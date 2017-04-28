Patterico's Pontifications

4/28/2017

Professor Under Attack Is Defended By William Jacobson

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 7:26 am

I can’t do it justice, but this post is worth your attention. A lot of people at my alma mater have been involved in a smear campaign against a conservative pro-free market professor — and Bill Jacobson is fighting back. I’ve seen this kind of thing happen to people I know and it heartens me to see pushback. Any support you can give this guy would be appreciated, I’m quite sure.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]

3 Responses to “Professor Under Attack Is Defended By William Jacobson”

  1. Ding.

    Patterico (115b1f) 4/28/2017 @ 7:27 am

  2. wouldn’t letting grad students unionize be a great way to hasten the implosion of these sad failing institutions

    happyfeet (28a91b) 4/28/2017 @ 7:29 am

  3. No good deed goes unpunished, previously they had rabkin who went over to George mason.

    narciso (d1f714) 4/28/2017 @ 7:32 am

