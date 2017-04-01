President Trump’s Social Media Director Targets House Freedom Caucus Member

[guest post by Dana]

President Trump’s social media director and senior adviser, Dan Scavino Jr. went after Rep. Justin Amash this morning:

(While President Trump is taking credit for the the $1.2 billion investment by Ford in Michigan announced last week, according to reports, this plan was in place long before President Trump took office.)

Rep. Amash responded with the troubling truth of the matter:

Interestingly, it was just a week ago that President Trump messaged that both the Democrats and Freedom Caucus members inhabit the same basket of deplorable opponents:

The president threatened 2018 primary retribution against the conservative House Freedom Caucus, of which Amash is a member, last week after its members opposed the House Republican leadership’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Trump warned in a tweet that the House Freedom Caucus “will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!”

Further, in a recent interview, Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) claimed that President Trump “sent him” a little message:

Against the backdrop of crumbling negotiations over the GOP bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump said last week he wanted to oust incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in 2018. The South Carolina Republican told The Post and Courier that Trump chose to convey this message through an intermediary: White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney, a former member of the S.C. congressional delegation, co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus and a friend. “‘The president asked me to look you square in the eyes and to say that he hoped that you voted ‘no’ on this bill so he could run (a primary challenger) against you in 2018,'” Sanford said Mulvaney told him. He added that Mulvaney made it clear he did not want to deliver the message but did so at Trump’s insistence. “I’ve never had anyone, over my time in politics, put it to me as directly as that,” Sanford said, perhaps understating just how monumental it is for a sitting president to openly go after members of his own party.

Although critical of the president, Rep. Sanford claims he is not being antagonistic, but that he “want[s] to help him succeed, because if he succeeds, the Republican congress, and our country by extension, succeeds.”

And about those “negotiating tactics” of President Trump, Rep. Amash had this to say:

It’s constructive in 5th grade. It may allow a child to get his way, but that’s not how our government works.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana