President Trump’s Social Media Director Targets House Freedom Caucus Member
[guest post by Dana]
President Trump’s social media director and senior adviser, Dan Scavino Jr. went after Rep. Justin Amash this morning:
(While President Trump is taking credit for the the $1.2 billion investment by Ford in Michigan announced last week, according to reports, this plan was in place long before President Trump took office.)
Rep. Amash responded with the troubling truth of the matter:
Interestingly, it was just a week ago that President Trump messaged that both the Democrats and Freedom Caucus members inhabit the same basket of deplorable opponents:
The president threatened 2018 primary retribution against the conservative House Freedom Caucus, of which Amash is a member, last week after its members opposed the House Republican leadership’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Trump warned in a tweet that the House Freedom Caucus “will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!”
Further, in a recent interview, Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) claimed that President Trump “sent him” a little message:
Against the backdrop of crumbling negotiations over the GOP bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump said last week he wanted to oust incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in 2018.
The South Carolina Republican told The Post and Courier that Trump chose to convey this message through an intermediary: White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney, a former member of the S.C. congressional delegation, co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus and a friend.
“‘The president asked me to look you square in the eyes and to say that he hoped that you voted ‘no’ on this bill so he could run (a primary challenger) against you in 2018,'” Sanford said Mulvaney told him.
He added that Mulvaney made it clear he did not want to deliver the message but did so at Trump’s insistence.
“I’ve never had anyone, over my time in politics, put it to me as directly as that,” Sanford said, perhaps understating just how monumental it is for a sitting president to openly go after members of his own party.
Although critical of the president, Rep. Sanford claims he is not being antagonistic, but that he “want[s] to help him succeed, because if he succeeds, the Republican congress, and our country by extension, succeeds.”
And about those “negotiating tactics” of President Trump, Rep. Amash had this to say:
It’s constructive in 5th grade. It may allow a child to get his way, but that’s not how our government works.
–Dana
Dana (023079) — 4/1/2017 @ 12:22 pm
It’s constructive in 5th grade. It may allow a child to get his way, but that’s not how our government works.mg (31009b) — 4/1/2017 @ 12:34 pm
our govt.has not worked in years, dude. quit thinking your some savior, your over rated over paid and over insured.
How monumental is it for members of his own party going after a sitting president.
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/mccain-blasts-trump-policies/2017/02/17/id/774297/
In a foreign country no less. The Dixie Chicks should make him a honorary member of the band.Leon (168f33) — 4/1/2017 @ 12:51 pm
Yeah, where is the blind party loyalty due poor markie?Leon (168f33) — 4/1/2017 @ 1:05 pm
yes yes! part of governing is working with others and Mr. Donald doesn’t want to work with them. Influencing is saying no and getting concessions. so definitely its the freedom caucus who isn’t interested! gotta love it!
someone give happyfeet a hug.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 1:44 pm
You guys sure are milking this EPA thing. I always figured Trump caving in on Obamacare was a little more important.
But in no sense is Trump a conservative, nor is he doing anything for conservatism, the movement he is actively fighting and attempting to rid DC of (as the post makes crystal clear). He’s making deals with democrats on Obamacare, and talking about huge spending initiatives. How did you think Trump planned to spend all our money? How do you think he plans to keep living like a tin pot dictator in Florida? The waste comes from the spenders, who Trump now bends his knee to.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 2:10 pm
Hillary Clinton issues marching orders to #NeverTrumpelstiltskin: “Resist. Insist. Persist. Enlist”.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 2:32 pm
As much as I hate to interrupt happyfeet’s Tourettes, there an argument being made that Scavino’s tweet is a violation of the Hatch Act.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hatch_Act_of_1939Davethulhu (c75fb7) — 4/1/2017 @ 2:35 pm
It’s always amusing when the habitually lawless turn to the law for succor.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 2:37 pm
I guess you made your case!
So the way I see it, we need about 20 GOP senators to vote to impeach and Sanford = +1. we gotta be getting closer.
Such a weird thing to say to Hillary’s most outspoken critics, the Nevertrumpers. Hell, I think Hillary is as bad as Trump… how could I condemn a leader more than that? While we’ve escaped partisanship and are honest about republicans and democrats both being unethical, the partisans on both sides see this as simply joining the other team. Because the Trump loyalists have no moral compass. They only have partisanship. They really think this is about Hillary.
So a Trump fan has a problem with hookers. Interesting.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 2:47 pm
As much as I hate to interrupt happyfeet’s Tourettes, there an argument being made that Scavino’s tweet is a violation of the Hatch Act.
Maybe you should make a citizen’s arrest.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/1/2017 @ 2:57 pm
So as Trump ruins his relationships with the people he knows will decide his entire legacy, he begs the press to stop holding him, the poor president, accountable, and he runs to Mar al Lago to avoid the White House. It’s easy to come to the conclusion that Trump is in a special hell of his own creation. So perhaps we won’t need those 20 GOP Senators. Perhaps Trump will resign when (not if) it comes to that.
The democrats are cynical of course (just as the Republicans are) and will find a way to time the impeachment perfectly ahead of the mid-terms, hoping (realistically) to make huge gains in congress.
My crystal ball doesn’t work. I thought Trump had no chance because I respected our democratic process. For all I know Ivanka Trump will be running for the presidency in a few years and roll over everybody. But at least I know Trump is suffering from the spotlight he aimed at himself. He hates it when we talk about Russia, almost as much as he hates it when conservatives win Senate elections.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 2:58 pm
Tourettes is not a crime. I’m glad that someone as impaired as happyfeet is still able to use the internet.Davethulhu (fab944) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:02 pm
this is a very good question
Feigned ignorance is a crime, according to Judge Oros last week.
You can be held in contempt.papertiger (c8116c) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:21 pm
Comey is super tall!
Checkmate! Oh wait, no I’m pretty sure you guys loved Comey when he announced Hillary was under investigation. Anyway, I take it happyfeet is not expressing a positive outlook on this investigation given his apparent anger at the FBI’s existence.
The press will continue covering this interesting story about the President of the United States and the USA’s geopolitical adversary for a long time, Happyfeet. Trump telling the press to not cover a story actually makes it more newsworthy. In fact, the story really is just that Trump is mad about the story. Streisand Effect!
For a post partisan like me it’s fun munching on popcorn sometimes and just taking the bad news in stride.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:25 pm
LOL or maybe the many Senators who Trump has been bashing and insisting he’ll run out of office can decide if this is OK when they vote on whether to convict Trump of doing that.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:26 pm
open widemg (31009b) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:28 pm
http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/01/trump-has-repealed-these-7-pieces-of-obamas-environmental-legacy/
swallow
I didn’t expect he’d follow through, based on his performance re plamegate and the Gonzalez kerfluffle,
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4370168/Flynn-dismissal-linked-meeting-Cambridge-graduate.html
Probably more morsels from fusion gpsnarciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:32 pm
It’s certainly happy to see you turn to prayer, happyfeet.
I wonder why Flynn wants immunity?Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:37 pm
Happy, Miss Appalachian Trail of the Pampa is like the rest of her countrymen – Italians who speak Spanish who act French and who yearn to be British, Malvinas be damned.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:37 pm
A more interesting perspective by a skilled analyst
https://mobile.twitter.com/Doranimated/status/848166761979686912narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:38 pm
you’re kinda left wondering what *wouldn’t* alarm a pansy-assed p.o.s. ivy league trash intelligence officialhappyfeet (28a91b) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:38 pm
You don’t sound like you’re confident they are going to see things your way.
Weird how when Hillary was not careful with classified stuff you guys were upset about it, and now it’s pansy-assed to care. I wonder why the different treatment? Hang on I’ll think about it while I heat up some more popcorn.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:44 pm
Well considering his atty, expressly omitted any request for his client, but ask Oliver north if he needed immunity, there’s a late city manager of San Diego who was railroaded by the senate WatergAte committeenarciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:49 pm
Do you believe?mg (31009b) — 4/1/2017 @ 3:50 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NO-rxIhh9g
Davethulhu,
How’d Scavino violate the Hatch Act? He tweeted from a non-government account:
And it was tweeted this morning, on a Saturday, not during work hours, or on the taxpayers dime.Dana (023079) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:06 pm
Wouldn’t want your comments to be unclear!
Long gone is the everyone’s favorite funny commenter. Your guy won… shouldn’t you not be so bitter? Lighten up! It’s spring. George HW Bush is 600 years old and has nothing to do with anything and you’re mad at him? What his ‘Read my lips’ flip flop still ticks you off? Something tells me a Trump man isn’t so picky about promises.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:06 pm
Even Louise mensch doesn’t have as elaborate a mental architecture:narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:07 pm
http://www.bluedotdaily.com/trumprussia-connection-found-to-go-far-deeper-than-anyone-imagined
You not to take David spade, seriously. He hates pretty much every bodynarciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:08 pm
Trump will be impeached before any Freedom Caucus member is successfully primaried. The orange-skinned pansy can tweet all the Detroit jobs he wants, but the voters who vote will know whether they have a job or not.nk (dbc370) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:09 pm
The fur will really be flying;narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:10 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/EricTrager18/status/848221448523194368/photo/1
Remember that kerfluffle in Holland, some weeks back:
https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/2017/04/01/mosques-spying-for-turkish-intelligence-in-germany-prompt-raids-government-probe/?singlepage=truenarciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:25 pm
Any further questions:
https://mobile.twitter.com/omriceren/status/847604339694649345narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:30 pm
Remember he pointed to the stay behinds, before anyone rlsenarciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:35 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/Kredo0/status/847867729029861376
‘Freedom Kochus’ fifth graders like Amash need some schoolin’- ‘From Russia, With Love’ as it were– and learn this is no longer a land of Daniel Boones but a nation of Neil Armstrongs.
Swipe his lunch money and spend it w/t Dems, Mr. President. Signing ceremonies and points on the board are what matters, right?!
“When you’re slapped, you’ll take it and like it.” – Sam Spade [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Maltese Falcon’ 1941DCSCA (797bc0) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:38 pm
Different strokes for different folksnarciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:46 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/budswdrbobbillw/status/848313078651514880
He’s a college creative writing teacher:
https://mobile.twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/847983693964738564narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:49 pm
At some point, the Democratic Congress will need to move away from their history of KKK and discrimination against non-whites. Why, one would think they were mimicking Canada!
http://dailysignal.com/2017/03/29/this-senator-is-1-of-only-5-with-a-top-staffer-who-isnt-white/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:49 pm
I guess maybe Trump should have run under Team D. Would have saved a lot of awkwardness when he is donating to Hillary, wanting to help the democrats with Obamacare, and wants to campaign against those conservative Senators. As it is, while he’s only turned half the GOP against him the entire Democrat party is against him due to partisanship. Not a good position to be in, politically, when impeachment is being spoken about so much.
Narciso, you raise a good point. Flynn asking for immunity might help him from a potential witchhunt, but I don’t think it will protect him from a Scooter Libby situation. Immunity deals do not protect you from lying in your testimony.
I would be more concerned but I just don’t see enough of a different between parties to be all that worked up about it. I hope these days we’re in teach folks to be independent.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:49 pm
It’s interesting watching the “non-partisan” “conservatives” devoting 99% of their time attacking the Republican president with hardly a squeak about the democrats shenanigans.
All while complaining that Trump fights back.
Totally unaware of how they come off as people way more vested in their own
navel gazingvirtue signalling than the health of the republic.
I mean, we all know if President Cruz had the exact same circumstances as Trump this far into his presidency, the very same people would be damning the democrats every move and hailing Cruz as the best president ever, bar none.
Non-partisan my hairy behind.Leon (168f33) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:50 pm
Kellyanne was off only by order of magnitude. https://www.yahoo.com/news/kentucky-man-stabbed-father-church-224707629.htmlurbanleftbehind (d5b2e7) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:52 pm
Sad!
Nothing to see here!
Complicated!Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:52 pm
If lying under oath were really a thing, the entire front bench of NBC would have been in the docket, Mitchell, russett it al.narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:53 pm
LOL
Yeah super weird that we went from criticizing Bush when he was president to criticizing Obama when he was president to criticizing Trump when he is president. It’s as though we nonpartisan conservatives think being president means being more accountable.
But maybe I should focus on footnote Hillary for no reason. It’s not like my years and years of doing so mean a thing to partisans.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:54 pm
The Washington Post, leaning heavily on the gullibility of #NeverTrumpelstiltforeskinners, instructs VP Pence on how to be a better Christian… https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2017/03/30/the-religious-reasons-mike-pence-wont-eat-alone-with-women-dont-add-up/?tid=ss_fb-bottom&utm_term=.a0ad7f8af460Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:54 pm
Huh
Yeesh. Yeah I really should watch how much I criticize poor Trump, who is always so careful about his own bashing of folks. It makes total sense to be thin skinned on Trump’s behalf. Nothing at all hypocritical there!
Meanwhile my stomach hurts from the popcorn. Too much popcorn.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 4:57 pm
this copypasta thing is easy. I see why the loyalists do it so much. I’ve been doing this all wrong!Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:00 pm
Communist Party USA found common cause with many of the rudderless, confused, formerly sensible voters and #NeverTrumpelstiltskin when they went all in for Hillary Clinton. Read the whole thing: http://www.cpusa.org/article/america-needs-a-landslide-against-trump/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:01 pm
Sure Dustin, W. Bush got the same treatment from republicans his first 100 days in office. All those conservatives calling for his impeachment!
Totally the same.Leon (168f33) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:02 pm
Yes she confused the Kentucky cell, which could have potebtiakly staged an attack, the mashadani clan, which was involved in the kidnapping of Roy hallums fell through the cracks.narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:03 pm
It WAS complicated… For the mentally challenged.
LOLOLOLOLColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:04 pm
I could ask who is “pulling the TrumpTrain”, but that’s a comment better left for happyfeet, I think. Besides, there’s no shortage of w__res, of both sexes and some in-between, on the Trump team.nk (dbc370) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:05 pm
…
What is this supposed to mean? I can understand the sentence but it doesn’t seem to mean anything. Can you explain why you care whether or not W was criticized, why you think he wasn’t, and why I should care about this?
Hell, you know which whiny baby criticized the living hell out of W? Donald “Hillary is Awesome” Trump. He said Bush is the worst president in history. So why would a Trump loyalist condemn something Trump did? Because there is no reasoning going on here at all.
Besides which, Bush is awesome and Trump is terrible. I could go into detail but this is evident to all who do the analysis.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:07 pm
The justice department, seems to have hidden these details from homeland, and hence from context re the eo.narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:07 pm
Well yeah. That seems to be your basis for whether someone is right or not. “Do they like Trump? then they are right. Do they criticize Trump? Then they are wrong.”
thank you for illustrating the issue, haha!
Now that we’ve all accepted the joke that was this election, it’s time to watch and see who was right about Trump. The guys who said he’d flip flop and be a scandal ridden mess, or the guys who said he would “make America great again”, repeal Obamacare day one, “easy”, beat ISIS, drain the swamp.
So far the nation is largely in agreement on this one.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:09 pm
-Some kookDustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:16 pm
I think one can reasonably conclude that w’s wish to be loved, caused him to cede two much poerr to the democrats, re the nclb bill, dos bill, it al, and failed to defend his programs adequately,narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:16 pm
Yeah that’s W. Just going with the flow. Not a real leader.Dustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Everyman renders verdict on some #NeverTrumpelstiltskin members collusion with Communist Party USA in November election…
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/critic.jpgColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:23 pm
You know the areas I pointed to, I could rumsfeld as one of his best appts and his to keep tenet as one of his worst.narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:23 pm
He didn’t realize the gulf states, had organized the levick group campaign against him, re gitmo and later Abu ghraib, it didn’t matter than John yoo was painstakingly careful in his drafting of memo.narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:28 pm
ahh Trumpmg (31009b) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:33 pm
http://www.nam.org/Data-and-Reports/Manufacturers-Outlook-Survey/1st-Quarter-2017-Outlook-Survey//
@ happyfeet,
I realize you were addressing Dustin, but I want to weigh in here. Tell me what the ground rules are in presenting a critique and/or criticism of our president in order to prevent it from falling into the default trash bin of the Trump loyalists? I’ve repeatedly stated that I want the president to succeed, and want him to make decisions for our country that will forward conservative principles and values. From my vantage point, I’ve offered a small but telling post wherein the president’s people, following his lead, have called for one of the strongest conservatives in office to be defeated in the election because he didn’t fall in line but held steadfastly to the principles and promises to which he was elected.
It should trouble anyone who is a Republican that the president is going after the strongest Conservatives on the right. That is unless they, too, want to see the party remade into a more left-leaning entity. Then this refusal at objectivity makes perfect sense. Going after Conservatives, who are essentially roadblocks, then becomes absolutely necessary.Dana (023079) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:33 pm
I’m much nuanced on the issue, pikachu, the alternative for the notation would have been maverick, and his track record has been at best .150narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:34 pm
Do not take pikachu seriously, Dana,he says things for effect,
Trump is learning to delegate, that’s good isn’t it, it appears amash was somewhat prescient on the question of surveillance.narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:38 pm
Amash agreeing with the circus judges is conservative big time, nowadays.mg (31009b) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:42 pm
Yeah, I prefer the guys who don’t get captured. The real heros like Trump who were fighting off all the women during Vietnam. #winningDustin (ba94b2) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:42 pm
And I count his choice if the huntress, in the .150, and his throwing her under the bus as at least.100 against.
I’ve had my reservations about the president for some time, sometimes I’m pleasantly surprised, sometimes I hold out hope:narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 5:44 pm
http://www.babalublog.com/2017/04/01/cuba-has-been-the-topic-of-conversations-between-sen-marco-rubio-and-president-trump
I for one would say when happy feet said: “your hostility to President Trump makes me discount a lot of what you say” about someone who said “Because the Trump loyalists have no moral compass. They only have partisanship.” I would say hes got it right.Leon (168f33) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Tell me what the ground rules are in presenting a critique and/or criticism of our president in order to prevent it from falling into the default trash bin of the Trump loyalists?
Virtue signaling is a thing here, Leon.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:14 pm
Click here, for a well thought out, eloquent, yet nonetheless pithy, response to what happyfeet said.nk (dbc370) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:18 pm
The rules for “critiquing” Trump are the rules Trump follows when “critiquing” his opponents. It’s that simple.nk (dbc370) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:21 pm
Lock him up!nk (dbc370) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:23 pm
A defense attorney was cross-examining a police officer during a felony trial – it went like this:
Q. Officer, did you see my client fleeing the scene?
A. No sir, but I subsequently observed a person matching the description of the offender running several blocks away.
Q. Officer, who provided this description?
A. The officer who responded to the scene.
Q. A fellow officer provided the description of this so- called offender. Do you trust your fellow officers?
A. Yes sir, with my life.
Q. With your life? Let me ask you this then officer – do you have a locker room in the police station – a room where you change your clothes in preparation for your daily duties?
A. Yes sir, we do.
Q. And do you have a locker in that room?
A. Yes sir, I do.
Q. And do you have a lock on your locker?
A. Yes sir.
Q. Now why is it, officer, if you trust your fellow officers with your life, that you find it necessary to lock your locker in a room you share with those same officers?
A. You see sir, we share the building with a court complex, and sometimes lawyers have been known to walk through that room.
With that, the courtroom erupted in laughter, and a prompt recess was called.mg (31009b) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:25 pm
Thing is, Dana, there is no criticism of Trump that a Trumpkin will accept. Trump said it himself: “I could stand in the Middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters”.nk (dbc370) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:41 pm
It’s not my fault if “supporters” is too long a word for Trump’s vocabulary.nk (dbc370) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Anyway, I don’t think you’re a Trumpkin.nk (dbc370) — 4/1/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Communist Party USA lays out the 2016 election strategy for leftwingers and #NeverTrumpelstiltskin:
“Our work
A 10 Point Strategy To Win a Landslide Unity Vote November 8 and Build On-going Grass Roots Power is taking hold in many places and should be taken to our membership, allies and friends. Can’t assume outcome of this election. Why the need for the landslide?
Overwhelmingly repudiate the racist, bigoted, fascist poison from Trump and Republicans
Take the US Senate and House out of Republican obstructionist majority and elect progressives where they are running.
Take State houses and governors out of Republican control and repudiate the Koch brothers
Secure appointments to the Supreme Court
Create the climate most favorable to building the peoples movements
Make the wins in the Democratic platform real
Think big – talk issues, and prepare for after election day.”
http://www.cpusa.org/article/america-needs-a-landslide-against-trump/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 7:07 pm
Expanding their ranks of Useful Idiots.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 7:09 pm
@ Leon,
First, I have posted about Democrats and their shenanigans, as well as President Obama.
Second, the complaint in this post isn’t that Trump is fighting back, it’s that he is fighting back against the very people who are truly working to “drain the swamp”. Why isn’t he embracing them and their efforts? Few have been more committed to this endeavor than Justin Amash.
I expect that navel gazing virtue signalling is in the eye of the beholder.
And no, Leon, we don’t know that about a President Cruz. I know that I have been equally hard on Republicans as I have been with Democrats. I’ve also repeatedly made it clear that no matter which party an elected official is affiliated with, if there is something untoward, fishy, or downright wrong, I’ll say so. Not all of us play defend the party at all costs game. That you think so, speaks more about you than me.Dana (023079) — 4/1/2017 @ 7:21 pm
Dana, if the shoes don’t fit you don’t have to wear them. You do bring a little balance to this blog, plus I don’t remember you ever attacking “trumpkins” gratuitously.
As for the partisanship thing, I have little respect left for the Republican party, BUT, our government has a two party system where anything that gets done is going to get done by one party or the other. You can stand on the sidelines feeling righteous for being above it all, yelling at every opportunity, but you are only sound and fury signifying nothing.
This is the trap conservatives have put themselves in. Democrats understand the game, join their team, and play as a team. Conservatives are so worried about their principles and honor, they’d have stoned Jesus for sticking up for the adulteress. They’re so stiff necked they can’t get together enough of them virtuous enough to make up team, much less play as one. They are too busy pointing out each other’s faults. Meanwhile the dems are eating their lunch
So yes, I’m a partisan. I want to win republican battles for a change. Conservatism is about noble defeat. The country can’t survive any more of that.Leon (168f33) — 4/1/2017 @ 8:19 pm
I think that’s a fair request
https://mobile.twitter.com/alimhaider/status/848349786503880705/photo/1qnarciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 8:44 pm
Yeah, “we” won the World Series and I got a trophy and a ring and a sh!tload of extra season money and even more money from TV and even more, more money from tickets and even more, more, more money from memorabilia and …
Wait! I didn’t get any of that! The Cubs players and the Ricketts and the MLB got all that. All I got is that the price of Cubs caps doubled and I was looking to buy one not sell it.
Winning! What a joke. The Trumps and their cronies won. Trumpkins ain’t won a damn thing.nk (dbc370) — 4/1/2017 @ 8:52 pm
Dif you examine berlusconi’s actual accomplishments. Not the controversies, there was considerable center right progress on a host of areasnarciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 8:53 pm
People who grumble about what others think they’ve won are oblivious to what’s obvious they themselves have lost.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 9:06 pm
There are indications coronello, that progress is being made o. The big thing, quelled surprisrnarciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 9:22 pm
“THEY’D RATHER REIGN IN HELL THAN SERVE IN HEAVEN. IF A DESTRUCTIVE LIE HELPS THEIR CHANCES, THEY’LL USE IT. Andy McCarthy: Democrats Know the Election Was Legitimate but Persist in a Dangerous Fraud.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/261416/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 4/1/2017 @ 9:35 pm
His under the dome, was an incoherent mess:narciso (d1f714) — 4/1/2017 @ 10:09 pm
http://hotair.com/headlines/archives/2017/04/01/how-do-men-like-trump-win-let-my-fictional-panel-explain
Clarice in chargemg (31009b) — 4/2/2017 @ 12:39 am
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/04/russia_no_the_pony_in_the_manure_is_the_corruption_of_our_intelligence_officials.html