Valerie Plame Reminds Everyone of Her Utter Vacuity
[guest post by JVW]
Let’s treat this as a how-to.
Step One
Find an article that appears to make a point or two with which you agree. Don’t bother to read the whole thing or investigate its source, just start Tweeting your recommendation of it [note: I am including screen caps in anticipation of all her Tweets being deleted]:
Step Two
When the blowback inevitably comes because you didn’t notice that you had just promoted an anti-Semitic article, double down in the most condescending manner possible:
Step Three
Play the old “Hey, I’m just talking candidly about my own people (well, kinda sorta)” card:
Step Four
Make appeals to pacifism and insist that everyone has taken the quotes out of context, even if you haven’t actually read the entire article:
Step Five
Insist that it’s your critics who have a blinkered view of reality, not your own lazy and incurious self:
Step Six
Realize that you are completely exposed and start furiously backpedaling and apologizing:
Do you suppose we can get Naomi Watts to reprise the role in Fair Game 2: the Protocols of the Elders of Zion?
– JVW
Honestly, this woman was the toast of the progressive Washington elite a decade ago.JVW (42615e) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:10 am
Jewish decent lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:11 am
Yeah. A DECADE ago. Peddle that trike.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:12 am
Did she get increasingly stupid over the last ten years, or was she really this bad back then but it didn’t matter to progressives because she was a tool for Bush-hatred?JVW (42615e) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:14 am
She was useful to the progressives once, she gets a pass. THIS time.Frederick (53c627) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:14 am
she’s a filthy CIA propaganda slut, and the way she folds in that mention of the Iran treaty is very telling
her goal here is to move the overton window for so the vicious anti-semitism of Rexy Tillerboobs and HR McMaster can be normalized
she’s not a good person Mr. burnhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:16 am
Thanks for the giggle, Dana. The lady is funnier than Jimmy Kimmel.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:16 am
I don’t believe she didn’t read the whole thing. She did, and sheSarahW (3164f0) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:17 am
thought others should read it with an open mind to its arguments.
I presume she was always this stupid.SarahW (3164f0) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:19 am
Mr. Ace shows how she’s linked that same author a ton of times in the pasthappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:19 am
She was that bad back then. The CIA has been a failure and will continue to fail the American tax-payer. The CIA will only help illegal crimaleinsmg (31009b) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:21 am
Oops! Sorry, JVW.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:26 am
I could sort of buy her excuse that she was only retweeting something…until I read her tweets from the last few years. (As seen on Ace of Spades)
It’s very clear: She hates Jews and Israel.Patricia (5fc097) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:28 am
Oops! Sorry, JVW.
I deserve it for being such an infrequent poster. No offense taken; in fact, it’s a high compliment to have one of my posts be mistaken for one of Dana’s.JVW (42615e) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:33 am
Happy Rosh Hashanah.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:34 am
She was this bad back then, and her multiple stupidities were covered up by the CIA and the press.
The CIA, remember, never legally confirmed whether she was or was not appropriately some kind of secret CIA person at an embassy within the necessary 5 or 10 or 15 years depending on status which would have been required to actually establish that it was a crime to reveal her.
The whole Fitzmas investigation thing that ended in the lame Scooter Libby he-said she-said perjury trial and pardon – and it was never established that there was an underlying crime.Ingot (e5bf64) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:36 am
Why does this Nazi, pgiraldi whoever he is, use a picture of Billy Kristol for his Twitter?nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:38 am
The irony wAS when she burned a real CIA operative, the model for chastains character in zero dark 30, in her second novel, the villain was a Dick Cheney type using Christian suicide bombed to bomb India I think.narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 11:39 am
Ms. Plame is stupid. Just not the kind of stupid she claims to be.Appalled (d07ae6) — 9/21/2017 @ 12:01 pm
@Apalled: Ms. Plame is stupid. Just not the kind of stupid she claims to be.
Stupid like a FOX.
@narcisco: in her second novel, the villain was a Dick Cheney type using Christian suicide bombed to bomb India
Yes, India is plagued with them, right? As though they don’t have religiously-motivated violence committed by Hindus, Muslims, and Buddhists. And as though the vanishingly rare examples of Christian suicide bombers don’t have target-rich environments in their own homelands.Frederick (53c627) — 9/21/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Her husband worked for certain wellheeled gentleman in the kingdom, who at other times were benefactors to the Atlantic council and red queens foundation. There is a certain irony,narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 12:12 pm
As much of the recent unpleasantness was as aftermath of a war pursued by a Mormon (sciwcroft) and I suppose an episcopalian (baker) which was for the kingdom and the sabah fiefdom. And we know the gratitude we received from that, say ubl and ksm
And here the whole time I thought it was Dubya and the oil companies……
……Didn’t read it all…….skimmed it……..didn’t understand gross undercurrents; sounds like A-1 quickly-absorb-and-apply secret agent thinking!!
Guess it’s time for another Vanity Fair pictorial showing how cool and smart she is.
“the villain was a Dick Cheney type using Christian suicide bombed to bomb India I think.
I think the Dick Cheney facsimile is one of the few options left in Hollywood for portraying corrupt, murderous civil servants or corporate titans.harkin (fc9aef) — 9/21/2017 @ 12:12 pm
Penetrating analysis from America’s top spy! Such a shame that Karl Rove blew her cover, but I sure did enjoy watching him being frog-marched out of the White House on his way to prison. Now I’m going back to drinking sweet mint tea for eight days with “Ambassador” Joseph Wilson, her crack diplomat husband who represented American interests so ably in the most important diplomatic post in the universe, the Gabonese Republic.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/21/2017 @ 12:32 pm
Meanwhile, Scooter Libby has his law license back and is effectively rebuilding his life. I wish him well.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/21/2017 @ 12:33 pm
And as I’ve ooounted out in the past, the fellow who chaired the Int meeting, had been the cm in niamey at the time the Iraqis made the first approach in 1999.narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 12:38 pm
Mr. Libby deserved better from booooosh.mg (31009b) — 9/21/2017 @ 12:43 pm
I wish him the best and I hope he makes a killing practicing law.
The Conservative Axiom: if you can’t win the new battles, re-fight the old ones.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/21/2017 @ 12:59 pm
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/21/oh-my-text-of-president-trump-executive-order-on-sanctions-to-north-korea/narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 1:01 pm
The Progressive Axiom: if an ideology fails everywhere else, try it here in the U.S.JVW (42615e) — 9/21/2017 @ 1:02 pm
The henna has sunk into the skull:
https://mobile.twitter.com/BecketAdams/status/910907140742795264narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 1:04 pm
Mr. Libby deserved better from booooosh.
that whole family’s just very ungracious and nasty
there’s something just wrong with themhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 1:04 pm
And to think that the media portrayed her as an important underworld spy whose cover was blown.AZ Bob (8784fc) — 9/21/2017 @ 1:57 pm
this new tomb raider, she is very small
a little baby teacup tomb raider
with an academy award (best tranny sidekick award) and a plucky attitude
how can this misshappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 2:05 pm
The Democrat Axiom: When caught lying, double down.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/21/2017 @ 2:11 pm
Conservative Dogma:
The Past must prevailBen burn (233f96) — 9/21/2017 @ 2:13 pm
With Vikander, Olin and Bergman pushed as the ideal of femme in Sweden as opposed to the stereotypical sitcom Swedish bikini team, I could see where refugees from Islamic lands get the wrong idea.urbanleftbehind (8301f0) — 9/21/2017 @ 2:20 pm
the north Koreans are grass fedmg (31009b) — 9/21/2017 @ 2:20 pm
The Haitians were dirt and tee bark fed after the Clinton Foundation was through with them.urbanleftbehind (8301f0) — 9/21/2017 @ 2:22 pm
What we have here Frederick is a failure to communicate. Since there is nothing in Christian dogma either suggesting nor demanding Christians to go bomb people, and since there is a rather constant dogma not to do harm to our brothers, there is no such thing as a Christian suicide bomber. There may be Christians who commit suicide and also some who bomb people but theologically they cannot be doing it in the name of Christ.
Happy New Year.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/21/2017 @ 2:34 pm
She was good in man from uncle, but you don’t usually think of her as an action star. Then again neither was angelica Julie back then.narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 2:56 pm
@Rev. Hoagie:no such thing as a Christian suicide bomber.
No TRUE Scotsman would do such a thing. Christians who have, have had no trouble finding support in their faith.
Happy New Year.
Six months early, I’m getting ready for Moon Festival.Frederick (53c627) — 9/21/2017 @ 2:59 pm
Her husband worked for certain wellheeled gentleman in the kingdom, who at other times were benefactors to the Atlantic council and red queens foundation.
The KSA was hiring US State retirees at quite a clip back in the 80s and 90s. I don’t know if that has continued what with the budget problems the Kingdom is having now.
Wilson was only one of many.Mike K (b3dd19) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:01 pm
@35. Remember, Ben: conservatives and communists flock to the color red and crow loud and proud ’bout buildin’ walls.
“But, uh, you can’t be less wicked than your enemies simply because your government’s policy is benevolent, can you?” – ‘Control’ [Cyril Cusack] “The Spy Who Came In From The Cold” 1965DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:10 pm
But does she like P*rnh*b?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:22 pm
Do you have to wear a vest before you can be called a tewwowists? McVey seemed to desire his own capture.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:24 pm
Scottish Independence was a suicide mission for conservatives enamored of the 19th century. It would cost too much to separate from the Queen.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:27 pm
Someone left the Yellowcake out in the rain.Pinandpuller (871c2d) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:29 pm
Yes but he was atheist, yes the dean of the middle eSt institute, Charles freeman, was a big proponent of this sort of wahhabi apologetjcs, of course fatah was heavily subsidized by the kingdomnarciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:29 pm
DC: They claim Pink Floyd as their mascot. Can’t seem to get the WALL interpretive to favor their tin ears.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:30 pm
If Aurthur Kent doesn’t wear a vest from Banana Republic is he still s Scud Stud?Pinandpuller (871c2d) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:34 pm
There is an attendant irony, as all schools offer now is thought control, over content.
Lecarre has become much more muddled in 50 yearsnarciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:35 pm
Roger Waters is a huge anti Semite.Pinandpuller (871c2d) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:35 pm
stink floyd is so overratedmg (31009b) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:37 pm
Of course Obama nominated freeman to a major post, he was the kingdoms ambassador after the late June Horan, who did kbiw what was going on.narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:38 pm
David Gilmour’s son should have told the judge he thought the Cenotaph was a War of the Roses monument.Pinandpuller (871c2d) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:39 pm
I am supposed to believe that a graduate of Pennsylvania State University (BA, 1985, in Advertising), and two Master’s degrees, from Collège d’Europe in Brugen, Belgium, and and the London School of Economics and Political Science, would be stupid enough to retweet an article entitled “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars” without reading it and understanding what was in it?
Even if she had just “zeroed in on the neocon criticism” — and one can certainly criticize ‘neocon’ political positions without being anti-Semitic — nobody with her education and experience is going to publish that title and not realize that she is opening herself to accusations of anti-Semitism.
There are really only two possibilities here, and they are not mutually exclusive:
Das deutsche Original wäre besser geklungen!
I have met other supposedly educated people who always claimed that they weren’t anti-Semitic, and appeared to believe sincerely that they weren’t anti-Semitic, that they were just opposed to ‘neocon’ or Israeli policies, but it didn’t take much scratching beneath the surface to expose real anti-Semitism. Oh, it was never overt, mind you, but just the occasional comment or dig or even rolled eyes at things about Judaism or Jewish people that had nothing to do with political policies. It was always the little things, like ‘Jews won’t let their children marry Gentiles,’ or ‘head nodding’ (Shuckling) during prayer, or — and this one was my favorite — a complaint about stock market inactivity and Jews being absent on Jewish holy days, as though the market isn’t completely closed on Christian holidays.
It is intellectually possible to oppose neocon or Israeli policies and not be an anti-Semite, but somehow I’ve yet to find someone who is.The Dana who isn't Jewish (385520) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:40 pm
Narco, sorry wrong again my deluded Contra. McVey was Christian.
http://www.ethicsdaily.com/an-accurate-look-at-timothy-mcveighs-beliefs-cms-15532Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:40 pm
By the way, which one’s Pink?Pinandpuller (871c2d) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:42 pm
Jeff Goldbrick of Protein Wisdom used to quote Hunter S. Thompson until HST told him to cease and desist. I can’t imagine how there could be synchronicity.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:43 pm
She approvingly tweeted giraldis earlier borderline trutherism years back.
The vipers who in our bearded Spock world, have turned out right on the grishenko matter, are dusturbi fly suffused with antisemitic tropesnarciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:43 pm
When the going gets weird, the weird go pro, if that isn’t the statement of the age, I don’t know what is.narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:46 pm
“I wasn’t trying to be an outlaw writer. I never heard of that term; somebody else made it up. But we were all outside the law: Kerouac, Miller, Burroughs, Ginsberg, Kesey; I didn’t have a gauge as to who was the worst outlaw. I just recognized allies: my people.”
No conservatives? Heh.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:51 pm
@58
Pink isn’t well, he stayed back at the hotelDavethulhu (fab944) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:53 pm
When Christians start yelling “Deus Vult” at a shooting or bombing or when a guy in a rainbow keffiyeh holds up a sign that says “Sur 3:16 ” in the 49’ers end zone, let me know.Pinandpuller (871c2d) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:53 pm
The rum diary, was good but that was probably because of amber heard.
The premise is seriously flawed, Islamic extremism has been the core of both major engagements last decade, under the surface, the baathists were just as prone to salafism, meanwhile the last two engagements in Libya AMD Syria embraced those same factionnarciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:58 pm
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_terrorismBen burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 3:58 pm
How long was this clown working for the CIA? Martyr/heroine. Doubtless her office was near the ATM. The one whose other end is in Riyadh.Richard Aubrey (0d7df4) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:04 pm
As somebody said, she’d be a good fit at State.
About 15 years, ames had given her up within the first five,narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:09 pm
http://libertyunyielding.com/2017/09/20/federal-court-ruling-seriously-compromises-police-ability-use-guns
Now one might say Roger Waters is anti-Zionist not anti-Semitic but if a place accepts Visa it usually accepts Master Card.Pinandpuller (871c2d) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:21 pm
One accepts shekels in exchange for dollars but not on Sabbath. It’s hard work spending..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:30 pm
“stink floyd is overrated”
Ted Nugent?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:35 pm
I read where you can get into a niners game for the price of 2 pretzels.mg (31009b) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:35 pm
Her latest excuse is the kids were texting and the dog was barking.
You know maybe she needs a kyron to warn folks she is too distracted to say anything one might rely upon.SarahW (3164f0) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:36 pm
Kid Schlock?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:37 pm
Does Ben Shapiro do rock and roll?
Mike Huckabee?
Can they do Lawrence Welk?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:40 pm
I have seen them both, stink floyd was a pathetic show, these goobers need a studio for music.mg (31009b) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:40 pm
Ted puts on a rock and roll show you can remember.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/sep/21/trumps-war-strategy-hailed-afghan-presidentnarciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:41 pm
This is why they overpaid for newswerk:narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:45 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/sfrantzman/status/910973626605809665?p=v
Woah, HF. Ace et al just buried her.
She’s a liar that’s all. Well, there’s more I guess, she’s a truther and hates the Jews.
https://twitter.com/EsotericCD/status/910917585201491968SarahW (3164f0) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:45 pm
http://www.thedailybeast.com/conservatives-and-rock-and-roll
I don’t get conservative rock’n’roll fans in general. Yeah, yeah, people are complicated and all that. But rock’n’roll exists to destroy everything conservatives say they believe in and hold dear. I liked the old days, when reactionary and usually racist idiots inveighed against jungle music, or John Lennon’s blasphemy. The lines were so much cleaner. And I know there’s the occasional Alice Cooper, evidently a very conservative fellow these days (what’s with him, anyway? Your name is Alice and you used to bite snake’s heads, and you’re right wing?), but there’s a reason most rockers lean left. They don’t like authority, and if you’re going to love rock’n’roll, you shouldn’t either.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:46 pm
this is a lot like how Shia LeBoof still gets work even though he’s a racist and borderline violent sociopathhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:47 pm
Conservatives/R&R= cognitive dissonance.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:52 pm
Sarah I’m really wondering how representative Valerie’s anti-semitism is of the American intelligence community more broadly
and probably yeah also of the State Department milieu her creepy husband probably still sashays around in
that she was so nonchalant about sharing it
i really think this shows she lives in an anti-semitic bubble
that in her circles these hateful sentiments about jews are accepted and validatedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:53 pm
She just doesn’t like Netanyahoo.
She still thinks highly of Albert Einstein.
Did you know Arabs are Semitic?
What would that make you?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 4:56 pm
I can almost hear paper shuffling after comment. You keep hoping to find fault with references but you are without paddle, canoes.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:03 pm
Sorry to sound so arrogant. You inspire.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:04 pm
who are you making comments to i’m just curioushappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:09 pm
the weight on your sister is killing her benburneebromg (31009b) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:09 pm
https://www.amazon.com/Social-Justice-Warrior-Handbook/dp/1682614794
Bwaaaaaaaaaaaaahaaaaaaaa
Woot!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:11 pm
Do you like Arabs sappy geet?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:12 pm
Then I’m talking to you..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:13 pm
Namechecking maxs spawn and the den of scum and villainy Phil Weiss runs
http://www.unz.com/article/why-i-still-dislike-israelnarciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:18 pm
For you, mg: Beldar’s Troll-Blocking Script Tutorial, For An Astonishingly Superior Commenting Experience!nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:19 pm
Thanks for reminding me of the ‘BOMB.
Another MAD magazine cover for laughs.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:21 pm
NK: making commenting safe for timid conservatives, unsure of their convictions.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:22 pm
The Happy New Year was for our Jewish friends, Frederick. Today is Rosh Hashanah (actually from 9/20-22).
I never understood that “No True Scotsman” crap but the heathens/atheists among us proclaim McVey as the “Christian” suicide bomber but he renounced Christianity to begin with and his assault was anti-government not religious. I don’t know of any bombers yelling “for Christ” as they detonate but who knows, there could be somewhere. I do know it’s not supported by the church or Christ.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:23 pm
@93. For you nk: #43.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:31 pm
Thank you, nk.mg (31009b) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:32 pm
not the most savy at this sort of thing, but will give it a try.
I probably could build a circular staircase quicker!!
Forget it DC..its nk. Pre frontal lobotomy the only resolutionBen burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:34 pm
You are wavering hoagie. Trump says hit back twice as hard and that rabbit punch didn’t hurt. I hope you aren’t a flexible conservative with conscience. It might be encouraging.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:37 pm
Mr feet wrote:
The CIA is full to the brim with Ivy League graduates, which ought to answer your question.The Catholic Dana (385520) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:40 pm
*GASP*
Did I mention the word conscience as though a foreign concept to conservatives?
I digress….Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:41 pm
Well, my father told me that the Crusaders would shout “Alleluia” as they laid into the infidels with their “holy water sprinklers”. And guess why they were called Crusaders.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:43 pm
i like arabs Mr. burn there’s an assyrian liquor store near me and sometimes i get the tasty snacks from their native culture
my favorite is called “peabnut bubbery semi-sweet birdseed squares” but i heard peabnuts give you cancer
they’re probably a lil overpriced but they’re better than anything else you’re gonna get there snack-wise (bugles srsly)
but next time I’m a try a different one cause i have a really high deductible
ok they’re not technically arabs cause of they speak some other language but they’re pretty darn close (very hairy)
i got a bottle of arak from there the other day i think we talked about it
i still need to figure out what to do with that lil guy
that’s a problem for another dayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:43 pm
Omg! The CATHOLIC Dana answers the plague of anti-Semitism with a higher form of bigotry, in which Academia is condemned whole-hog in a mere 18 words!
Well done.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:44 pm
The CIA is full to the brim with Ivy League graduates, which ought to answer your question.
god i hate this
i feel like we need to charter a tugboat for to steer american culture back to a safe harborhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:45 pm
@95. It’s fear. In the 50’s they built walls and bomb shelters; today they build walls and echo chambers.
“So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is…fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” – FDR Inaugural Address, March 4, 1933.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:46 pm
Once upon a time Dana, Paul pillar, dartmouth 70, ab Oxford 73, was of the old school, but consider Brendan, rutgers and u Texas,narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:50 pm
And 104 is one of the more cowardly screeds of feigned innocence. Iron fist of hatred in a velvet glove of venal duplicity dripping with disrespect for the audience. Opaque and evasive he cobbles on like an evil clown pikachu, without remorse or progress as sub-human. Sad.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:53 pm
who are you making comments to i’m just curioushappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:55 pm
Historical accident? During WWII the rich kids finagled cushy rear echelon spots and the ones in intelligence stayed on as the core of the CIA.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 5:59 pm
who are you making comments to i’m just curious
To nobody in particular. He’s just trying to derail the thread with noise. Or so I presume — I’ve got him blocked and all I see is the signature line of his comments.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:02 pm
he’s concerned about certain things this evening
and you know what that’s okhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:07 pm
Leftists killed being funny and liberals were complicit.mg (31009b) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:11 pm
Derail the thread? I thought every thread entailed the pending extinction of yhe new Whigs.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:11 pm
You keep asking gabby tweet. I keep answering. Do you have your fact blocker in the ‘ON’ position?
I thought so.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:13 pm
Speaking off, this upcoming kinsman, really stinks like camelbrtts monologue.narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:13 pm
I was concerned that I missed Talk Like A Pirate Day (two days ago), but then I remembered that I did not speak Somali in any case.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:15 pm
Narco: NK will not tolerate your continual thread derailing. Listen yo your betters…Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:16 pm
yeah it’s looking like it’s not really something i have to seehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:22 pm
At this point, I am guessing BB has to actually name a commenter here in a vainglorious attempt to get attention; if not by the named, then someone who knows the named, who will then answer. It is a pitiable state in which to be. Soon the silence will fall. Who, you may ask? Who, indeed.felipe (023cc9) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:23 pm
Burned Butthead, have you no shame? At long last, asswipe, have you no shame?ropelight (449970) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:23 pm
120
Who are you talking to…just curious..you ok?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:25 pm
BINGO!
That’s my curious nature about y’all. What would it take for your shameful attitudes to bear you shame?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:27 pm
Rocket Man retrofires:
North Korea’s Kim Calls Trump ‘Mentally Deranged,’ Threatens Countermeasures
“You, sir, are a steely-eyed missile man.” – ‘Apollo 13′ 1995DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:28 pm
nk, i be having a few issues on my first few attempts. i will figure this out . thanks.mg (31009b) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:32 pm
My father taught me they were called “Crusades” and “crusaders” because the root comes from the Latin cruciata which means to mark with a cross since they were assigned by the Pope with a Papal blessing. He could have been wrong after all he was a fallen Catholic for marrying a Baptist. And they usually shouted “attack”, the “alleluias” were saved for after the battle if they were still alive.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:34 pm
You’re welcome, mg. I cannot give better instructions than Beldar did in that comment; if I tried I would only confuse you.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:37 pm
The big thing not mentioned is in Christianity, suicide is a one-way ticket to hell, regardless of the motivation or greater good considerations.urbanleftbehind (8301f0) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:44 pm
@Rev Hoagie: You might have thought that my “vanishingly rare Christian suicide bomber” was irony. It was not. They are vanishingly rare. I mentioned them only to point out that the handful that have ever existed never bothered to go so far as India to find people to kill for their faith–they’ve mostly been more interested in heretics than in heathens.
But I do not agree with you that a Christian suicide bomber is a contradiction in terms. That’s where “no true Scotsman” comes in. You are attempting to define something away for Christians, but you (presumably) don’t agree with, say, Muslims who say no true Muslim is a suicide bomber (they exist)–and there are even Buddhist suicide bombers, even though “true” Buddhism is non-violent, as any Buddhist will tell you. And you’ll be able to point to surahs, and the examples of prophets and caliphs, and all that–but so can they, you see, they can point to Popes and Most Christian Kings and Lord Protectors and bloodthirsty Biblical passages not always taken out of context.
People like Valerie Plame seem desperately to wish there were significant levels of Christian terrorism, as do our resident trolls here.
On the other hand, you can’t tell me that, say, Oliver Cromwell was No True Christian. Yeah, he killed a lot of people, and to the extent he thought he was doing the Lord’s work he was mistaken, but he was undoubtedly a believing Christian.
I do wonder were he ended up. There’s no telling. “Betwixt the stirrup and the ground, mercy I asked, mercy I found.”Frederick (626da3) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:46 pm
Thank you, ULB. This is why all talk of Christian” suicide bombers is ridiculous.felipe (023cc9) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:47 pm
@felipe:At this point, I am guessing BB has to actually name a commenter here in a vainglorious attempt to get attention; if not by the named, then someone who knows the named, who will then answer.
You nailed it. Trolls gotta troll. That’s the thing, he claims he wishes to save us from our ignorance. But you don’t enlighten people by first belittling them. His only intention is to disrupt, and for people who can’t scroll past I strongly recommend you follow Beldar’s instructions.Frederick (626da3) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:49 pm
I do wonder were he ended up. There’s no telling. “Betwixt the stirrup and the ground, mercy I asked, mercy I found.”
He was a Calvinist, so he either was one of the Elect or he wasn’t.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:52 pm
@nk:He was a Calvinist, so he either was one of the Elect or he wasn’t.
a) if Calvinism is true; b) if he was one of the elect he did indeed find mercy.Frederick (626da3) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:57 pm
But thank you for that Camden verse. I’ll tell it to my daughter this Sunday.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:58 pm
Fredrick is giving sound advice.felipe (023cc9) — 9/21/2017 @ 6:59 pm
@nk:But thank you for that Camden verse.
I have not found the context, I think it would be more illuminating for younger audiences if a story went with it. I sort of imagine it on the tombstone of a notorious reprobate thrown from a horse startled by shot from a wronged husband, or something.Frederick (626da3) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:02 pm
A ways OT, but she personifies what Bud Collins said about Chrissy Evert Lloyd.urbanleftbehind (8301f0) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:04 pm
Then:
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/07/14/ann-coulter-pence-combo-platter-disaster/
Now:
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ann-coulter-if-we-arent-getting-a-wall-we-may-as-well-have-an-attractive-dignified-republican-in-there/article/2635099
@62 Been Oxydizing
Itwasz precursor to the next round in the bloodlands
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4897164/amp/The-forgotten-Holocaust-Ukraine-famine-1932-33.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:05 pm
I like this interpretation. Like the Good Thief, I think.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Only when drunk, also at short range.narciso (d1f714) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:07 pm
On other person agrees.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:10 pm
Just for fun I looked up Surah 3:16 in the wholly inadequate gutteral tongue of the infidel Great Satan:
Those who say: Our Lord! Lo! we believe. So forgive our sins and guard us from the punishment of Fire!Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:11 pm
In order of importance
1.Ropelight, how are you doing? If worse came to worse, drive to the other end of Alligator Alley and you can use my living room sofa. It’s a rollout bed.
2. McVey did not commit suicide. And I can’t remember anyone else who might qualify as a Christian suicide bomber or its equivalent, without reaching back to the fellow who killed Henry IV of France and knew he would be executed rather horribly as a result.
3. To those who are Jewish l’shana tova. To those who are not, Happy Baggins Day a day early!
Hurricane last week, High Holy Days this week–my sense of calendar is all messed up.kishnevi (4db2c4) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:11 pm
BTW the State Dept was long known as being proArab antiJew, going back to pre State of Israel days. James Baker is perhaps the most recent glaring example. (Others are nit so glaring, not even Obama.)kishnevi (4db2c4) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:16 pm
@nk: Unquestionably, some of history’s worst villains were forgiven as they dropped from the scaffold. We see through a glass darkly.Frederick (626da3) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:19 pm
This would be a non-Catholics supposition. A caricature, commonly offered, even by nominal Catholics, that fail to realize that Every Mass has several Penitential Rites in anticipation of receiving the Eucharist. “Be not afraid.”
“A deep-seated fear.” Yeah, right. Like the deep-seated fear of Republicans of being in the same room with people of color.felipe (023cc9) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:21 pm
@nkL I found the rest of the poem (I think) and the source where I read of it (Life of Johnson).
Epitaph for a Man Killed by Falling from his Horse
My friend judge not me,Frederick (626da3) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Thou seest I judge not thee,
Betwixt the stirrup and the ground,
Mercy I asked, mercy I found.
Thank you, again, Frederick.
felipe, you have to make allowances that this was written in the 16th century when both the faithful and the clergy were less sophisticated and the fear of “dying unshriven” could have been real even for priests.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:32 pm
@nk:felipe, you have to make allowances
I think very few Christians are completely up-to-date on the nuances of the theology they profess, and I’m pretty sure God doesn’t hold it against them.Frederick (626da3) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:44 pm
TIL Guy Fawkes and Tim McVeigh were Christian terrorists.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:52 pm
@70 Been Oxydizing
I know I’m going to be writing year 5777 on all my checks for the next two months.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 7:58 pm
R.I.P. Bernie CaseyIcy (c1b4b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 8:01 pm
@75 Been Oxydizing
Your mama don’t dance
And your daddy don’t rock and roll
So what makes the autumnal equinox the beginning of the Jewish New Year as opposed to the vernal equinox? Is it because the Israelites were desert dwellers and summer was their bad season, not winter? Or because they were mainly herdsmen and this is the rutting season for sheep and goats? 😉nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 8:10 pm
A near miss that has the ring of terrorism without the Christian/Muslim taint that sounds so familiar
Cokeville Elemantary Hostage CrisisPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 8:23 pm
Elementary, my dear P&P how embarassing
Another non Christian/Muslim terrorist incident and Visa overstays oh my
Bagwan Ranch Laundromat Bar and GrillPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 8:27 pm
Bah my tablet just crashed in the middle of a long answer.kishnevi (aef29b) — 9/21/2017 @ 8:34 pm
Short version: today is the anniversary of the creation of Adam, or the creation of the sun and moon. The equinox has nothing to with it: it’s the new moon which determines the date. Sukkot, Feast of Tabernacles, became the autumn harvest festival, but that is actually not for two more weeks.
here’s an explanation of the four New Years recognized in Judaism–except most people skip the 1 Elul entry and recognize the civil new year (“New Year of the Kings”) aka January 1 as the fourth New Year.
Valerie ….. needs …… attention …. And she’s not very smart.Bang Gunley (5a4596) — 9/21/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Would help if I gave the link I supposekishnevi (aef29b) — 9/21/2017 @ 8:35 pm
http://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/how-many-jewish-new-years/
Since the Wicker Man brought up Ginsburg I have to to cite still more non Christian/Muslim terrorism so I can copypasta an excerpt from a better writer, a guy called The Axman [of New Orleans]:
Undoubtedly, you Orleanians think of me as a most horrible murderer, which I am, but I could be much worse if I wanted to. If I wished, I could pay a visit to your city every night. At will I could slay thousands of your best citizens, for I am in close relationship with the Angel of Death.
Now, to be exact, at 12:15 (earthly time) on next Tuesday night, I am going to pass over New Orleans. In my infinite mercy, I am going to make a little proposition to you people. Here it is:
I am very fond of jazz music, and I swear by all the devils in the nether regions that every person shall be spared in whose home a jazz band is in full swing at the time I have just mentioned. If everyone has a jazz band going, well, then, so much the better for you people. One thing is certain and that is that some of your people who do not jazz it on Tuesday night (if there be any) will get the axe.
Well, as I am cold and crave the warmth of my native Tartarus, and it is about time I leave your earthly home, I will cease my discourse. Hoping that thou wilt publish this, that it may go well with thee, I have been, am and will be the worst spirit that ever existed either in fact or realm of fancy.
The AxemanPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 8:42 pm
I confess that this is also the first week of the Greek Orthodox ecclesiastical year. I further confess that I was teasing.nk (dbc370) — 9/21/2017 @ 8:43 pm
@82 Been Oxydizing
Have you ever heard Bodies by The Sex Pistols? It’s a pretty conservative song.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVvcslW21lQaAnti-State Rock?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 8:55 pm
You will get more science from The Sex Pistols than Planned Parenthood.
Also see Friggin’ in the Riggin’ v HomosexualityPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 9:20 pm
Been Oxydizing
Was it you and Rod Stewart who got your stomachs pumped in 1978 or was it you and Gene Simmons?
I know I got the “you” part right. 100%.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 9/21/2017 @ 9:34 pm