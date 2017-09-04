Trump’s Rumored DACA Abolition Is the Right Thing to Do and the Right Way to Do It
streiff covered the POLITICO story earlier about Trump’s rumored abolition of DACA. Stories based on anonymous sources are worth nothing without corroboration — but if the rumors are true, Trump is finally acting correctly here, and we should say so.
DACA was an unconstitutional move by President Obama. He caused this problem because he issued an imperial order that had no basis in our Constitution, and could be reversed by any future president. Our Constitution gives primary authority over immigration to Congress, not the President. Obama had no business announcing and implementing this policy. Congressional Republicans were right to challenge it in court, and Jeff Sessions should not be defending a policy he rightly believes is a violation of the separation of powers.
However, Trump is also right to give Congress time for a legislative fix. The issue is a thorny one.
On one hand, people who came here as children are not wrongdoers. Unlike people who deliberately cross the border as adults, children cannot make such a decision, and there is a moral issue involved with punishing them for a situation they did not knowingly cause. For many “DREAMers” this country is all they have ever known.
But that’s not the only policy issue. I’m old enough to remember the summer of 2014, when there was a humanitarian crisis at the Texas border — a scene of utter chaos caused by the announcement of Obama’s DACA program. That summer, the DACA policy was widely if incorrectly interpreted in Central America as providing a “get in the U.S. for free” card, to be claimed by anyone who made it into the country by the end of June 2014. Unintended consequences like this are always going to happen whenever there is an amnesty, no matter how limited or targeted.
In the end, there will have to be trade-offs and judgment calls. The Constitution says Congress should be making these decisions. Trump is right to give them time to do so.
I doubt Trump is taking this action because he respects the Constitution. At Hot Air, Allahpundit says Trump is just looking to pass the buck, and that’s probably right. Trump does almost nothing for the right reasons.
That said, this is still the right call — if the anonymously sourced rumors are true.
We’ll see.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 9/4/2017 @ 1:12 pm
As I posted on the previous thread: Well said, counselor.
This has always been a job for Congress. Obama had this right before deciding to whip out his feel-good pen and leave this mess for others to clean up.
I would add that you can sense a bigger deal coming if Congressional leadership wants to actually accomplish something.crazy (11d38b) — 9/4/2017 @ 1:13 pm
Greetings:
Con los pauvres de la tierra, ahora y siempre.
Me, I’m thinking that letting a Congress that couldn’t find its way to a courthouse when the President of the former USofA overstepped his bounds should indeed be charged with resolving the continuing malfeasance.11B40 (6abb5c) — 9/4/2017 @ 1:20 pm
DACA was an unconstitutional move by President Obama. He caused this problem because he issued an imperial order that had no basis in our Constitution, and could be reversed by any future president.
Patterico
Funny that I haven’t heard a single news report that points this out.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/4/2017 @ 1:21 pm
Yes, indeed. The right thing to do.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 9/4/2017 @ 1:22 pm
Almost exactly a year ago, Trump falsely promised his supporters that he would get rid of DACA “immediately”. Another promise unkept.
In that same speech, he promised that Mexico would pay for “one hundred percent” of the cost of the wall. LOL.Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 1:42 pm
Trump is just looking to pass the buck, and that’s probably right.
Which is par for the course– at Bedminster and Mar-A-Lago. There’s bigger things on his plate besides DACA and scoops of delicious Breyer’s French Vanilla. No, not nuclear issues w/NK, but whether that flood insurance is all paid up at Mar-A-Lago… Darlin’ Irma may be payin’ a call but she don’t pay no $200,000 dues.DCSCA (797bc0) — 9/4/2017 @ 1:44 pm
That’s not funny AZ Bob, that’s sad. That’s the reason so many people (including me) don’t believe anything the media says, does, reports on or fails to report on unless we get some sort of *outside the bubble* confirmation. Patterico is a lawyer so I assume he is correct on this point. But even if it goes to 11B40’s point that the damn congress hasn’t the balls to get a court order to stop Obama’s malfeasance either way it’s illegal.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 9/4/2017 @ 1:46 pm
Funny is an expression.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/4/2017 @ 1:50 pm
But you are right. It was legal as long as Congress acquiesced.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 9/4/2017 @ 1:51 pm
President Trump’s masterfully set us on a road what has the most promise of arriving at some semblance of a consensus on immigration of any we’ve explored in literally decades in this country.
What i shall find curious will be if we find that the corrupt and trashy McConnell Senate is more readily able to come to agreement on this issue than they were on obamacare.
Curious, because so many more of these trashy-assed Republican senators have lied to their voters about their positions on immigration than ever dissembled about Obamacare.happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 2:07 pm
3- 11B40mg (31009b) — 9/4/2017 @ 2:24 pm
Wished I’d said that
I’m not defending the policy (in fact I am opposed to it, and have been since it began), but there is no conspiracy to conceal anything. The original DACA policy memorandum clearly stated:
It is bad policy, and certainly violates the spirit of our immigration laws.
Whether it is “unconstitutional” to systematically exercise prosecutorial discretion in such a way as to temporarily exempt a certain group of people from enforcement of the law (in order to – ostensibly – focus resources on higher priority cases) is less clear to me.Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 2:27 pm
It is the job of Congress, and it’s about time they start doing it and stop passing the buck to nameless, faceless bureaucrats or to some egomaniac president. I’m sick of them punting to someone else and then having show trials in some hearing room. If they can’t spell out a bill, they should not pass it!
I hope Trump makes a speech to that effect. Hey, I can hope. I fear though we are in for six months of violent protest and then the status quo.Patricia (5fc097) — 9/4/2017 @ 2:30 pm
Tradeoffs:
I’ll give you (a) one DACA amnesty (including right to work) for those ALREADY on the DACA list as of [some date in the past], and (b) one [regular-no going to front of line] application for citizenship, if you give me (i) money for one wall, (ii) no chain migration (including none for the DACA kids), and (iii) no birthright citizenship unless at least one parent is a U.S. citizen.
Take-it or leave-it offer is good until [___, 2017]. Deal?ColoComment (e457e2) — 9/4/2017 @ 2:45 pm
Small amendment to #15..allow applications postmarked SAT September 2. That I know of, there was no midnight madness at SoCal post offices as with April 15 or 18 or whatever wrinkle comes up. Other than that, Colo nailed it,.urbanleftbehind (e8118a) — 9/4/2017 @ 2:56 pm
Seems pretty doubtful, since you’re talking about a constitutional amendment.
Oh, and Mexico is supposed to pay for “one hundred percent” of the wall, remember?Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 2:56 pm
Good point, Dave!
I’ll settle for an undertaking to submit an appropriate, single-topic proposed amendment for ratification by the states within a reasonable deadline. Or maybe SCOTUS would weigh in on “…and subject to the jurisdiction thereof…,” if it hasn’t already (IANAL & have no idea on that.)
Any legislatively authorized method for obtaining the money for the wall would suffice: a small tax on remittances to Mexico sounds ok to me, or some alternate creative funding plan. …like a surtax on residences with a market value >$x million? …or maybe just residences in gated communities? There are unlimited possibilities! 😉ColoComment (e457e2) — 9/4/2017 @ 3:16 pm
This is the right thing to do though I wish he would’ve announced it on January 20th. Then we could see which of our Flake’s support amnesty and which don’t.
No more pretending to support border enforcement when you’re running for office then claiming you need to make sausage when you get there.NJRob (89e97f) — 9/4/2017 @ 3:17 pm
A pox on promises is consistent with Trump. In the US it’s not enough to get it in writing.
‘Nuff said..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/4/2017 @ 3:39 pm
I can see Trump doing this, but not to pass the buck, but rather to force the hand of congressional Republicans. It would be a way for Trump to remind them of his position, and to compel them to push the big rock uphill and solve this vexing issue, while he appears to be doing what he promised he would. It also would serve as a way to buck the establishment wing of the party. A thing he seems to enjoy doing.Dana (023079) — 9/4/2017 @ 3:39 pm
Congress has had plenty of time to authorize DACA.
To me, this is DJT pulling an Obama by refusing to enforce a distasteful, to him, law. It’s that simple.
I do not for a nanosecond dispute that enforcement of the law against those who entered the USA under this rubric would be a wrenching experience. The world at large sucks for billions. Billions. But if we are to have any hope of maintaining the culture and structure which has allowed for the most relief and elevation of the most in history, we must draw lines. If those lines are not respected, it’s all over. For billions more.
DJT is the latest/greatest who wants it all ways. Would that humanity could operate well with such behaviors. We do not.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 9/4/2017 @ 3:54 pm
What if they’re gay transgender Dreamers who want to enlist in the Navy SEALs and be waterboarded?nk (dbc370) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:07 pm
That’s a niche market,
Its not a law, bannon remember persuaded him to keep dacha, you could hear the crickets at that momentnarciso (d1f714) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:12 pm
randy tranny-loving US Army General AngryPuppy Mattis will overheat with excitementhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:13 pm
oopers AngryPuppy actually hails from the “marines”happyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:14 pm
I sure would like to see Congress demand increased civil rights for US citizens in Mexico, including the right to own property wherever and of whatever kind.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:14 pm
You know, Kevin M., one of my favorite tricks is to get my progressive pals to tell me that our treatment of illegal immigrants is better than Mexico’s. They have real trouble saying so.
This is because they have to hate their own, and put The Other on a pedestal. Oikophobia.Simon Jester (c8876d) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:17 pm
I would also like to see “birthright” citizenship interpreted by the courts to require a clear intent to immigrate. Just as it was “obviously” not for the children of diplomats, it should also not be for the children of mere passersby.
Perhaps a provisional citizenship dependent on several years of residence before the age of 5.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:19 pm
SJ,
And actually, I’d like to see them demand Baja. We were supposed to get it back in the 1840’s.
OF course, Jerry Brown would move there, run for governor, and ruin that state, too.Kevin M (752a26) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:21 pm
The Mattis/Kelly dynamics have something in common. You see, I think maybe your guy has had a confrontation with the real tough guys who don’t blink when he’s acting out. He’s the bully who’s bluff has been called maybe for the first time. That weakness worries me most but Kelly/Mattis seem ok, so there’s that.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:25 pm
It does seem to violate civilian control of the military but now thats another one of those fake laws, or promises broken from which we extract our pound of flesh.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:29 pm
Is Trump becoming a figurehead, or is it just a trend for the Presidency?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:30 pm
That’s right, narciso, it is not a law. It is an exercise in prosecutorial discretion that Obama exercised through, or over the heads of, his AG and DHS Secretary. All Congress has to do is do nothing except tell Trump: “The law is what it is. Enforce it!”nk (dbc370) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:38 pm
FWIW, here’s a post by Ilya Somin at WaPo’s Volokh Conspiracy blog on the DACA question. Ilya is an open borders type. I disagree with much that he writes on this topic (but I won’t reveal which parts, heh.)
Do follow the comments for the back ‘n forth arguments on the issues. The commenters are, for the most part, addressing the issue (not partisan political pedestals.)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/2017/09/04/the-case-for-daca/?utm_term=.f890ddc9480f#comments
This is a terribly divisive situation. There is NO good, happy answer. How far, though, are you willing to compromise to reach a resolution?
Forget Trump’s promises. Forget Obama’s pen and phone. Address the ISSUE. You are president of the entire country: what do YOU do?
PS: apparently DACA does not reach even the level of executive order, merely executive action, although I do not quite understand the difference, evidently there is one, with “order” proclaiming somewhat more authority?ColoComment (e457e2) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:38 pm
It’s at the same level as a traffic cop saying “Please drive carefully, sir” instead of giving you a ticket for running the stop sign, ColoComment.nk (dbc370) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:42 pm
Promise-keepers screw dreamers
News @ 11Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:44 pm
“I doubt Trump is taking this action because he respects the Constitution. At Hot Air, Allahpundit says Trump is just looking to pass the buck, and that’s probably right. Trump does almost nothing for the right reasons.”
Amazingly bitchy, mean spirited and small mindedBill Saracino (ad0096) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:46 pm
Senator Cotton comes very close to a good, happy answer here.
i despise e-verify but c’mon – the trash what run failmerica’s “Homeland Security Department” can’t be relied upon to enforce it, so this point’s rather moot
but the RAISE Act is meritorioushappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:49 pm
An honorable man’s word is Law of a sort not contemplated by this sort.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:52 pm
Like thieving lawyers conspiring to break a Trust.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:53 pm
ohnoes the obnoxious freedom filth are at it again
this time they want to hold up Harvey aid so they can force failmerica into default
better defund Planned Parenthood while you’re at it, little boyshappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:56 pm
#abortionismurderhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:57 pm
Yeah, right, because Cotton did such a sterling job repealing and replacing Obamacare. All he’s doing is straddling, weaseling and obfuscating.
Just enforce the danged law! As it is! What’s so f***ing hard to understand?nk (dbc370) — 9/4/2017 @ 4:59 pm
i think he’s making a good faith effort to move President Trump’s agenda down the field
as long as the Senate’s filled with disgraceful cowardly trash like John McCain, enforcing the law will never be an optionhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 5:09 pm
So if President Trump fails to do his job, it’s John McCain’s fault?Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 5:17 pm
Yeah, to expand on my traffic cop comparison at Comment 37, it’s like the traffic cop saying “I’ll give the legislature six months to tell me whether I should write you a ticket for running that stop sign”.
Do you get it, Mr. Bill Saracino @ 39?nk (dbc370) — 9/4/2017 @ 5:22 pm
It should come as no surprise to anyone that 8 years ago, Trump was in favor of letting these folks stay:Davethulhu (3a2442) — 9/4/2017 @ 6:57 pm
https://twitter.com/KFILE/status/904791884672925697
lots of things changed after food stamp and daddy soros decided illegal aliens were something they could profitably weaponize against america and europehappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 7:07 pm
Good luck on that, Dave.
But you aren’t wrong.Simon Jester (c8876d) — 9/4/2017 @ 7:16 pm
48/nk, its a dice roll; some traffic cops dont show up at your court appointment and you get off, others like my cousin the tac unit CPD guy at Harrison district show up for the OT pay.urbanleftbehind (c817df) — 9/4/2017 @ 7:27 pm
So if President Trump fails to do his job, it’s John McCain’s fault?
filthy disgraced war hero John McCain voted for a border fence and then voted not to fund it
he’s a liar and a coward, you see
he approaches immigration with the same lying sniveling deceit he demonstrated with his vote to do obamacare all up in it
the man has no class
he has no honor
he is filth
and this is the context in which President Trump is gamely attempting to fulfill the agenda the american people voted forhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 7:37 pm
Well, at least you have class. It would be awful if you were just a profane troll, with disgusting personal habits, homophobia, and misogyny.
And this illustrates the problem. It isn’t enough for lying immature profane trolls to say they disagree—heartily—with decisions. It has to be personal. And nasty.
Because that’s how lying hypocritical trolls with bad breath and worse taste have to roll.
See how that works?
This is why the filter is necessary.Simon Jester (f0f1c8) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:11 pm
yes yes it’s important to speak clearly in these matters
it’s important we see how it happens and who played which parthappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:14 pm
So you want President Trump to break his promise to end DACA?
I guess he’s broken so many promises already, what’s one more, right?Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:14 pm
It’s right for the right reasons-Congress in the form of Thom Tillis and Paul Ryan was good and ready to say WE’VE GOT YOUR MODIFIED DACA LEGISLATION RIGHT HERE JUST IN TIME TO SHOEHORN INTO THE FEDERAL BUDGET WITHOUT DEBATE and Trump kicked it down the road to where they’d have to vote on it during an election year.
Something that forces the paid-off traitors to reveal who’s paying them right when the people have the chance to decide is making what we call a GOOD DEAL FOR EVERYONE.
“The Constitution says Congress should be making these decisions. Trump is right to give them time to do so.”
Trump has by now figured out that Congress is absolutely useless and taking advantage of it by putting them in charge of coming up with legislation on Dreamers that they’ll have to pass independently of anything else, and face the full political consequences for (HA HA HA THIS WILL NEVER EVER HAPPEN.)
Congress will remain divided and continue to schizophrenically lust after the cheap labor lobby cash while mouthing MAGA platitudes and not accomplishing anything, eventually forcing the President to take executive action anyway.
Really, how can you make a donor-free analysis of Congressional interests in this day and age?Dysphoria Sam (dbb233) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:17 pm
Mr. Dave i want to undo the evil weaponization of illegal aliens perpetrated on America by Obama
and I want America to move forward in a way such that the “immigration debate” plays a substantially lesser role in our politics
Senator Cotton, I think maybe he wants the same things I wanthappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:19 pm
Meanwhile if you wanted an actually useful analysis on DACA and the people who now claim that it’s SETTLED LAW THAT WE WILL SUE TO THE DEATH TO DEFEND you could just read Federale:
http://www.vdare.com/posts/cultural-marxists-seeking-to-impose-daca-on-the-nationDysphoria Sam (dbb233) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:21 pm
@58
So in other words, yes, you want President Trump to break his promise to end DACA…Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:29 pm
no that is not what i saidhappyfeet (28a91b) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:31 pm
@59
CULTURAL MARXISM!!!
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Cultural_MarxismDavethulhu (3a2442) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:39 pm
Meanwhile, here’s a flashback to what strong, honest leadership looks like:
Ted Cruz to DACA recipient: “Yes, I will deport you”Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:40 pm
63. Dave, RationalWiki is an argument-free site that should never, EVER be cited as authoritative, Cultural Marxism is literally baked into the AP style guide for journalists to parrot unthinkingly, this isn’t complicated or difficult to see:
https://twitter.com/FrameGames/status/904075130112020481
65: What matters is not Ted Cruz saying ‘I WOULD DEPORT YOU!!!’ but Ted Cruz actually forcing Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnel and the entire Treason Lobby to do it. Trump DID bully them into submission and impotence on this and a host of other issues…just like he bullied Hillary! Ted talked a big game but can’t put together a voting or Congressional coalition absent a Trump-sized threat.
That’s fine. Realizing where you stand is the first step to victory.Dysphoria Sam (dbb233) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:51 pm
As it turns out Marcuse, godfather of the new left, was a student of martin heidegger, the Nazi who was big in deconstruction. ‘Repressive tolerance’ is virtue signaling and microagression, his colleague adorno created the f scale and the authoritarian personality, the latter was the filter through which goldwater. Nixon, Reagan wAs seen.narciso (d1f714) — 9/4/2017 @ 8:51 pm
@67
Congress did not create or sanction DACA, and no congressional action is necessary to end it.
That it has not ended, despite Trump’s explicit promises that he would do so “immediately” if elected, is entirely Trump’s responsibility and nobody else’s. Your “Treason Lobby” is based in the White House…Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:04 pm
@67
“It’s totally not a conspiracy theory.”
*Links to a conspiracy theory twitter*
Aww he even has a frog in his twitter name.Davethulhu (3a2442) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:04 pm
Dysphoria Sam, I ecognize the words you wrote but have no clue what they mean when they’re all put together. It’s simple:
1. There’s a law that says illegals get deported.
2. Obama said, “I’ll defer action on childhood arrivals”. That is not a law and not a regulation, neither. It just meant that Obama would not enforce the law on certain illegals.
3. All Trump has to say is, “I am now the President and I will not defer action. I will enforce the law on all illegals.”
What’s so complicated?nk (dbc370) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:09 pm
*recognize*nk (dbc370) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:09 pm
67. He also has sources and an argument, and probably passed the bar exam, unlike your idiotic, low-wattage self.
71. Well, nk, there’s this gigantic web of money, favors, corporations, and connections that PROFITS VERY HIGHLY from commons-screwing actions like letting in and making friendly noises about cheap Third World labor, sometimes you call them the Treason Lobby, or the Slave Power, but ‘the Swamp’ will also suffice, and they will fight to the heat death of the universe over small legal changes that allow them to make big money reliably.Dysphoria Sam (dbb233) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:24 pm
Unless, of course, he never had any intention of doing as he promised, and was merely making a race-based appeal to his less-educated supporters’ bigotry.Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:26 pm
… or “Mar-a-Lago”Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:30 pm
Well, nk, there’s this gigantic web of money, favors, corporations, and connections that PROFITS VERY HIGHLY from commons-screwing actions like letting in and making friendly noises about cheap Third World labor, sometimes you call them the Treason Lobby, or the Slave Power, but ‘the Swamp’ will also suffice, and they will fight to the heat death of the universe over small legal changes that allow them to make big money reliably.
— “Mr. President, be afraid, be very afraid!”
— “Oh, I am, believe you me, I am. That’s why I’m throwing it in Congress’s lap.”
Like that?nk (dbc370) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:33 pm
74: …or he’s not an everyday idiot, knows that there are still far too many compromised RINO representatives and senators who’ll sell out on a dime, and wants to bait them into running their mouths and campaigns on PROETECTING OUR LOVELY DREAMER CHILDREN until he or Sessions can kill it dead in public for everyone to see.
For he is a dealmaker, and burning the bad-faith losers in the great bonfire of public opinion is part of the deal.Dysphoria Sam (dbb233) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:35 pm
@73 He does have a pyramid, which I appreciate in any properly formed conspiracy theory. I also appreciate that he starts off complaining about the Jews.
I’m repeating myself from an earlier post, but if you actually believed that your government was co-opted by shadowy (((GLOBALIST))) forces, would you limit yourself to posting on internet forums? If you want an explanation as to why, despite having control of all branches of government, you are not getting the results you were promised, here it is: You voted, top to bottom, for a bunch of liars and con men. The advantage of my explanation over your conspiracy theory is that it does not require a hidden cabal pulling strings, just a basic understanding of human nature. The disadvantage of my explanation is that it requires that you accept responsibility for your poor choices.Davethulhu (3a2442) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:38 pm
Anyway. It looks like the ’73 Pinto is not going to make it through this stretch of the road.nk (dbc370) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:38 pm
78: I said that CULTURAL MARXISM WAS IN THE AP STYLE GUIDE, you read the word “Jew” and immediately segued into WELL YOU’RE JUST A CONSPIRACY THEORIST.
You can barely read a single 140-character tweet without getting frantically triggered into half-baked monologuing on a scarecrow no one mentioned. Maybe you’re the one with the problem?Dysphoria Sam (dbb233) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Ah, so you think he’s out to cripple his own party. Brilliant strategy! What could go wrong?Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:43 pm
81. Yes, just like the Republican party was crippled by Eric Cantor losing to Dave Brat, thus causing the entire Gang of 8 bill to go DOA.Dysphoria Sam (dbb233) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:45 pm
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/09/04/reminder-just-how-close-was-the-2014-amnesty-vote-heres-the-back-story/Dysphoria Sam (dbb233) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:49 pm
@80 The words “Cultural Marxism” appear nowhere in the tweet you linked, or in any of the associated tweets.
The primary tweet is gibberish.
The next two tweets are complaining about the Jews.
The next few are complaining about the alt-right being conflated as racist. Despite whatever point this guy is trying to make, the alt-right had its origins in /pol/ on 4chan, easily one of the most profoundly racist locations on the internet.
Then there’s some tedious comparison to the modern American antifa and the original anti-nazi-hitler-germany antifa, but there’s really no point in going on any more because this guy is a nut.Davethulhu (3a2442) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:51 pm
I’ll offer an even simpler one: 52 senate seats is not “control of all branches of government,” and neither is a half-staffed, rudder-less executive branch led by an ignorant, lazy, mentally-unstable grifter.Dave (445e97) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:53 pm
That’s where the “great deals” come in. If you have the winning hand, and cannot make deals with the democrats (a party Trump has very close, even intimate ties to, and has for many years), then maybe the deal-making thing was oversold a bit.Dustin (ba94b2) — 9/4/2017 @ 9:58 pm