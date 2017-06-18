President Trump’s Attorney: “Let Me Be Clear, The President Is Not Under Investigation”
[guest post by Dana]
And yet, President Trump just tweeted this on Friday:
This morning, President Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow made a stop on the Sunday talk shows. On each show he contradicted President Trump’s claim of being under investigation. According to Sekulow, the President’s tweet was a response to an anonymously sourced report in the Washington Post, which claimed that the President is under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. But if this report is what what Trump was responding to, then why wouldn’t he deny that he was under investigation, rather than confirm the claim? Why would he validate the “lying media” and an anonymously sourced report? After all, President Trump told us that by using social media, he can go around the fake media. And yet, here he is confirming an anonymously sourced report in the “fake media”.
Here is his exchange with Jake Tapper:
“So the president said ‘I am under investigation’ even though he isn’t under investigation?” Tapper asked.
“That response on social media was in response to the Washington Post piece,” Sekulow responded. “It’s that simple. The president is not under investigation.”
“Well, I wish it were that simple but with all due respect, the president said ‘I am being investigated’ in a tweet, and people take his word on that,” Tapper pushed back.
After Sekulow insisted that the tweet was really an attempt to call out the Post for putting out a “fake report, the CNN host shot back that it didn’t appear to do that at all, and in fact, made it appear that Trump was confirming the story.
“But it is confusing because the president said ‘I am being investigated’ and you’re saying that the Washington Post report is wrong, but no one did more to confirm the Washington Post report than the president,” Tapper noted. “I mean, CNN had not confirmed the Washington Post report but then President Trump came out and said, ‘I am being investigated.’”
Trump’s attorney replied by pointing out how big Trump’s social media reach is and that the “simple explanation” is that the president was responding to a story based on anonymous sourcing.
Here is Chuck Todd’s interview with Sekulow on Meet the Press:
Here is John Dickerson’s interview with Sekulow on Face the Nation:
(Question: In this interview, when Sekulow claims that the President is not under investigation, host John Dickerson follows up by asking Sekulow how he knows that. Sekulow responds: “There have been no notifications from the special counsel’s office that the President is under investigation. In fact, to the contrary.” Is there a legal obligation for the President to be officially notified if he were under investigation?)
But Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday may have had the most head-scratching interaction of all:
All of this is a bit confusing – which may actually be the intent. But at the very, very least, it is yet another indicator that Trump needs to stop tweeting if he does not want to continue to undermine his own presidency. He is by far his own worst enemy. And he just keeps on proving it.
–Dana
It seemingly never ends. Like it or not, we are all being pulled into this swirling vortex of confusion, subterfuge, and mental exhaustion. I guess the question is, who is doing the pulling.Dana (023079) — 6/18/2017 @ 10:22 am
We had eight years of Obama saying “I didn’t know until I read it in the newspaper”
And now we have Trump saying the same thing (and not for the first time…).
You know how families sometimes stage “interventions” when a family member is addicted? Perhaps Ivanka, Reince, and the rest need to stage an intervention with Trump.
“Dad, we need to have a talk about this Twitter thing”kishnevi (d764f4) — 6/18/2017 @ 10:32 am
Noticed Mitch Mcconnell today… on a 2% milk carton.mg (31009b) — 6/18/2017 @ 10:33 am
Kishnevi,
Perhaps if the family praised Trump more??Dana (023079) — 6/18/2017 @ 10:43 am
I agree that Trump should stop tweeting or at least run his tweets past his lawyers. But I think in this case he meant to say: “The media say that I am being investigated for firing the FBI director …”
The first three words are (probably) implied, but he should have made them explicit.Sauropod (271cbd) — 6/18/2017 @ 10:43 am
So Sekulow’s story is that Trump’s tweet was like the boy accused of robbery and murder in My Cousin Vinnie? “I shot the clerk.” “Yes. When did you shoot him?” “I shot the clerk.” It’s a New York thing, you wouldn’t understand.nk (dbc370) — 6/18/2017 @ 10:44 am
I’m still catching up on my Sunday morning DVR’d talking heads, but thank you for this post, Dana.
So far I’ve only seen the Fox News appearance, about which I commented on another thread (but reprint here because I have an inflated sense of self-importance, but yeah, also for thread continuity):
I complimented Jay Sekulow here the other day, and I do in general have a good opinion of him. But his appearance as a Trump surrogate on Fox News Sunday this morning was a disaster for him and his client. Of course Chris Wallace asked him some tough questions, including some with bad premises that required correction. But Sekulow came across like a guy who’s so tightly wound right now that he might go postal at any moment, and the interview deteriorated into a very ugly back-and-forth that Wallace got the better of. A lawyer has to project confident, easy grace even when — indeed, especially when — under stress, and Sekulow did the opposite of that today in this interview.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 10:44 am
I should add that professionally, I’m entirely sympathetic to Sekulow, because I think he may well have the single most challenging representation yet of any lawyer in the 21st Century. He has grounds to be tightly wound. But stepping back and looking at it with such professional dispassion as I can muster, this performance was a D- at best — as he’ll likely conclude by early evening, if he hasn’t been fired (or, I guess, even if he has been).Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 10:47 am
I was particularly disappointed when Sekulow was caught so flat-footed in trying to explain how he’s entitled to simultaneously be both Trump’s advocate, a role in which he can and should and must speak in public about Trump’s positions, and Trump’s private counselor, a role in which he can’t and shouldn’t and mustn’t speak in public about what Trump has told him privately or that he has told Trump.
This is sometimes a tricky concept for non-lawyers, including and especially clients, to grasp. I routinely point this out to my clients when they first hire me and continually thereafter, and I have a whole page on this exact thing on my professional website, in fact.
The conversation usually goes something like, “I have two different jobs I must do for every client. Right now I’m wearing my counselor hat,” I will tell them, “and I’m about to tell you in utter secrecy and candor about all the unfortunate and ugly things you need to hear and understand in order to make good decisions.
“But when I’ve done that as your counselor here in private, under cloak of attorney-client privilege, then I’m going to take off my counselor hat and put on my advocate hat, and then I’m your gladiator marching to your instructions. So when you hear me tell you in private a whole bunch of ugly or unflattering things that I will not ever be saying about you in public, don’t fret. Don’t worry that I don’t believe in you or your case. Take a deep breath and calm yourself, and remember that I’m experienced in wearing both hats, but never at the same time.”Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 10:58 am
He was trying to draw that distinction, I think, when he tried to contrast what he was doing with what Comey had done. But that’s too big a leap to take in one jump, and it just seemed incomprehensible. To use that comparison effectively would have taken a good 90 seconds to lay out, and he didn’t have that, and it wasn’t a big enough point to justify that much emphasis.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 10:59 am
Watched a little of the the Wallace interaction. Wallace was being an asshole. Sekulow gave him an opening, though, by speaking “My Cousin Vinnie” and not adding a few more words to his sarcastic hypothetical to make it crystal clear that it was a hypothetical. Wallace saw the low road and took it. Very bad. Terrible. Dishonest.nk (dbc370) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:00 am
It would seem nearly Impossible to represent someone like Trump, who is erratic, unpredictable, self-indulgent, dishonest and quite willing to throw anyone under the bus – including his lawyers. A continual moving target, so to speak. How on earth does a lawyer handle that?Dana (023079) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:00 am
@ Dana: I’ve had this conversation more than a few times. It goes:
“What you’re doing makes it impossible for me to continue representing you. Unless this changes in the following ways” — and then, I have to be very specific, e.g.: “You authorize us to drop our settlement demand from the $1M you think I should win for you and the $10k that I believe would be a reasonable settlement demand in your circumstances — “then I will reluctantly have to resign as your lawyer. You deserve a lawyer whose advice you will at least consider following, and I’m no longer that guy, so I’d be hurting you to continue, and I won’t.”
And then yeah, sometimes you have to withdraw. That’s a hard decision to come to — especially if you’re still getting paid, the failure of which is the far more common reason for a lawyer to resign a representation and withdraw — but you are at huge and increasing risk if you postpone it unreasonably, and you really are disserving your client.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:06 am
I believe Mr Sekulow is a Messianic Jew so I’m sure he’s used to bucking conventional wisdom.Pinandpuller (51f366) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:08 am
What an obviously chickensh*t question! How pathetic and obvious! Tapper has now been thoroughly assimilated into the CNN culture, which is too bad. I used to respect him a little, sometimes.
Sekulow missed an opportunity, though. He ought have stood up straight and said, “Oh, Jake, you know that’s a premise I don’t agree with, but to answer your question, I’m more proud to have this client than any client I’ve ever represented or could represent!” And then you pivot to your talking point.
Never let ’em see you sweating.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:11 am
as he’ll likely conclude by early evening, if he hasn’t been fired (or, I guess, even if he has been).
Maybe he’s trying to be fired.kishnevi (d764f4) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:11 am
But why is he Trump’s lawyer in the first place? From what I remember about him, he’s mostly focused on freedom of religion/speech/other BOR cases.
Apropos of a news spot I just heard:
Old US Navy: Berthing Spaces
New US Navy: Birthing SpacesPinandpuller (51f366) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:12 am
“if he hasn’t been fired”
Sekulow’s reaction to being fired might well be FREE AT LAST. It’s not as if he’s going to get a medal for throwing himself on every grenade Trump casually tosses.Rick Ballard (5397ef) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:12 am
There’s some version of that, by the way, that the lawyer can say of every client. Timothy McVeigh’s lawyer could and did say things to the effect of, “My client has a constitutional presumption of innocence and the government has not yet proven anything in court, as it has the burden of doing. I believe that everyone is entitled to competent representation, especially when they’re in the worst jeopardy, so I look forward to representing my client zealously within the bounds of the law so that justice may be done in court, regardless of what’s happening here in the media.”Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:13 am
If Trump does sour on anyone on his legal team, it would be a mistake to fire him or let him resign. You just decrease his public role immediately, and in a few days you reassign him to continuing duty in the basement of, say, the Department of Agriculture.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:15 am
There is nothing of substance to the investigation, Chris, name the law he was supposed to have broken, by contrast you need a whole new volume of Blackstone to list all of red Queens violations.narciso (715336) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:18 am
Mcveigh had clearly blown up a federal building entailing a whole slew of statutes and violations. By contrast comey and brennanbwete likely guilty of a host of fraud including mail in theirfisa presentationnarciso (715336) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:21 am
This is were people like Beldar lose me ….. only thing 99% of America heard is Trump is not under investigation.
All the other stuff is nearly irrelevant outside a Court of Law.
Most of us are past the point we take every transaction and micro dissect it to ascertain some grand point.
Bottom line, what I heard today from multiple news reports is, right now we nothing from Mueller to indicate he is being investigated for anything.
Tomorrow is tomorrow and lord knows Mueller will investigate Trump’s bowel movement for signs of an unpaid tax lien to prosecute for.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:21 am
I’m so sick of this passing as “journalism”:
1. Host makes a short speech, factually spun and crafted to match talking points of the Democrats.
2. Host doesn’t permit a response to his speech from the interviewee.
3. Host instead immediately pivots to a question on some different topic.
4. [Optional: If interviewee objects and tries to respond to Host’s speech, Host pretends he’s been personally challenged and counterattacks ad hominem.]
This is now standard operating procedure for all the networks, alas.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:25 am
I think Trump was assuming, at least for the purposes of the tweet, that he was under investigation, and he had reasonable grounds for assuming that, because Dan Coats and some others and not associated with the campaign but only associated with the White house had beev conacted by the special counsel’s office. It is even likely that his lawyers had concluded that, and even guessed that it concerned in particular the firing the FBI Director as an overt act, and possibly the only one.
Jay Sekulow thought it was his job to defend the tweet, but also not to concede that there was actually any investigation. Now he could have drawn that distinction very clearly but he didnb’t.
I assume he must be inexperienced in something like this – otherwise just say that while he doesn’t know for a fact that the president is under investigation, he is per the Washington Post, story and the president was operating under that assumption, and complaining how unfair that was.
Now Sekulow is saying that’s a legal issue – but Trump wasn’t making any legal complaint. I guess Selulow felt it had to be of a legal nature oor otherwise that tweet itself would be obstruction of justice. But how?Sammy Finkelman (8cff4d) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:25 am
@ Blah (#23): I agree that there is some percentage of Americans who heard what you say they did, and who would believe that regardless of anything they heard, and that you are among that percentage. I am equally sure that group isn’t 99% of Americans. This is what I meant the other day, re “broad brushes.” I could extend the metaphor to also include earmuffs and blinders like those the horses wear in Manhattan, but I want to husband my metaphor-mixing capital for better occasions. Happy Father’s Day to the fathers in your life, and to you if you are one, Blah.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:29 am
Now Trump was making a complaint about there being a contradiction here. One objection to that tweet could be that it wasn’t exactly Rosenstein who was investigating him, although he may have started it. Now here Trump may assume that appointing a special counsel means starting an investigation of him, and its timing and other things means it’s an investigating whether firing Comey was an obstruction of justice.
All very simple.
Donald Trump was just saying Rosenstein had wanted Comey fired and now his following his advice was probably the key element of rhe invesigation and how can that be?
Of course the distinction is that Trump didn’t really follow Rosenstein’s advice, but rather, knowing what Rosenstein thought (having been told that by the Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, he arranged a meeting, heard it verbally himself from Rosenstein and then Rosenstein write it up, and then used it as his justifcation, and explained it to members of Congress that way too.
Rosenstein was used here.
This all probably happened because Trump was anxious to fire Comey, probably because of something in his May 3 testimony (not apparently his almost completely wrong testimony about emails being on Anthony Wweiner;’s computer because Huma Abedin had forwarded them to Anthony Weiner’s computer fr the purpose of printing them. In reality they were either an intentional or accidental backup. Intentional would be to retain them in a place that would not be subpoenaed.)
What might have disturbed Trump was Comey seeming to be more sorry that he might have afffected the election by his Oct 27 statement than that he might have affected it by clearing Hillary in July. seeming to agree or tell members of Congress that it was a bad thing Trump was elected.
Anyway, I think maybe some people wanted to stop Trump from mentioning Russia when firing Comey and they cooked up this (not invalid) other reason. Have Rosenstein write out his thoughts and use that. Sessions and Rosenstein had discussed this before either one of them had been confirmed. It is not clear who knew this.
This was such a sudden twist that Trump couldn’t leave out of his farewell letter to Comey that he appreciated being told by him three times that he was not under investigation but (nevertheless he wanted to fire him.)
This later led Senator Marco Rubio and others to conclude that Trump’s motive was that Comey would not repeat in public that Trump was not under investigation in the Russia matter, although he had told that to him and to key members of Congress. Nobody knows in fact what trigerred it.
Trump is assuming that now the possibility that he fired him Comey to obstruct justice is what is under investigation.
Sekulow’s defense of the tweet was there was a conflict of interest between having recommended the firing of the FBI Director and then the same Department of Justice investigating whether following that advice was a crime. I’m not sure how well it follows actually or waht you do about it.Sammy Finkelman (8cff4d) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:31 am
@ sauropod,
But that’s the point: no one should have guess what he meant. No one should have to play “Guess what he really meant,” which really means make his words support one’s personal preferences and beliefs. If he is not doeciplined enough to keep his damn mouth shut, or in this case, keep his hands off his phone because it is in everyone’s best interest,, then he sure as hell is unlikely to have the necessary discipline to effectively govern and lead. This just doesn’t seem hard.Dana (023079) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:33 am
Say what you want about Trump, but that is a pretty interesting observation if he is – in fact- being investigated for Obstruction.
Clearly his prior statements were not enough, even Comey has stated as much…in sworn testimony if I remember correctly.
Even without Comey’s statement(s), it’d be more than a little absurd to claim that the single person in the known universe with the unreviewable, irrevocable, irreversible power to pardon any person who may-have or did commit a Federal crime at any time before, during, or after an investigation, prosecution, or sentence is somehow guilty of “obstruction” merely by uttering the words “I hope…”MJN1957 (6f981a) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:34 am
The irony is that Sekulow wouldn’t have had to be trotting around the shows trying to defend Trump if Trump had just been disciplined enough to remain silent. He is his own undoing.Dana (023079) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:36 am
I would ordinarily ignore any snomymously sources story, but Mueller certainly isnt because he had colluded with comey in the past on at least one occasionnarciso (48ecae) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:36 am
We concern ourselves with fact, well the predicate for this investigation is utter fraud and Christopher Steele and crowdstrike should be indicted for all that entailsnarciso (48ecae) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:42 am
@ Dana, re this question in your post: “Is there a legal obligation for the President to be officially notified if he were under investigation?”
I’m hoping nk or swc or Patterico or someone else with more criminal law experience than I have will enlighten us on this. In particular, I know there are rules that law enforcement officials, including prosecutors, have to follow in their communications with someone who’s a “subject” or “target,” but I don’t know those rules and don’t want to guess. The rules are basically designed to prevent investigative/prosecutorial abuse from soft-selling someone’s jeopardy or misleading them to believe they’ve been assured that they’re home free and can talk without fear of it being used in court. Miranda fits in there somewhere, too, but many others can explain this better than I.
I think there’s a unique constitutional question, though, regarding whether a POTUS in particular is entitled to ask, and get an immediate and truthful answer, to the question of whether he’s the subject or target of any on-going investigation. If for no other reason, a POTUS needs to know that to decide whether he may need to take steps to set up Chinese walls, to ensure that he isn’t accidentally involved in it (assuming, of course, he doesn’t step in and terminate it). At some point, in theory, a POTUS could and should conclude that despite his belief in his own innocence, the pendency of the charges against him is making it impossible for him to fulfill his duty to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution as the head of the Executive Branch, at which juncture he ought to resign.
Is there an independent obligation, therefore, of the POTUS’ subordinates in the DoJ, through the AG, to apprise the POTUS the moment he becomes the subject or target of an investigation? I don’t know of any law or even informal precedent on that, nor that it’s addressed in the DoJ’s formal rules or manuals or procedures. I can think of excellent policy reasons for making such a rule, though, and that actually would be a good thing to debate and clarify. I don’t know if it could be done by executive order or if it would need a formal DoJ rulemaking under the Administrative Procedures Act, with notice & opportunity to comment, etc.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:45 am
Lois Lerner should be in the docket as should holder for their offenses but oddly they arent.narciso (07df6b) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:46 am
But let’s pretend the Looney mensch is right because that never leans anywhere but alexandria.narciso (07df6b) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:48 am
23. Blah (44eaa0) — 6/18/2017 @ 11:21 am
The only thing a previously uninformed person would take away from this is that Trump probably committed illegal acts because he’s got a lawyer who can’t answer a simple straight question, like whether or not the president is under investigation. He both says no and yes.
What people don’t realize is that an innocent person, or more precisely maybe a person innocent of what he is being accused of, and not expecting anything, is more likely to have a bad lawyer hthan a guilty one, who’s prepared.Sammy Finkelman (8cff4d) — 6/18/2017 @ 12:05 pm
I think sekulow was way to civil to this travismockam, this is why scalia reacted they way he did to Alexis mortisons brief.narciso (d1f714) — 6/18/2017 @ 12:08 pm
Re the “What you’re doing makes it impossible for me to continue representing you”-speech (#13), I should add that I’ve had to give this speech more times than I can count on all my fingers and toes and several small multiples thereof. The number of times I’ve had to resign because the client persisted on the particular issue, I can count on one hand and have fingers to spare. You have to mean it when you say you will quit, and the client needs to believe you mean it. But that’s usually the proverbial “Come to Jesus” moment for most clients. (Excuse again the sacri- or irreligious phrasing, which is metaphoric and applies equally to atheists as to priests.)Beldar (fa637a) — 6/18/2017 @ 12:14 pm
Sekulow kept on repeating, on Fox News Sunday, that Comey had violated attorney client privilege (and that he wouldn’t)
The FBI Director doesn’t have attorney client privilege with the president. How ignorant, or out of his field, is this lawyer?
There might be executive privilege, but that belongs to the president, and he can, under that doctrine, prevent anyone else from being compelled by subpoena to reveal what he said to the preisdent or the president said to him – but the person is free to talk on his own initiative (barring such complications as non-disclosure agreements, privacy rules, classification etc.)
Anything can be said by a member of Congress on the floor or in committee, or in a written official document, and how Congress might discipline its members depends on the political atmosphere maybe.
In politically controversial situations, executive privilege is often waived, and it doesn’t rest on solid constitutional ground.Sammy Finkelman (8cff4d) — 6/18/2017 @ 12:14 pm
Or Ronnie earl or John chisholm or Brenda Murray all were prosecutors nit prosecutorsnarciso (d1f714) — 6/18/2017 @ 12:18 pm
In newscof teal import:narciso (d1f714) — 6/18/2017 @ 12:20 pm
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/06/something_is_fishy_about_uss_fitzgerald_story_we_are_getting_from_the_media.html
And cirbyn voted down the installation of sprinklers in council flats
https://mobile.twitter.com/Alexicon83/status/875966005918539776/photo/1narciso (d1f714) — 6/18/2017 @ 12:27 pm
Trump’s bark is worse than his bite. Sekulow was probably the wrong choice to send into battle with the Sunday gotcha gang who have spent the week being fed by chatty anonymous officials said to be “close to the investigation.” His aggressive defense of Trump’s innocence will likely save him even if he disappears for awhile. The Clinton gang had a better sense of when to send Carville, Begala or Lanny Davis out to which interview but then they are the home team.
While he’d benefit from barking less on twitter even if he does he’s unlikely to stay quiet for long. As long as Trump the person stays under attack Trump the president should be doing what only a president can do. Clinton proved the wisdom of “doing the work the people sent me here to do.” Trump should get to work making the government great again by putting the cabinet on the spot for their out of control employees and alumni.
Michael Goodwin makes an interesting point today that regaining control of DOJ that was lost with Sessions recusal and Rosenstein’s delegation to Mueller and possible recusal is a bigger problem than whatever Mueller’s doing. Replacing them would be more effective than firing or battling Mueller. Fight the right fight.crazy (d3b449) — 6/18/2017 @ 1:18 pm
Trump’s Tweets ‘Official Statements,’ Spicer Says
http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/trump-s-tweets-official-statements-spicer-says-n768931
Accordingly, per an official Donald John Trump Presidential tweet: “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI director! Witch Hunt!”
Yet his lawyer says he’s not.
So ‘witch’ is it, fellas?
“Never mind what I told you! I’m telling you!!” – Captain Morton [James Cagney] ‘Mister Roberts’ 1955
_____
Today’s Beldar The Bitter “Watergate, Watergate, Watergate” Words Of Wonder:
“Nixon bleeds people. He draws every drop of blood then drops them from a cliff. He’ll blame any person he can put his foot on.” – Martha MitchellDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/18/2017 @ 1:27 pm
41. So if we end up with a chunk of North Korea, if our experience avenging the Maine is to be repeated, nk suggests we treat them even worse than Gangnam Style guy.urbanleftbehind (6a358f) — 6/18/2017 @ 1:45 pm
Smile. It’s Father’s Day. ‘Tie’ one on:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NePo9ooA6WMDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/18/2017 @ 1:47 pm