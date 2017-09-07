When Trump Makes Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi Happy, That Is a Bad Thing
Over the last 18 months or so, a certain strain of “conservative” has arisen: the dyed-in-the-wool Trumper. For this person, Donald Trump is to be praised at all times. Anything Donald Trump does is by definition a genius move. If he sticks it to the GOP establishment, so much the better!
And this is the end point of their logic:
"Support whatever Trump does to show how conservative you are" is at peak insanity when it means supporting making Schumer and Pelosi happy.
— Patterico (@Patterico) September 7, 2017
Joe Cunningham summed things up well with this headline: The Democrats Got What They Wanted, But It’s Cool Because Trump Really Stuck It To Paul Ryan. But let’s take it further than this particular debt-ceiling incident. Guess what would stick it to Paul Ryan even more? Doing what Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi want again! And again! Give them single-payer! Expand entitlements! Stick it to Ryan and McConnell good!
Where does it end? And what would Trump have to do — what concessions to Democrats would he have to make — before the unrelenting praise for Trump’s every action stops?
I have seen people defend this by saying: hey, Reagan made deals with Tip O’Neill. (Except Tip O’Neill’s Democrats controlled the House — and the greatest failure of Reagan’s presidency was his inability to control Congress’s runaway spending, beginning the deficit ballooning that still haunts us today.) I have seen people defend it by saying that debt ceiling negotiations are always phony and we never get anything, so why bother fighting it at all? (Not a terrible argument —
but in 2011 we got sequestration, which wasn’t great but also wasn’t nothing.)
The point isn’t that we were going to get an immediate cut in spending. Democrats were going to play politics when there was a must-pass relief bill for Harvey. But the way Trump went about this killed any chance of ever extracting spending concessions of the sort the GOP actually did get in 2011 in return for a debt-ceiling hike. No such deal will be possible again, ever, under Trump. Because he literally said the words: “We agreed to a three-month extension on debt ceiling, which they consider to be sacred — very important — always we’ll agree on debt ceiling automatically because of the importance of it.” I believe “Cave Immediately While Asking for Nothing in Return” is the title of the first chapter in The Art of the Deal, isn’t it?
Trumpers’ over-the-top praise for Trump now extends to praising his playing “hard ball” by giving Chuck and Nancy what they wanted:
Mitch McConnell had refused to meet with Trump for weeks, now GOP cries because Trump retaliated on debt ceiling. Welcome to hard ball.
— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) September 6, 2017
Topping off the nuttiness was Lou Dobbs’s insane rant, linked last night by Caleb Howe:
So, uh, this happened pic.twitter.com/siVF5e2v7p
— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) September 7, 2017
Watch it all, to see what it looks like when someone loses their mind. Dobbs says Trump “took RINO Ryan to the woodshed” by . . . giving Schumer and Pelosi exactly what they asked for. Meanwhile, Dobbs ladled praise on Pelosi and Schumer, saying “they’ve calmed themselves” and have been “far more conciliatory in their rhetoric” in recent weeks.
Um.
.@POTUS ought to stop playing politics with people's lives & #health care, start leading & finally begin acting presidential.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 29, 2017
“As millions of people in TX and LA are prepping for the Hurricane, the President is using the cover of the storm to pardon a man who violated a court’s order to stop discriminating against Latinos and Ban courageous transgender men and women from serving in our nation’s Armed Forces,” Schumer posted in a series of tweets.
“Then he ran to Camp David. The only reason to do these right now is to use the cover of Hurricane Harvey to avoid scrutiny. So sad, so weak.”
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday blasted President Trump’s expected decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, calling it a “cruel act of political cowardice.”
These are the people Dobbs says have “calmed themselves.” The people who have “far more conciliatory in their rhetoric” in recent weeks.
No, really. This is where we are: we must praise Trump even when he hands Democrat leaders everything they want over the objections of GOP leaders. We must vilify the GOP leadership even if it means praising Democrats for an alleged restraint and sobriety that they have never actually shown and never will.
As I said last night, this can only end with Trump becoming a Democrat and taking 1/3 of the Republican party with him.
Man. That would really stick to Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell!
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
False prophets be damned! I renounce thee!Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:09 am
When the Republican-controlled congress does what it was elected to do – and Trump too – that will be a Good Thing.
Oh Happy Day!Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:11 am
Embrace the Never Trump suck!Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:13 am
While I don’t like the kicking the can down the road, I think it would have been worse for Trump and GOP (not to mention GOPe) had there been fits and starts to extending debt ceiling. This is tactic. Give a bit more in the beginning, have Pelosi/Schumer seem congratulatory. In the next round, if there is great pushback or if there are strings attached – simply say they did not negotiate in good faith – just look at the last agreement.
Regarding DACA – there will be a deal and it’s up to the D’s whether it’s comprehensive or not. Trump can merely say: It was unconstitutional in the beginning and it’s still unconstitutional now. I gave congress the opportunity to do something right and they couldn’t. One – he merely keeps it as it will be: no special carve out and we revert back to the rule of law: Two – It can’t be used as a 2018 campaign issue. “Hey, congress has to fix it and they don’t seem able to do it.” No D is going to run on blanket open boarder amnesty in the districts that Trump won 306 electoral votes. Three – Trump will run again in 2020 against a “do nothing” congress. Both Ds and Rs will be the prey.Steve_in_SoCal (58e1f9) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:14 am
I predicted this. With the utter failure of the GOP to settle on any healthcare plan, and particularly the failure of the Ryan plan (the only workable one) due to counterproductive grandstanding by the House Freedom Caucus, Trump would reach out to the Dems.
Or did you really expect Trump to be a principled conservative and show some spine?Kevin M (752a26) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:31 am
And Ryan and Mcdonnell have dine what exactly, issued a strongly worded letter. They had a chance withnarciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:31 am
All their bluster about spending and tax cuts and then inaction. Trump mentions doing away with DACA and look how the Republicans jump.Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:32 am
There’s enough blame to go around to resemble a perpetual motion machine.Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:35 am
there’s literally nothing stopping pervy Paul Ryan and sleazy corrupt Mitch McConnell from sending President Trump whatever they want in their debt ceiling bill
absolutely anything they wanthappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:37 am
Over the last 18 months or so, a certain strain of “conservative” has arisen: the dyed-in-the-wool #NeverTrumper. For this person Donald Trump is to be condemned at all times. Anything Donald Trump does is by definition an idiot move. If he sticks it to the GOP Establishment, he’s a man without convictions.
And, this is the end point of their obsessions.ropelight (db9e35) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:40 am
That Dobbs is an idiot does not imply anything about anyone else. He’s MADE of straw.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:41 am
at worst this is just a small hiccup in Mitch n Paul’s red hot streak of accomplishmenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:45 am
In other fresh dollops of crazy:narciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:51 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/uberfeminist/status/905267846829137920
Kind of a waste though, she could have had that Lana Del Rey thing going on.urbanleftbehind (6e5c94) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:55 am
11… yeah… a large dump truck full.Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:57 am
Before she declared herself a witch, I didn’t get the delrey hatenarciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:57 am
One the one side, the True Believers, who would back Trump
sellinggiving Alaska to North Korea.
On the other side, #NeverTrump, who would support a comet destroying the east coast, so long as it got Trump.
Somewhere in between are the sane people.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/7/2017 @ 10:59 am
You mean cast out of the Republican Party with a third of his demons?Pinandpuller (9c445e) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:00 am
What the h3ll were you doing?Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:03 am
Perhaps send murkowso on a junket there.narciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:03 am
The del rey hate was a forerunner of the Taylor Swift hate I.e how dare this rich white girl…urbanleftbehind (6e5c94) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:06 am
Don’t approve of raising the debt ceiling. It is criminal to force out children to live in poverty due to our own largesse.NJRob (9bca63) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:06 am
Ah this explains it, I’m also a fan of Diana krall.narciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:08 am
our sleazy dysfunctional congress is befuddled by the debt ceiling
it always turns into a clown showhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:08 am
“Trump’s decision to put off the spending fight until December all but guaranteed the White House would not secure funding for the border wall in the immediate future. It was a sharp departure from the president’s previous threat to force a government shutdown at the end of September if lawmakers refused to pay for construction of the wall, a stance made untenable by the urgency of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction.” So said Sarah Westwood of the Washington Examiner.
Read it all: http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/trumps-debt-limit-decision-reopens-rift-with-hill-conservatives/article/2633643
How does Trump play a roll in actual legislation of the budget? It means the Republicans need enough votes to over ride a Trump veto. Don’t the Dems need 51 votes? Help me on this.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:11 am
There want really an option then:
http://www.ohiohistorycentral.org/w/Know-Nothing_Party
They became pArt of the gopnarciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:14 am
And on the third side. My niece married a guy who is Sailor.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:25 am
And he seems to be important to her. So I want to get a
flashlight that that works. Because she is important to me.
Freedom Caucus members said in a separate event Thursday hosted by Bloomberg that they wanted to see more details on tax reform.
“Hope is not a plan. There was no plan on the debt ceiling. Somebody tell me what the plan is for tax reform,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:29 am
So what are they complaining about then? One should complain there is no plan.narciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:46 am
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/fokkers.jpgColonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:49 am
simple as thathappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/7/2017 @ 12:01 pm