AP Ignores Its Own Stylebook Rules When Claiming Fresno Shooter Shouted, “God Is Great”
[guest post by Dana]
There was a horrible shooting today in Fresno, California which left three people dead. According to reports, Kori Ali Muhammad fired 16 rounds in one minute, and was arrested right after the shooting.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno shouted “God is great” in Arabic and had posted on social media that he dislikes white people.
All three victims in Tuesday’s killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.
Thirty-nine-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad was arrested shortly afterward. He was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down.
Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were.
According to the AP Stylebook, quotation marks encase the exact words of the writer or speaker in the story. According to witnesses, Kori Ali Muhammad shouted “Allahu Akbar,” not “God is great”.
Given this inaccuracy, and given the AP’s proud boast that “For 170 years, we have been breaking news and covering the world’s biggest stories, always committed to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism,” it might be time to re-think their claims. I’m beginning to suspect that these official fact checkers might not be too reliable.
–Dana
I can’t figure out why Big Media doesn’t want us to take them seriously.Dana (023079) — 4/18/2017 @ 5:52 pm
Yes, he is and, after all, how can any God-fearing American disagree with that?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/18/2017 @ 6:20 pm
Of course, the Fresno police chief said the suspect yelled “Ollie Ackbar”, so who knows…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/18/2017 @ 6:24 pm
Look further why they would go squirrrl!
narciso (7f6293) — 4/18/2017 @ 6:24 pm
I admire their restraint. I was expecting them to quote him as saying “Jesus loves you.” Maybe next time?windbag (a5c631) — 4/18/2017 @ 6:39 pm
Whoops…
with these associated press propaganda sluts
it’s narrative uber alleshappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/18/2017 @ 6:47 pm
I wonder if we can license Islam.Michael Ejercito (462fbe) — 4/18/2017 @ 6:47 pm
Was watching a soccer recap show the other day and the reason given for the delayed game for the Dortmund team (due to a coordinated bomb attack against the team by Islamic terrorists, luckily only one player injured) was described as a “team bus security issue”.
They are absolutely terrified of offending the people who wish to terrorize and subjugate them….and oh yeah Erdogan is telling all Turks in Europe to have at least five kids because they are the “future of Europe”.
But sharks!!harkin (dbcc1e) — 4/18/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Organizations like CAIR – and others – tell people Allah should be translated as God because it means God.
Some people claim that Allah is not the same thing as God but I think that’s nonsense, even if historically, before Mohammed came along, Allah was the name pagan Arabs used for the chief God.
The person who shouts Allah-hu-Akbar before killing people has a different concept of what god approves of, not a different concept of what God is.
The word Akbar, by the way, doesn’t mean “great” but something more like “mighty” and tgaht’s the real wrong translation.Sammy Finkelman (0c3646) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:06 pm
The Associated Press did say he said it in Arabic. It may be within their stylebook to translate exact quotes that were said in another language.
Of course the importance of this is that he said it in Arabic, and that gives you the flavor of this.
An interesting question would be: Did he say anything about ISIS? Or some other group? Did he put anything on Facebook? And how long has he been a Moslem? What kind of Moslem was he? of he hates white people, he sounds like a black Muslim, but they are much diminished and are not advocates of going out and committing terrorism. Did he find a new preacher, or what? We’re not getting the full story here, you know. At least not fast.Sammy Finkelman (0c3646) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:19 pm
There is no excuse for the AP’s blatant attempt to misinform the public. Their motives are crystal clear: the AP refuses to acknowledge the incestuous link between African American racism and Islamic terrorism.
The link is clear from Louis Farrakhan’s Black Muslims to Reverend Wright’s ‘God Damn America’ to Barack Obama’s multiple treacherous betrayals. However, unwilling to inform readers of an obvious myth destroying truth, the AP instead blithely violates the most sacred of journalism’s standards.
It’s who they are, and it’s the business they’re in. Propaganda always masquerades as news.ropelight (2715b3) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:19 pm
I don’t know how the police chief can know this already:Dana (023079) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Except he targeted Catholic charities, like Merah the first jihadi killing on French soil targeted Jewish schoolkids, like the hoaxer Juan thompsonnarciso (7f6293) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:43 pm
Going by the link in Dana’s post, I doubt he was targeting the charity. Or at least, not only the charity.
Nation of Islam uses the phrase “white devils”. Any other groups use it?kishnevi (c62fd3) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:58 pm
Good catch, Kish. That would rule out much of the Shia and the “Black” Russians and the Bozzies. That’s also quite deductive -as in not mentally impaired- of the peep to target legacy institutions (power co., Catholic chsritued); he knew not much non-cholo white meat on Fresno’s bones.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:13 pm
Muslim opinion polls galore – take your pick and look at the intolerance…..
Muslim opinion polls galore – take your pick and look at the intolerance…..
Small sampling:
Pew Research (2013): Only 57% of Muslims worldwide disapprove of al-Qaeda. Only 51% disapprove of the Taliban. 13% support both groups and 1 in 4 refuse to say.
ICM (2016): 2 in 3 Muslims in Britain would not report terror plot to police.
People-Press: 31% of Turks support suicide attacks against Westerners in Iraq.
Pew Research (2010): 55% of Jordanians have a positive view of Hezbollah
16% of young Muslims in Belgium state terrorism is “acceptable”.
Pew Research (2007): 26% of younger Muslims in America believe suicide bombings are justified.
35% of young Muslims in Britain believe suicide bombings are justified (24% overall).
42% of young Muslims in France believe suicide bombings are justified (35% overall).
ICM Poll: 25% of British Muslims disagree that a Muslim has an obligation to report terrorists to police.
The religion of peace……harkin (36810b) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:36 pm
rganizations like CAIR – and others – tell people Allah should be translated as God because it means God.
Some people claim that Allah is not the same thing as God but I think that’s nonsense, even if historically, before Mohammed came along, Allah was the name pagan Arabs used for the chief God.
The person who shouts Allah-hu-Akbar before killing people has a different concept of what god approves of, not a different concept of what God is.
The word Akbar, by the way, doesn’t mean “great” but something more like “mighty” and tgaht’s the real wrong translation.
Sammy Finkelman (0c3646) — 4/18/2017 @ 7:06 pm
The clear meaning is that Our God Is Greatest.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:39 pm
narciso (d1f714) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:41 pm
Another Star Wars fan. Damn Admiral Ackbar.NJRob (233ed3) — 4/18/2017 @ 8:55 pm
#14 Dana – The weasel’s out is that the predicate word “organized” is unproven.
As for the Stylebook…I got into a couple of knockdown, dragout fights with my journo professors over just how strictly one needed to observe it. I got the feeling that I was being heretical to some religion and the high holy priests were punishing me. It is no coincidence that it is cavalierly abandoned to prop up the left’s narrative. This is NOT a minor corruption.
The few AP reporters I knew professionally were devoted to getting the story right and to documenting the heck out of everything. Good people. They told some fun stories about how their editors (the now famous “buffers”) punished colleagues who messed up.
This organization most definitely puts the “AP” in “crap.”Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 4/18/2017 @ 10:00 pm
So in the land of the ten round magazine that equals one reload. Almost one shot every four seconds.
American Jihadis do more praying and less spraying apparently.
LAPD shot at two paper delivery women during the Dorner mayhem and missed 103 times.Pinandpuller (ab7bc5) — 4/19/2017 @ 1:38 am
Umm…what inaccuracy? His meaning was reported accurately, and there is a clear indication that he was not speaking English. The phrase “‘God is great’ in Arabic” is semantically equivalent to the phrase “Allahu akbar.” Are you this outraged when they cut out “um”s and “ah”s from a speaker’s spontaneous constructions?
What a stupid thing to rant about.
Oh, excuse me. That should be “what a stupid thing about which to rant.” I don’t know how you feel about prepositions, but I don’t want to be the next target.Demosthenes (09f714) — 4/19/2017 @ 3:36 am
I’m sure the AP this series of murders on racism, but we’ve got plenty of racists who don’t go around shooting.
That failing, the AP would like to blame the gun, but Fresno is a largish city in Gun Controlifornia.
If they push that angle they call into question the whole concept.
So AP moves onto insane youth, except the killer is middle aged, and no more insane than Lady Gaga (bless her heart). Notice he gave up pretty quick when the other people with guns showed up. Still alive to make monkeys out of the AP when they push that narrative.
SO now we get to “alluh Akbar” which is the heartr of the matter, and thanks much Mr Killer Islamic Convert, for removing the last shadow of doubt.
What does the AP do? Dips into they’re “style book” to throw shade on what’s plain as the sun.
You think the LAPD expressed doubt over the righeousness of the shoot among themselves while reloading?papertiger (c8116c) — 4/19/2017 @ 4:27 am