Jackass
…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
“We have a lot of shippers and a lot of people who work with the shippers who don’t want the Jones Act lifted.” — Donald J. Trump, explaining why it took him over a week to waive the Jones Act.
Just . . . jackass.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:01 am
there’s no attempt at an argument here what would convince me President Trump has said or done anything wrong
but i do see that puerto rico seems to have comfortably transitioned to an extortionary stance we didn’t see in Texas or Floridahappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:05 am
Mayor bimbo found time to locate a t-shirt shop for her unimpressive chest advertisement.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:12 am
or did some lunatic democrat fly it in?mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:13 am
No, numbnuts. They disparage the Jack Ass..
“Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to ‘get Trump.’ Not fair to FR or effort!” Trump tweeted.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:16 am
No one person can do much — except when, by doing something like waiving the Jones Act — they can empower others to do things.
I read the piece about how Trump visit to a golf club supposedly delayed the Puerto Rico response, and came away not too convinced that it mattered — except for optics, as to which Trump shares Chris Christie’s skill for looking like he doesn’t give a damn. But waiting that long on the Jones Act is inexcusable. And his priorities, as always, are as follows:
1. Donald Trump
2. Donald Trump
3. Donald Trump
The well-being of Puerto Rico is on the list — to the extent that it influences priorities 1, 2, or 3. Otherwise, like everything else in the world, it’s absent.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:19 am
Some narratives never die
http://nypost.com/2017/09/29/liberals-deal-with-hefs-legacy-how-the-kgb-duped-oliver-stone-other-commentsnarciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:20 am
I’m not sure how much even that inexcusable failure mattered.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:21 am
Reid then asked her about Trump’s outrageous tweets. “Did anyone tell you to go out yesterday and to name Donald Trump as you were making your pleas for help?”
“Actually, I was asking for help,” Yulin Cruz said. “I wasn’t saying anything nasty about the president. but don’t take my word for it. General Buchanan, a three star general, has said as one of the first comments he’s made about the Puerto Rico situation that he doesn’t have enough troops to get the situation under control.
“So, who am I? I’m just a little mayor from the capital city of San Juan. This is a three-star general telling the world right now he does not have the appropriate means and tools to take care of the situation. This is what we have, one goal. It is to save lives. I tweeted this morning that this is a time when everyone shows their true colors.
“I have no time for distractions. All I have is time for people to move forward, get help and what kind of a Puerto Rican, what kind of a human would I be if I know of other mayors that are getting no water and no food and I just look the other way and just had my city taken care of? So I will continue to do whatever I have to do, say whatever I have to say, compliment the people I need to compliment and call out the people I need to call out. this isn’t about me.
“This isn’t about anyone. This is about lives that are being lost. If things do not get done properly, real quickly.”Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:21 am
The bottleneck is at the ports, it seems the mayor spends more time with marrow and at the podiumnarciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:24 am
Of course when you yell genocide its much easier to ignore you.narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:25 am
Presidunce spends more time cheating on his golf score.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:29 am
in large measure what we’re seeing is the CNN Jake Tapper fake news media shifting away from their failed attempts to capitalize on the NFL flag-hating fiasco to attempting to paste a katrina narrative on puerto rico
me i’m immune to this, cause i’m a critical thinker what’s juiced-up on tasty vanilla frappe
i can see clearly now the rain is gonehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:29 am
Yes her priorities have been solid to date, lgbt and seiu:narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:36 am
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carmen_Yul%C3%ADn_Cruz
Patterico, I think you mean “waive” not “repeal” at the end of your final sentence. Presidents don’t repeal laws; there was a day when they didn’t waive them, either.
[Yes, thank you, I fixed it. — P]Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:38 am
I’m gonna bet that Puerto Rico’s supplies are being unloaded by union workers under union rules.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:39 am
I see no reason to mitigate Trumps callous lifestyle because of political ID.
DK..
The wreckage wrought by Maria to the grid alone is so extensive that it could take years to repair:
The damage is so severe that simply repairing the electrical grid may not be an option. “We really should think in terms of rebuilding at this point,” says Ken Buell, director of Emergency Response and Recovery with the US Department of Energy. Paying for it will be a challenge, however: the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA, is bankrupt, with at least $9 billion in debt, The New York Times reported in July. “They’re saying as far as economic impact, we’re talking probably billions of dollars of impact,” Buell says. “So it’s a big deal.”Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:39 am
It’s all about who you believe.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:41 am
dirgibbles!
we need moar dirgibbles!
dirgibbles have a superpower what lets them sail right over the squalid failmerican ports and the trashy union port-trash what infest themhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:41 am
The Elitists (Trump/Kushner Ivanka) and their twisted enablers just don’t get it.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:42 am
17… Bingo!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:42 am
Some folks busy themselves propping up the new Katrina narrative.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:43 am
That’s a more fundamental problem how do you rebuild that much infrastructure?narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:45 am
Harvey was different…cuz….Texas
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/timeline/president_donald_trump.htmlBen burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:46 am
how do you rebuild that much infrastructure?
maybe as part of a larger infrastructure package
“If you can’t solve a problem, enlarge it.”happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:48 am
They’d probably get better response in Puerto Rico if they paid federal taxes. Instead, they pay an equivalent amount to the Puerto Rican government, which squanders it.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:49 am
The fact is that Puerto Rico has been destroyed by two hurricanes. Big decisions will have to be made as to the cost of its rebuilding!” Trump said in an early morning Tweet.
Later Friday, during a speech on tax policy, Trump said, “Ultimately, the government of Puerto Rico will have to work with us to determine how this massive rebuilding effort…will be funded.” Trump said the effort “will end up being one of the biggest ever” and noted that Puerto Rico already had “a tremendous amount of debt.”Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:51 am
I wonder what would be said if Trump sent an additional 30,000 military personnel down there. Probably something about an invasion. Has the governor asked for this? Or are we back at the Katrina thing where Bush was lambasted for not doing what the governor (and therefore the law) forbade him from doing?Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:53 am
They will rebuild it with American Tax-Payers hard earned money. Ans we will have to read what a f##ked up people we are.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:53 am
Print some more t-shirts instead of helping out Mayor dumb a**.
Rosello seems understanding of the complexity of the problem
https://mobile.twitter.com/NewYearsDani/status/913989685944385536/photo/1narciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:54 am
No bootstraps for Puerto Rico says elitist..
“Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:54 am
#28: I must not be reading this right because I don’t see the slam against Trump. It almost sounds like you agree with him.
In any event, I am pretty sure that Trump cannot just order the infrastructure rebuilt.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:55 am
I’m sure mayor dip sh## would prefer the raping of her island by the Grifters Clinton. They know how to FU## an island better than anyone.mg (31009b) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:55 am
I guess Mexico can pound sand. Let them eat panocha.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:57 am
As we all know, there are stupid or callous workers “helping” us everyday at the Post Office and at cell phone and cable providers. Why couldn’t Trump work at one of those places where his childish tantrums would, at most, get him a meaningless promotion?DRJ (15874d) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:57 am
Moody’s and S&P need to move the ball down the field and explain to puerto rico’s luckless bondholders that they chose poorly and you can’t get blood out of a turnip (unless it’s some kinda weirdo blood turnip)happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:58 am
33.
I always applaud when Trump shows he can walk on all fours.Ben burn (266dcf) — 9/30/2017 @ 9:59 am
Puerto Rico is an island, Kevin M. There is no way to get help there other than a massive military effort, since the airports and ports are not functioning well. Who has the power to send in those resources? Trump, and only Trump, because he is the executive who commands our military. It is an unusual situation compared to Texas and Florida, but it does not take a genius to understand what needs to be done.DRJ (15874d) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:01 am
the ladies at the Ravenswood Post Office they’re sweet as bread and butter pickles
plus the office itself is an architectural marvelhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:02 am
Bush let the D’s brand him as ineffective and as as racist after Katrina.steveg (d20518) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:03 am
Ms. San Juan is asking the feds to rescue and fix her city RFN.
The emergecy feds do best when the state and local governments are at least marginally competent.
She should be too busy opening roads, bridges, intersections for supplies and providing security
for those supplies to complain. She needs to have her people on the ground routing supplies to distribution centers and from there out to points. Prioritizing lists of who needs what where.
Or we could let them eat cake, on dainty gold plates with golden napkins. Preferably quietly, so as not to disturb Trump when he is tweeting.DRJ (15874d) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:03 am
He is providing resources and she’s doing the Kanye west impression.
Now with w we saw what the reward for behaving civilly was, just a short while her attention was focused a terrorist, who killed scores of peoplenarciso (d1f714) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:03 am
@DRJ:There is no way to get help there other than a massive military effort, since the airports and ports are not functioning well.
Without roads, airports, or power, a “massive military effort” can’t even help itself, much less the population. Any help to Puerto Rico has to start at the edges and work in, and it’s going to take time. Throwing warm bodies at it doesn’t make it go faster.Frederick (a81afc) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:06 am
mayor trigglypuff looks like she’d like panocha and cake both thank you very much keep it coming or it’s genocidehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:08 am
It’s difficult to set up distribution systems on an island cluttered with debris and landslides, and without equipment to clear routes.DRJ (15874d) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:09 am
drones we need drones
but amazon turdlord jeffy bezos bogarts all the drones
this is genocidehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/30/2017 @ 10:11 am
