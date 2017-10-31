SHUT UP! Bergdahl May Get A Lower Sentence…Thanks To Trump
The Yammerer in Chief has pulled another doozy. On October 16, after a campaign in which he suggested that Bowe Bergdahl should be executed or returned to the Taliban, President Trump said: “I think people have heard my comments in the past.” The New York Times reports that Trump’s running his stupid mouth may have earned Bergdahl a lower sentence, as the judge will treat it as “mitigating” evidence:
President Trump’s harsh criticism of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked off his Army post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was captured by the Taliban, will weigh in favor of a lighter sentence for the sergeant, a military judge said on Monday.
“I will consider the president’s comments as mitigation evidence as I arrive at an appropriate sentence,” the judge, Col. Jeffery R. Nance of the Army, said during a hearing at Fort Bragg. The judge is expected to sentence Sergeant Bergdahl in the next few weeks.
The judge rejected a request that he dismiss the case or cap the length of the sentence on the grounds that the president’s comments had precluded a fair hearing. The judge said he had not been influenced by the remarks and that the public’s confidence in the military justice system had not been undermined.
If you don’t already see the problem, the judge’s remarks may seem confusing. How could he say he “had not been influenced by the remarks” and yet say that he “will consider the president’s comments as mitigation evidence”? Once you do see the problem, these remarks make perfect sense together. This is not some judge trying to make Trump look bad. This is a judge doing his best to react to the terrible position that Trump put him in.
Andrew C. McCarthy explained this a week ago, in a post that presciently predicted that Trump’s comments would cause a problem for the Bergdahl prosecution. McCarthy’s post was titled On Bergdahl, Maybe Trump Could Try Saying ‘No Comment’:
I have explained why presidential commentary can compromise criminal investigations to the great advantage of the guilty. The president is the head of the executive branch. Federal prosecutors are his subordinates, as are federal investigators. When he spouts that someone should be prosecuted or sent to jail, the courts do not slough off such commentary as mere opinion or political hyperbole — even if, as in Trump’s case, the president is a non-lawyer. If charges are eventually brought against the person subjected to a presidential outburst, that defendant will move to have the case dismissed on due-process grounds. . . .
. . . .
The problems posed by presidential commentary are considerably worse in military prosecutions. . . [M]ilitary justice is a unilateral executive-branch system. Even the appellate courts, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, lack structural independence. No matter how scrupulously the military courts conduct the proceedings, there can still be a perception that a conviction was rigged. Furthermore, while the U.S. Supreme Court — the Constitution’s ultimate, independent judicial authority — has the power to review military cases, its jurisdiction is discretionary. It need not review any military cases and only rarely accepts such appeals.
You might figure this means that a soldier targeted by presidential commentary is sure to be railroaded. In reality, the tendency runs in the opposite direction. The military takes great pride in its first-rate justice system. In word and deed, that system communicates to those who enlist in our armed forces that an American soldier’s rights will be zealously safeguarded. Military courts bend over backwards to refute any notions that their proceedings have been infected by improper influence from the upper ranks.
I have bolded certain parts of McCarthy’s excellent writing to emphasize the parts that best explain the judge’s comments. When someone who wants to be seen as neutral is accused of favoring one side, that person will often bend over backwards to favor the other side. Here, the judge is saying: the President’s comments don’t affect me . . . why, if anything, I’ll use them in Bergdahl’s favor, not against him.
McCarthy explains that this is especially irresponsible of Trump because the judge had already indicated displeasure with Trump’s campaign comments — but had said he would not be influenced by them because Trump was not yet President when he made them. So Trump was on notice that the judge would react badly to further Trump comments made as President. Yet the occupant of the Oval Office just had to open his mouth again as Commander in Chief. As always, it’s all about him, and not the country he claims to serve.
Diehard Trump supporters like to say that critics should look at what Trump does, not what he says. Indeed, I recently wrote about the distinction myself, in a post titled What Trump Says Vs. What Trump Does. While I concluded that Trump’s actions have mostly been OK, and his words often harmless distractions, I also reminded readers that words coming from the Oval Office have consequences, saying: “Here’s the thing, Trumpers. Words do matter.” Sometimes what a President says has real-life consequences. I focused on the possible damage to foreign policy, while McCarthy’s focus is the enforcement of criminal law:
Ardent Trump fans find their man’s shoot-from-the-hip style to be a refreshing break with politics as we know (knew?) it, confirmation of the real-estate mogul’s authenticity as the voice of the everyman. Those who suggest the president might try being more, well, presidential, quickly find themselves the target of Trumpist venom.
Yet it is a stubborn fact that when the president of the United States says something, it matters. Assuming he thinks about them at all, Donald Trump may intend his more provocative digs and tweets to be mere campaign-style red meat to keep the flock energized. But he is President Trump now. Especially in the legal arena, his mindless and occasionally obnoxious banter is significant. It can undermine the enforcement efforts of the police, prosecutors, military, and border-patrol agents whom he so enthusiastically champions.
Now, it may undermine the court-martial of Bowe Bergdahl.
Trump was warned. But he didn’t listen. Now, a deserter whose actions likely caused the deaths of several of his comrades may very well get off lighter than he otherwise would — just because Donald J. Trump couldn’t keep his damned mouth shut.
food stamp gave the p.o.s. traitor a rose garden welcome
that was far more prejudicial than anything President Trump has said
plus he had his lying flurch Susan Rice go on the tv and say bergdork served “with honor and distinction”
and that was far more prejudicial than anything President Trump has said
but all that aside, if the sleazy military is too weak and cowardly to punish desertion appropriately they have to own that
that’s just who they are anymore
they can’t blame President Trump for their own sleaziness and dysfunctionhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/31/2017 @ 9:38 am
What happy said.AZ Bob (50520d) — 10/31/2017 @ 9:42 am
As with the hearsay rule and its exceptions, sometimes a statement (as opposed to an action, like signing an executive order or a bill passed by Congress) has “independent legal significance.” In those circumstances it’s entirely proper to focus on what Trump said, because it’s the fact of him saying it that is significant based upon the context.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/31/2017 @ 9:45 am
here’s the sum total btw of President Trump’s comments on bergdork since he became president of america
i think if you set that against obama’s garish applause of a traitorous deserter (who got people killed and messed up really badly) then you can clearly see the military judge is just being a showboating nevertrump pansy
i wonder if he went to West Point lol (joke school)happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/31/2017 @ 9:48 am
What the judge — this judge, any judge — should have said was: “I will make my rulings based on the record before me, not what’s in the newspapers.” Saying that he’d consider this as a mitigating factor is absolutely as inappropriate as it would have been if he’d said he’d consider Trump’s comments as an aggravating factor. Scalia’s ghost would agree with me on this.Beldar (fa637a) — 10/31/2017 @ 9:49 am
Oh, they’ll blame Trump. That’s their fixation, their obsessive compulsive disorder.Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 10/31/2017 @ 9:50 am
Nixon contributed to the Manson trial.AZ Bob (50520d) — 10/31/2017 @ 9:51 am
can anyone think of any really good reasons why desertion should be severely punished by the military?
I wish Mr. 57 was here he would knowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/31/2017 @ 9:55 am
I also wish that the President would not comment on everything, but I don’t understand how the judge can consider those comments as mitigation. I think it’s just the statement of a judge looking for a way to impose a sentence that is less than what Berghdal should get. You can’t say that the comments don’t affect you and in the next breath say that the comments should be considered as mitigation. While I still have faith in the military, I have next to no faith in Col. Nance’s ability to carry out his duties as the judge in this case.ROCHF (877dba) — 10/31/2017 @ 9:58 am
here’s the transcript of the comments what sent Col. Jeffery R. Nance into such a tizzyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:04 am
How about the judge turning his focus to the ramifications of Bergdahl’s actions… how many people died due to his narcissistic, devil-may-care attitude.
Like my friend told the store proprietor in Ross, California when he’d told friend that the clown… what was his nickname, Johnny Taliban???… who was responsible for the death of Mr. Spann in Afghanistan was from the area and asked friend what he thought would be appropriate punishment: friend responded, “I think they should shoot him, hang him and then burn him”. But then that’s my “old school” friend Arvind for you… level-headed and even keeled.Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:14 am
God Bless him, by now it should be perfectly clear; he’s the New Nixon.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:17 am
Belder — Comment # 5 — Hear, Hear. The judge is an idiot.
Apart from the fact that he should just ignore Trump, what he said is nonsense.
Presidential comments might affect the fairness of a trial. But the judge disclaimed that.
But sentencing is based on the severity of what the convicted did (and its affect on others). Hard to see how Trump’s comments effect what Bergdahl deserves for what he did, either plus or minus.Bored Lawyer (998177) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:18 am
His punishment should be reduced to time served. He represents about everything wrong with this country and so many people in it. So I guess he’s a National Treasure. Let him go free, write a book, have a sex change, marry a black handicapped moslem cross dresser, appear on The View and Colbert, Sing the Star Mangled Banner at the Superbowl while taking a knee and run for senate from New York. Perfect.
Bowe In 2020!Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:19 am
Hoagie… there is wisdom in what you say but it is tinged with sadness.Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:23 am
Why we hate lawyers:
Well Colonel, supposedly Trump should keep his mouth shut because somehow he’s an influence on the court. Really! Well what about this:
https://youtu.be/dm6u4voY44gRev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:26 am
We don’t know the judge is an idiot, not yet anyway. There are judges who will listen calmly to any argument under the sun, no matter how stupid. They might even make noncommittal or bland comments about it. “Yes, yes, Mr. Happypatteryfootses, I understand your point, I will certainly consider it most carefully.”
They are then well protected against appeal on at least that point and can hammer hard whoever made the crazy argument.
Mitigation to this judge might mean taking one microsecond off the sentence. I hope so.Fred Z (05d938) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:27 am
Yes a,judge who doesn’t follow the law, no an chedwiddens anymore if ever (Yes that’s navy but still)narciso (d1f714) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:39 am
All but one man died,
There at Bitter Creek,
And they say he ran away …
Branded!
Marked with a coward’s shame.
What do you do when you’re branded,
Will you fight for your name?
He was innocent,
Not a charge was true,
But the world will never know …
Branded!
Scorned as the one who ran.
What do you do when you’re branded,
And you know you’re a man?
And wherever you go
for the rest of your life
You must prove …
You’re a man!
Stripped of all his rank,
Stripped of all his pride,
Still he held his head up high!
Branded!
Friends are a thing unknown!
What do you do when you’re branded?
Can you go on alone?
Of his Gen’ral Reed,
And the men who died,
He can never speak the truth!
Branded!
That’s not the way to die!
What do you do when you’re branded?
Can you live with a lie?
Branded!
Prejudicial statements cut both ways. It’s just cover for partisans:
President Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, said on ABC that Bowe Bergdahl “served the United States with honor and distinction” and that “Sergeant Bergdahl wasn’t simply a hostage; he was an American prisoner of war captured on the battlefield.”Pinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:39 am
Words do matter.happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:40 am
So beryl howell tilting the scale against managing and for sgt Schultz, squirrel;narciso (d1f714) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:40 am
Manafort, ot who is this guy really:
http://www.newsweek.com/benghazi-attacks-president-donald-trump-hillary-clinton-697016?amp=1narciso (d1f714) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:44 am
Should Charlie Manson be released from prison because Richard Nixon said he was obviously guilty?
This whole thing about “OH! The Commander0in-Chief said X, so all the officers will ignore their sworn duty and pervert justice to curry favor with the big guy” is total horsesh1t.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:46 am
obama’s garish applause of a traitorous deserter
Why should an officer think that Trump’s views will affect his career when CLEARLY other presidents will have other views? Isn’t the best recourse for an ass-covering weasel following the rule book to the letter of the law?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:49 am
God Bless him, by now it should be perfectly clear; he’s the New Nixon.
He’s the Next Nixon. Obama was the last Nixon.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:52 am
Apparently they had an indictment filed in 2015, and then promptly ignored.narciso (d1f714) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:54 am
I hear a lot of bleating about appropriate punishments. What percentage of the population serves at all…1 percent I believe. Is that number representative of participation amongst y’all?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/31/2017 @ 10:57 am
Less than one percent of the population are3 medical doctors. Does that mean the rest of us whould have no opinion about malpractice?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:05 am
*Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:06 am
wshould
Does that mean the rest of us whould have no opinion about malpractice?
Have any opinion you wish, but your sentencing recommendations in a malpractice case would be superfluous as they are in Bergs case.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:09 am
PandP bringin’ it!Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:09 am
There are about 22 million vets in America. So I looked on Wiki and they agree and they say 1.3%. I think we are over represented here.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:10 am
Being a loud mouth is part of his charm.Tillman (a95660) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:17 am
No, I think the judge would be 100% right to consider Trump’s remarks as mitigating evidence in a case of desertion. Who, in his right mind, would want to have Trump as his Commander in Chief? It’s not justification or exoneration, but it is mitigation.nk (dbc370) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:19 am
tatters aren’t opposed to care who the president is they’re opposed to be dedicated on the constitutionhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:22 am
33. Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:10 am
One percent at any given time. Cumulatively, the percentage is higher.
This is statistic used in a misleading way. The 1% is not vets, but (probably) active duty personnel or reserves, some of whom never were or become active duty.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:24 am
The Left will always rise to defend those who hate AmericaColonel Haiku (61b436) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:24 am
Colonel was your rank?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:32 am
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaah………haRev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:33 am
RE; Mitigating factor.
This could make sense if he meant one purpose of a long sentence would be to disgrace Bergdahl, but Trump has already brought him into disrepute.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:38 am
There are about 1.3 million active and 800,000 reserve as of 2016. The 22 million represent the veterans not those active. I realize you are surprised that so few Americans love their country enough to actually serve.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:39 am
nk, remember that Bergdahl deserted under Obama.
But to highlight Patterico’s larger point: I know several people who took Trump’s demands to respect the flag as requiring them to do the opposite, because they felt that he turned the issue into one that (in their eyes) equated respect for the flag (which they had no prior qualms about) into a show of support for Trump.kishnevi (dfdff5) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:41 am
Have any opinion you wish, but your sentencing recommendations in a malpractice case would be superfluous as they are in Bergs case.
Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:09 am
I think most malpractice is civil. You must mean cases like Kermit Gosnell. I think everyone gets an opinion on murder.Pinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:42 am
More like that the seriousness of the charges which prosecutors chose to bring and the penalties they are arguing for were actuated by malice and/or to please their superior, in this case the Commander in Chief, and not by the interests of justice, the protection of society or to maintain military discipline.nk (dbc370) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:44 am
So if Trump said: “Don’t beat your wife”, they would all go home and beat their wives because if they didn’t it would show support for Trump, kishnevi?Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:44 am
Two Presidents made pre-trial statements about the accused’s guilt. One had more impact on the case than the other. If Judge Nance considers one he should also consider the other.crazy (d99a88) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:45 am
PandP bringin’ it!
Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:09 am
I cover rap metal so you don’t have to.
And I’m old enough to remember 50’s TV shows in reruns.Pinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:45 am
tomorrow they will sentence the bergdork
*then* President Trump can order the code redhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:46 am
Decisions can be ratified retrospectively, kishnevi. Haven’t you ever done something and not known whether it was the right thing to do until much later? 😉nk (dbc370) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:48 am
RALEIGH, N.C. — A soldier cleared of a triple murder in civilian court 18 years ago will face a military court-martial for the same crimes, an Army general ordered Friday.
The Army will try Master Sgt. Timothy Hennis on three counts of premeditated murder in the May 1985 deaths of Kathryn Eastburn, 31, and two of her daughters — Kara Sue, 5, and Erin Nicole, 3.
Hennis was convicted and sentenced to death for the crimes in 1986, but the state Supreme Court awarded him a new trial after finding the first trial was run unfairly and with weak evidence.
A second jury acquitted Hennis in April 1989.
Last year after a detective reviewing the case uncovered DNA evidence that couldn’t be tested using technology available in the mid-1980s.
State officials couldn’t charge Hennis again, so the new evidence was given to the Army, which recalled Hennis to active duty and began an investigation into the deaths. Hennis had retired from the military in 2005.
In ordering the court-martial, 18th Airborne Corps commander Lt. Gen. Lloyd Austin dismissed a rape charge. In 1985, the military had a three-year statue of limitations on rape charges. The limit was changed in 1986, but not made retroactive.Pinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:49 am
Ben!, as a Colonel he would have been O-6. I was a captain (капитан or Kapitan in your army) which is an O3.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:53 am
OT – have the NoKos nuked their own people?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4806082/north-korea-nuclear-base-collapses-killing-200-radioactive-leak-fears-latest-updates/harkin (d06bb0) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:53 am
Ever since Trump recorded a PSA on suicide our cities look like a real life M Night Shyamalan movie.Pinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:54 am
In a similar vein, at least part of the reasoning in the district court injunction against the trans* soldier ban relied on Trump’s tweets — the argument was that the military’s voluminous on the record disagreement with the claimed rationales behind the policy suggest that the policy is pretextual, and Trump’s tweets suggest that the basis for the pretextual policy is animus.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:54 am
47.kishnevi (dfdff5) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:58 am
Rev H, more likely they would start accusing you of beating your wife…
Hard to see how the command influence of “heard my comments in the past” is any worse than the command influence of “served with honor and distinction”.Frederick (64d4e1) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Why on earth would they do that? Why would you say such a thing? Are you joking with me? I can be thick and miss jokes often.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:07 pm
So then, false colors on the haikuhack?
Just verifying..
Chickenhawks are brave warriors who must defend the integrity of our military while in the rear with the gear.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:13 pm
@60. =yawn= Ben, our Colonel has always been rank; but he’s a man’s man… even has a beard.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:15 pm
The humor, such as it is, is directed at the Left, and is based on the fact that you are among the group of people least likely to beat your wife. Of course if it served their purpose they would accuse you of doing that.kishnevi (dfdff5) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:16 pm
BTW, I didn’t realize you were an officer. I always thought you were enlisted.kishnevi (dfdff5) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:17 pm
This is all on the judge, not Trump in my opinion. Yes, it would be nice if the President didn’t tweet so much about things, especially in the manner that he does. However, the only thing the tweets can be said to affect would have been a bias in the judge/jury, it has nothing to do with the act of the defendant himself and, once determined that the tweets had no impact on fairness of the judge/jury, and the defendant is found guilty, then the sentence has absolutely zero to do with the tweets. If guilty, and in this case we know he is, then the punishment is what it is and shouldn’t be adjusted because someone tweeted out something that had no effect on the decision of guilt. To consider prior tweets that did not impact the result is on the judge and is wrong. It then becomes, not a Trump tweet issue (as it would had it been found they impacted the judgement or the ability to rule fairly), but a judge issue where the judge is apparently wanting to make the President look bad. I would blame this squarely on the judge. He apparently wants to make a point at the expense of justice and while President Trump didn’t help, he didn’t cause this issue. This judge could have issued the same sentence even if Trump never tweeted, instead he wants to use the Trump tweets as a basis to give a lower sentence and therefore make the President look bad.Greg (2eb833) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:18 pm
Greetings:
Me, I’m thinking that if I had a son he’d look like Trayvon Martin.11B40 (6abb5c) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:18 pm
Frederick @58. For one thing, Bergdahl had not been charged with anything yet when Obama said that. Trump opened his yap during the pendency of his court martial.
Anyway, here’s the relevant part of Article 37(a):
The second sentence would be the one on point.nk (dbc370) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:19 pm
Phony rank, phony haiku rounds out the field of miscreants.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:20 pm
BB
I’m just going on RAM here before I go outside and do something useful. One hears much about jury awards in malpractice suits(John Edwards). So in those instances we silly civilians to get to make judgements about doctors.
And if a DA charged a doctor criminally in regards to their actions at work we might sit on the jury and judge those actions as well.
And I believe that sentencing recommendations come out of the legislature so a civilian’s opinion is hardly superfluous.
The same must go for the military courts and justice system which is controlled by civilians at the top, though retired military they might be.
I see here your argument signed a DNR.
Hey lawyers, what’s the terminal appellate court for the military?
I’ll hang up and listen to your answer.Pinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:23 pm
“Ever since Trump recorded a PSA on suicide our cities look like a real life M Night Shyamalan movie.“
I want the coffee table book. List price $49.99
At Amazon for $0.99.harkin (d06bb0) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:23 pm
I wrote several posts criticizing Obama’s comments about Bergdahl. Easily six or more. I criticized him for being wrong, giving up terrorists for a deserter, lying about what happened, smearing the men of Bergdahl’s unit … and for putting his thumb on the scales of justice.
But he is no longer President. If he were, I would be criticizing him again today for promoting a fiction about Bergdahl that could affect his sentence.
But he’s not President. Trump won. That means he is the one subject to the most relevant criticism now.
And all I see is whataboutism. In a post where I very carefully set out exactly what Trump said, and its significance, right at the beginning.
If even Andrew C. McCarthy can criticize Trump for this, you’d think some people here could.
Sad!Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:26 pm
Rev Hoagie
I just want to know if it’s safe for a pretty girl to take a picture with you.Pinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:28 pm
BTW, only a dog was killed while searching for Bergdahl. His handler and another soldier were disablingly wounded and I understand that one other soldier was also wounded. The dead soldiers attributed to him are speculation as to the second and third order effects of his desertion. https://www.stripes.com/news/command-sergeant-major-no-troops-died-searching-for-bergdahl-1.402016nk (dbc370) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:28 pm
Have any opinion you wish, but your sentencing recommendations in a malpractice case would be superfluous as they are in Bergs case.
Why? Because I’m not the judge? Or because I am incapable of assessing the damage and the fault? I guess you are against juries.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:30 pm
Who, in his right mind, would want to have Trump as his Commander in Chief? It’s not justification or exoneration, but it is mitigation.
Trump was not President when the desertion occurred, so it has NOTHING TO DO with it.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:31 pm
This could make sense if he meant one purpose of a long sentence would be to disgrace Bergdahl, but Trump has already brought him into disrepute.
No, Bergdahl did that.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:32 pm
And the judge *did* say this will not affect him — something many here seem to have missed. The issue is that his statement is in tension with the statement that Trump’s statement will be mitigation.
I explained this and feel like I am repeating myself, but the reason he said that is to show he is not being influenced against Bergdahl. It’s materially different from, say, Trayvon Martin or Charlie Manson, because the President was not the boss of the judge or jurors in those cases.
The post is not in praise of the judge, but in criticism of Trump opening his pie hole. There is no defense for it. Yet it is being excused and whatabouted just the same.
Try reading McCarthy’s whole piece, folks. This was just dumb dumb dumb, and totally avoidable.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:33 pm
I denounce Trump. Hope that helps ease the pain.Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:33 pm
I need to somehow make peace with the fact that folks here and elsewhere are going to continue to make laughable excuses for this guy for at least as long as he occupies the Oval Office. Logic, reason, and the even application of sound principles are no match for tribalism.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:36 pm
It’s easy for me to acknowledge when Trump does something good. I do it often.
It’s impossible for some here — not all, but some — to acknowledge, forthrightly and without sarcasm, when this guy has fucked up.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:39 pm
In a similar vein, at least part of the reasoning in the district court injunction against the trans* soldier ban relied on Trump’s tweets — the argument was that the military’s voluminous on the record disagreement with the claimed rationales behind the policy suggest that the policy is pretextual, and Trump’s tweets suggest that the basis for the pretextual policy is animus.
So, is the President Commander-in-Chief, or can any district judge countermand his orders? And, mind you, he was simply rescinding an order Obama gave. Suppose Obama did it for base political reasons, too? Bet you I could find quotes to support that.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:40 pm
Yes.
Although “countermand” is not the word I would use.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:41 pm
And all I see is whataboutism. In a post where I very carefully set out exactly what Trump said, and its significance, right at the beginning.
That is not a fair categorization of my posts 24 & 25, which directly say “SO WHAT!” and explain why Trump’s statements have no bearing.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:42 pm
Trumpsters, have confidence in military judgment: Bergie deserted his unit ‘whose actions likely caused the death of several of his comrades’ while Lee deserted his country, took up arms and waged war against it, slaughtered hundreds of thousands of American citizens and, according to CoS Jarhead Kelly, was an ‘honorable man.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:42 pm
Your example suggests you have not grasped the distinction between civilian courts and military courts. If you do, it’s a dumb example. I suggest re-reading the post which addresses this, and reading McCarthy’s article. If you did, shame on you for ignoring the points we made.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:47 pm
Although “countermand” is not the word I would use.
Belay? Rescind? Block? I don’t see the difference.
Why is this not a political question? The Constitution gives the President total control over the military, as regulated by legislation (and even that has limits). If you think he’s doing it wrong, there is always impeachment.
Even a pretextual reason that has a rational basis (would affect morale, would bring the services into ridicule, would cost more in clothing) should be sufficient.
Do you believe that the president cannot bar women from combat? Even if Congress says they must be allowed in combat, can he exclude them from certain combat, based on some rational reason?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:49 pm
More to the point, #25
“Why should an officer think that Trump’s views will affect his career when CLEARLY other presidents will have other views? Isn’t the best recourse for an ass-covering weasel following the rule book to the letter of the law?”Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:51 pm
@84. Bingo, P. Military courts and civilian courts are two different animals. And as a historical footnote, the Big Dick did retract his Manson comments but then, you can’t un-ring a bell.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:52 pm
It’s materially different from, say, Trayvon Martin or Charlie Manson, because the President was not the boss of the judge or jurors in those cases.
But wait. You have just said that ANY DISTRICT JUDGE can overrule the President on military matters. So, he really isn’t the boss of all that much.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:55 pm
Or is it that judges can overrule the president on military matters, but not on legal matters?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:57 pm
If a witness talks to jurors, it should not affect the jurors’ decision. They have sworn to decide the case based on the facts and the law.
But if I wrote a post blasting a juror for speaking to people he knows are jurors, nobody would dispute that my view was just.
Unless the witness was Donald Trumo. Then people would engage in sowhatism and whataboutism.
Because, you see, the rules don’t apply to him. If citizens don’t hold him accountable when he does wrong, he can do wrong without penalty.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:57 pm
The post is not in praise of the judge, but in criticism of Trump opening his pie hole. There is no defense for it. Yet it is being excused and whatabouted just the same.
I have done neither. I just think it’s immaterial and the judge should have said so and moved to the next question.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:58 pm
But we aren’t talking about a witness talking to the judge, unless you meant to type an “l” where you typed an “n”.
This is closer to the governor of a state suggesting that a convicted defendant’s actions are deserving of the harshest sentence, and someone suggesting that the judge (and, indeed, all possible judges) would fear disadvantage in promotion should they cross the governor in sentencing.
And it would be just the same level of BS.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:02 pm
I suggest re-reading the post which addresses this, and reading McCarthy’s article. If you did, shame on you for ignoring the points we made.
Try re-reading the second sentence you quoted. It’s independent to the first and more on point.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:08 pm
43. Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 11:39 am
That is close to 1%. That adds up to 2,100,000 and theer are about 240 million people over age 18 in the United States.
Which would be about 9%. Probably heavier in the older age brackets.
No, I’m not, and heer are many as there are needed. Well, maybe less. The 1% figure didn’t make sense, except as active duty and reserves. The United States has got a huge populationSammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:08 pm
And I still think that ordering the Marines to accept sissies is a poor idea, and that such an order from one president can be rescinded by another. But not by a court barring some clear violation of a basic human right (and note he can order men to their deaths).Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:12 pm
In the meantime there are two members of Seal Team Six suspected of killing a Green Beret in Mali in the course of a heated argument months ago. He was choked. His death was not announced but was known in Lubbock, Texas, and there was some memorial ceremony there..
Seal Team Six was presumably there on a mission to track, and capture or kill some person considered an important terrorist – maybe the person they just arrested in Libya in connection with Benghazi?
Since President Trump did not get into a dispute with surviving family members, and/or the next of kin was not close to a Democratic member of Congress, nobody heard of this till now.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:13 pm
I didn’t say “on military matters” and never would say that.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:15 pm
That would be far too broad a statement. I can’t see, for example, how a district court judge could order that the troops not invade on D-Day.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:16 pm
The one that asserts that my (and McCarthy’s) argument is “horseshit” without grappling with our arguments? I’m supposed to pretend that is substance, and respond to it nicely?Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:18 pm
OK, here you go: no, your opinion is the one that is horseshit.
*dusts off hands and walks away*
That is all your argument deserves because that is al it offers. Go to the Argument Clinic with that stuff.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:20 pm
I’m going to teach people here to address each other with at least a minimal level of respect if it kills me.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:21 pm
but Trump has already brought him into disrepute.
75. Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 12:32 pm
Sometimes that depends on what other people do. Obama had honored him.
Now Bergdahl actually suffered a lot himself for what he did because he was soon taken prisoner by Pakistani backed Islamacists, who pretend to be separate groups, and badly mistreated and reallu suffered after trying to escape. While no deaths can be attributed to his being missing, permanent disability for someone can be. On the other hand, he simply was an idiot.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:23 pm
I doubt that sammeh, Mali is two nations over, there are disturbing echoes of col the apt, one of the real life versions of col. Kurtz, silencing a suspected vc sympathizers.narciso (8b8c31) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:26 pm
Please note: if you come out of the gate with “your argument is horseshit” then you are going to get the respect you have earned with such a comment.Patterico (bf6d43) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:30 pm
CFarleigh 16,
The author in your quote doesn’t understand the law.DRJ (15874d) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:39 pm
Kevin M,
An appearance of favoritism or of bias undermines the legal system, because it causes people to lose faith in the impartiality of the system. Ultimately, all that makes the legal system work us that people have faith it will operate according to fair rules applied in an impartial manner.DRJ (15874d) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:42 pm
Ask Tom delay, Bob McDonnell and Stephen hatfill how the system works drj.narciso (8b8c31) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:43 pm
106. Perfect DRJ.Tillman (a95660) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:44 pm
Sorry Patrick, but suggesting that military officers are so lacking in integrity that they would curry favor with the boss even if it perverts justice IS horsesh1t. You would prefer some other word? Or do you require me to prove that the armed services value integrity?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:45 pm
What if the case before the court were a close call? Even the suggestion that the judge was being pressured is enough to raise doubt and undermine how people view the judge, the decision in the case, and ultimately the system.DRJ (15874d) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:45 pm
Breaking -“incident” in Lower Manhattan. 6 dead, 15 injured per WNBC NY feed.
Sammy, give us NYC nooz!DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:45 pm
happy halloweens! I think cause of the severity of deserting – you can be shot for it you know – even if you cry and say you’re sorry – the military has every interest in making sure all the other tatters know this is a very serious crime (underline underline underline) so they need Bergdork’s sentence to reflect that severity.
This is the one job this silly judge has, and I expect him to do the right thing.
If not i will excoriate him using my internet comment powers.happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/31/2017 @ 1:45 pm