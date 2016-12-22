The Ivanka Trump Story And Fake News

[guest post by Dana]

Of course, when you consider what’s happening in the world, the harassment of Ivanka Trump and her children this morning isn’t the biggest thing happening at the moment. However, the MSM distorting and misrepresenting a story and making painfully obvious efforts to give cover to select individuals should always be called out. In this case, the individual is a gay, liberal male harasser of women and children. And when media outlets “re-framing” the incident are now Facebook’s official “news checkers,” it seems all the more necessary to point out the distortions.

So, this was Matthew Lasner’s tweet this morning (he has since deleted his account). Lasner makes it very clear that his husband went out of his way to chase down Ivanka Trump so that he could harass her. Not talk to her, engage in conversation, chat or be diplomatic. There is no if, and, or but to it:

Here is a sampling of the um, adjustments to the story. Remember, too, that there was eye-witness testimony to what took place on the plane. Make note of the words “expressing displeasure,” “allegedly harassing,” “talking to Ivanka,” “questioning why,”

Let me know if you find any other examples and I’ll post them.

As I said yesterday, fake news, it’s is all the rage.

–Dana