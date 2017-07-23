These Three Conservatives Make Me Feel Like There Is Still Sanity in the World
Ever since Donald Trump became the Republican standard bearer, I have praised him when he has pursued conservative policies, and defended his excellent Supreme Court pick from unfair and absurd attacks. I have also criticized Trump when he has either pursued leftist policies or acted the fool. Since Trump patently cares little about policy, and spends most of his time acting the fool, I end up criticizing him a lot.
Two years ago, I would have told you that if I criticized a president when he deserved criticism, and praised him when he deserved praise, conservatives would be on board and do the same. Today, I know better. It makes most conservatives sad when I criticize Trump for any reason.
If I criticize him for acting the fool, I am told we should look at what he does, not what he says. (Somehow, what I say is fair game for criticism, but what the President of the United States says is not.)
If I criticize him for pursuing or extending leftist policies (forcing transgender terminology on schools, calling a tepid non-repeal of ObamaCare “mean,” etc.) I am told he is Not Hillary — as if being Not Hillary excuses him for all future leftist policy positions.
Trump Administration to Teachers: You Must Use a Transgender Student’s “Preferred Pronouns” https://t.co/aQqwMaKGEX
— Patterico (@Patterico) July 2, 2017
If I praise him for pursuing conservative policies — something I have less and less opportunity to do these days — I am given a pass, of sorts. But usually a few people will come along and gloat, saying that if I had gotten my way and Hillary were President, we would not have this wonderful conservative outcome. And then I get to explain to these people for the umpteenth time that I did not want Hillary to be President and did not vote for her. No matter. The argument proceeds on the assumption that Donald Trump was owed my vote and the fact that I did not give it to him was an unforgivable betrayal of all that is good and right.
Sure, Trump may have praised the Chinese massacre at Tiananmen Square. Sure, he equated U.S. realpolitik with Putin’s murder of journalists — and even gave Putin cover on that issue by asserting that the murders cannot be attributed to Putin. Sure, he has praised single-payer health care in the past. Sure, he said he likes the ObamaCare mandate. Sure, he supports economically ruinous protection policies because he is pig-ignorant on economic issues. Sure, he donated to Hillary in the past. Etc. etc. No matter. I am history’s greatest monster because I did not give this tremendous human being my vote.
When you criticize Donald Trump, it can feel like a lonely slog.
So when I read opinions by other people that give me comfort that there is still sanity out there, I really appreciate it. And this morning I read three such pieces. They are all excellent and deserve your attention. Let me link them and quote from them in turn.
The first piece is about four days old. It’s from Ben Shapiro, and it’s so good I just want to quote the whole thing. But I won’t, because I want you to read it all. Shapiro writes:
Trump has re-enshrined the Iran deal; his greatest defender on Fox News, Tucker Carlson, now spends his evenings browbeating commentators who suggest that Iran poses a threat to the United States. Trump has doubled down on President Obama’s policies on Russia in Syria; his cease-fire deal with the Russians was so bad that even the Israelis rejected it. Trump has not reformed taxes. There is no world in which Obamacare will be repealed. There is no wall, nor will the wall be forthcoming anytime soon.
That’s not to say that Trump might not end up fulfilling some of these promises. I hope and pray he does. But it’s clear that the vast majority of Republicans no longer care if he does, so long as he does one thing: keep tweeting about the fake-news media. Were Trump to fulfill every conservative pledge but stop tweeting about Mika Brzezinski’s face and CNN’s ratings, many Republicans would be less enamored of him. Trump’s visceral rage is what thrills Republicans, not his policy — and a huge number of Republicans aren’t even interested in whether the rage undercuts his policy. If Mike Pence replaced Donald Trump and implemented every jot and tittle of the conservative program, then won reelection, most Republicans would be enraged, not excited.
Trump’s character is now a thoroughly accepted positive good.
The piece is just so great, and the next passage so on target, that I hope Ben will forgive me if I quote it at some length. This captures precisely what I have come to believe about too many conservatives these days:
Trump allows us to indulge our id and feel righteous while doing it. We grew up believing that decent behavior made you a decent person — but then we realized that breaking the rules not only makes victory easier, it’s more fun than having to struggle with the moral qualms of using moral means to achieve moral ends. So we’ve constructed a backwards logic to absolve ourselves of moral responsibility. The first premise: The other side, which wants bad things, cheats and lies and acts in egregious ways.
The second premise: It requires cheating to defeat them.
The third premise: If they are not defeated, the country will be destroyed.
Conclusion: It is morally required to cheat and lie and act in egregious ways.
Now, the first premise may indeed be true. But the second two are arguable at the very least. Without cheating and lying and acting in Trumpian fashion, Republicans in 2016 won massively at the state level, including governorships, and retained control of the Senate and House. And Democrats, for all their horrible perspectives, are not ISIS or Nazis. That means that the means we use matter.
But we don’t want them to matter.
And so we castigate as “weak-kneed” anyone who says that colluding with Russia to defeat Hillary Clinton is wrong. We suggest they just don’t get it. They must have wanted Hillary! They must be idiots or rubes. We must fight anyone who opposes Russian collusion, because that would undercut our fun.
A year ago, many conservatives said that ends justified means — and that the end was the implementation of conservative policies. Some conservatives still feel this way. But now that Trump isn’t actually implementing conservative policies, the truth is coming out: For most conservatives, the ends don’t just justify the means, the means are the ends. All that matters is the punching, even if the punching is both counterproductive and immoral.
Next, we have Jonah Goldberg.
I have few illusions about my ability to talk anyone out of their delusions, particularly liberals. But it is part of my job description to try, particularly with conservatives. To say I have failed — largely true — is not an argument against making the effort.
If you’re a cultist, the only thing that will snap you out of it is Trump himself. At some point, he will do something that will cause the worshippers — or at least most of them — to recognize he was a false god all along. It will be like that scene in The Man Who Would be King, when the girl bites Sean Connery on the cheek. When he bleeds, the faithful realize he is but a mortal.
But in the meantime, horrible damage is being done, because the rationalizations and tribalism are being institutionalized. Clicks-from-cultists media outlets strive to justify and rationalize every failure as a success and every setback as part of the master plan. If you don’t see it, you’re part of the establishment, a globalist, or an elitist. The RNC is reportedly refusing to support Republican candidates who criticized Donald Trump in the wake of the Access Hollywood video. “[The president] is unhappy with anyone who neglected him in his hour of need,” an anonymous RNC insider explained. Horrible damage is being done, because the rationalizations and tribalism are being institutionalized.
This is sickening madness. If this is true, then the logical inference is that the GOP as a party believes that there was nothing wrong with the president’s conduct, even though he was a Democrat at the time. Or, perhaps, that there is nothing so wrong with what he said — and what he claimed he did — that it can justify breaking faith in the Leader.
That is moral rot on an institutional scale and the people aiding and abetting it should be ashamed of themselves.
Finally, Charlie Sykes:
Trump, who remains unbowed and unchanged by the presidency, continues to transform the party that last year capitulated to him. Or more accurately, the conservative movement continues to transform itself into his image.
. . . .
[W]e have become precisely what he hated and claimed to stand against. Add in the ways the Right has succumbed to cult of personality politics and you have the toxic stew in which we now find ourselves marinating.
. . . .
Trump will not, of course, always be with us. But he will leave a mark on the culture and character of conservativism for a very long time.
Thank you, Mr. Shapiro. Thank you, Mr. Goldberg. Thank you, Mr. Sykes.
Thank you for setting an example. Thank you for reaffirming that decency is not a joke — in a culture that increasingly treats it as one.
For each of you, saying these words, and staking out these positions, is both easy and very difficult. Easy, because it’s the only way you know. You would never become one of the panderers — we all know they exist and who they are — who openly praise the worst of Trump’s immorality, and decry as “sissies” anyone who disagrees. So in a way, it’s easy for you . . . because you would never contemplate being other than who you are.
But at the same time, it’s difficult. Because expressing these positions opens you up to a lot of flak from partisans who have constituted a large bulk of your fans over the years. Your livelihood depends on an audience — and not being a panderer is costing you clicks. And you know that’s true. And still, you stand up for the right things. I admire that about you.
Thanks for helping to make the world seem a little less insane.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
the policy about trannies seems to be pretty clearly aimed at telling people it’s not ok to taunt little tranny children with pronouns of the gender their pretending not to be
this strikes me as a fairly well-known rule of decency
tranny kids are basically suffering from a truly horrific disability, and it’s not really the school’s job to offer them “reality therapy” by using the correct pronouns to demonstrate how deluded they are
they need serious professional help, and that’s simply beyond the purview of what schools can do, so the best thing they can do is to not to antagonize these kids and make a bad situation worsehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 11:53 am
Sigh, it’s this foolishness that got you Kamala harris. I have raise objectiond about the Iran policy but the people behind it are the leakers behind these nothing burgers,narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:01 pm
I prefer general Flynn to McMaster but we can’t have that because grishenko, and tillerson seems to be foggy bottom’s voice instead of vice versa.narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:10 pm
How are pronouns taught in English nowadays? How is gender taught in science?Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:10 pm
Voice Versa.Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:10 pm
here’s the actual guidance [PDF]:
granted, it would be better if the Department of Education were just abolished
but that would throw these sorts of disputes straight to the courts
this sort of guidance is aimed at helping schools stay out of courts
if the inept Republicans hadn’t handed the lower courts to radical anti-american communists this might not be so much of a problem
long story short Congress can fix this using its snazzy Republican majorities if it wants to amend the underlying statutes
meanwhile President Trump appointed the staunchiest supporter of school vouchers to head the Department of Education in our nation’s whole entire historyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:11 pm
Assuming the new head of civil right from Abercrombie and North Carolina is seated.narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:15 pm
oopers
it’s not ok to taunt little tranny children with pronouns of the gender *they’re* pretending not to behappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:23 pm
They had a transgender student speak at my son’s graduation. It reminded me of Rush’s feminist update:
We’re transgender and we’re in your face. There was no other reason for the inclusion.
Interestingly enough, between my son and daughter’s graduation this person apparently got the full Monty.
My wife had no idea that 6 was 9. I guess they simmer down a bit when they pass-unless they are beating women in MMA and track and field.Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:26 pm
is to not
toantagonize these kids
that sucks Mr. pinandpuller but i’d bet the average public school kid is significantly more likely to be molested by a public school teacher than to have some kind of adverse experience with a tranny
trannies in the wild tend to be fairly timid and skittishhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:39 pm
The craziest thing when I was growing up was hearing about the transvestite who lived in the next town over. People would report sightings of him at Safeway and other locations around town-as if they spotted Motley Crue.
In 27 years of living there I never saw the guy.
I worked for a uniform company for a little while. I went to a non specified location to deliver overalls. As I was walking thru a Men’s locker room I noticed there were dozens of white hard hats hung up…and one pink one.Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:44 pm
The RNC is reportedly refusing to support Republican candidates who criticized Donald Trump in the wake of the Access Hollywood video.
the link belies this hysterical categorical from our excitable friend Mr. Goldberg
if you click through you learn this:
the chick they’re not supporting loves abortions (this is anathema to Republican orthodoxy) and is massively trailing her Democrat opponent (2-1)
given that the hapless and maladroit Chris Christie is leaving office with a legacy that includes a pitiful filthy NJ that’s recognized as the biggest fiscal trainwreck in failmerica (surpassing even Illinois) maybe this is an exceptionally good place for the RNC to pick its battleshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:54 pm
there’s something so rainman about Ben Shapiro lately i don’t even wanna engagehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 12:59 pm
no tranny, no kushner, no daughter and shove something up the ayatollahs backside.mg (31009b) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:00 pm
So many strawmen to burn down, but I’m working. Maybe later.
I’ll leave you with one thing. War is horrible. But you don’t pull punches in war because that just encourages the enemy to think it can win. And yes, the left us the enemy.NJRob (91283d) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:02 pm
Maybe we should be funneling our square pegs into extensive PPE fields. The proverbial tranny in the coal mine.Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:04 pm
Considering heck ayotte and Kirk rupolev’d themselves last time, over that tape.narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:07 pm
The Left is Guy Fawkes sans mask.Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:07 pm
Thank you for reaffirming that decency is not a joke — in a culture that increasingly treats it as one.
A toast with ideologue whine… vintage conservatism; sour grapes; bitter dregs.
“Aw, I don’t know. He was disappointed in the world so he built one of his own, an absolute monarchy.” – Jed Leland [Joseph Cotten] ‘Citizen Kane’ 1941DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:21 pm
Trump’s character is now a thoroughly accepted positive good.
lol
Ben Shapiro, remember is credentialed harvardtrash. He’s very invested in credentialism. He’s probably still making payments on this.
And yes President Trump’s defeat of harvardtrash Ted is a fairly significant rejection of credentialism.
So poor little Ben has to craft a narrative what says the bulk of all Republicans are now hopelessly trashy losers what glorify low character.
And if that makes him feel better about paying his student loans then good for him.
But it’s just too obviously contrived.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:21 pm
Whereas he actually set Iran and russia back at khan shayrat, and in yemen.narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:34 pm
DCSCA: Are you saying conservative wine is inferior because of the native soil or is the CLIMATOLOGY?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:35 pm
i read where yemen lit up a saudi refinery last night
love ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:36 pm
Whereas Mosaddegh was repealed and replaced by Pahlavi.
Iranians couldn’t see the vague hypocrisy of the Galtright.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:40 pm
Ben Shapiro:
At first I thought, particularly since Jordan was included, and Jordan is basically under the Israeli security umbrella, which is why ISIS never touched it, that Israel was a silent participant. But later I read that Iisrael because the whole thing was negotiated wiithout them. and it ssaeems like the area near the Israeli border or the ceasefire line is not included
So it looks like Iran is preoparing for another war – or missile attacks – against Israel – whixh will hit deep into israel and maybe shut down Ben Gurion airport. And the current tension is part of the preliminaries for making it look like it didn’t start out of the blue. It will be a religious war.
This is very serious, because it will be very hard for the Arab/Moslem side to back down. About as hard as Southern states in the U.S. Civil War not seceding.
The only thing is, Iran may not be able to get its chips lined up right very fast.
If a war does break out, the Israeli cabinet will be divided with some advocating that Damascus be occupied and Assad overthrown, if they can do it. Then there will be a problem of getting out, since almost anything reasonable has been destroyed.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:40 pm
Actually the Shah forgot the lesson of not ticking off the mullahs and the merchants,narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:41 pm
@20. Some catch on quicker than others. Ol’George Will saw the page turning earlier than most and clings to what’s left of his relevance with of all outlets, MSNBC. Next Ben, Jonah and Charlie will get desperate and cry “Reagan, Reagan, Reagan” — and discover to their horror 40 year old voters simply yawning with eyes glazed over, staring into their Iphones.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:45 pm
@26. “Shah! Shah! Ayatollah so!” – Robin WilliamsDCSCA (797bc0) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:46 pm
Did you learn the lesson of not ticking off Adm. Poindexter?
I hear he was especially bigoted against latinos, even the submissive ones.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:47 pm
yes yes stale warmed-over reagan
nobody in real life says yum yum in my tum tum to that except for harvardtrash Ted
how’d that work out for ya tedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:48 pm
“discover to their horror 40 year old voters simply yawning with eyes glazed over, staring into their Iphones.”
Imagine…millenials.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:50 pm
This is the sanity thread, right?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:51 pm
@22. Just totally corked.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:52 pm
When you get to the last sip of liberal wine it’s 90% spit.Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:53 pm
Yeah, but you can fish out the cork debris and still get drunk.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:54 pm
I don’t know about credentials he.
it’s more like that NeverTrump Brand.Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:54 pm
He was a critic during the primaries
https://pjmedia.com/rogerkimball/2017/07/22/some-advice-for-president-trump-plus-announcing-a-new-charity/narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:55 pm
nevertrump is just a subreddit of the butthurt reddithappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:56 pm
Spicer wine has no kick. I prefer three roses for flavor too.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:57 pm
i saw that Mr. narciso I thought it was a delightful read
that wretchard guy seems to have twisted off a bit though with his whole the robot apocalypse is nigh thing
back away slowlyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:58 pm
Reagan has to be in the top 20 of most popular girl names.Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 1:59 pm
At first I thought this was teh Onion but it’s real fake NEWS.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4721650/Donald-Trump-asked-make-dummy-visit-UK.htmlBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:00 pm
that’s probably more of a shakespeare thinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:00 pm
@35. Bitter dregs– and that old school hangover in the light of day.
“One of the side effects of roofies is memory loss.” – Alan Garner [Zach Galfianakis] ‘The Hangover’ 2009DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:02 pm
Dummy visit makes Queens Top Ten Leprosies List.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:02 pm
Sorry. Stomach cramps made me forget link.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4721650/Donald-Trump-asked-make-dummy-visit-UK.htmlBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:03 pm
My name is Trump, King of Kings;Kevin M (752a26) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:04 pm
Look on my Works, ye Sane, and despair!
“I like having sex while tripping on ‘L'”
Timothy LearyBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:05 pm
From the one who formulated the strong horse
http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/241381/news-of-the-newsnarciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:05 pm
Liberal wine is always red and you wake up feeling like someone hit you in the head with a bike lock.Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:05 pm
DCSCA
God love ya but you are more repetitive than Light My Fire.Pinandpuller (dc23fc) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:06 pm
More a rich dees thing,narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:07 pm
Ok that last one was off topic, but not by much.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:08 pm
PBS
I met a traveller from an antique land,Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:11 pm
Who said—“Two vast and trunkless legs of stone
Stand in the desert. . . . Near them, on the sand,
Half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown,
And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,
Tell that its sculptor well those passions read
Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,
The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed;
And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.”
Now Ozymandias was a King. Even if Trump Bonaparted himself to Emperor and married Ivanka,he still wouldn’t be a King.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:13 pm
@51. You mean Deaveresque.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:15 pm
I take small comfort in that, I didn’t endorse this guy.
Yes, everyone else would have been lots worse.
I have to go puke now.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:17 pm
here’s my favorite undiscussed thinkings lately
Governors and Mayors Should Be Begging for Trump’s Tax Cut
here is text if you do not do subscribes on WSJ fake news
rtwt
but i been thinking about this ever since the Illinois budget crisis was “resolved”
a lot of people who support this Madigan p.o.s. were saying outright that if federal taxes were cut it would just give Illinois that much more room to raise taxes even more – some even suggested abolishing the federal income tax altogether so Illinois could slurp it all up
which suggests that there’s a discussion to be had beyond what Laffer contemplated in his opedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:18 pm
“I take small comfort in that, I didn’t endorse this guy.
Yes, everyone else would have been lots worse.
I have to go puke now.”
Thread winner.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:29 pm
@31. Imagine… millenials.
When Ben, Jonah and Charlie want to reach millennials, which veil of “conservative” ‘decency’ works better:
Reminding them Ronnie called his second wife Mommie.
Reminding them Donnie calls his first daughter a hottie.
“What a revoltin’ development this is.” – Chester Riley [William Bendix] ‘The Life of Riley’ NBC TV, 1953-1958DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:33 pm
It’s not necessarily so that anybody worships Trump, but in the words of another Donald [Rumsfeld]:Neo (d1c681) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:41 pm
“You Go To War With The Army You Have—not The Army You Might Want Or Wish To Have At A Later Time.
They didn’t worship Jim Jones either. They just swallowed the Flounder whole without asking that perilous question about his true agenda.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:46 pm
they just swallowed the whole goddamn flounderhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 2:49 pm
Patterico leads the league with assists and points scored per game.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 3:03 pm
Bonaparte was King of Italy.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/23/2017 @ 3:31 pm
Whoops. Naples, and it was his brother. So much for memory.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/23/2017 @ 3:32 pm
No, 17, Kirk lost the sensible Asians of the suburbs with the D.A.R.s in Thailand but against female Max Clelland.urbanleftbehind (8d42ac) — 7/23/2017 @ 3:35 pm
I swing by once in a while to see what the temperature is this week.
All the NeverTrumpers are quoted.
It might help to read Something other than NR on the topic.
The next day we reported, per Eli Lake, that Trump had balked at providing certification and came close to not doing so, but in the end certified Iranian compliance.
But the invaluable Omri Ceren of the Israel Project informs us that, contrary to “almost all major reporting,” Trump stopped short of certifying that Iran is complying with the deal. Indeed, he removed language about Iranian compliance and added language emphasizing Iranian violations. This AP story confirms Ceren’s report.
What, then, did the president certify? He certified only that Iran has met the four narrow conditions of the 2015 Corker-Cardin bill, says Ceren. The four conditions are these:
(1) Iran is implementing the deal,
(2) Iran is not in material breach,
(3) Iran is not advancing its nuclear weapons program, and
(4) sanctions relief is appropriate and vital for U.S. national security.
In limiting his certification to the four conditions, and listing several Iranian violations, the administration made it clear that, although Iran is not in “material breach,” neither is it in full compliance. This is the compromise brought about by Trump’s last-minute intervention.
In 90 days the subject come up again and there is some evidence that Trump will NOT certify then.
Have a nice day.Mike K (b3dd19) — 7/23/2017 @ 3:46 pm
58. It also kills a lot of mojo for local referendums which at least produce tangible surface level municipal infrastructure and services as opposed to the pnsion blob that most of the Illinois state increase goes to.urbanleftbehind (8d42ac) — 7/23/2017 @ 3:48 pm
Bottom line: Trump gave Iran sanctions relief.nk (dbc370) — 7/23/2017 @ 3:50 pm
Yes it’s not unlike Reagan abiding by salt 2narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 3:53 pm
But first he said, “No, no, good Sir, that’s not proper!”nk (dbc370) — 7/23/2017 @ 3:55 pm
All views and opinions expressed in Patrick’s post are hereby incorporated by reference and made a part hereof.Dave (711345) — 7/23/2017 @ 3:59 pm
Emptywheel(Rayne)
Suspicions run high that the White House leaked the intelligence on Sessions’ to WaPo. We know now WaPo had the story a month ago but didn’t run it; they were likely waiting for corroborating source(s). Presto, one just shows up; who had access to that intelligence besides the Gang of Eight?
The White House also had complete control over the announcement of the communications director change-over.
What’s the chances the Kushner story was likewise nudged to fit inside the news storm so that Jared could surf his way out undeterred by the press? Sourcing on the article appears immaculate; perhaps the reporters call the Office of Ethics in Government every day, perhaps they watch a feed, but the timing is so incredibly perfect to assure this particular story doesn’t get a lot of traction.”
Is Trumpty DUMPTY sock-puppetting his own leaks? Absurd..mebbe..donnow..jaysus.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:04 pm
I’ll bet it was his old publicist “John Barron”…Dave (711345) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:11 pm
Kevin Mkishnevi (86e9bc) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:12 pm
You were right the first time. “King of Italy” was a secondary title he used. He took the title from the medieval Holy Roman Emperors, and was actually crowned in Milan in 1805 with the “Iron Crown of Lombardy” used by the HREs. His stepson Eugene (Josephine’s son) was viceroy. I’d have to check for the boundaries, but it essentially consisted of the northern half of the peninsula.
That fits definition of things only an intellectual could beliecenarciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:13 pm
http://invisibleserfscollar.com/reliable-compass-wiring-a-neural-noetic-keel-without-popular-outrage-or-scrutiny/
In 90 days the subject come up again and there is some evidence that Trump will NOT certify then.
The usual twist and shout. Just like every six months he has to officially say the embassy stays in Tel Aviv.kishnevi (86e9bc) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:15 pm
I would say it’s akin to Richard burt having led over perle although rowny and pipes still provide impuy.narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:16 pm
“I’ll bet it was his old publicist “John Barron”…”
As the erstwhile patriots would say..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:17 pm
“SO?”
Replying to comment 68, that seems to be a meaningless distinction:
It’s a tough situation for Trump and America. Trump may refuse to certify that Iran is in compliance but he didn’t this time, and no amount of spin will change that.DRJ (15874d) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:23 pm
Yes and who pushed most strongly to stall:
https://mobile.twitter.com/Kredo0/status/888533226087751680
When you cheered the removal of Flynn and the demotion of McFarland, this is what you get.narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:29 pm
the important thing is Obama certified Israel as America’s number one jew-nuking franchise in the middle east
and there’s not a damn thing President Trump or general Mattis the pre-operative ladyboy tranny can do
(diabolically clever scheme)happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:30 pm
What does that remind me of? Wait, wait … it’ll come to me. Was it a press conference? Was FBI Director Comey there? Was it about Hillary?nk (dbc370) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:31 pm
oopers i meaned he certified Iran sorry i got texts in the middle of commentinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:33 pm
Still hammers looking for that nail. Iran is the third leg of Neocon strategy. They don’t take breaks.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/23/2017 @ 4:35 pm
Now that would actually be arabist,
‘Uou teach a class in this’narciso (d1f714) — 7/23/2017 @ 5:35 pm