Equifax Executives Sold Stock Worth Over $1 Million Before Announcement of Giant Data Breach
You may have heard about the Equifax breach in which hackers got access to Social Security numbers of up to 143 million people — probably including you and me. Looks like some Equifax executives may have profited (or at least avoided losses) on the news:
Three Equifax Inc. senior executives sold shares worth almost $1.8 million in the days after the company discovered a security breach that may have compromised information on about 143 million U.S. consumers.
The trio had not yet been informed of the incident, the company said.
The credit-reporting service said late Thursday in a statement that it discovered the intrusion on July 29. Regulatory filings show that three days later, Chief Financial Officer John Gamble sold shares worth $946,374 and Joseph Loughran, president of U.S. information solutions, exercised options to dispose of stock worth $584,099. Rodolfo Ploder, president of workforce solutions, sold $250,458 of stock on Aug. 2. None of the filings lists the transactions as being part of 10b5-1 scheduled trading plans.
You probably will not be surprised to learn that the stock plummeted today on the announcement. Had these executives held on to the stock, they would have lost a lot of money. But instead, knowing about the breach, they sold the stock before the breach was announced.
It sounds outrageous, but the company claims that the sales represented “a small percentage of their Equifax shares.” Different people define “small” differently. I have a feeling the SEC will be taking a close look at this. If there were hijinks, someone might be going to prison. (Then again, maybe these dudes are members at one of Trump’s golf clubs and will skate. You never know!)
It is an interesting question whether insider trading should be illegal. The fact that we may recoil at it does not mean it is necessarily bad for society. And there are rational arguments that suggest that insider trading is a good thing, because it helps spread information. As economist Bob Murphy says:
In a nutshell, insider trading is beneficial because it moves market prices closer to where they ought to be. Those profiting from “inside knowledge” actually share that knowledge with the rest of the world through their buying and selling.
Murphy argues that if you parse out who actually loses when insider trading occurs, it’s not the public at large, but just other investors who might have done better through dumb luck. Meanwhile, when insiders profit from their greater knowledge, that knowledge is spread, to the benefit of the public.
Consider these facts from the above story: the company discovered the breach on July 29 — and we are just hearing about it today, on September 7. Was there a cover-up due to embarrassment, or a desire to minimize the company’s damages, to the detriment of the public? Perhaps. On the other hand, there might have been good law-enforcement related reasons for the delay:
The Atlanta-based company declined to comment on that delay or anything else beyond its published statement. It’s not unusual for U.S. authorities to ask a company hit in a major hack to delay public notice so that investigators can pursue the perpetrators.
And yet, that is cold comfort to anyone who is harmed by the breach, yet could have protected themselves over the last month. Perhaps allowing insider trading could have helped communicate news of the breach faster, even if the company — for legitimate or illegitimate reasons — kept the knowledge of the breach closely guarded.
Since I am not a securities law expert, I am also puzzled by exactly what it means to profit from insider knowledge, and where the line is drawn. If you sell your shares before announcing the breach, you’re probably profiting from the insider knowledge. But what if you set up one computer (or even browser tab) to effect a sale of stock, and set up another computer (or browser tab) to send a press release about the breach? Either can be accomplished by the push of a button. If you press the buttons in rapid succession — but press the button to send the press release first — have you profited from the insider information? Probably. So how long do you have to wait?
There may be settled answers to these questions. But I don’t know what they are — and if there are, chances are that the rules don’t make a whole lot of sense.
All this theoretical talk aside, I still kinda want to see these executives suspended above a vat of boiling oil by a sturdy cord wrapped firmly around their testicles.
Would that benefit society? Maybe not. But those of us who have almost certainly had their personal information stolen might consider it a very worthwhile project.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Dingaling.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/7/2017 @ 8:59 pm
Where do you think the magic eightball falls
https://news.thestreet.com/story/12705676/1/equifax-cfo-lee-adrean-announces-retirement-company-appoints-john-gamble-as-chief-financial-officer.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:28 pm
this news came out i thought before the bell
and yet the stock’s up on the day
that seems really oddhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:29 pm
oops sorry
i’m still getting used to duckduck
it sent me here and i got confuzzled by the afterhours number
shoulda gone herehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:31 pm
wait no i was right
it was up on the day and is down after close
but i coulda sworn i saw this story on drudge during trading hourshappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:33 pm
hmm
only conclusion i guess is the news came out after the bell so there’s no use spending time tracking down the when and how the news got outhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:35 pm
The equity markets are already rigged for the big boys who have access to senior business managers and who have created super-sophisticated computer models/analytics which give them insurmountable edges over everyone else.
Legal Liability? I commend to you a fabulous book which outlines just how immune the big boys are to meaningful prosecutions, regardless the severity of the breaking of regulatory law. The Chickensh+t Club by Jesse Eisenger. It’s a heckuva look into how the Deep State rolls, generally, as well.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:35 pm
The last line of the story I linked says:Patterico (115b1f) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:36 pm
tomorrow will be interesting
i guess the market has the yahoo template to work fromhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:38 pm
In retrospect this press release is dark humor:narciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:39 pm
http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-taps-strong-internal-bench-for-business-unit-leadership-moves-300159860.html
Ozzy used to work for mci since 1999, but heck it was probably the Russians, isn’t that the default now, it keeps Mueller in suspenders and tie clips.narciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:41 pm
The opm had 20 million govt records filched, any consequences to that, rhetorical.narciso (d1f714) — 9/7/2017 @ 9:47 pm
…puzzled by exactly what it means to profit from insider knowledge…
If caught and convicted, in all likelihood heavy fines– and jail.
“You’re under arrest, Mr. Fox, for conspiracy to commit Securities fraud and for violating the Insider Trader’s Sanction Act.” – ‘Wall Street’ 1987DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:11 pm
Donald Trump promised that crime would end after he was inaugurated. Had he kept his campaign promise, this incident would not have occurred.
Trump should be held financially accountable for the losses of Equifax shareholders, and for anyone who suffers identity theft as a result of the data breach.
There need to be consequences for government officials who don’t keep their promises.Dave (445e97) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:37 pm
Companies that gather information on people, and store and use that to their profit, should be liable for any and all damages that result from exposure of that data. Persons who are negligent should be criminally liable. If Trump were the man he pretends to be, this would already be a rule.
This should also apply to government data collectors as well, but I won’t hold my breath.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:49 pm
As for the sellers, it’s hard to believe they would have committed a felony to avoid a 15% loss on a fraction of their holdings. It would be really really dumb.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:51 pm
The opm had 20 million govt records filched, any consequences to that, rhetorical.
And those were a frack lot more than social security numbers. Some of those security questionnaires are like “List your relationships during the last 7 years.” “List all foreign persons you have had contact with.” Etc. And your fingerprints.
They eventually fired the Chicana they put in place to have the right sex and color, but it took them a while.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/7/2017 @ 11:55 pm
I don’t know about “criminally liable” but I would think civil remedies are available to people damaged by a company’s negligence in this way, unless by contract the victim has waived their rights.
In the case of, say, a bank, you agree to what you and the bank are and aren’t liable for when you open the account, and I think that is fine. If there is sufficient demand, the market will offer higher security services for a price that reflects the cost of providing the additional security.
Equifax is a bit odd, since (if I understand correctly what the company does) the people whose information was exposed might not have ever agreed to a contractual relationship with them. IANAL, but I would think they could well have significant exposure here.Dave (445e97) — 9/8/2017 @ 12:03 am
