Steve Bannon Needles Trump by Agreeing to Headline Rally for Roy Moore
Axios reports that Steve Bannon will be headlining a rally for Roy Moore, who is opposing Trump’s pick Luther Strange in a runoff election to be held on Tuesday:
Steve Bannon is heading to Alabama Sunday night to rally for Judge Roy Moore on Monday night with Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty.
Why it matters: This rally is three days after President Trump, Bannon’s former boss, was in Alabama rallying for Moore’s opponent — Mitch McConnell’s favored candidate Luther Strange. For Bannon to make a rare public appearance in such close proximity to Trump shows how invested he is in this race specifically, and attacking McConnell more generally. Another former White House adviser, Sebastian Gorka, rallied with Sarah Palin for Moore on Thursday.
From a source close to Bannon: “Steve is coming to Alabama to support President Trump against the Washington establishment and Mitch McConnell. Steve views Judge Moore as a fierce advocate of Trump and the values he campaigned on.”
Bannon’s Breitbart has been slamming Trump for endorsing Strange. There’s a little jostling for Supreme Alpha Male Status going on here. As Susan Wright noted earlier, the Trump folks did not give Breitbart media credentials to Trump’s pro-Strange rally. [UPDATE: According to this post, one Breitbart reporter ended up getting in late with media credentials after initially being denied entry. Another entered without media credentials as a standard rally attendee.] Now Bannon is needling Trump by showily supporting Moore, who is likely to win.
By the way, Moore does not deserve to win. My negative view of Roy Moore was cemented a long time ago, when he defied a court order to remove a monument to the Ten Commandments from the Alabama state Supreme Court building. Regardless of what I think of the ruling, the Rule of Law requires that court orders be challenged in court — or, failing that, by amending the fundamental documents that govern courts’ interpretation. You can’t just defy the court, unless the court order is so breathtakingly at odds with morality that to follow it would be monstrous to follow it (such as a court order to enslave someone).
I’d like you to read a quote from Judge Bill Pryor, who in 2003 argued for the removal of Moore from the Supreme Court of Alabama. The link to the official transcript is lost to history, so I take this quote from a 2004 post from BeldarBlog:
The stakes here are high, because this case raises a fundamental question. What does it mean to have a government of laws and not of men? ….
….
Every one of these citizens, and thousands more who come before the courts, must know that the final orders of the courts will decide their disputes, even if that citizen disagrees with that order. Someone has to lose, and virtually always, the losing litigant thinks he was right and the court was wrong. This court must provide the answer that no citizen, whether rich or poor, powerful or weak, is above the law.
As I mentioned a moment ago, the judicial branch of our government, both our federal government and our state government, as human institutions, are imperfect. They sometimes make mistakes. Even terrible ones. We correct some of those mistakes on appeal. Sometimes the appeals court, even the Supreme Court gets it wrong, too. Fortunately, our Constitution gives us remedies.
I stand by my remarks from 1997 that we’re called by God to do what is right. But we’re called to exercise our constitutional rights in fulfilling his will.
We can elect lawmakers, legislatures, to change the law. We can elect presidents to appoint judges faithful to the law. We, the people, can even amend the Constitution itself. That is what our nation did when it abolished slavery with the 13th Amendment, which overruled the abominable decision of the Supreme Court in Dred Scott versus Sanford. But the refusal of a party to comply with a court order, whether the court order is right or wrong, is not a remedy provided by the Constitution.
Because Chief Justice Roy Moore, despite his special responsibility as the highest judicial officer of our state, placed himself above the law, by refusing to abide by a final injunction entered against him, and by urging the public through the news media to support him, and because he is totally unrepentant, this court regrettably must remove Roy Moore from the office of Chief Justice of Alabama. The rule of law upon which our freedom depends, whether a judge, a police officer, or a citizen, demands no less.
Most recently, Moore suggested that 9/11 might have been a punishment for the United States rejecting God. He has also said “maybe Putin is right” given Putin’s rejection of gay marriage —
adding this about Putin: “Maybe he’s more akin to me than I know.”
He’s actually a perfect Trumper. I’m surprised Trump supported Strange at all.
Actually, it looks like Trump is starting to regret that decision. The polls show Moore winning decisively — and even Trump is starting to recognize that, saying that his support of Moore’s opponent Luther Strange might have been a “mistake” and that he will fully support Moore if he wins the runoff on Tuesday.
Roy Moore does not deserve to be in the U.S. Senate. But he is almost certainly going to be. Hey, if Donald Trump is going to be in the White House, what the hell, right? Just let anybody in anywhere. Something something tear it all down something something.
And when it happens, Alpha Male Steve Bannon will be there grinning. Your move, Trump.
it’s unfortunate Alabama has such bad choices
Seeing as this was a precursor to the cleansing that extended to Columbus and juniper
sierra,
I do indeed vouch that the language Patterico quoted from my blog was, in turn, taken by me word for word from an Alabama state document posted on the Alabama state website, but for whatever reasons it’s been moved or taken down. The original link was this:
http://www.judicial.state.al.us/documents/coj33_transcript.pdf
I also recall reading, with considerable professional appreciation, then AG Pryor’s cross-examination of Moore before that closing argument. It was an excellent example of how a skilled and patient cross-examiner can deal with a bloviating and argumentative charlatan. I don’t recall if it was part of that same transcript or elsewhere, though, and alas, while I often save copies of such linked documents (especially .pdfs) myself, I fear the saved copy, if any, has gotten lost in one or another of my transitions to new desktop PCs since then.
Someone on the Luther Strange campaign should be mining those source documents and using them in this primary. In the cold hard light of day, Roy Moore is an ugly character.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/23/2017 @ 12:52 pm
Yes I didisagree with his theological viewpoint, we are due a great judgment for knowing the truth and ignoring it, but that is not a manifestation of certain outcome. The rally fell flat from the one two years ago, because many promises have been unfulfillednarciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 1:10 pm
Back at the ranch, corkers handiwork yields bitter fruit:
https://mobile.twitter.com/SecStudiesGrp/status/911678777129762816?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 1:13 pm
I assume that the good people of Alabama are voting for Moore because thy think he’ll support their values, even if the way he does it is outrageous. Strange thinks too much.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 1:14 pm
Mctyrtle was the kiss of death.narciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 1:21 pm
Two reforms I would make:
1. The government offers $200/month to anyone who agrees to give up their vote. They can reconsider once per decade.
2. In order to gain the franchise, ALL prospective voters must pass the Citizenship Test administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. One must be a citizen, or applying for citizenship to take the test.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 2:14 pm
@13
1. Based on the last election, and assuming that only eligible voters who didn’t vote in that election take your offer, you’re now spending $264 billion per year.
2. Literacy tests, which is what you’re proposing, have historically been a weapon of discrimination. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Literacy_testDavethulhu (3a2442) — 9/23/2017 @ 2:26 pm
Coming soon, in Marvel’s Tales to Astonish #45:
Judge Roy Moore vs Luther Strange.
“Not all the President’s power could save me.”
I’d just repeal the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th Amendments and cut off the right to vote at age 65. (In 1789, few people lived to that age.) This country was intended to be governed by relatively prosperous, relatively young and capable men, not welfare queens and dotards.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:02 pm
@Davethulhu:Dishonestly administered literacy tests, which is what Kevin M. is not proposing, have historically been a weapon of discrimination, true.
An actual test, fairly administered, would only be discriminatory in the “disparate impact” sense, which would be quite enough for the courts to throw them out.
Do you know Southern racists burned sugar with oxygen the entire time the Jim Crow laws were in effect? Yes they did. And I believe Kevin M. does too.Frederick (a81afc) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:04 pm
That sounds like poll taxes and literacy tests, raaaaaacistPatterico (115b1f) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:04 pm
I am joking if it is not otherwise obviousPatterico (115b1f) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:05 pm
Hilarious that after I posted that I see that someone else made the same point but (unlike me) unironically.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:05 pm
[UPDATE: According to this post, one Breitbart reporter ended up getting in late with media credentials after initially being denied entry. Another entered without media credentials as a standard rally attendee.]Patterico (115b1f) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:12 pm
@20
You wound me, Patterico.
Also, for the first point, I was pointing out that he just created a new entitlement on par with medicaid, what he’s suggesting is the opposite of a poll tax.Davethulhu (3a2442) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:13 pm
If these are discriminatory tests, why are they OK now? Anyone who wants to become a citizen (often brown) has to pass one. Why should people who are born here — who really ought to have an advantage anyway — be given a vote just because of their age?
The “literacy tests” were discriminatory because the test was different for different takers.
Whites got “Name the famous general Robert E ___”
Blacks got “Describe the history of cloture in the US Senate.”
———-
Patterico might be right about a poll tax though. Forgoing money might be viewed as a tax. Hard to say what the Supreme Court will view as a tax.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:14 pm
If I handled this happyfeet style I would ignore the factual inaccuracy, make excuses, say he didn’t bring it up early enough, fail to apologize, and come up with other distractions.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:14 pm
They’d have to ask Barack Obama whether he wanted the provision characterized as a tax.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:16 pm
Yet were confronting Russian forces in Syria, I thought he wee a Russian poodle.narciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:19 pm
Dave, I think $240 billion is low as some that did vote would view their vote as worth less than $2400/year. Maybe $200/year would suffice.
But whatever, given the stupid stuff we spend money on it’s hard to say that people who value their vote would not make better choices.
Alternatively, one could simply require that those on public support (NOT including insurance programs) surrender the right to vote while receiving public assistance.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:20 pm
More realistically, though, if there were ever something like a Guaranteed Annual Income, those receiving it would have to be denied the franchise lest things get (further) out of hand.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:24 pm
Meanwhile the NFL Commissioner attacks Trump for disrespecting the NFL (by suggesting that players who kneel during the Anthem are disrespectful to the nation).
Just another day in Condi’s path to the Commissioner’s office.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:27 pm
It’s the “any other tax” in the 24th Amendment which bothers me. Because it prevents me from limiting the franchise to those who pay taxes, and disenfranchising those who don’t (including those who are carrying over a $1 billion net operating loss deduction).
Actually, if we could just do that — limit the franchise to those who pay taxes — we could just leave the 15th, 19th and 26th Amendments alone. They would no longer make much difference.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:30 pm
How long has it been since we’ve has a commissioner who understands football.narciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:30 pm
By the way, that’s what “poll tax” meant originally. A per capita (“poll” meant head) on the King’s subjects, whether they voted or not.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:32 pm
Everyone pays excise taxes. Most pay sales taxes. Do you REALLY want to weld INCOME taxes into the Constitution?Kevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:32 pm
How long has it been since we’ve has a commissioner who cares about football.
FIFYKevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:33 pm
*tax* on the King’s subjectsnk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:33 pm
It would be optional. A State could grant the right to vote to 5-year olds if it wanted to. All the provisions regarding voting in the Constitution are restrictions on exclusion, not inclusion. I just want that restriction removed and a state could limit the franchise to taxpayers or not, as it chose.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:40 pm
@32. The kids know their future is soccer.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:41 pm
The state cannot change who can vote in federal elections if Congress has passed a law covering the matter. For example, California cannot allow non-citizens to vote in federal elections. I would not be terribly surprised, though, if they allowed them to vote in state elections.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:52 pm
BTW, that was Andrew Jackson, who extended the franchise to poor people. That’s his America-changing legacy. Not the Battle of New Orleans and not the Trail of Perpetual B!tching and Moaning.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 3:53 pm
The state cannot change who can vote in federal elections if Congress has passed a law covering the matter.
I doan theenk so:
Is there some other provision that I’m missing? That limits the franchise instead of limiting burdens on it?nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:05 pm
@31. Just another day in Condi’s path to the Commissioner’s office.
A Russian expert helming the NFL; now there’s a kick in the End Zone.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:13 pm
Jackson didn’t actually extend the franchise. He just channeled the political power of the “common folk” and the West–the West meaning back then west of the Appalachian Mountains. In Jackson’s era, the only state west of the Mississippi was Missouri.kishnevi (4e0188) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:17 pm
@ nk (#35): You’re right about “poll taxes,” and imagine my surprise and confusion when, after exiting a Saturday afternoon matinee performance of “Miss Saigon” on March 31, 1990, my then-wife and I found ourselves smack dab in the middle of charging and counter-charging lines of London riot police and “poll tax protesters” demonstrating against the Thatcher government. We’d just witnessed the fall of Saigon on the stage, and then outside on the streets, here was a London taxi turned on its side, on fire; there were store windows shattered, with looters stepping in and out. And here came the Bobbies with their riot shields! Run run run! Wait we’re Americans, why are we running? Because we’ll be trampled if we don’t, turn right turn right. Pant-pant-pant, crouch, which way next?
Eventually, by continuing at right angles to the surging, we managed to get to the periphery, where we hailed a working taxi and made it to our very nice hotel (it was a business trip), where we watched the rest of the riot on the lobby bar’s TV screens with John Travolta, whom I already didn’t much like but not cannot abide in even small doses.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:32 pm
Forgot the link: Poll Tax Riots.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:33 pm
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/22/five-stories-the-establishment-media-killed-this-week/?utm_source=site-sharenarciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:34 pm
And errata (#52): *now cannot abide ….Beldar (fa637a) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:34 pm
It’s Achaea, Gulf of Patras.
Fires, erosion, arid climate, low rainfall, high elevation, grazing over thousands of years, a combination of all those things. It’s greener in the bottomlands.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:42 pm
Have one more.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:45 pm
Ach! The symbolism…
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/09/23/hhs-secretary-price-will-stop-using-private-planes-until-internal-review-is-completed.htmlBen burn (96ff85) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:56 pm
#45: the last sentence you posted allows Congress to override the state law as to “manner” of elections. In 1887, the US Congress disenfranchised women in Utah (the state had enfranchised them in 1870) as it dealt with incorporating Mormon Utah into the Union. Not clear that this would be Constitutional today, although the Plessy-era court thought it was.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:59 pm
“Bannon’s “thermonuclear” revenge play threatens to throw the Republican Party into a chaos from which it may not recover. The schadenfreude factor is off the charts. Take just one hilarious angle to this thing, the embarrassingly shameless effort by the McConnell PAC to cling to the hated Trump like a barnacle as it pushes to keep Moore out of office.
This is the text of a TV ad for Luther Strange funded by the Senate Leadership Committee:
“Which Alabama conservative was endorsed by the NRA and National Right to Life Committee? Big Luther Strange,” the ad asks. “Who’s fighting with President Trump to build the wall? Big Luther Strange, again. And, who did President Trump give his complete and total endorsement to? That’s right: Big Luther Strange.”
http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/features/taibbi-steve-bannon-splits-from-trump-hilarity-ensues-w504732Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/23/2017 @ 5:04 pm
Thank you, Kevin. It seems to be a proto-RICO, including asset forfeiture of Polygamy Indulging Church Organizations. PICO?nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 5:09 pm
But those Manifest Destiny fat-bellied bastards in DC, New York, Boston and Philadelphia, with their packed Congress and their packed courts, did anything they wanted in the West after the War, didn’t they?nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 5:16 pm
Mattis did not deny US may use kinetic weapons on NorKs in response to questions today. http://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/12716/watch-the-navys-electromagnetic-railguns-autoloader-feed-a-multi-shot-salvo?iid=sr-link1Ben burn (96ff85) — 9/23/2017 @ 5:17 pm
Well, actually, the first hint was from the Hopalong Cassidy/Bar-20 books by Clarence Mulford. It’s too bad he only had one plot for all of them, because they are amazingly good otherwise. They’re how I was introduced to Herbert Spencer, too.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 5:36 pm
One series that they were talking about at the horde was beam pipers space Viking series.narciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 5:49 pm
The London Cab and the London Cabbie have become legends. To get their license, cabbies had to memorize the entire map of London. They called it The Knowledge. Having a bunch of unemployed losers with GPS try to take their livelihood is almost sacrilegious. I don’t like the Uber losers in Chicago, either. They do not have the driving skills of a professional cab driver.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 6:12 pm
@78. They’re truly amazing.
The Black Cabs are classic rides, too. Co-worker w/my Dad purchased one and had it shipped back stateside when transferred back to use as their family car.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/23/2017 @ 6:16 pm
@83. which is not to say that stinky old ww2-era “queen” has “royal blood” what makes her any better than the average london street hooker?
About half a billion dollars.
It’s a cinch her Crown Jewels are worth more than yours.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/23/2017 @ 6:37 pm
So much for Bannon’s future needling…
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-stumps-strange-alabama-hell-campaign-moore-wins/story?id=50036719
Too much effort wasted by the HaterTrumps again.BuDuh (fc15db) — 9/23/2017 @ 6:47 pm
In other news:narciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 6:48 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/ChristianStork?p=s
Trump just wanted to go to a rally and get adulated.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 6:50 pm
What Bannon wants is to be important.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 6:51 pm
62. Kevin M (752a26) — 9/23/2017 @ 4:59 pm
In 1887, Utah was a territory, so Congress had to right too make most rules.
Utah didn’t become a state until 1896. I once saw a small 45 star flag, which would have bene the flag until Oklahoma was admitted to the Uion as a state in 1907.
I never heard that Utah had given women the rught to vote. I guess it didn’t get mentioned because it is always said that Wyoming was the first to do so, in 1869.
It also wouldn’t be constittional now because of the nineteenth amendment.Sammy Finkelman (ff268d) — 9/23/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Well he was a big hit in that speech two years ago, but times have changed.narciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 6:54 pm
4. Beldar (fa637a) — 9/23/2017 @ 12:52 pm
It sounds like they are afraid tio accuse him of being “politically incorrect” so maybe they are nit even hinting at Moore being a grabdstander. That may be self-defeating.
Irump made a claim in his speech taht every Senator he called earlier this year (for the Obamacare skinny repeal?) asked for something and he used a southern accent in describing this – he said they all wanted ameeting with the presidnet but Strange said to Trump whatever he wants he’s for. trump also claimed Strange didn’t even know Mitch McConnell.
In round 1, Moore got 39%, Strange got 32% and Brooks got 20%.
Interestung that Moore is so pro-Russian now.Sammy Finkelman (ff268d) — 9/23/2017 @ 7:01 pm
That’s a proxy Trump – GOPe – Cruz breakdown for round 1, but that qualifies me only for a Hotels.com commercial.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 9/23/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Thanks for informing us all of that fact, which I already discussed in the post. Quote from the post:
Not enough effort by the TrumpButtKissers expended in reading what they criticize.
SHOCKA!Patterico (115b1f) — 9/23/2017 @ 7:07 pm
How many times can they kick the football:narciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 7:27 pm
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/09/ri-yong-ho-nuclear-negotiations/540060/
This is what the first judge that ruled against Roy Moore did subsequently:narciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 8:48 pm
http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/05/justice/alabama-abortion-federal-court-ruling/index.html?hpt=hp_t2
109 – I missed that part of the Bill Of Rights about chopping up inconvenient unborn people.harkin (fc9aef) — 9/23/2017 @ 8:52 pm
Its on the preamble, it appears that extraordinary sanctions have been imposed on some as politicallynarciso (d1f714) — 9/23/2017 @ 9:02 pm
incorrect opinions and not for any criminal offense. Such as failure to enforce statutory law. Now as compatec to judge walker for example who used his own judgment to disqualify a duly established referendum, there of course was no attempt to disqualify him, because it is the opinion of the bien pensant.
I love when lawyers pervert the law then go about saying if you don’t support the perversion then you are bad.
Lawyers in this sense are so stuck on precedent they don’t realize when that very precedent paves the road to hell.
Moore is kooky but go right young man, when we tire of it, we’ll let you know.
We need many many more tilting right, not RINOsKRS One (987b85) — 9/23/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Thing is, crazy people make their problems other people’s problems. Yeah, as a state supreme court justice he was Alabama’s headache and nowhere near its biggest one. But in the U.S. Senate, sponging off the entire country and voting on things that affect the entire country, he becomes everybody’s headache.nk (dbc370) — 9/23/2017 @ 9:50 pm
@110 here you go: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roe_v._WadeDavethulhu (3a2442) — 9/23/2017 @ 10:18 pm