California To Become A “Sanctuary State” — But It Could Have Been Worse
The concept of sanctuary cities has worked out so well — just ask the family of Kate Steinle! — that leftists have decided that the time has come to extend the concept to the entire state of California. The Los Angeles Times reports:
California lawmakers on Saturday passed a “sanctuary state” bill to protect immigrants without legal residency in the U.S., part of a broader push by Democrats to counter expanded deportation orders under the Trump administration.
The legislation by Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), the most far-reaching of its kind in the country, would limit state and local law enforcement communication with federal immigration authorities, and prevent officers from questioning and holding people on immigration violations.
It does appear that the bill might not be as bad as the label “sanctuary state” would seem to suggest, however.
[T]he bill sent to Gov. Jerry Brown drastically scaled back the version first introduced, the result of tough negotiations between Brown and De León in the final weeks of the legislative session.
Officially dubbed the “California Values Act,” the legislation initially would have prohibited state and local law enforcement agencies from using any resources to hold, question or share information about people with federal immigration agents, unless they had violent or serious criminal convictions.
After talks with Brown, amendments to the bill made this week would allow federal immigration authorities to keep working with state corrections officials and to continue entering county jails to question immigrants. The legislation would also permit police and sheriffs to share information and transfer people to immigration authorities if they have been convicted of one or more crimes from a list of 800 outlined in a previous law, the California Trust Act.
The amendments, if true, complicate the life of the blogger who wants to do a simple post saying: THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS! THE DAMNED LEFT WILL GET US ALL KILLED! The State of California may have dodged something of a bullet here. As you know if you have read me for any length of time, I’m not just going to take the word of the L.A. Times for anything. But I’ve looked at the language of the latest amendments, from September 11, 2017 (five days ago), and it does appear that Governor Brown significantly cut back on the most dangerous desires of Democrat senators.
Even with the recent amendments, I agree with the California State Sheriff’s Association that the bill as amended removes too much power from law enforcement to protect the public. The CSSA explains that the “bill does not allow for notification to federal authorities, at their request, of the pending release of certain wanted, undocumented criminals – including repeat drunken drivers, misdemeanor hit-and-run drivers and those who assault peace officers.”
The complaint of the California State Sheriff’s Assocation is accurate. The language of the latest amendments limits, to certain specified situations, the ability of law enforcement to 1) “provid[e] release dates . . . in response to a notification request from immigration authorities” and 2) transfer a person to immigration authorities. For cases where someone is held in jail for “[d]riving under the influence of alcohol or drugs” such notifications or transfers can occur “only for a conviction that is a felony.” Thus, ICE will not be notified of the release date of illegal immigrants who are repeat drunk drivers unless they are convicted of a felony. And in California, DUI defendants can be charged with misdemeanors until their fourth offense.
This is a real problem, because repeat drunk drivers cause a lot of deaths. In May 2007, I began a series called Deport the Criminals First which highlighted specific cases where illegal immigrants had come into contact with law enforcement before committing crimes of violence, but had not been deported. The victims I discussed were true casualties of our country’s immigration failures — because a working system of deportation would have saved their lives. And out of dozens and dozens of posts I wrote over the years about people victimized and killed by illegal immigrants, many of those people had been killed by illegal immigrants who were repeat drunk drivers.
I encourage anyone who might be in favor of a “sanctuary state” law to examine my “Deport the Criminals First” series of posts. Josef Stalin reportedly said: “If only one man dies of hunger, that is a tragedy. If millions die, that’s only statistics.” So I made sure each victim’s name was mentioned, and tried to find a picture of them if possible. Showing the actual victims of these crimes, I believed, was important, so that these deaths were not ignored as “statistics.” Instead, I hoped, each death could be viewed as the individual tragedy that it truly was.
The last such post I wrote was on July 4, 2015, and was about the murder of Kate Steinle in San Francisco. I laid out in detail how Steinle (who bore an eerie resemblance to my youngest sister) was the victim of San Francisco’s “sanctuary city” policy, as well as the incompetence of ICE in releasing the illegal to a known sanctuary city.
One Donald J. Trump took up the Steinle case and made it a cause célèbre of sorts, for which I believe he deserves credit. I never consciously thought about ending the series, but now that I think about it, I believe that Trump’s championing of Steinle’s case essentially meant that, as they say, “my work here was done.”
But Kate Steinle is not the only person who has died as a result of our dysfunctional immigration system. And if we adopt irresponsible “sanctuary city” and even “sanctuary state” policies as a matter of course, there will be more Kate Steinles.
As I say, we here in California may have dodged a bullet here. But the new law will probably cause people to be hurt or killed, though nowhere near as many as the original proposal. We must be vigilant, or more people will die.
Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 1:49 pm
It sounds like CA is trying to parse its bill in a way that it can satisfy the racialist lobby but will not cause Trump to withhold any sweet, sweet federal money. Jerry wants his choo-choo train!
BTW, it makes me angry when I read that “DUI defendants can be charged with misdemeanors until their fourth offense” because those repeat offenders are the dangerous ones. I know two people who had two drinks and got nabbed, barely crossed the threshold of impaired, and yet lost their licenses for a year, incurred thousands of dollars of costs, and drove anyways to work or else they would be on welfare too, even with the threat of prison if they caught. Is it right to criminalize these people and let the repeaters go scot free?Patricia (5fc097) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:25 pm
“immigrants without legal residency in the U.S.”happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:28 pm
Yes, it is Patricia. And no it isn’t. It is because there should be zero tolerance for DUI. That means if a person is .0001 he is DUI, arrested, fined and I don’t care if he loses his job, house, wife, car, career and lives on the street. IF the real reason for DUI laws was to save lives then the Feds would pass a law requiring ignition interlocks on every car like they did with head rests, 10mph bumpers, seat belts, air bags and more. But it isn’t there to save lives. It’s a cash cow for the local and state constabulary and a cash cow for a myriad of “non-profits”. So the entire idea of DUI could be eliminated with ONE law but they won’t do that because they are greedy and do not care who dies.
And no it isn’t because it isn’t fair and therefore is not equal treatment under law. Then again, in modern America any law that resembles Constitutionality is strictly coincidental. You know, like states making immigration policy which is one of the few things the feds should actually be doing.
YouRev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:51 pm
I do not know where that *You* came from. Computer gremlins?Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:53 pm
What do you mean “to become”, Kemosabe? Isn’t this the state that documents “undocumented immigrants”?nk (dbc370) — 9/16/2017 @ 2:58 pm
Brown to de Leon: “Watcha wanna go and tell ’em for, pendejo?”nk (dbc370) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:00 pm
All interested law enforcement officers should purchase some “burner phones” and program ICE into the speed dial. Use as necessary.Mike (0fcd8e) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:24 pm
Not in CA, I would say a sizeable % are members or progeny of the “Class of 1986″.urbanleftbehind (65b81e) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:32 pm
I’m glad Trump says he supports Kate’s Law but the person who introduced this law over two years ago is Ted Cruz. He has fought to see it become law but the Senate Democrats said No. Cruz reintroduced Kate’s Law in January 2017. If Trump really wants Kate’s Law to pass, he should ask his Democratic friends (like Senator Schumer) to help make it happen.DRJ (d35869) — 9/16/2017 @ 3:33 pm
So if Cal. can ignore the immigration laws and become a *sanctuary state* can Texas choose to ignore the federal firearms laws and allow machine guns and full auto weapons? Seems like a smart-assed Gov. could push the point.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:17 pm
At Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky, illegal immigrant Paola Garcia, who has a DACA waiver, had a Facebook profile showing her under a picture of Donald Trump, with a caption readinmg “Not my President.” Fellow student Taylor Ragg posted a picture of her Facebook profile, saying, “Everyone go report this illegal at my school bragging about breaking the law.”
After the illegal complained to University authorities and a grievance procedure was initiated, Mr Ragg is no longer a student at Transy, though, citing privacy laws, the school will not say if he withdrew or was expelled.
Ain’t that wonderful? The school protects the illegal immigrant, and sees to it that the law abiding student who made her crimes public is gone.The Dana in Kentucky (ca408e) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:45 pm
I don’t think being eligible for DACA makes one a “criminal.”Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:47 pm
Congress needs to preempt this field, unequivocally, to take away even such state-level lawlessness as the California Legislature has just written into state law.Beldar (fa637a) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:49 pm
Asking the obvious question: would this law mean that a certain assistant prosecutor in Compton cannot report the presence of any illegal immigrant who happens to come to his attention, either by calling ICE directly, or publishing it on a blog?The inquisitive Dana (ca408e) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:49 pm
Our esteemed host wrote:
One has to be in this country illegally to be eligible for a DACA waiver; doesn’t that, inter alia, define him as a criminal?The hard-hearted Dana (ca408e) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:52 pm
The real doozy is SB 540, which will impose civil penalties on employers who voluntarily let ICE agents into their business to conduct “raids” (ie, arrest illegal aliens), and only lets employers allow ICE in if they have a warrant. Didn’t know it was legal for the state legislature to make it a civil penalty to give consent to search. Wonder who long this will withstand constitutional challenge?Pete (2f6a0b) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:54 pm
I’m not a federal prosecutor, so I could be wrong. But I believe that being in the country illegally is not a crime. Entering illegally is under specified circumstances. If someone were brought illegally by their parents while a young child, I doubt that could be considered criminal.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:55 pm
Immigration Form I-9 is required, under federal law, to be maintained at the employer’s main office, and to be made available for inspection by immigration officials upon demand. How can the state impose civil penalties for someone obeying federal law?The Dana who isn't an attorney (ca408e) — 9/16/2017 @ 4:57 pm
Because civil law and criminal law are different. And people who violate civil laws are not called criminals.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/16/2017 @ 5:00 pm
Anyone who is arrested more than 2 times for drunk driving is a serious and ongoing menace who is likely drunk every waking moment.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/16/2017 @ 5:05 pm
So if Cal. can ignore the immigration laws and become a *sanctuary state* can Texas choose to ignore the federal firearms laws and allow machine guns and full auto weapons? Seems like a smart-assed Gov. could push the point.
No, because there’s a constitutional right to enter the country, but no such right to own guns!
What? That can’t be right!Kevin M (752a26) — 9/16/2017 @ 5:07 pm
This is moving towards insurrection.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/16/2017 @ 5:10 pm
Across the pond we have a similar problem:narciso (d1f714) — 9/16/2017 @ 5:22 pm
So if Cal. can ignore the immigration laws and become a *sanctuary state* can Texas choose to ignore the federal firearms laws and allow machine guns and full auto weapons?
That’s already the law. The federal and state firearms laws run parallel and no state is obligated to mirror the federal ones. Not anymore than they have enforce the Federal Internal Revenue Code.
If anything, it’s the other way around. BATF has to notify local law enforcement when it issues a NFA stamp to someone in their jurisdiction and ask if they have any objections. Even with the NICS/Brady Bill background check, states can have their own systems and don’t have to use the federal one. Illinois is one of them.
What a state cannot do is immunize its residents from federal prosecution. It’s not a defense that just because it’s legal in your state, you, the machine gun/silencer/sawed-off shotgun owner, do not have to follow the federal law.nk (dbc370) — 9/16/2017 @ 5:27 pm
States that allow the private ownership of machine guns and silencers. http://www.onlythebestfirearms.com/faq.htmlnk (dbc370) — 9/16/2017 @ 5:32 pm
