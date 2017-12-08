Roy Moore: America Was Last Great When We Had Slavery
Roy Moore has a long and rich history of crazy quotes, and this is another nugget from the past that got little attention until recently. Moore was asked (by a black person) when America was last great, and his answer (at least as reported by a leftist rag) suggested that his answer was: those glorious days of slavery.
In response to a question from one of the only African Americans in the audience — who asked when Moore thought America was last “great” — Moore acknowledged the nation’s history of racial divisions, but said: “I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another…. Our families were strong, our country had a direction.”
At the same event, Moore referred to Native Americans and Asian Americans as “reds and yellows,” and earlier this year he suggested the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were divine punishment.
I have a long and well-documented history of distrusting the Los Angeles Times, and this quote is a) truncated, b) not presented in full context, and c) unaccompanied by any video I could find. (If you can find video, let me know.) But on the other hand, Roy Moore also has a documented history of saying boneheaded things in a blatant attempt to appeal to small-minded bigots, which makes it more difficult to reject this as #FAKENEWS.
If you’re already a Moore supporter, you’ll say the L.A. Times made it up, or you’ll find a way to spin it. If you’re not, you’re likely just shaking your head at this. It is interesting, though, as a marker for how times have changed. As John Podhoretz notes:
For suggesting life was better during segregation and Jim Crow, Trent Lott was run out of the Senate. Now Roy Moore is saying life was better under SLAVERY.
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 8, 2017
America — or at least the Republican party — is different in the era of Donald Trump. God bless the UnididStatesh.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Roy Moore: America was last great when Democrats ruled the south.
Wth was he thinking?harkin (9298f8) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:15 am
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/08/bombshell-roy-moore-accuser-admits-forged-yearbook/
So it’s forged and the media’s been working overtime to destroy him.
Why should we trust the media again?NJRob (b00189) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:22 am
How did this suddenly become news again? It was reported *in September*.aphrael (3f0569) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:28 am
Sooooo…the sex approach didn’t get the traction the leftists needed so they’re trying the raaaaacist approach? I think one would be hard pressed to find anyone living in the south over the age of 40 who hasn’t made some racist remark at sometime. That said, show me the tape.Rev.Hoagie (6bbda7) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:30 am
Dr Evil seriously, you bring us that known liar as a measure of anything?narciso (4346c7) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:31 am
Jesus loves the little children,
All the children of the world.
Red and yellow, black and white,
They are precious in his sight
Jesus loves the little children of the world.
Could that be what Moore was thinking of?
Those Bannon candidates are really a piece of work, aren’t they?JVW (42615e) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:36 am
You got to admit, he’s got a high bar to clear in re racism, after all he’s running for a seat recently occupied by a “Beauregard”, i think he just jumbled the order of the components of the response to bad effect (if that is word for word to begin with).urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:39 am
Aphrael,
because polling indicates that minorities aren’t going to turn out at the polls for Jones.
Screaming racist is an attempt to push turnout.NJRob (b00189) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:40 am
Who called it the dog trainer, meanwhile Flynn may have been sentenced by the same judge that signed off on that ridiculous warrant, I think that would be grounds for appeal?narciso (4346c7) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:41 am
Yep, the Accuser forged everything, date, his late name, title. Its actually in different ink. All you’re left with is a yearbook inscription by someone called “Roy” – no evidence linking it to Roy Moore and no date. Could be a classmate called Roy. Of course, ABC didn’t follow up or ask any questions as to why she forged Moore’s signature. Nor did they publicize it, they buried it. Just like Red state.rcocean (a72eb2) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:48 am
Red State titles it “Accuser wants to change part of her story” – how deceptive is that. Salon couldn’t have done better.rcocean (a72eb2) — 12/8/2017 @ 9:50 am
Why are we surprised we know what the grapevine did to Anwar Ibrahim in malaysia?narciso (4346c7) — 12/8/2017 @ 10:05 am
And who was a party to that?narciso (4346c7) — 12/8/2017 @ 10:09 am
Roy Moore:
Well, that’s true, even for blacks, to the extent it was possible for slaves to care for their families, and the places it was worst of course was Alabama and Mississippi, but things were even better after slavery was abolished – blacks had very strong families all the way until 1925 or 1930, and longer in the south.
Why bring up slavery? And there was no drug addiction during that time also – but also later. There was also no electricity or telephone service or indoor plumbing…Sammy Finkelman (63d78b) — 12/8/2017 @ 10:10 am
Roy Moore might have stumbled attempting to express his admiration for the strong work ethics and binding family values of whites during the pre 1864 period of black slavery without also acknowledging that members of slave families could be sold and forcibly separated. His oversight left the door open for opportunistic criticism from unprincipled partisans, and they rushed to throw mud on Moore. No big deal, it happens in political campaigns, it’s more the rule than an exception, and Moore has come in for an avalanche of unprincipled criticism and false accusations.
For example, in the LA Times quote, Moore is criticised for referencing Native Americans as ‘reds’ and Asians as ‘yellows’ when Caucasians and African Americans are routinely idintified as ‘whites’ and ‘blacks.’ As for the claim that 911 was divine retribution, well, that’s an example of the sort of sanctimonious idiocy preached by ignorant and insanely bigoted bible thumping abolitionists, global change goofballs, college professors, and Soros funded rent-a-mobs.ropelight (352cbe) — 12/8/2017 @ 10:10 am
Yet Doug Jones indicted Richard Newell allowing Eric Rudolph to kill and mangle people for years.narciso (4346c7) — 12/8/2017 @ 10:17 am
God bless the UnididStatesh.
Strok’em if ‘ya got’em, Captain, sir!DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 10:22 am