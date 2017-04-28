Professor Under Attack Is Defended By William Jacobson
I can’t do it justice, but this post is worth your attention. A lot of people at my alma mater have been involved in a smear campaign against a conservative pro-free market professor — and Bill Jacobson is fighting back. I’ve seen this kind of thing happen to people I know and it heartens me to see pushback. Any support you can give this guy would be appreciated, I’m quite sure.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 4/28/2017 @ 7:27 am
wouldn’t letting grad students unionize be a great way to hasten the implosion of these sad failing institutionshappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/28/2017 @ 7:29 am
No good deed goes unpunished, previously they had rabkin who went over to George mason.narciso (d1f714) — 4/28/2017 @ 7:32 am