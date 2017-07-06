Report: Trump and Putin to Bond Over “Fake News”
The following passage, from a New York Times article yesterday, does not seem to have stirred much discussion — but it should:
The biggest concern, people who have spoken recently with members of his team said, is that Mr. Trump, in trying to forge a rapport, appears to be unwittingly siding with Mr. Putin. Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Putin has expressed disdain for the news media, and he asserted in a recent interview that secretive elements within the United States government were working against the president’s agenda. Two people close to Mr. Trump said they expected the men to bond over their disdain for “fake news.”
“Two people close to Trump” might say anything, of course, so I don’t put a lot of stock in the notion that this will actually happen. If it does, however, it will be monstrously disgusting. Would you like to know why? Because when Vladimir Putin doesn’t like what he sees in the news, he doesn’t whine on Twitter or post a GIF.
Putin kills the journalist.
It is (somewhat dubiously) claimed that Stalin said: “If only one man dies of hunger, that is a tragedy. If millions die, that’s only statistics.” So, I won’t dwell at length on the statistics that show that, as of January 2016, at least 34 journalists had been murdered since 2000 in Russia. (By comparison, only two journalists were murdered in China during the same period.)
Instead, I will remind you of the story of one journalist about whom I wrote at RedState in January, in a review of Garry Kasparov’s book Winter Is Coming: Why Vladimir Putin and the Enemies of the Free World Must Be Stopped. That journalist’s name is Anna Politkovskaya.
“How come I am still alive? When I really think about it, it’s a miracle.”
These are the words of journalist Anna Politkovskaya, as quoted by Kasparov. He describes her as a fearless journalist who exposed Putin’s atrocities in Chechnya, and who had relentlessly criticized Putin and the FSB (the successor to the KGB). In 2004, on the way to help negotiate with the Chechen terrorists holding children and others hostage in Beslan, she was poisoned but did not die. (Yet.)
Here is a video of Politkovskaya talking about how Russia under Putin has become a Neo-Soviet state in which there is no freedom of speech.
How could someone like Politkovskaya say something like that and be allowed to live? you might ask. The answer is: she couldn’t. She was murdered in a contract killing at her apartment building on October 7, 2006.
Here is former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko (more about him in a moment) saying that Vladimir Putin was responsible for Politkovskaya’s death:
Litvinenko says he had been a friend of Politkovskaya’s, and that she had told him that she had been threatened by Putin and had wondered whether Putin and his confederates could actually kill her. Litvinenko told her they could, and advised Politkovskaya to leave the country. He says he had evidence that the Kremlin had her killed, but that it was seized by police. He says Politkovskaya could not have been killed without Putin having ordered it.
Litvinenko was the fellow murdered by Putin in London by the use of polonium 210, for offenses including helping to reveal Putin’s role in deadly Russian bombings attributed to Chechen rebels.
Putin never commits the act himself, of course. When a journalist is thrown off the roof of an apartment building in Moscow, Putin isn’t holding the right leg and counting “adin, dva, tree!” as he and Sergey Lavrov swing the body over the roof’s edge. But Putin orders such things to happen. It would be supremely naive to believe that Putin is not behind the murders of journalists in Russia. Nothing significant to Putin’s standing in Russia happens without his say-so.
Incidentally, our vaunted news media is predictably missing the point. Responding to the report that Putin and Trump planned to bond over “FAKE NEWS!!” (never forget the ALL CAPS and the exclamation points!) CNN’s Jim Sciutto responded: “Remarkable as Mr Putin’s Russia has weaponized fake news against Mr Trump’s own country.”
No, Mr. Sciutto, that’s not what makes it remarkable. What makes it remarkable is that when Vladimir Putin sees what he considers “FAKE NEWS!!” in Russia, he simply orders the journalist to be murdered. And then, when a critic accuses Putin of killing the journalist, Putin calls that “FAKE NEWS!!” as well. And then kills the critic. Lather, rinse, and repeat.
So the idea that Trump, who has been engaged in a petty pissing match with whiny overreacting journalists in the U.S., would commiserate with Putin about so-called “FAKE NEWS!!” is not just “troubling” or “concerning.” It’s repulsive — and should make all aware citizens feel sick to their stomach.
Oddly counternarrative stories dint get play
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/06/trump-signs-deal-to-arm-poland-versus-putinnarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 9:21 am
In a weird way, this is Bannon-Miller strategy- destabilize Eastern Europe, but encourage Brexit and other nationalistic movements in the western EU contries, while simultaneously tamping down third world immigration to here. If there truly is “work” to be done but not by natives, use the Eastern Europeans left homeless but still not welcome anymore in Western Europe.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/6/2017 @ 9:38 am
Patterico,
The difference is Putin murders journalists for publishing real news. Trump attacks the media for pushing fake mews.
Can’t believe you neglected that important difference.NJRob (1df6f7) — 7/6/2017 @ 9:42 am
Again, Trump’s Dillinger issue cropping up:
http://washingtonjournal.com/2017/07/06/trump-just-got-rejected-polish-first-lady/
Maybe she’s tight with Mika and she’s doing it out of solidarity.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/6/2017 @ 9:44 am
Except he is solid with kazynski and urban who have a clue, and cool with may and merkel that don’t benarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 9:49 am
“Cool with” or “Cool towards”?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:04 am
Let’s hope we get something as interesting as Obama’s faux pas on a hot mic.AZ Bob (25b36f) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:11 am
Pick your modifier, meanwhile pashto crowded gang can’t get arrested.narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:11 am
Severly OT – Happyfeet might be the only one to concur, but man, is Mitch, outside of the Gorsuch mastery, really worth not having this around the Capitol – http://www.yahoo.com/news/kentucky-secretary-state-emerges-quotable-opponent-trump-voter-fraud-panel-135117047.htmlurbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:22 am
From the last thread, this cannot be encouraging as a prosecutor,
http://www.vulture.com/2017/07/snowfall-fx-review.html
Like Mario Von pebbles panther but dialed to elevennarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:22 am
I think politskayava didn’t allow chechens grants if you assume ryazan happened, there was still the Arab contingent headed by khattab and Abe umar, which directed against Russian personal including civiliansnarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:34 am
To quote Valente Rodriguez in My Family (1995) regarding Snowfall‘s Emily Rios “what a farging waste!”urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:35 am
This on the other hand, would be classic Singleton as well:urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:38 am
http://abc7.com/news/security-guard-several-people-get-in-fight-at-santa-monica-mcdonalds/2187032/
This is the way. I feel about the surfeit of these types of shows on Latin TV, excepting some tales like the ten commandments and the occasional Turkish importnarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:39 am
3 – yeah, you’d think the difference would at least be acknowledged.harkin (536957) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:39 am
We aren’t assuming g crowdstrike and akmetchin dossier is real news, right?narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:42 am
Actual evidence is an inconvenience:
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/07/john-podestas-russia-connection.php
Its nit reassuring that the nations security services can be so easily wopr’s Alan war gamesnarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:49 am
How many degrees of separation from the truth are you willing to venture before your outrage meter begins to fall off?
Strike 1 — Its a NYT piece.
Strike 2 — Its based on anonymous sourcing.
Strike 3 — Its written 24 hours before an expected for the transparent purpose of undermining anything positive that might come out of the meeting. “See, its obvious they must have bonded over “fake news” because they are getting along so well in their public appearance.”
Rather than digest such crap-trap from a media beast wholly lacking in credibility, why not focus on what Trump actually said TO THE WORLD today about Russia:
And lets just for a moment consider the ACTUAL sourcing on the article that the NYT identifies:
Start with the headline which refers to “Trump Aides”. That’s a description of nobody and everybody at the same time.
“And that is what most worries his advisors as well as officials across his administration.” Really? They don’t quote — even refer to — a single one, either anonymously or by name.
The first person named and quoted is Steven Pifer, identified as the former Ambassador to Ukraine, and who formerly worked for the NSC and State Dept. He says “There’s a fair amount of nervousness at the WH and the State Department about this meeting….”
Yes — he was a career foreign service officer, who happened to also be a Special Assistant to Pres. Clinton on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, and was Ambassador to Ukraine at the end of the Clinton Admin. He’s now a senior fellow at Brookings — I’m sure he’s wired into the Trump WH and State Dept. — to the leakers who are holdovers from the Obama Admin.
The second quoted source says: “I expect an Olympian level of macho posturing between these two leaders….” says Derek Chollet, identified as a former Assistant Secretary of Defense. “Putin will be very prepared for this meeting. He is someone who is a master at manipulation.”
Whereas the NYT author says with regard to Trump — “The air of uncertainty is only heightened by the President’s propensity for unpredictable utterances and awkward optics.”
But lets get back to Mr. Chollet — another way the NYT could have identified his expertise was to have said:
”
Oh yeah — Shadow Government” – the blog site on Foreign Policy where the top headline today is “No Specific Agenda Means Trump Will Get Played By Putin, Again.” If you scroll down a bit, you can find articles captioned “Trump’s Cuba Policy and the Return of the American Boogeyman”, or “Trump is Letting America Get Pushed Around by Saudi Arabia.”
Another way the NYT could have identified Chollet is as follows:
Another great source on the thinking of Trump advisors inside the WH.
But lets just jump right on the NYT authors click-bait — that Trump and Putin might “bond” over “fake news.”
TDS in full bloom.shipwreckedcrew (d06bb0) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:53 am
To the Washington establishment the dumpster fire that begins in western Europe and segurs down Tito Africa and the levant was unexpected, from Birmingham to Baghdad, can’t be helped.narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 10:59 am
Thank you SWC for your rational analysis.Steven Malynn (d29fc3) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:03 am
Much like the roots of snowfall lie in the christic institute and senator Kerry’s chief investigator jack Blum, seconded from Robert White’s staff (he was the ambassadorvwho wanted the rebels to win, mike Murphy played him in Oliver stones Salvador) they tom a whole host of disreputable characters and gave them a script,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:04 am
Who drew short straw and ended up here? Rex, perhaps?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:06 am
http://abcnews.go.com/live/video/special-live-3?cid=HP_LB_HED
What is truly repulsive is Patterico’s willingness to accept this obvious garbage at face value. Shipwrecked Crew said everything I wanted to say…I will just repeat that the TDS of this blog’s namesake is sadly still in full bloom.Bill Saracino (ad0096) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:20 am
He must have dine something to provoke them right?
I point out the irony that while Kerry was investigating bcci which was his original charge he was profiting from said arrangement as southern branch front man David Paul was the Dem campaign finance chairnarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:20 am
this NYT fake news article seems too vapid to countenance
North Korea’s for sure the number one issue on deck and Putin hasn’t been showing any signs of wanting to do good colludes on that onehappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:23 am
One of the many things we have learned over the past 5+ months is that Trump is no friend of Putin. Just yesterday, Trump’s speech in Poland yesterday was a slap in the face to Russia (and the pro-Russia EU, as well). Trump’s urging Europe to dump Russian natural gas, a primary source of foreign income to Putin and Russia, was a deliberate to undermine Russia and Putin. And today we learn the Russia critic Fiona Hill will be at President Trump’s side for the Putin meeting and that Trump has agreed to sell Patriot Missles to Poland (Obama, with Hilary’s support, did just the opposite). Putin has many friends in the West. Donald Trump isn’t one of them.
The Putin collusion meme is so dead that even the NYT and WaPo have dropped it, yet some diehards cling to it. It takes all kinds.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:25 am
Remember how they were absolutely sure of this:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-27/ukraine-says-there-s-no-evidence-of-illicit-payments-to-manafortnarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:27 am
i love by the way how good President Trump has done in calling attention to America’s fake news propaganda slut problem, and the parallels with Russia are very apt
this is why Mr. O’Keefe is calling his recent series “American Pravda”
this is an interesting series which focuses on fake news propaganda organizations for example the “CNN”
it has been very illuminating if you have not seen it you should google “American Pravda”happyfeet (a037ad) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:32 am
How does one say quelled surprise in German:
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-ukraine-crisis-crimea-power-exclusive-idUSKBN19Q26I?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Socialnarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:32 am
Sources close to the old grey lady say she’s nothing but a two-bit whooah…Colonel Haiku (993483) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:33 am
Putin could show Trump how to hip toss reporters to the floor into a suit jacket collar strangle.Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:37 am
#1… yeah, narciso… you’d think that would be of interest but you would be wrong. Not sensational or Yew Nork Timesy enough is my guess.Colonel Haiku (993483) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:37 am
I wonder if Merkel’s Germany is exporting missile technology to North Korea too?shipwreckedcrew (d06bb0) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:38 am
Putin doesnt do that fake wrasslin crap – remember he’s a judo master.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:48 am
We need a meme of cable channel logos with Elaine Benes saying,”Fake, fake, fake!”Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:52 am
McCain Warns Against Repealing Obamacare Without Replacementhappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/6/2017 @ 11:55 am
Has Trump ceremonially thrown out the first journalist yet?Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:10 pm
When did Putin lose his soul?Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:11 pm
CNN: When keepin’ it fake goes wrong.Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:13 pm
“[Trump aides is] a description of nobody and everybody at the same time.”
– shipwreckedcrew
No it’s not. Could you be referred to as a “Trump aide”? I couldn’t.Leviticus (efada1) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:22 pm
Don’t know about that but under Adenauer they provided assistance to passers rocket program, this is the subtext of the odessa file, siemmens to the nuclear program under the shah, the veteran of the former eyerle helped supply saddam then there was the Rasta plan in libyanarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:23 pm
Leviticus — you don’t know anything about me.shipwreckedcrew (d06bb0) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:27 pm
Rabta, no marley connection, even post gulf war they had strong ties to the regime, this is how they discovered curveball rafi adwan, who was a longtime bnd source, hid from the reporting origin did forvthe dog trainer, his sources were drumheller and Murray, who might have had reasons to dissemble as they were part of the oil for food program.narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:33 pm
it depends what kind of food i guesshappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:36 pm
Crazy Patterico, emphasizing the distinction between criticism and murder as if that is what really matters!Patterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:38 pm
33. I wonder if Merkel’s Germany is exporting missile technology to North Korea too?
Follow the vapor trail.
Likely some undersea detective work is underway searching for spent hardware on the sea floor if possible. Clearly the jump to a mobile launched two-stage liquid fueled rocket (which are dicey to manage, especially i/t field) w/a survivable reentry payload wasn’t engineered solely in NK. The technology is for ‘borrow,’ barter or sale; even China ‘lifted’ the base design of their Shenzhou spacecraft from Russia’s Soyuz. And back in the post-Soviet-strapped-for-cash days Russia peddled space and aeronautics tech to the Chinese. Wouldn’t be a surprise to learn some of that made its way to Pyongyang.
“It dizz ballooooon!”- Chief Wild Eagle [Frank DeKova] ‘F-Troop’ 1965-1967 ABC TV
________
Today’s Beldar the Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words Of Wonder:
“Well, one hell of a lot of people don’t give one g-ddamn about this issue of suppression of the press…” – President Richard Nixon discussing pressuring media outlets covering Watergate with John Dean, secret White House Oval Office tapes, February 28, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:38 pm
26. Trump learned that Mike Flynn lied to him and was probably an agent of influence of Russia and may have been recruited even back in the days when he was head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/18/us/politics/michael-flynn-intel-group-trump.html
I only find this in the google cache,
Trump’s attitude now is quote different from what it was in jann nuary – although it never was that friendly.
He’s also changed with regard to China since April – he thought China would work to contain North Koorea. Whatever China’s intentions it isn’t doing anything but he’s come to doubt its intentionals tooSammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:43 pm
OT, sort of.
https://twitter.com/BrianKUSC/status/882766961867763712kishnevi (d764f4) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:44 pm
“Leviticus — you don’t know anything about me.”
– shipwreckedcrew
Except that you’re swaddled in mystery, I guess. My point is that its not true that “Trump Aide” is a description of either “nobody” or “everybody,” which was what you claimed.Leviticus (efada1) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:47 pm
Since the difference is utterly irrelevant to my point, it would actually undermine my point to acknowledge it.
Let me challenge you, harkin, or you, NJRob, or anyone else here who wants to try: correctly articulate my point and then make a cogent argument as to why the accuracy of the news should be relevant to that point.
I promise you that you will fail, and I confidently predict you will fail at Step One. Because if you manage to execute Step One correctly, I can’t believe you’d want to proceed further with your argument.
But feel free to give it a go!Patterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:48 pm
Read the following.
Quiz for Bill Saracino in two parts:
1. Is that taking the story at face value?
2. Does that language sound familiar? Did ya happen to read it anywhere recently?
This is a long way of saying that your particular derangement syndrome has caused you to misrepreeent my post so badly that no sentient being could recognize your characterization as an accurate summary of what I said.Patterico (be2ac7) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:53 pm
Crazy Patterico, emphasizing the distinction between criticism and murder as if that is what really matters!
Thing is, with credibility- which is all really journalists have- in a free press now in play, dismissive ridicule in Western media is as good as ‘death.’ You don’t have to kill’em; just discredit them. ‘Let’em live and laugh at them’ – The Donald and his minions are doing Vlad one better in that department.
“Liberty Valance taking liberties…with the liberty of the press?!” – Dutton Peabody [Edmond O’Brien] ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’ 1962DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:56 pm
I’m considering giving people who willfully misrepresent my words a little vacation from the blog when it happens.
Feel free to beat me to the punch and flounce.Patterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 12:56 pm
If only I had cautioned that the story might be worthless because of the anonymous sourcing. Thankfully we have swc to come in here and help perpetuate the false narrative that I didn’t.
If I am not to be treated with the basic respect of having the responses address what I actually wrote, the lack of respect and a going to flow two ways, and some of you may cry like stuck pigs when that happens. I will be here to remind you that you were warned.Patterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:01 pm
So you toss in at the end of a sentence that you don’t really expect the story to hold much water, but then spend about 500+ words lecturing your readers on what a horrible development it would be if the NYT story turns out to be true.
You are then taken to task for even supposing that there was any foundation for the piece by conferring even minimal credibility on the publication, the actual story’s lack of legitimate sourcing, and the fact that this is clearly an attempt to fashion a false narrative in advance of the event which can be doubled-down on if something positive comes out of the meeting.
Yet, its the critics who are misrepresenting your post because of 15 weasel words you put into a sentence to give you room to maneuver? You realize that you do this in almost every anti-Trump post you make? Its almost pathological.shipwreckedcrew (d06bb0) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:08 pm
You have a post ready to go on the anonymously sourced NYT article claiming that the Trump WH is considering retaliating against CNN by having DOJ block the merger between AT&T and Time-Warner?
Here’s the “sourcing” on that:
Notice the fact that the hearsay isn’t clearly acknowledged. The “source” isn’t described othert han as a “senior administration official”, and the phrasing strongly suggests the source wasn’t part of the actual discussions. The “source” says “White House advisers” have discussed.
There’s nothing about what said in the discussions, whether anyone from DOJ was involved, etc.
But, lets have a lecture about what a horribly crass political dirty trick this would be, with the necessary proviso that it probably won’t ever happen.shipwreckedcrew (d06bb0) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:17 pm
Partisanship causes people to be a little nastier to their opponents. A little less charitable to what they say. In extreme cases it can cause people to assert the complete opposite of what the opponent has written.
I am serving notice that I will no longer be treated this way on my own blog.
You will be extra careful to assure yourself that you have represented my view in a way that I would agree is fair, or there will be a consequence. If basic civility cannot assure such behavior, I’ll take whatever steps I need to take.
I hope I have been quite clear.Patterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:18 pm
I do not intend to spend my time any more telling people “that’s not what I said” without making them pay dearly for wasting my time. I am done with it.
Done.Patterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:23 pm
<3 Patrick
Please don’t ever leave us again!Dave (711345) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:30 pm
this post is surly and acerbichappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:31 pm
Yeah, no one could ever imagine that Trump would sink so low as to commiserate and express solidarity with Vladimir Putin. /sarcLeviticus (efada1) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:37 pm
It should, however, surprise no one. Ending freedom of the press if elected was one of Donald Trump’s campaign promises:Dave (711345) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:43 pm
hmmmhappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:43 pm
@18- “Rather than digest such crap-trap from a media beast wholly lacking in credibility…”
???
Comrade SWC: the New York Times is not ‘wholly lacking in credibility’ – but by posting that whine, you may very well be.
“Yeah! Yeah! That’s the ticket!” – Pathological liar Tommy Flanagan [Jon Lovitz] SNL, NBC TVDCSCA (797bc0) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:47 pm
Mr. DCSCA i don’t believe for a second that there’s going to be some kind of bonding happening between Mr. Putin and President Trump centered around fake news
it’s too reductionist and it fits the new york times fake news agenda far too neatly
i guess you could say I’m skepticalhappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:52 pm
So now suing a member of the media is *ending freedom of the press*? You lefties are hysterical.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:56 pm
I think you miss the whole idea on the “Russia Thing”, happyfeet:
https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-d605SjdE4v4/WV2bmdoa3dI/AAAAAAABKq0/BHtrsTdnigcazUB4BN4QLJIinkBN4gmOwCLcBGAs/s1600/1%2B1ninetymiles2e95v1w1rw3ro1_540.jpgRev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/6/2017 @ 1:59 pm
FAKE NEWS! NEVER HAPPENED!Dave (711345) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:00 pm
@65. i guess you could say I’m skeptical
More likely you’re asleep; apparently you missed our Captain’s “fake news” ‘do-you-have-that-problem- here?” rant smearing America’s free press in Poland this morning.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:00 pm
Its very weak tea, rev, and I my conjecture is taut us covering up ghcq using his firm capital upnarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:07 pm
Alpha as a cutout, in a similar way that the bureau employed crowdstrike and fusion gps
No, “opening up those libel laws” to make it easy to use the courts to silence journalists critical of Donald Trump is ending freedom of the press.
And I’m no lefty. I’m one of the handful of conservatives left here. You’re the one backing the guy who endorsed Clinton and bankrolled Pelosi, Reid, Schumer, Kerry, Carter, Rangel and Weiner.Dave (711345) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:08 pm
No, I’m backing The President of the United States against people like Pelosi, Schumer, Waters and the like. Who are you backing? I’m backing this guy:
Again you claim to be a conservative yet side with dems, socialists and commies. I don’t think *conservative* means what you think it means. Tell me you believe Trump could “open up those libel laws to make it easy to use the courts to silence journalists critical of Donald Trump is ending freedom of the press”. Really? Hysterical.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:14 pm
DCSCA
A guy sponsored by NK instead of Red Bull could drop out of a balloon over Los Angeles. The Japanese already pioneered that approach.Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:20 pm
Patterico finally wrote what I have been expecting:
Folks, this is Patterico’s blog. It’s associated with his name. He pays for it. It’s very much like a party to which he welcomes you.
Being courteous is not weak, and the host makes the rules. I simply don’t understand folks who waste their electrons trying to insult Patterico on his own blog. That’s like drinking Patterico’s beer and complaining about it. That kind of churlishness—and it is churlishness—ruins the “party” for everyone. You are free to complain about Patterico’s beer outside his party.
Personally, I think that Patterico has let folks do whatever they like on his dime for too long; it encouraged the trolls who infest this place to increase their noise levels and begin to drown other voices out. Your mileage may vary.
It’s all Gresham’s law, and Patterico’s patience with some of the numbskulls posting here is not even recognized.
Do what you want to, say what you want to, when you pay for it. The least you can do is be polite to the host…even when you disagree with him.
Good Lord, people.Simon Jester (b07cc1) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:22 pm
Mr. Reverend this whole Russia thing reminds me of the first year i got here in Chicagoland and i had a lot of shopping to do to fill the cabinets so I went to Jewel and my first visit I had my cart pretty well overflowing
and this old biddy stops me and says “Are you feeding the neighborhood?”
and at first i thought she was normal and i kinda laughed and said ha no I just moved here from LA and I need stuff
and she got real emphatic and she was all grumpy and snarly and said THAT DOES NOT EXPLAIN THIS
and i was looking around for help and nobody wanted to help me so I just looked at her and she made some more noises and then she went away
so i get up to pay at the register and they hand me like 30,000 of these monopoly things and I was kinda still a bit dazed so I took them home with me
and I kept getting more of them every time I went
so one day I said ok and started matching up the tickety things with the board they give you
and this was extremely effing tedious to where i had to take breaks, but i wanted to finish, because at some point i got invested
well it turns out this was just the biggest waste of goddamn time and energy you could imagine
now when people at jewel ask me if I play monopoly I say nohappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:24 pm
If that were true, I guess it would make me as much of a conservative as Donald Trump, who endorsed Hillary Clinton and bankrolled Pelosi, Reid, Schumer, Kerry, Carter, Rangel and Weiner. Sure sounds like a bunch of “dems, socialists and commies” he sided with there, doesn’t it?
Except it’s not true. I agree with the Democrats on exactly one thing: Donald Trump is unfit to be president. He is a liability to conservatism, and a danger to our country.Dave (711345) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:24 pm
DCSCA
Is there a proscription against talking down the gross domestic producers of news while on foriegn soil?Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:29 pm
Well pikachu you moved to Illinois, that’s like boarding the titanic, after it hit the iceberg.narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:29 pm
still no budget yethappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:31 pm
The press should try holding to the “pics or it didn’t happen” standard.Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:31 pm
A free press is an idea that sounds great until you see the results. Like a threesome with your SIL.Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:35 pm
Now that I think about it, did Jim Acosta ever work for Penthouse Letters?Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:38 pm
dingus twatberry Walter Shaub ain’t got no jaubhappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:38 pm
Happyfeet is probably making bank selling commissary items to former Il governors.Pinandpuller (2d5457) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:45 pm
He was the one rosenstein had to jump through hoops for, whereas he made excuses for red queen.narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:54 pm
This just in:
https://mobile.twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/883014044231360516/video/1narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:56 pm
Replace “Blogger” or “Journalist” with butthurt confused old intelligence asset and there you go.neal (1f0aac) — 7/6/2017 @ 3:08 pm
Welcome to Sherwood.
Considering he tore Russia and the left a new one in Poland, your sarcasm is misused.NJRob (c60c9f) — 7/6/2017 @ 3:13 pm
Not when he dislikes the journalist, but ewhen the journalist is causing him trouble, or might cause him serious trouble. He also has to be careful not to do this too often, and not to use the same method of killing too many times.
In China, they arrest people, and if they are obscure, we may not even know. Russia is afreer society than China, that’s why Putin can’t arrest too many journalists – he has to kill them in a deniable way. Sometimes so deniable, the attempt fails.
That happens to politicians who threaten to win elections too.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/6/2017 @ 3:24 pm
You’re so concerned Dave. So concerned.NJRob (c60c9f) — 7/6/2017 @ 3:25 pm
I think North Korea is more likely to have learned how to kill Otto Warmbier without technically killing him from Russia, not China, because that’s the kind of thing Putin would do.
Both Russia and China don’t want his regime to fall, because secrets, including secrets of how they helped the regime maintain its control would start tumbling out.
The remedy is to accuse China and Russia of as much human rights violations as possible without that.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/6/2017 @ 3:29 pm
Patterico,
I appreciate you responding to me directly, but I don’t think you understand my thinking on this and other issues.
You’ve made it clear you hate Trump personally and that colors your feelings on issues regarding him as the President. When he engages in internationalrelations and isn’t insulting America I’m inclined to support him. It’s a far contrast from our previous President. He’s accurate when he admits he needs to deal with unsavory people. But I don’t see him implying he’s jealous of Putin’s ability to murder innocents. He instead repeatedly calls out the leftist media that tries to destroy his Presidency and has called for his impeachment since he was elected.
What has the Times done to earn your trust?NJRob (c60c9f) — 7/6/2017 @ 3:31 pm
@88.Considering he tore Russia and the left a new one in Poland, your sarcasm is misused.
Considering your comment: ‘Fake news.’
“A mad man, your honor, a desperate fool at the end of his pitiful rope.” – Fletcher Reede [Jim Carrey] ‘Liar, Liar’ 1997DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/6/2017 @ 3:46 pm
so the Washington journal report of the diss is wrong,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 3:51 pm
Patterico: “Since the difference is utterly irrelevant to my point, it would actually undermine my point to acknowledge it.
Let me challenge you, harkin, or you, NJRob, or anyone else here who wants to try: correctly articulate my point and then make a cogent argument as to why the accuracy of the news should be relevant to that point.”
Since the difference is “utterly irrelevant”, I have no idea what your point is. This is my humble opinion.
You challenge me and others to articulate your point, guarantee we will fail, then serve “notice” that anyone who misrepresents your words is in danger of banishment……
I really think your words speak for themselves……but what they’re saying is beyond me.
Btw – this is not a troll, these are my honest thoughts.harkin (0842fd) — 7/6/2017 @ 3:58 pm
I think this is known as comparative advantage:
http://streetwiseprofessor.com/?p=10581
it’s the way Rockefeller dispatched his competitions,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 3:58 pm
they have a Madison nutroots understanding of democracy over there:
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/07/pro-govt-venezuelan-mob-attacks-politicians-journalists-with-sticks-metal-pipes/#commentsnarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:05 pm
What do you suppose these two knuckleheads will be bonding over?crazy (11d38b) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:11 pm
Btw – we can all still enjoy common ground, right?
“Last week, more Americans tuned in to watch re-runs of “Yogi Bear,” “Full House,” and “Friends” on Nick At Nite than to watch Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon’s shows on CNN.”
http://thefederalist.com/2017/07/06/ratings-collapse-cnn-now-losing-nick-nite-prime-time-ratings-war/harkin (0842fd) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:12 pm
the matron of the womans march, who considers hirsi ali inauthentic
https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/2017/07/06/linda-sarsour-and-her-mentor/narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:14 pm
wow with all that sparkle power cnn couldn’t even out-gay espnhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:17 pm
I don’t know who’s marketing plan they are using, it’s like when homer designed his brother’s car,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:25 pm
they are a little more subtle, in the wandering coma’s bailiwick,
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/oswaldo-payas-death-in-cuba-two-years-ago-still-awaits-a-proper-investigation/2014/07/21/b0ac9612-0bb8-11e4-8c9a-923ecc0c7d23_story.html?utm_term=.f0a70aa4d388
there are parallels with lambrakis, if you get my meaning,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:29 pm
“And I’m no lefty. I’m one of the handful of conservatives left here. You’re the one backing the guy who endorsed Clinton and bankrolled Pelosi, Reid, Schumer, Kerry, Carter, Rangel and Weiner.”
Dave (711345) — 7/6/2017 @ 2:08 pm
Yada, yada… I don’t find people who insist they are “one of the handful of conservatives left here” to be of good faith. Sanctimonious, yes… of good faith and credible, Hell no.Colonel Haiku (993483) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:31 pm
his concern is touching, coronello, and utterly sincere, is disco duck and superdave, the same person, enquiring minds want to know,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:34 pm
the propaganda slut media
it’s on the ropes like never before
in a way people never imagined possible
and we have Donald Trump to thank for this
liberation
he is so good
he is so good
cnn anderson cooper fake news i got your katrina right herehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:34 pm
@99. Meaningless.
When it rains it gets wet.
“In the summer, volume of TV viewing is typically lower than in other parts of the year.”- http://www.agbnielsen.comDCSCA (797bc0) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:35 pm
msnbc is a train wreck, like the last fifteen minutes of the lone ranger, but cnn is like cold tapiocanarciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:39 pm
cnn anderson cooper fake news is counting on rain to put out their dumpster firehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:40 pm
btw they are rerunning the shannara chronicles on spike of all things,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:45 pm
What does any of this have to do with your original complaint: that I didn’t say the Russian journalists Putin murders are accurate, while the American journalists Trump criticizes are not?
I argue that one key difference between the two leaders is that Putin murders journalists while Trump merely criticizes them. Since these approaches are so different as to be worlds apart, it is sickening to contemplate even the (unproved) possibility that Trump might commiserate with Putin about “fake news.”
Unless you are prepared to argue that journalistic malfeasance merits murder, then it matters not a whit to my point whether the journalists are accurate or not. The point is that there would be no justification for commiserating with someone who murders journalists — whether the journalists he murders are good ones or bad ones.
Dwelling on the merits of the murdered or criticized journalists distracts from that point. Thus, your complaint that I did not talk about the relative merits of US vs. Russian journalists shows that you did not understand my point.
harkin, to his credit, admits that he did not understand my point.
So, I just explained it to both of you.
Feel free, if you think it appropriate, to retract your criticism, if you now agree that it made no sense in light of the point I was actually making.Patterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:46 pm
I hope the previous comment gave you some idea, then.Patterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:48 pm
apparently that’s its new homehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:52 pm
All US journalists could be awesome and all Russian journalists could suck and I would still opposePatterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:55 pm
Trump commiserating about fake news with a guy who murders journalists. Meaning the quality of the journalism is 100% irrelevant to this point. I do not know how to make this point any simpler than that.
yes, the previous president struck deals with every anti American regime on the planet, he had more enmity for james rosen, than the kim dynasty, brokered a massive bribe to the sepah, rewarded the murderers of Osvaldo paya, not to mention the btr crew, the people whispering to harris, entous, haberman, et al, were the facilitators of all of this,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 4:55 pm
but this is a chimera what you are opposing
there are no proof it exist
what commiserate
there are no commiserate
and if a commiserate is not spontaneous, flowing from the natural emotional dynamics of an unguarded moment
is it even truly a commiserate at all?
we have entered a hall of mirrorshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:01 pm
Two people close to Mr. Trump said they expected the men to bond over their disdain for “fake news.
Neither Trump nor Putin disdain fake news. They love fake news. Putin, in particular, spends millions and millions of rubles to spread fake news all over the world. Trump, being a cheapskate, lets Drudge, Alex Jones, Roger Stone and his horde of tame bloggers do it for him. What they hate is other people’s news, fake or real, which contradicts their own fake news.nk (dbc370) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:04 pm
— How do you separate a Trump and a Putin who have bonded?nk (dbc370) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:05 pm
— With a crowbar.
it’s rather silly comparing this crew of rizzotto tray carriers like those mentioned above, with politskayava, Litvinenko, or nemtsov, the last was a thinly disquised target in the second bourne film,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:09 pm
Finally someone agrees. Yes, it would be ridiculous to compare them. Not so much because of the quality of the journalism but because the dangers Russians face are much greater.
That is why bonding with Putin over fake news would be monstrous. There is no comparison.
Thank you
You understood you were supporting my position right?Patterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:16 pm
Paul Kane / Washington Post:
One reason the GOP health bill is a mess: No one thought Trump would win
surely he must mean except for Putin
but why doesn’t he say thathappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Donald Trump is unfit to be president. He is a liability to conservatism, and a danger to our country.
LOL. Cool story bro!Blah (44eaa0) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:22 pm
I dissent from that view, because that is exactly the comparison they intend, the difference between vendetta and reality, is there is a real threat, a hydra that keeps arising.narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:23 pm
Our Left is a much greater danger to the USA than Putin will ever be. The rest is pure BS and hyperbole.Blah (44eaa0) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:23 pm
124… I could be wrong, been very busy, but I remember that point being made around these frequently in the past. Not so much any more.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:28 pm
Around these partsColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:28 pm
I don’t know the purpose of the gop anymore, besides my congressman, and cruz and a few others they seem out to lunch, or for themselves,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:29 pm
You do have to give the NYTimes credit for one thing, this “bond over their disdain for fake news” meme is creating all sorts of mental turbulence, even from people who don’t put a lot of stock in it actually happening.
I would bet that the Times would consider that Mission Accomplishedharkin (0842fd) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:31 pm
The DNC may finally feel the Bern:
“Jared Beck, a Harvard Law graduate and one of the several attorneys who filed the suit against the DNC and its former chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz, wants retribution for donations made by supporters to the Vermont senator’s campaign, citing six legal claims of the DNC’s deceptive conduct, negligent misrepresentation and fraud. The DNC violated Article 5, Section 4 of its own charter by working with a single campaign to effectively choose who would win the Democratic ballot, the attorneys stated in the suit.”
http://www.newsweek.com/bernie-sanders-rigged-hillary-clinton-dnc-lawsuit-donald-trump-president-609582harkin (0842fd) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:35 pm
I could be wrong, but I remember a time when people around here espoused conservative principles rather than smooching the expansive behind of a lifelong Democrat who funded Hillary, whose administration orders teachers and students to use a transgender student’s preferred pronoun and who denounces a non-repeal of ObamaCare as too “mean.”
Not so much any more!Patterico (115b1f) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:36 pm
I have pointed out how Netanyahu, who we rather uniformly admire, gets all sorts of carp, from not only the left typified by haaretz, but segments of the maximalist right, and he is afflicted with a clique of left political persecutors, now going after him for times to oliver stone’s producer pal, arnon milchan, what goal they hope to achieve, crickets, and then we have uribe, the very stylistic antithesis of trump, who straightened out Colombia as much as such thing can be had, and what travails he had, from the same crew of persecutors as well as the press, uribe derangement even strikes a very capable novelist I’ve referred to on occasions,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:39 pm
Kudos to Sarah Wildman at Vox for finally defining what it means to be alt-Right. I couldn’t have done a better job myself:
‘Trump’s speech in Poland sounded like an alt-right manifesto “For family, for freedom, for country, and for God.”‘
More good news: my copy of Milo Yiannopoulos’ book, Dangerous, arrived in the mail today! Please do as I did and use Patterico’s link for your purchase.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:40 pm
I guess dreiband’s nomination doesn’t matter then, for he holds explicitly the opposite viewpoint, frankly it would have been better that he represented terrorists, like jeh Johnson, who showed which way his sympathies lie.narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:42 pm
It’s nice to have you back, Pat. Welcome home!ThOR (c9324e) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:43 pm
Yeah and I remember when a person who claimed to be conservative supported traditional marriage and understood that going weak in the knees about same sex was not the right choice.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:45 pm
Yeah and I remember when I enjoyed reading your comments. It’s becoming a more and more distant memory.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:49 pm
That was a good speech, Thor. But then Trump had to rise to the bait on the Russian interference in the election question.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:50 pm
ugh trannies with their tranny pronouns
why can’t they just go to special tranny schools
far awayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:51 pm
That’s been quite a while now, Patterico. Probably at least dates back to when Cruz dropped out. Which disappointed me a great deal. But it clearly devastated you.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:53 pm
it’s a riddle wrapped inside an puzzle, inside an enigma, and crowdstrike has made it so, and the department of national intelligence has ratified it, and hence it makes the latter very unreliable if they vouch for a lie and ignore the truth,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:54 pm
Yeah and I remember when a person who claimed to be conservative supported traditional marriage and understood that going weak in the knees about same sex was not the right choice.
traditional marriage is so good
but gay marriage is equally just as good Mr. Colonel
plus we have to support gay people so the predatory trannies don’t try to do conversion on themhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:55 pm
That’s still true Colonel. Ya know, just because someone claims to be a conservative doesn’t necessarily make him one. To be honest many lefties *claim* to identify as girls when they’re not, Indians when they’re not, black when they’re not so why not conservative when they’re not? I mean if something as biologically non-fluid as gender can be seen as fluid in their eyed something as incidental as political philosophy surely can. Even the fascist left who calls themselves *antifa* proves that.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:56 pm
ugh be careful the police keep catching this tranny at our cvs trying to steal these special women vitamins he likes to take cause of they make him feel prettyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 5:58 pm
Rising to the bait is who he is; it is what he does.
I’ve had a number of friends over the years from New York/New Jersey. Not knowing when to shut up is a common failing.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:00 pm
94, I was drawn to Washington Journal link, not in celebration of the now dis-proven deed, but because it seems to me beyond mere coincidence our President acts weird around blondses in red dresses.urbanleftbehind (80321b) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:02 pm
I Owe Trump An Apology
“President Donald Trump is doing the right thing in foreign policy. And he is doing it well. I owe the president an apology, because I didn’t believe he would follow a foreign policy that would advance our interests and our values.
I am guilty of having made assumptions. Having listened to Trump’s public statements before becoming president, I assumed the following: (1) A Trump administration would refuse to support NATO, putting the security of the free world at risk by tempting the Russians to attack Europe; (2) Cries for human rights would fall on deaf ears, debasing our moral standing and creating an atmosphere where evil regimes could commit ever-greater atrocities with impunity; (3) Trump would be susceptible to disinformation that confuses the pursuit of American foreign policy objectives.
I have never been so happy to have been proven wrong. “
http://www.dailywire.com/news/18336/i-owe-trump-apology-spyridon-mitsotakisharkin (0842fd) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:05 pm
Well, Hoagie… I understand how folks can be very disappointed in the results of the last election cycle and I can also understand how they can make themselves believe that the constant tearing down of the fellow in office is a well-intentioned, altruistic effort to hold that person accountable. What I find troubling is how they can’t seem to understand that their efforts help feed the leftwing beast that has a far less noble objective in mind… the removal of a duly elected president and they would go to more extremes if they could get away with it. I have no doubts about that.
And I want nothing to do with it.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:13 pm
i don’t get how the same CNN Anderson Cooper fake news propaganda sluts what shredded their own credibility for to elect Hillary Clinton (lotsa stolen debate questions)
i don’t get how they can make fun of Jared Kushner’s voice
that seems kinda beyond ironic to me
plus not only is it way better than stinkypig’s cackle it’s a perfectly fine voice and they haven’t even heard his so-mad-i-could-strangle-a-hooker pimp daddy voice yethappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:13 pm
144… I’m sure that has something to do with it.
I remain hopeful that the good will outweigh the bad and that the Republican-controlled Congress will get off its fat ass, stop colluding with those who wish to maintain their position at the feeding trough and do what needs to be done: healthcare and tax reform, continue rolling back all vestiges of Obama Malaise, return education to state and local control, repeal of Hollywood tax breaks, get these GD bureaucrats out of people’s lives, spending cuts, and reduction of the federal workforce.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:22 pm
I remember vaguely when Vanderbilt and griffin were on the same ridiculous reality show, then for reasons unclear they brought both to the mainland,narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:24 pm
Why are you guys so anti-business? Don’t you care how much money the Kushners will lose if transvestites stop buying Ivanka’s Chinese schlock? That’s not only heartless, it’s positively Communist.nk (dbc370) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:24 pm
And what will poor Melania do if only straight guys will design her clothes?nk (dbc370) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:26 pm
it’s gonna be ok i promisehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:30 pm
Basically Colonel, that’s all I’ve been trying to say. I was a Scott Walker supporter in the primaries but once Trump was chosen to represent us I had to go along with my fellow Republicans to defeat that Hillary thing. But I have to admit my liking of the guy grows daily when I watch how he makes all the people I loathe go nuts. Hey, he ain’t “pretty” but he’s ours. And you know what? Maybe at this point in our history we need a guy who is coarse enough to call the left out for exactly what it is. God knows the likes of Romney or McCain or Paul won’t.
We’ve been the party that played nice while the left crapped all over us. Maybe Trump can make a little back-crapping on the left for a change. Look, our country was and still is going down the crapper. That started long before Trump. But if he can maybe shake a little sense into the culture and make people see the utter pathology of leftist propaganda maybe we stand a small chance of rescuing our republic from becoming a second-world socialist sex-fest.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:30 pm
Can you imagine if Donahue and his chamber of cuckservatives would have gotten that dud jebby elected?mg (31009b) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:32 pm
Americans dodged a killer bullet. Thank You Mr. President.
God knows the likes of Romney or McCain or Paul won’t.
McCain Warns Against Repealing Obamacare Without Replacement
#theydidsomethingtohisbrainhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:34 pm
yes in the end you can’t trust the lizards, but you have keep the wrong lizard out,
http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-1.800079narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:36 pm
“McCain Warns Against Repealing Obamacare Without Replacement”
There is NO excuse for these clowns to not be in a position to get this done. There is so much riding on it and they had so long to put it together. NO excuse. Time for a leader like Cruz to grab the bull by the horns and show some leadership… take no prisoners!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:42 pm
take no prisoners!
lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:45 pm
“… the West will never, ever be broken… Our values will prevail. Our people will thrive. And our civilization will triumph.”
I appreciate those words and I pray they were heartfelt.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/6/2017 @ 6:48 pm
words fail,
https://twitter.com/marclamonthill/status/883066502202699778narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 7:04 pm
At 146: this not quite a 180 turn and concilatory as your link, but notable nonetheless, considering his cool grandpa resurgence among the left: http://theweek.com/speedreads/710279/trump-critic-dan-rather-deems-trumps-speech-poland-best-presidencyurbanleftbehind (80321b) — 7/6/2017 @ 7:04 pm
At least Jason Whitlock cancels him out, Nars.urbanleftbehind (80321b) — 7/6/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Getting the Cain/West treatment: http://www.yahoo.com/tv/fox-business-network-suspends-making-003013892.htmlurbanleftbehind (80321b) — 7/6/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Read in the sing-song voice that says “I didn’t write this and I barely understand it” (“and in titties”…).
There is nothing heartfelt about Donald Trump.Patterico (a048af) — 7/6/2017 @ 7:21 pm
why you have to ruin everythinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 7:22 pm
I’ve remarked in the past, that scotty hughes is nothing but trouble, and she proved the poinr, how is that exactly harassment however?narciso (d1f714) — 7/6/2017 @ 7:23 pm
the girly murdoch boys have started some icky deeply weird witch hunt
logic is not driving this trainhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/6/2017 @ 7:26 pm