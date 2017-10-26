Motorist Attacked by Pro-Immigration Protesters — And Who Gets Arrested???
Go watch the video at the L.A. Times Web site and tell me what you think.
I’m appalled that the motorist was arrested. (Although maybe the cops didn’t see the whole thing, so I can’t necessarily blame them.) I think the woman who leapt onto his car should have been arrested — probably with a few of her fellow protesters. Yet this guy is booked on assault with a deadly weapon? You’ve gotta be kidding me.
I hope the case is re-evaluated now that the video is available.
I’m on jury duty next week. Bring a case like this to me and I’ll vote to acquit and then lecture the prosecutor.
Outrageous.
[As with all posts, this post is written in my private capacity. I do not speak for my office, and never do on this site.]
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
I’m pretty angry watching that, and I feel very sorry for the motorist.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/26/2017 @ 9:13 pm
They just want a better life for themselves and their children, Patterico.nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 9:42 pm
Only for themselves and their children. Not for us or our children.nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 9:43 pm
Noticed the vehicle had handicap plates-was that possibly a factor w/t driver stopping, maybe?? — but dare it be said, don’t ‘pedestrians have the right of way?’ Poor excuse, eh.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/26/2017 @ 9:45 pm
don’t ‘pedestrians have the right of way?
In a designated cross-walk and in compliance with any traffic control signal or sign. Jaywalking is against the law in LA.
The worst thing against him is that the police were already there trying to control the crowd, and there seems to be no compelling necessity for him to use self-help.nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 9:51 pm
@5. nk- Do the handicap plates factor in?? Maybe he had physical/medical issues and couldn’t slow or stop fast enough. Not that it’s an excuse. Just wondering.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/26/2017 @ 9:55 pm
It is an excuse, actually, for anything more serious than a traffic offense (those are usually absolute liability). It goes to intent, which is the state of mind which needs to be proven for the crime he has been charged with. Even negligence, if you are in a place you have a right to be, doing what a reasonable person would be doing, and the complainant’s tortious acts triggered your disability.nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:21 pm
For example, I suffer from pyramidal spasticity in my left leg. Just about anything can make it jump — like a frog’s leg when an electric current is run through it. If a former President were to goose me, and I was to kick his wheelchair over, that would be a colorable defense. 😉nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:31 pm
@7/8- Interesting. Usually give vehicles w/those plate a wide berth on the road anyway not only for consideration of those driving but the vehicles themselves as some are equipped w/levers and contraptions seemingly more time consuming to manipulate while motoring.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:37 pm
What I’m seeing is a bunch of professional SEIU thugs run towards a car was that in motion. Maybe if they had been able to speak English, they could have understood what was happening.
Also this looks like one of those intersections with the crosswalks going in each direction so it might have been confusing.
All in all, not the motorist’s fault at all. SEIU clearly jumped onto the car and in front of it.Patricia (5fc097) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:44 pm