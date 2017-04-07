The Question Is: When Is An Act Of War An Act of War?
[guest post by Dana]
Since last night’s actions in Syria, I’m sure a number of us have been asking the same question. Charles C.W. Cooke certainly has, and he provides his thoughts about the issue. His observations are likely to be met with objection from certain corners.
Quoting David French, we are reminded of this:
If Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the United States Constitution means anything, it means that the president must obtain congressional approval before taking us to war against a sovereign nation that has not attacked the U.S. or its allies and is not threatening to attack the U.S. or its allies…. As Senator Paul said, “The first thing we ought to do is probably obey the Constitution.”
Well, plain and simple, we were not attacked nor were we threatened with attack by Syria.
Last night, in his statement regarding the air strikes, President Trump said:
Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.
If we weren’t attacked, nor threatened with attack by Syria, were the strikes an issue of “vital national security interest of the U.S.,” or was the action a humanitarian issue as our response was compelled by the the grotesque assault on the Syrian people by the Assad regime? As Cooke points out, the arguments against this being an act of war run along the lines of, it’s just a “minor military operation,” or “a targeted strike,” or, as I’ve been reading, the airstrikes were simply a justified warning. No more, no less. And yet, consider this:
If a country were to lob 59 missiles at an U.S. military installation in the middle of the California desert, we would rightly regard that as an “act of war.” We certainly wouldn’t say, “don’t worry, it’s just a minor military strike.” Does the fact the Syria’s government is gassing its own people change that? No, it does not. Why not? Because the question here isn’t whether America is morally justified in hitting Assad’s air bases (it is), or whether doing so is a good idea (it may be), or whether America is a more virtuous country than Syria (it is). Rather, the question is of constitutional legality. If the United States had been gassing Americans in Hawaii at the time Japan hit Pearl Harbor, that strike would still have been an act of war — yes, even if Japan had used it as its casus belli – and Americans would have rightly seen it as such. We should not set a double standard when the roles are reversed. If we need to hit Assad, I’m open to the argument. But Congress must be asked for permission.
–Dana
america isn’t more nationally secure cause some wankers sprinkled missiles on some forlorn splatch of syria
It is absolutely hilarious all the Trump fans here who were very clear in their views about Obama and Libya. Also hilarious that Trump called this very thing an act requiring congressional approval… when Obama is president.
Why didn’t Trump at least try to get this?Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/7/2017 @ 7:23 am
Good article. From standpoint offshore, Congressional approval seems a sensible legal and strategic move.
Don’t quite agree with the assertion that Syria has never attacked the US or US allies. Syrian complicity in the Marine barracks bombing has been understood for some time, as have Syrian attempts to destabilize Jordan and the outright occupation by Syrian security forces of swathes of Lebanon. The IDF has provided something of a brake to the ambitions/tendencies of the Syrian government, but inasmuch as Israel is an ally of the US, they haven’t exactly gotten along very well over the years either.
More recently, the Bush administration hit Syrian training camps and staging areas for Iraqi militants (some of whom have apparently gone on to join ISIS and Al Qaeda) along the Syrian border with Anbar province. The prime targets of these militants were Iraqi civilians, soldiers, and Coalition troops.JP (f1742c) — 4/7/2017 @ 7:36 am
All very true, and yet…the lessons from April 6, 1917 should weigh heavily on our minds. Can we stand by and watch innocents and others suffering abject murder, wringing our hands and wishing “someone” would do something, but refuse to get involved? Much like the people now who stand at the scene of a horrific accident or crime, and take video on their phones rather than aiding the victims. For better or worse, America is a world leader; the last 8 years have shown us how leading from behind allows wickedness to spread, from outbreak to epidemic to pandemic.Gobblemom (4ecfe6) — 4/7/2017 @ 7:42 am
I pray this one strike gets Assad’s attention and calms things down, much like Reagan’s 1986 bombing of Gaddafi castrated him on the world stage. There needs to be some review of intelligence, along with some adult conversation between the WH and the legislature (no more of this eleventy-one! conniptions about Merrick Garland or Russian collusion), and the mediacrats need to grow up and start doing journalism again. I’ll give Trump this one shot, but there needs to be debate in Congress and, if we’re going to do something, do it smart and do it right.
The USA – and by extension the West – can’t allow the use of CW to become normalized. Let’s hope the message was received.
We could hope or wish a strong response to this undeniable use of what they’d sworn no longer existed wasn’t left to the USA, but if wishes were horses, you know. The UN might issue a strongly worded, unenforced resolution a year from now. That would be “the response”.Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 7:58 am
Obama’s Congress were his partisans and Republicans who would never do anything treasonous to under mind the US. Trumps Congress is full of Obama operatives who would “leak” the attack to harm Trump regardless of what that would do to the US. Get it?
Nonetheless, Trump still should have gotten Congressional approval.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 4/7/2017 @ 8:08 am
“WAIT… WHAT? For Comment on Gas Attack, NBC Interviews ‘Expert’ Accused of Kidnapping Journalists.”
11.Trump’s strongest supporters today are still trying to prove he’s a tool of Russia and illegitimate president. Ain’t that something…
Yep.
Up until yesterday, Trump was Putin’s poodle.
Now he’s got us on the brink of war with Russia.
An msm willing to change the narrative in an instant, (e.g. “Trump is delusional if he thinks Obama was spying on his campaign” changing to “It’s completely normal for the govt. to spy on Trump’s campaign” in a matter of days).harkin (517285) — 4/7/2017 @ 8:45 am
Use of CW can’t be allowed, can’t be normalized. Police action… message sent… how will it be received is the question.Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 8:54 am
You’re not arguing with Trump. You’re arguing with Jefferson, Monroe, Truman, Eisenhower, JFK, LBJ, Nixon, Reagan, Bush 1 and 2, Obama, and every other President who ever rattled a saber to influence the evil acts of the plethora of a holes ruling patches of land on our planet.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:09 am
It took them 30 minutes to launch all of the tomahawks and then some time to get them over target.
Here’s the interesting part. In between the first missile arriving and the last, all of the missiles circled in the air waiting, so they could land, hitting their various targets as one mighty kaboom.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:15 am
Take bob memendez who was Obama’s chump in the Syria deal.narciso (d1f714) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:16 am
Many will argue this will influence Iran, NK, and others to stop nuclear weapons development but it’s just as likely they’ll conclude the only way to prevent similar attacks is joining the nuclear club quickly.
I’d like to believe before approving the OP POTUS and the National Security team has an answer to the question his predecessors didn’t work through adequately – “and then what?”
Is this a return to Clinton’s cruise missile diplomacy, Hillary’s Libya, Trump’s 9/11 moment or a one-off demonstration of the big dog’s big bite?crazy (d3b449) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:18 am
This is why there was an operation orchard,narciso (d1f714) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:20 am
Trump notified the Russians, but did not notify Congress prior to the attack.Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:24 am
What part of–we have US troops in Syria–do you not understand?
How are they not threatened when someone is willing to use SARIN gas in the theater of conflict?
Do we not owe it to our service people –to make sure that everyone gets the message that we will not allow the use of WMD near our troops?Rae (2fd998) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:28 am
I’d like to believe before approving the OP POTUS and the National Security team has an answer to the question his predecessors didn’t work through adequately – “and then what?”
Well for one, maybe Nancy Pelosi will dust off her hijab and go for a commiseration session with her good friend Bashar.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:30 am
Trump notified the Russians, but did not notify Congress prior to the attack.
Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:24 am
You do not know that. It is very likely that a core group of Senators and House members might have been advised.
You can search for Chucky Schumer’s statement of support.
Hell I decided to google it for you–here it is:
Making sure Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do,” Schumer said in a statement, ABC News reports.
From the same source you can also get Nancy Pelosi’s statement:
Pelosi had much of the same reaction, calling the Tomahawk missile strike ordered by Trump against the al-Shayrat military base in Syria a “proportional response to the regime’s use of chemical weapons.”
It’s possible that the co-chairs of Intel and Defense were consulted.Rae (2fd998) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:35 am
One thing about landing all the bombs simultaneous, most of the non-government population would be minimally affected. One boom off in the distance, roll over and go back to sleep.
Fodder for Assad’s opposition to conspiracy theory themselves into believing no such attack took place at all. State media is just lying to them again and the like.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:36 am
I remember reading about the Libyan nuclear program in the 5th horseman, apparently the ban azziyah strike focused quaddafis attention that Ac khan becnarciso (d1f714) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:40 am
Here’s an exit question–
if an actor proves that he is willing to use SARIN gas on his own people in the theater of conflict–what damn assurance to you have–that he won’t have the audacity to use it on OUR–US troops?
Then–if you ask the US military to risk their damn lives–do you not at the very minimum owe them a response to someone committing WAR CRIMES–and using sarin gas in the area?
When is the last time–the world–or the US –have tolerated the use of sarin gas in warfare–particularly from state actors?
Holy cripes–you talk about THE LAW. What about international law–what are you willing to sacrifice in that area–the use of CHEMICAL WEAPONS–WMD–just so you can win–this particular argument–at this particular time–while pretending to ignore that Americans are serving their country in the area.Rae (2fd998) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:42 am
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/jumping-conclusions-something-not-adding-idlib-chemical-weapons-attack/
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/jeffrey-sachs/hillary-clinton-and-the-s_b_9231190.htmlTomK (574da0) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:52 am
Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the United States Constitution refers to a legal action, not a military one. For one thing, it kicks into effect the treason clause of the United states constitution, as well as numerous laws now.
It should not enter your mind that in 1787 the international legal situation was different than it today and a A Declaration of War was necessary in order for a country to start a war. It wasn’t. Things weren’t so different:
In Federalist Number 25, Alexander Hamilton wrote that “the ceremony of a formal denunciation of war has of late fallen into disuse”
http://www.constitution.org/fed/federa25.htm
So a Declaration of Warit didn’t mean what some people now think it meant in 1787. A Declaration of War was not necessary in order to start a war, at least not for a enemy of the United States.
A declaration of war was something sometimes used and sometimes not, and it hadn’t been used in 1778 when France sided with the American States.
While Declarations of War did continue to be used in World War I, and even occasionally, during World War II, it’s definitely fallen into disuse now.
In the United States, sometimes an Authorization for the Use of Force, which does not kick into effect clauses in laws, is sometimes used, precisely for that reason.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 4/7/2017 @ 9:55 am
harkin (517285) — 4/7/2017 @ 8:45 am
That should be a lesson to Putin: You can’t trust these people who are trying to sell you a Manchurian candidate. He should never have bought one from Acme and Stone. It turned out to be a lemon.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:00 am
Well, plain and simple, we were not attacked nor were we threatened with attack by Syria.
*************************
Just in case people are missing it. It’s not plain and simple. US troops are in the theater. Are they not equal to you–as Americans–and American citizens?
This is the kind of junk Clinton use to get away with because in his legalese –criminal action–response to acts of war he considered American military–less than.
See the USS Cole as just one example. Clinton’s lack of response emboldened our enemies until they finally had to hit us CONUS–to get lawyer/civilians–attention.
It’s gross. You’ve asked the military to tolerate enemy combatants not in uniform–and a whole host of other war crimes–and now you want them to “suck it up” when it comes to WMDs being used by a state actor in the theater of conflict.
You want that to go through a Court system–or gawd knows what–the machinations of the UN– of some sort when international law has long been set in this area–and well established–for good reason.Rae (2fd998) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:03 am
The shameless, hack-tastic apologism of the Trumpkins knows neither bounds nor shame.
Please, please try to find a measuring stick beyond the tiny hands of your Cheeto-boss. Because the current things is just… pathetic.Leviticus (efada1) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:12 am
Quick review of current events. Syria is creating refugee terrorist imports that liberal judges are hell bent on inflicting on you and your neighbors. (see Swedish truck attack for more info)
So how does this equate to protecting America? It prevents terrorist refugees. Cuts the spigot off at the source.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:20 am
Both Chuck Schemer and Nancy Lugosi supported this!?!?Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:22 am
Russians said they took care of the sarin gas. SO Putin can go hang.
Eff him. He’s unreliable. Like SkepticalScience dot com, Putin speaks with forked tongue.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:26 am
#NeverTrumpelstiltskin and associated elves are wailing, gnashing teeth and rending their Mom jeans over this.
Brings a smile.Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:26 am
Both Chuck Schemer and Nancy Lugosi supported this!?!?
Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:22 am
*******
Yep. It’s almost like–they might have been consulted–or something.Rae (2fd998) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:28 am
Murphy said that, as far as he knew, members of congressional leadership were not told until after the attack had begun. He expected to learn more at a 1 p.m. briefing.
Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:15 am
*************
Ya–we will see. There were other Dems that came out with statements of support–Schumer and Pelosi were just the first two that I found or could remember at the moment.Rae (2fd998) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:30 am
Hillary’s VP pick, Senator Weak Chin or whatever his name was, is miffed that Trump did this thing.
Course, Senator Bottom Bunk would be equally miffed if he found out Trump used floride toothpaste.
Who cares what Senator Less than Biden thinks?papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:41 am
The president insists on using a military option, which I oppose for three reasons:
First, Assad’s actions, however deplorable, are not a direct threat to U.S. national security. Many bad actors on the world stage have, tragically, oppressed and killed their citizens, even using chemical weapons to do so. Unilaterally avenging humanitarian disaster, however, is well outside the traditional scope of U.S. military action.
Second, just because Assad is a murderous thug does not mean that the rebels opposing him are necessarily better. As of May, seven of the nine major rebel groups appeared to have significant ties to Islamists, some of whom may have links to al-Qaeda and other terrorists. Their presence and power have only increased, according to media reports. We should never give weapons to people who hate us, and the United States should not support or arm al-Qaeda terrorists.
Third, the potential for escalation is immense. Syria is in the midst of a sectarian civil war, born of centuries-old animosities. We have no clear ally in this Sunni-Shiite conflict, and any “limited” and “proportional” strike could quickly get out of control, imperiling our allies and forcing us into the civil war.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/ted-cruz-why-ill-vote-no-on-syria-strike/2013/09/09/34750cde-1972-11e3-a628-7e6dde8f889d_story.html?utm_term=.904d38ebb845Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:51 am
Everyone’s a scapegoat:
http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/the-real-story-how-the-middle-east-became-such-disaster-20069narciso (d1f714) — 4/7/2017 @ 10:53 am
For Instapundit fans who think he is smarter than Patterico solely because he supported Trump:
Your hero is waffling on Trump, with good reason.DRJ (15874d) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:07 am
Blame Trump and his Middle East adviser, Jared Kushner. The generals implement policy. The Trumps make policy.DRJ (15874d) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:08 am
My support for candidate and now President Trump was and is independent of the puppy blender’s position.
(I know you weren’t aiming at me, DRJ, but I just want to get it on record)papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:18 am
Yes, Reynolds mentioned the “is it constitutional” issue last night. Use of Sarin or other chemical agents can’t be allowed, it’s illegal, can’t be normalized. This was a police action… message sent… how will it be received is the question. Russian warship currently en route.Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:26 am
Doesn’t the puppies-in-blender story go back to Frank J? He was funny. That seems like an eternity ago.DRJ (15874d) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:26 am
I’m glad you realize politics is not the same as foreign affairs, Haiku.DRJ (15874d) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:29 am
Trump seems to think everything is the Art of the Deal. Glenn, too. But a bad deal doesn’t end in bankruptcy when the parties have militaries.DRJ (15874d) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:30 am
Blame Trump and his Middle East adviser, Jared Kushner. The generals implement policy. The Trumps make policy.
DRJ (15874d) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:08 am
******************
You are doing something dishonest here.Rae (2fd998) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:30 am
The situation in Syria is the result of the catastrophic policy failure of the Obama administration. Those nitwits had ignored what was going on for years, had convinced many Americans they’d prosecuted a super successful policy and were bragging as recently as January that this policy had caused Assad to “voluntarily and verifiably give up its chemical weapon stockpile.”Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:32 am
“…every other President who ever rattled a saber…”
– papertiger
You are so poisonously disingenuous that it hurts. On the minuscule off chance that you actually don’t understand the difference perfectly well, this is swinging a saber, not rattling one.Leviticus (efada1) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:32 am
Sober thoughts from our good friend, Senator Rubio (Fla).
[YouTube]papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:32 am
“This was a police action… message sent…”
– Colonel Haiku
Team America: World PoliceLeviticus (efada1) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:33 am
Trying to include all of the various and sundry ex Presidents who have invaded Haiti, Panama, and the Dominican Republic taxes my faculties, Levi.
Trying to do short hand. Please do forgive me.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:35 am
And to think Patterico once had the smartest commenters on the internet. No more.
DRJ (15874d)
— 4/7/2017 @ 11:16 am
*********
Maybe you are not being dishonest,….maybe you are isolating Kushner as being responsible because you don’t actually know what the process might be. Understandable.Rae (2fd998) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:39 am
“For Instapundit fans who think he is smarter than Patterico solely because he supported Trump…”
Speaking for myself, you totally misread that. I admire Reynolds’ principles and appreciate his ability to be pragmatic when appropriate. I considerate it a feature, not a bug.Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:40 am
Smart lady…
https://static.pjmedia.com/instapundit/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-07-at-2.49.00-PM-463×600.pngColonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:51 am
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/261972/Colonel Haiku (49aad2) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:55 am
The ‘Art of the Deal’– $90 million worth of tomahawks thrown and blown; nine Syrians killed and a few building wrecked. $15 million/corpse. That’s quite a deal, Donald.
“There’s a sale at Penney’s!” – ‘Airplane’ 1980
______________
This wasn’t an act triggered in ‘the vital national interest’ of the United States. It was a knee-jerk reaction by a shallow, incurious man who saw something displeasing on the TeeVee. Assad’s been slaughtering ‘babies’ for years. The take away is alarmingly clear– you wanna reach the CIC, do a special on the TV– preferably Fox.
“Television generation… learned life from Bugs Bunny.” – Max Schumacher [William Holden] ‘Network’ 1976
________________
“When is an act of war an act of war” is a classic quandary whined by those who rigidly cling to ‘originalism’ quilled in a long ago era of square-rigged sailing ships, single-shot muskets and opposing armies marching shoulder to shoulder across green fields in brightly colored uniforms mere yards apart. Originalists wage war on time. The long and short of it is it’s a losing battle.DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:57 am
I remember a day when Reynolds said fracking in the North Dakota shale fields wouldn’t amount to much.
He’s been known to make a mistake or two. Not often. Sometimes.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 11:58 am
Nikki Haley, acting President of U.N. security council Upon hearing that Bolivia wants a closed door session to discuss the Missile strike on Syria, says nuts to that.
Defend sarin gassing babies in the open air, socialists.
How about that, Nikki. That’s some high octane representation there.
Winning!papertiger (c8116c) — 4/7/2017 @ 12:09 pm
He picked Mattis for a reason, even Ben Flynn admitted that a partnership with Russia on syria; would be problematic e.g. Iran’s revolutionary guard.narciso (27009f) — 4/7/2017 @ 12:10 pm