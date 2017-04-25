Ted Cruz: Let’s Make El Chapo Pay For The Wall
[guest post by Dana]
Heh. A notorious drug lord paying for President Trump’s big, beautiful wall? Makes perfect sense says Sen. Ted Cruz. Just call it EL CHAPO: Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order:
“The U.S. Government is currently seeking the criminal forfeiture of more than $14 billion in drug proceeds and illicit profits from El Chapo, the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel who was recently extradited to the U.S. to face criminal prosecution for numerous alleged drug-related crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering,” Cruz stated.
“Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border.”
Democrats have made it clear they will not vote to fund a border wall. So Republicans, who need the Democrats’ votes to prevent a looming shutdown, presented a new spending plan today with no money going toward the construction of any border wall:
In exchange for backing off the border funding request, Republicans insisted on increases in border security and defense spending, including an unspecified amount to repair existing fencing and new surveillance technology to patrol the nearly 2,000-mile border, according to multiple House and Senate aides familiar with the ongoing talks. Democrats have indicated that they would support such a plan so long as no money goes toward an actual wall.
Hello.Dana (023079) — 4/25/2017 @ 6:11 pm
Hello, Dana.
This being Breitbart, does our government actually have its hands on that $14 billion?nk (dbc370) — 4/25/2017 @ 6:18 pm
I had a number of good sites linking to it, nk, and was going to go with another one, but this had a fuller quote by Cruz. Yes, it felt a little icky. No matter where the money is, I like Cruz’s flair and ingenuity.Dana (023079) — 4/25/2017 @ 6:23 pm
The president cautions:Dana (023079) — 4/25/2017 @ 6:31 pm
Nothing wrong with earmarks. Every budget is full of them. Better than having it go for tanks for sanctuary city police departments.
When they say they need Democrat votes, of course they mean Senate votes. The filibuster 60 still exists for spending bills. I hope, anyway. Don’t tell me that Ryan won’t be able to muster a Republican majority in the House?nk (dbc370) — 4/25/2017 @ 6:52 pm
The rest of the story:
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/04/25/trump-sanctuary-city-law-blocked-judge-san-francisco-obama-donor-william-orricknarciso (d1f714) — 4/25/2017 @ 7:00 pm
Chingon!ThOR (c9324e) — 4/25/2017 @ 7:02 pm
The Supreme Court is going to have its hands full reversing Left Coast District Court and Ninth Circuit anti-Trump rants masquerading as court decisions, I think.nk (dbc370) — 4/25/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Why do Republicans need Democratic votes to avoid a shutdown? Democrats don’t control the Senate or House.Dejectedhead (d3cff5) — 4/25/2017 @ 7:07 pm
The filibuster still exists for spending bills and although McConnell has been coy about it in the past it’s likely to continue to exist.nk (dbc370) — 4/25/2017 @ 7:10 pm
7, That’s peanut money anyway, even the MSM was saying it was a chickenspit gambit by Sessions (Chicago’s loss was 2.3 MM, my cousin the tactical unit guy would eat it all with overtime and excessive force settlements).
If Kevin M. Is out there, would your view of asset forfeiture change if it was employed against Chapo and paid for the wall (14 B is not the cost coast to coast, but it always should have been marketed as an Arizona-New Mexico wall.urbanleftbehind (33654c) — 4/25/2017 @ 7:21 pm
#11. I thought the filibuster never applied to spending measures, I guess not for debt ceiling increases.
I wouldn’t mind if the government shut down anyways.Dejectedhead (d3cff5) — 4/25/2017 @ 7:29 pm
Reconciliation? I’ve never understood how it works.nk (dbc370) — 4/25/2017 @ 7:33 pm
