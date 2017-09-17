Emmys Open Thread
Comment about how you, like me, are not watching.
Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.
I’m not watching either.kishnevi (a77570) — 9/17/2017 @ 7:38 pm
I’m listening to music by Mieczyslaw/Moisey Wienberg/Vainberg. (That’s what happens to your name if you jump out of the frying pan of Nazi-occuppied Poland into the fire of Stalinist Russia. But he managed to survive not only Stalin but the Soviet Union, dying in 1994.)
I’m not watching it.nk (dbc370) — 9/17/2017 @ 7:51 pm
I’m watching the Falcons dismantle my Packers.felipe (023cc9) — 9/17/2017 @ 7:53 pm
From a snippet of a handmaids tale musical act, it appears to have been what vigons would consider entertainmentnarciso (d1f714) — 9/17/2017 @ 8:10 pm
If not Emmys or Cleos, kudos for the Audi spots.
Good television is rare.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/17/2017 @ 8:14 pm
But it’s a very promising medium.
Someday it will be well done.
Oh. Was that today?Karl Lembke (cd9062) — 9/17/2017 @ 8:28 pm
I stopped watching award shows years ago. It’s like Self-Absorption Season never ends. The Emmys, the Oscars, the Tonis, the People’s Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, the Director’s Guild, the SAG Awards, the Grammys, the Country Music Awards…ad infinitum, ad nauseam.
There is no industry which awards itself so often and so vociferously as the entertainment industry. If they were software engineers, they’d expect an award every time their program compiles correctly (note that I said “compiles” and not “runs” ).Chuck Bartowski (211c17) — 9/17/2017 @ 9:41 pm
I watched the Ken Burns documentary on the Vietnam War. So far lots of bias against the French.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/17/2017 @ 10:14 pm
@AZ Bob:So far lots of bias against the French.
I should say so. The French should be the butt-end of any functioning moral compass.Frederick (80401a) — 9/17/2017 @ 10:17 pm
I’m thinking since most of the best content now comes from the premium cable channels + Netflix + Amazon + Hulu etc., they ought to just combine the Emmy Awards, the Tony Awards, and the Oscars into a single yearly show, so that I can ignore them all just once a year for convenience. Throw in the Grammy Awards, People’s Choice, Cannes, etc.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/17/2017 @ 10:46 pm
After looking at the Emmy “winners” one would think that this is a time when TV was struggling to find great shows, and that all that was on was depressing whinging and self-flagellation.
The big winner? “The Handmaid’s Tale” which is supposed to be an allegory about President Trump’s throwback Christian theocracy or some such. I guess if your idea of morality is using a condom when you have sex with animals then pretty much anything looks like theocracy, but I’m pretty sure that Trump is not a committed Christian.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/18/2017 @ 1:25 am