including GE.Dustin (ba94b2) — 10/11/2017 @ 9:32 am
I think this isn’t the first time Donald Trump has said soemthing like this. It’s been ignored the other times, too, because I think he doesn’t have the power to do this.
And besides, networks aren’t licensed, only television stations. The networks (or maybe everbody) used to be limited to owning only five.
Now Ted Kennedy was accused of trying to force Rupert Murdoch to sell a newspaper in Boston, although I don’t think anyone knows (maybe they know by now) who was behind the insertions into the 1987 continuing resolution.
I wrote about this here at comments 28 and 29: (a few typos corrected)
http://patterico.com/2017/01/03/garry-kasparov-the-united-states-has-a-putin-and-a-partisanship-problem/.Sammy Finkelman (9f1a19) — 10/11/2017 @ 9:32 am
8. Dustin (ba94b2) — 10/11/2017 @ 9:32 am
Campaign finance regulations, which severely limit the amount of money that can be given to a campaign by one person, except by the candidate himself.
This limits the choices almost entirely to professional politicians, who have to decide much too far in advance, and also causes candidates to drop out early.
A 1976 U.S. Supreme Court decision allowed very rich people to fund (or at least jump start) their own campaign, saying the First Amendment meant you couldn’t stop that.
So we can get candidates like Perot. Or Trump. Or Bloomberg, could have been too. Or Mark Zuckerberg.
That’s the actual answer.
You could say this was just another eample of Democratic party snake oil (a bad answer to Watergate, which was not about money)Sammy Finkelman (9f1a19) — 10/11/2017 @ 9:41 am
The camoaign finance :”reforms” of the 1970s actually institutionalied corruption, because they allowd for the creation of PACs which could give larger sums of money than any individual. Candidates can also gte money from their party.
None of this is any good.Sammy Finkelman (9f1a19) — 10/11/2017 @ 9:43 am
this sort of anti-speech thuggery
Never, unless you want all the conservative-learning shows and networks eliminated when the Democrats are in charge.
If you’re not in favor of free speech and free press for the organizations you disagree with, then you’re really not in favor of either.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 10/11/2017 @ 9:58 am
Patrick doesn’t remember “The Fairness Doctrine.”Mike K (b3dd19) — 10/11/2017 @ 9:59 am
This is a molehill and the author sees the Himalayas.
Color me gullible but I have no fear of the Trump admin. ever becoming a “murderous authoritarian regime”, that’s the sort of stuff the Resistance sputters.
When Trump actually starts a process in motion to silence NBC or any other network, let us know.
“You’re a sheep, and you deserve to be led to the metaphorical slaughter.“
Goodness.harkin (7dcbff) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:07 am
If you’re not in favor of free speech and free press for the organizations you disagree with, then you’re really not in favor of either.
i love free speech so much!
and please to understand, this is not good logics what you are offering above Mr. Bartowski
if it lost its broadcast license NBC would still be free to freely have the same free speech freedom as CNN and Lifetime and ESPN and Fox News
but why, given its abysmal record of spewing our nasty fake news, should it be entitled to MORE free speech than CNN and Lifetime and ESPN and Fox News?happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:07 am
That being said, what is the alternative.narciso (d1f714) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:20 am
First of all Patterico, one incident or statement by Trump does not mean it’s happening on the right or is cheered by the right. It may be cheered by avid Trump supporters but certainly not by “the right”. Secondly, if it’s cheered at all as you submit it is not being cheered “because Trump”. It’s being cheered because it will not stop from the left until they have it thrust upon themselves as well. It’s not “because Trump” it’s because it’s about time.
And I’m not saying it’s right, I’m just a tad more understanding of why it is cheered. I don’t want anybody’s rights diminished. I wish I could say that about the left. They shut us up at every opportunity.
Patterico, the left only agrees because it’s directed at them. If they really agreed they would have investigated Obamas lawfare against conservatives by the IRS etc.. They would demand an end to the nonsense of “hate speech” and demand that all universities have free speech. They do none of these things because they know they don’t have to since the good people on our side, like you, will give them credit which they don’t deserve. When you awaken to the culture war please let us know. You are defending the left that had 97% o all media outlets supporting Hillary and who since her defeat have held an ongoing hissy fit 24/7 for ten months. They disrespect the country and the symbols that represent it and you want to continue to allow taxpayer funding for a bunch of spoiled millionaires who work for a bunch of leftist billionaires? Forgetaboutit!Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:21 am
but why, given its abysmal record of spewing our nasty fake news, should it be entitled to MORE free speech than CNN and Lifetime and ESPN and Fox News?
Better if we’d opposed Trump, let Hillary win, and had her threatening Fox’s license. That would be OK per the NT’s.Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:25 am
Also: maybe a threat to NBC et al., is beneficial: it reminds what’s left of the honest left that “this can happen to you too.”
For those horrified by the very idea of “tit for tat,” a reminder: remember how the left delighted in using Special Counsel to harass every republican in sight during the 80’s? That stopped by agreement ONLY when the GOP started using them in the Clinton years. Miraculously, democrats saw the light and the special counsel law was not renewed.
Sorry NT’s, but the noble and Romneyesque idea that you can keep your hands in your pockets in this endless mud fight is quaint and nice but the left takes advantage of you every time.Harcourt Fenton Mudd (5e0a82) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:30 am
Ronald Reagan wanted to rid the world of nuclear weapons and damn near got rid of ballistic delivery systems at Reykjavik. He and Gorbachev STARTed the world on the path to deep reductions in missiles and throwweight and today we have about 10% on each side compared to 1985.
Now Trump wants to build back up to the insane levels of the 1980’s?
They compare him to Reagan. I remember Reagan and Trump is no Reagan at all. Anyone who wants to go back to the days of 20,000 H-bombs IS a fukking moron. I don’t see how you could debate the point.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:30 am
Did you copy that comment from a Hillary speech? That’s just the sort of attitude and statement that turns a voter into a Trump supporter. Instead if “dimwits” use Deplorables, you know you want to.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:31 am
And don’t tell me “it can’t happen here”. It hasn’t been all that long that thousands of Trumpkins and other gonsels complained to the FCC about Stephen Colbert’s “cock-holster” tirade (and the FCC told them to go pound sand).nk (dbc370) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:31 am
26, Hillary wouldnt waste her time on Fox, maybe just Tucker himself – Breitbart and Alex Jones would be her white whales.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:32 am
The MiC would never, ever slaughter sheep. At least not while they’re still producing wool. He knows he can continue to shear them, season after season, just as he has since he inherited his father’s clippers.Rick Ballard (ada478) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:33 am
North Korea, Iran. I win.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:34 am
Probably the stupidest argument the Trump diehards have is “I guess you would have preferred ______” when we tried so very hard NOT to have to make that choice.
There were worse candidates, but that does not mean we needed to choose the worst ourselves. We had some stellar choices to run against the Hildabeast, but we chose Yosemite Sam. Given our druthers it would have been a landslide in the GOP favor instead of the ass-backwards and unconvincing win Trump achieved.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:35 am
Tucker would be found after committing suicide by shooting himself in the head. Twice.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:36 am
North Korea, Iran. I win.
If you need 20,000 H-bombs (enough to dig a hole to the planet’s core in either one of those countries) than you’re a moron, too. I don’t think you are, but that’s an asinine statement.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/11/2017 @ 10:36 am
there’s absolutely no way to know if NBC has for real sources or not (they lie a LOT)
Not to pick on you, harkin, because others have said essentially the same thing, but if Obama had threatened the broadcasting license of a conservative network, Trump supporters would be calling for his impeachment.
I guess it’s easier to have ethics that adapt to the situation.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 10/11/2017 @ 11:02 am
@29 Actually I copied it from Patterico’s blog post.Davethulhu (fab944) — 10/11/2017 @ 11:06 am
happyfeet makes a good point. Who gets such a license and how? Highest bidder? Lottery? Good luck? First in line? Bribes?
I’m guessing there is some legislative piffle about the limited spectrum is to be licensed so as to be used for the public good. If so, how are Trump’s comments out of line?Fred Z (05d938) — 10/11/2017 @ 11:10 am
So the solution is more speech, but how is that working out when a mere commentator like Shapiro, needs a security convoy to get to Berkeley.narciso (d1f714) — 10/11/2017 @ 11:11 am
It’s laughable to think Trump is a threat to free speech. Seriously, how could a lying moron who’s not running our federal government accomplish that? Does he suffer bouts of malevolent competence between idiotic tweets?
There are more worrisome developments to be concerned about:
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/452506/donald-trump-courts-lawyers-legal-resistance
Fortunatley, Leo is on it, as is McConnell, who believe it or not just announced a streamlined process for appointing federal judges to the lower courts.Lenny (5ea732) — 10/11/2017 @ 11:23 am