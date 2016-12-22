The Ivanka Trump Story And Fake News
[guest post by Dana]
Of course, when you consider what’s happening in the world, the harassment of Ivanka Trump and her children this morning isn’t the biggest thing happening at the moment. However, the MSM distorting and misrepresenting a story and making painfully obvious efforts to give cover to select individuals should always be called out. In this case, the individual is a gay, liberal male harasser of women and children. And when media outlets “re-framing” the incident are now Facebook’s official “news checkers,” it seems all the more necessary to point out the distortions.
So, this was Matthew Lasner’s tweet this morning (he has since deleted his account). Lasner makes it very clear that his husband went out of his way to chase down Ivanka Trump so that he could harass her. Not talk to her, engage in conversation, chat or be diplomatic. There is no if, and, or but to it:
Here is a sampling of the um, adjustments to the story. Remember, too, that there was eye-witness testimony to what took place on the plane. Make note of the words “expressing displeasure,” “allegedly harassing,” “talking to Ivanka,” “questioning why,”
Let me know if you find any other examples and I’ll post them.
As I said yesterday, fake news, it’s is all the rage.
–Dana
It’s interesting that a liberal gay male trumps a mostly liberal female in the hierarchy of identity politics.Dana (d17a61) — 12/22/2016 @ 2:04 pm
Here is another photo of the couple. Too bad. They looked like such nice wholesome young men before they proved to teh whole world that they are not.
http://16004-presscdn-0-50.pagely.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/goldstein-ivanka-370×253.jpg
So far I have not seen any mention of the terminal /airplane harrassment thing on Vox, Slate, Daily Kos, etc. Prolly they’re all still just trying to pin down all the details for accuracy.elissa (a0c7f2) — 12/22/2016 @ 2:42 pm
the associated press propaganda sluts are just doing their jobshappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/22/2016 @ 2:49 pm
I was pleased to see a lot of “I’m not a Trump supporter, but this sort of thing is completely unacceptable” type of responses on Facebook to this incident. Of course, that just made the collection of scum who actively defended it all the more visible by contrast.M Scott Eiland (1edade) — 12/22/2016 @ 2:53 pm
Here is link to Daily Mail article. Their research seems to suggest that Lasner is the bigger political hothead of the two. Apparently it was a 12 hr flight. (Hawaii maybe.) So a lot of tension could have built up in 12 hrs and a lot of tweets could be written and photos taken in 12 hours. The airline clearly made the right call.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4059082/Ivanka-Trump-aggressively-confronted-man-JetBlue-sitting-children-screams-father-ruining-country-asks-flight.htmlelissa (a0c7f2) — 12/22/2016 @ 3:09 pm
Imagine some guy coming up to Malia Obama and yelling at her that her father ruined the country. Now imagine the Secret Service hauling this same guy off in handcuffs and no one batting an eye.Mike (88372b) — 12/22/2016 @ 3:39 pm
I like most of your examples, but not the ABC one. I would guess you included them because of their use of the word “allegedly”. Seems to me, that is just normal press speak, not reflecting any bias or fakery. If someone has only been accused of something (and in this case I don’t believe the guy was even charged), they usually throw in their safe word (allegedly) to limit liability exposure.Anon Y. Mous (9e4c83) — 12/22/2016 @ 4:32 pm
Anon Y. Mous,
“Allegedly” when there are eye-witnesses who have described him as “visibly shaken” and “agitated”?Dana (d17a61) — 12/22/2016 @ 4:36 pm
I agree with Anon. Gotta keep the lawyers and defamation insurers happy.
Mark Twain had a bunch of stories where reporters and editors would get “rawhided” (whipped), scalped, shot and bombed for printing something someone didn’t like. Now they get sued.
And there’s no shortage of lawyers in New York for these “firebrands” to call for a libel suit.nk (dbc370) — 12/22/2016 @ 5:12 pm
And I just saw on the other thread that mouthy is a lawyer himself. Even if he doesn’t do defamation, he’s bound to have buddies who do.nk (dbc370) — 12/22/2016 @ 5:16 pm
There is that pajamas link about how the truth is apparently not a defense against libel, where stein is concerned.narciso (d1f714) — 12/22/2016 @ 5:18 pm
Thank them for validating the Hysterical Queens stereotype!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/22/2016 @ 5:21 pm
He just has issues with Jews like Ivanka.Kevin M (25bbee) — 12/22/2016 @ 5:53 pm