Valerie Plame Reminds Everyone of Her Utter Vacuity

[guest post by JVW]

Let’s treat this as a how-to.

Step One

Find an article that appears to make a point or two with which you agree. Don’t bother to read the whole thing or investigate its source, just start Tweeting your recommendation of it [note: I am including screen caps in anticipation of all her Tweets being deleted]:

Step Two

When the blowback inevitably comes because you didn’t notice that you had just promoted an anti-Semitic article, double down in the most condescending manner possible:

Step Three

Play the old “Hey, I’m just talking candidly about my own people (well, kinda sorta)” card:

Step Four

Make appeals to pacifism and insist that everyone has taken the quotes out of context, even if you haven’t actually read the entire article:

Step Five

Insist that it’s your critics who have a blinkered view of reality, not your own lazy and incurious self:

Step Six

Realize that you are completely exposed and start furiously backpedaling and apologizing:

Do you suppose we can get Naomi Watts to reprise the role in Fair Game 2: the Protocols of the Elders of Zion?

– JVW