Steve Bannon at CPAC: Trump Will Pursue “Deconstruction of the Administrative State”
I know, right? That headline sounds like a really good thing, doesn’t it? Naturally, the Washington Post, where Democracy Dies with Distraction and Deception, tries to portray this as a scary development, articulated by a “reclusive mastermind”:
The reclusive mastermind behind President Trump’s nationalist ideology and combative tactics made his public debut Thursday, delivering a fiery rebuke of the media and declaring that the new administration is in an unending battle for “deconstruction of the administrative state.”
Appearing at a gathering of conservative activists alongside Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Bannon dismissed the idea that Trump might moderate his positions or seek consensus with political opponents. Rather, he said, the White House is digging in for a long period of conflict to transform Washington and upend the world order.
“If you think they’re going to give you your country back without a fight, you are sadly mistaken,” Bannon said in reference to the media and opposition forces. “Every day, it is going to be a fight.”
Bannon framed much of Trump’s agenda with the phrase, “deconstruction of the administrative state,” meaning the system of taxes, regulations and trade pacts that the president says have stymied economic growth and infringed upon U.S. sovereignty. Bannon says that the post-World War II political and economic consensus is failing and should be replaced with a system that empowers ordinary people over coastal elites and international institutions.
I’d be standing on my feet applauding if I didn’t know that this is accompanied by a desire to put ruinous tariffs on foreign goods. But let’s not let that particular bit of economic ignorance overshadow the point of this post: the joy we should all feel at an administration that seemingly wants to take an axe and start chopping down the forest of regulation that is choking off economic growth in this country.
The administrative state has become one of the greatest threats to liberty in this country, in large part because of its trashing of the separation of powers. Bureaucracies pass regulations like a legislature, enforce them like an executive, and rule on the validity of their own actions like a judiciary, with administrative law judges who are arms of the same bureacracies whose regulations they review. Meanwhile, Congress abandons its role in the process, and judges defer to the agencies’ interpretations.
But Donald Trump is fighting back. His admittedly ham-handed executive order — requiring two regulations to be repealed for each one passed — may be a meat cleaver . . . but that may be what’s required here. It actually creates incentives for agencies to do away with regulations, and that’s a good thing. Trump’s signaling that he would sign the REINS Act, by which Congress would take back explicit responsibility for reviewing significant regulation, is another positive step. (It’s been passed by the House. What’s taking so long, Sen. McConnell?) Finally, by nominating Neil Gorsuch, who has opposed excessive judicial deference to bureaucracies as a dangerous threat to the separation of powers, Trump has attacked the administrative state from yet another angle (whether he realizes that or not, and I doubt he does).
Something else I have noticed: it’s a lot easier to appreciate some of the actions taken by Donald Trump during periods when he keeps his mouth shut, his Twitter feed largely quiet, and his administration free from ridiculous publicity-seeking controversy.
Let’s hope he keeps that up, even as we recognize that he most definitely won’t.
Moreover, they are not elected, nor subject to recalls or any type of oversight from the electorate.
The line between what administrative agencies do and our elections of the people who put those people in place is incredibly attenuated.
I’m not surprised that a businessman would (a) understand the system, at least on an intuitive level, and (b) hate it. I can only imagine trying to get something built, then facing a regulation, and thinking, “Okay, whose campaign do I donate to do get rid of that?” The answer is, of course, no one’s.bridget (1c91a9) — 2/24/2017 @ 9:31 am
Trump and Bannon should start deconstruction with elimanating the governments baseline accounting system.mg (31009b) — 2/24/2017 @ 9:33 am
I love the scare term “nationalist ideology”.
One could apply this term to every president in history and with the possible exception of Carter and maybe Clinton, only Obama would not fit the bill.harkin (afc7a6) — 2/24/2017 @ 9:33 am
I’d feel a lot better about all this if the president’s policy advisors used language such as restoring constitutional liberty and the rule of law as opposed to the now intellectually tale concept of deconstruction. The later began as a left wing concept with its roots in the efforts of French intellectuals to muddy the waters about their own activities as Nazi collaborators during WWII. It has become so trite that everything from fruit salad or chow mien to Mod era fashion looks have been “deconstructed” on TV contests in recent years and the results are seldom anything good.NC Mountain Girl (fc2566) — 2/24/2017 @ 9:43 am
Because De man and heidegger wanted to dismantle reality, to elect another, you must root out before you can build again.narciso (d1f714) — 2/24/2017 @ 9:47 am
You called it, mg. That and Sunshine Laws would help fix a lot.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/24/2017 @ 9:59 am
Does anyone know what he means by “Deconstruction of the Administrative State?”Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/24/2017 @ 10:02 am
What’s he baseline accounting system?
The problem is actually trying to predict things a year or more in advance and putting everything in a budget straightjacket.
They are going to have areat deal of trouble repeling and replacing Obamacare because:
1) The math doesn’t add up – therefore to do the same thing, more money must be spent, at least at first. Right now somebody loses money – insurabnce companies, or people who pay premiums, or it’s an unprojected increase in the deficit.
2) Increeases in government expenses that occur without any change in the law, but because things cost more than expected or taxes take in less than exected, are not “paid for”
3) When government spends money out of pocket or by lowering taxes, estimates of the increase in the deficit can be too high – but when it’s an entitlement, it’s too low.Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/24/2017 @ 10:10 am
Harkin, the left has changed the meaning (as usual) to the term “nationalist”. They eliminated the good’ole American patriotism meaning and made it the “dark” Nazi meaning only. I’ve noticed that I’m being called a “white nationalist” by extreme leftists (which it seems are all that’s left)nowadays rather than their former “white supremacist” or just plain “racist” as before. I’m getting used to the new handle. It seems in todays tolerant America if a Caucasian is proud of the accomplishments of his race he’s a racist. Why must I be ashamed that the Founding Fathers were white, or Fathers for that matter? Similarly, if one is actually proud of America and still maintains the ideal of America today he is a dark style nationalist.
It seems the educational/propaganda complex has succeeded in creating an entire generation or two of anti white/anti America- white Americans. How the left managed to turn an entire race and country into self haters working diligently against themselves should be studied by psychologists and propagandists alike for decades. Goebbels would be so proud.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/24/2017 @ 10:16 am
Rev Hoagie
May I also suggest sunset laws? Not to be confused with sundown laws.
I wonder how many “rubber rooms” are in all our agencies?Pinandpuller (c56ba5) — 2/24/2017 @ 10:26 am
Is it true that a Trump EO could get rid of the Federal Employees Union?
This is the part of the pyramid scheme where the early adopters get good payouts. Now he need to rope in a whole new group of suckers.
#nevertrumpPinandpuller (c56ba5) — 2/24/2017 @ 10:33 am
It seems in todays tolerant America if a Caucasian is proud of the accomplishments of his race he’s a racist
Well,yes. To think in terms of “race” at all is the core of all racist ideology. Which is why the core goals of the Left are inherently racist. If you say there is a white race, you are agreeing to the Left’s basic premise. The only effective counter to Leftism is to proclaim yourself a human being, and that the only race that exists is the human race.
As for the concept you term nationalism, “patriotism” is the only word I have ever needed for it since I was a kid back in the 60s trying to memorize the Pledge of Allegiance.kishnevi (18dae1) — 2/24/2017 @ 10:37 am
BTW, the Post is calm and deliberative compared to the Graunkishnevi (18dae1) — 2/24/2017 @ 10:39 am
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/feb/23/steve-bannon-cpac-rare-public-address-west-wing-power-trump-adviser
Rev Hoagie
I know this guy who is a first generation American whose dad is from Iran.
He got all worked up over Trump yesterday. He said something to me about being a white male and I asked,” Do you literally know the origin of the word ‘Aryan’? Go look in the mirror dude.” He’s actually non religious or possibly an atheist otherwise I’d be a little worried.Pinandpuller (c56ba5) — 2/24/2017 @ 10:41 am
Hopefully he meant “dismantling,” since I’d really rather not read a pile of pretentious pseudo-intellectual pap about what we already know: government bureaucracy sucks.M Scott Eiland (1edade) — 2/24/2017 @ 11:23 am
we’d have been better off if nasty woman ashley judd had washed her jeans and kicked the execrably corrupt mitch mcconnell’s useless ass out of office
his corrupt greasy pig wife would’ve had to get a real job poor thing, but that’s just too damn bad for piggy i thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/24/2017 @ 11:34 am
Oh, Happy Day!Colonel Haiku (dab36f) — 2/24/2017 @ 11:38 am
I don’t understand how acknowledging the fact there is a Caucasian race has any relation to the left. The left’s basic premise is that all races are equal in every aspect and in reality they are not. Each being sometimes beautiful and at others ugly, but never identical.
Unfortunately, that is not true. The Human Race or a Human Being is the name of a species. Caucasian, Mongolian and African are names of races.
It was not I who termed the concept of “nationalism”. To me patriotism and nationalism are interchangeable. It is not I who calls another a “white nationalist” trying to make it derogatory, it is leftists as I have said. They don’t call people “white patriots” now do they? You see, a white separatist or a white supremacist would be racists. Not a white nationalist. That’s my only point, kishnevi. They’re trying to soil the word “nationalism”.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/24/2017 @ 11:40 am
What has been said and happened after the election will pale to the pushback from the Entrenched that we’ll soon see once this dismantling begins. We’ll soon see who the enemy really is and to what lengths they are prepared to go to stop this.Colonel Haiku (dab36f) — 2/24/2017 @ 11:44 am
Q: What does the average Iranian husband do when his wife spurns his amorous intentions at night?
A: GhotzbadehColonel Haiku (dab36f) — 2/24/2017 @ 11:48 am
Oh yeah, Colonel. Just can’t wait to see all the noble “whistleblowers” that crawl out from the depths of “public service” hell to save the American people from this madman called Trump!
They will be hailed as the true modern heroes of America rendering us poor veterans to second class status as defenders of the Constitution.
I have melted chips of Reese’s peanut butter cups sticking up my laptop keyboard.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/24/2017 @ 12:20 pm
Take noodlehead Ned and,Romana Ahmed, the lAtest crying crocodile tears to Jeff Goldberg and Andrea Mitchell, and anyone who will listen.narciso (525eb7) — 2/24/2017 @ 12:28 pm
The triumphalism of the Trump guys in this threat is hilarious. They are mostly mad at “nevertrumpers” again. Conservatives. That’s who they are mad at when Trump pretends to be conservative.
Was Obamacare repealed day one?
Was ISIS defeated in 30 days?
Will the administrative state be deconstructed?
No.
Trump is no fan of sunshine laws or limited government. His speeches are riddled with enormous government programs. He wishes to build more government, only he wants to centralize control of it even further. Bannon is well known to be dishonest, hell any reader of this blog knows that.
My point being that before you lose your minds bashing the fool nevertrumpers for calling Trump what he is, and acting as though yet another political speech is an actual accomplishment, perhaps start asking for results. It’s been a month. Where’s the results?Dustin (ba94b2) — 2/24/2017 @ 12:40 pm
Patterico,
You’re a lawyer, so tell me. How does the REINS Act get past INS v Chadha?
In Chadha, the Supremes said that the only way for Congress to affect government is to pass a law and get the President to sign it. At the time, regulations could be blocked with one house voting against them during a 90(?)-day window. This was ruled unconstitutional 7-2.
In REINS, there is again no presentment, and again if either house fails to approve certain regulations they are blocked. How is this functionally different than an (unconstitutional) one-house veto?
A better approach would be to require a law to be passed to enact regulations over a certain threshold of impact. FUNCTIONALLY, it would be one-house veto, but it has the presentment clause intact.
Of course this might just demonstrate why Chadha was wrongly decided.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/24/2017 @ 12:45 pm
Clara Peller rides again!Colonel Haiku (dab36f) — 2/24/2017 @ 12:47 pm
“Steve Bannon At CPAC” is the headline.
“Is that crazy enough for ya’?!” – R. P. McMurphy [Jack Nicholson] ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ 1975DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/24/2017 @ 1:01 pm
CPAC almost had a child molestation advocate from NAMBLA on. Nothing they could do would surprise me.
Bannon’s a dishonest tool, and like all dishonest tools in politics, is promising grand stuff he will never deliver to a crowd of suckers. The headline isn’t who speaks but who listens to this crap.
It does appear that the people who care what your heritage is are much more likely to believe Trump or Bannon. Wonder why that is.Dustin (ba94b2) — 2/24/2017 @ 1:12 pm