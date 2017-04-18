AP Ignores Its Own Stylebook Rules When Claiming Fresno Shooter Shouted, “God Is Great”

[guest post by Dana]

There was a horrible shooting today in Fresno, California which left three people dead. According to reports, Kori Ali Muhammad fired 16 rounds in one minute, and was arrested right after the shooting.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno shouted “God is great” in Arabic and had posted on social media that he dislikes white people. All three victims in Tuesday’s killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown. Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down. Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were.

According to the AP Stylebook, quotation marks encase the exact words of the writer or speaker in the story. According to witnesses, Kori Ali Muhammad shouted “Allahu Akbar,” not “God is great”.

Given this inaccuracy, and given the AP’s proud boast that “For 170 years, we have been breaking news and covering the world’s biggest stories, always committed to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism,” it might be time to re-think their claims. I’m beginning to suspect that these official fact checkers might not be too reliable.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana