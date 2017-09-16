Middlebury College: Violent Protestors Will Now Decide Who Speaks at Our Campus
This is the logical end point of the insanity we have recently witnessed across campuses nationwide. Middlebury College has announced an “interim” policy that enshrines the Heckler’s Veto, putting the power of who will speak at their institution in the hands of people who would threaten to disrupt events:
Interim Procedures for Scheduling Events and Invited Speakers
Until it is replaced or superseded, the following procedures will be in effect for all of Middlebury’s locations.
4) In the event of a credible likelihood, based on prior incidents or current evidence, that an event is likely to be the target of threats or violence, the Threat Assessment and Management Team will conduct a risk assessment of the event, consulting with local law enforcement as needed, in order to advise the administration.
5) Representatives from Public Safety/Campus Security and Risk Management will review the risk assessment and determine resources or measures that might be necessary to ensure that the event can proceed without undue risk to the speaker and/or members of the community. This review will include a consideration of Middlebury Emergency Preparedness Plan and Emergency Operations protocols.
6) In those exceptional cases where this review indicates significant risk to the community, the president and senior administration will work with event sponsors to determine measures to maximize safety and mitigate risk. Only in cases of imminent and credible threat to the community that cannot be mitigated by revisions to the event plan would the president and senior administration consider canceling the event.
It all sounds so reasonable . . . until you think about what they’re saying. If they believe there will be violence, “based on prior incidents or current evidence” (i.e. threats of violence or previous incidents of violence), their response will not be to beef up security and promise arrests of anyone who tries to disrupt an event. It will be to “consider canceling the event.”
I understand the desire to maintain public safety. But let’s have some clarity here. When groups violently protest an an otherwise peaceful speech, public safety is threatened by the protestors, not the speaker. Yet not one word of the policy is devoted to warning people who threaten violence that there will be a crackdown on them. Instead, they announce ahead of time that they may punish the speaker and the people who want to hear the speaker’s message.
I don’t think I’m saying anything controversial or unfair when I point out that such a policy disfavors speech by conservatives, and favors speech by leftists. Every sentient observer of political life can see that these disruptions at college campuses are invariably carried out by leftists.
The worst thing about this is the incentive it creates to threaten and engage in violence. One thing the right finds frustrating about the left is the left’s seeming inability to understand the concept of incentives. What do you think leftists hear when you tell them that the more violence they threaten, and the more violence they engage in, the greater chance they have of getting a conservative speech cancelled? They hear this: if you threaten violence, and engage in violence, you will win.
I have always been in favor of more speech. (The First Amendment is one of the things in life that has never let me down!) When I went to school, there was a giant outcry when Meir Kahane came to speak. (Kahane was an ultra-orthodox rabbi who argued that Israel should follow Jewish law and be reserved for Jews. He was later assassinated by an Arab gunman.) Activists tried to get the speech cancelled, and stood outside and shouted at attendees on their way in. I wasn’t terribly interested in Kahane’s ideas, but I went — mainly to piss off the activists. I smiled at the shouting sign-wavers as I strolled by them, and felt that simply by attending and listening respectfully, I was doing something for the freedom of speech.
That is the attitude school administrators need to have. The greater the threat of violence, the greater the need to ensure that the show will go on. The solution is not to cancel a speech. The solution is to increase security, and to arrest anyone who tries to throw the event into chaos.
Why do schools not seem to understand this? I’ll leave that as a philosophical exercise for the reader.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 11:35 am
The schools understand this. This has been the great project of university administrators for decades.johnl (4dd332) — 9/16/2017 @ 11:39 am
Thank you for this post. I am in complete agreement. The schools get it, I think. They are protecting their own speech, not free speech.
also, you accidentally double posted.felipe (023cc9) — 9/16/2017 @ 12:34 pm
As Ben Shapiro says, they’ve replaced the heckler’s veto with the rioter’s veto, while the media, which can no longer hide the violence of the fascist left, pivots and says the violence is coming equally from both sides.
This has been a lie since they smeared the Tea Party (which assembled legally, peacefully and cleaned up after themselves with about 10 total arrests) while covering for the Occutards who had thousands of arrest for trespassing, violence, mayhem, assault, rape, etc. while leaving mountains of garbage for someone else (i.e. Taxpayers) to pay for the cleanup.harkin (fc9aef) — 9/16/2017 @ 12:47 pm
Let the inmates decide who gets paroled, let the fans decide who wins the game, let the truants decide the curriculum…what could go wrong?ropelight (4eddca) — 9/16/2017 @ 1:13 pm
I’ve never watched “Survivor,” but it seams to work for them, ropelight.felipe (023cc9) — 9/16/2017 @ 1:22 pm
No doubt Jester could offer some simple Simons on this topic from his experiences in academia.
Middlebury is a small, private, liberal arts college and certainly not operating on the scale of say, a Berkeley or Ohio State. So rather than suggesting it’s a concerted effort to quash right or left speech it may likely have to do with simple day-to-day operations at a small school with a small student body in comparison to the Big Ten types. Having graduated from a small college of similar scale in a similar-sized town– albeit in another era– basic, real world costs of security [streakers were so quaint,] the fear of expensive lawsuits, property destruction such loomed as large financial concerns with a student body of 2,000 or so.
But when it came to campus concerts and speakers, the students were left to the whims and wary eyes of aging administrators. In our case, from another era, they landed Springsteen by default ($4 ticket for four and a half hours) and Count Basie by choice. And for speakers, avoided the more liberal, Timothy Leary-types and went with the likes of Republican Dick Thornburgh as well as a more conservative engineer in a suit-and-tie: the Nazi.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/16/2017 @ 1:25 pm
how do you square your criticism of middlebury with this comment what you made in the context of Evan McMullin’s vicious no-platform campaign against Mr. Milo Yapperlippernobulous
this was a case where there wasn’t any violence threatened at all, but in the comments in this thread you suggest that speakers should be uninvited in certain circumstances
Is there anywhere we should draw a line? is basically the question Middlebury is trying to answer herehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 1:44 pm
is U2 pulling a Middlebury right now by canceling their concert or are they being prudent?
that’s a tough call i thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 1:46 pm
The Boob guy has questionable judgement as in he (Clay Travis) recommended a Trump-Rubio ticket; but given recent events, it would have saved a lot of sturm und drang.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 9/16/2017 @ 1:51 pm
Younger U2 would have stood in the street and sang to the rabble, but they now they are like this DC superhero in this meme.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 9/16/2017 @ 1:56 pm