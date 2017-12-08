Moore Accuser Says She Made Notes Underneath Roy Moore’s Signature In Her Yearbook (UPDATE: Allred Press Conference)
[guest post by Dana]
Hoo-boy. Beverly Young Nelson, who has alleged that Roy Moore assaulted her when she was 16, was interviewed on ABC’s Good Morning America today. During the interview she was asked about what she claims is Roy Moore’s signature in her high school yearbook:
“Beverly, he signed your yearbook?” ABC News reporter Tom Llamas asked.
“He did sign it,” Nelson replied.
“And you made some notes underneath?” Llamas followed up.
“Yes,” she answered.
Here is the yearbook signature:
During a press conference last month with her attorney, Gloria Allred, Nelson said that when Moore spotted her yearbook on the counter at the restaurant where she was working and which he regularly frequented, he asked her if he could sign it. She agreed. The yearbook signature was presented by Nelson and Allred as connecting Moore to Nelson at the time of the alleged incident.
After that press conference, Moore’s attorney, Phillip Jarequi responded by asking, “Do you still hold that everything written in that yearbook was written by Judge Moore? Or was it written by somebody else? That’s not an allegation, it’s a question.” He followed up with a request that the yearbook be turned over to a neutral third-party for examination. Allred declined the request, and explained that she would be happy to hand it over to a neutral third-party on the condition that a Select Committee on Ethics open an investigation into Moore.
It’s surprising that someone with the extensive experience that Allred has in these matters, was not transparent about the distinction between the inscription and notes underneath it at the time of the press conference. Perhaps she didn’t know. But, if she didn’t know, then to what level of ineptitude on her part does that speak? And if Allred didn’t know about Nelson adding the notes, why wasn’t due diligence done by the attorney so that she did know? One last thing, I would like to know at what point Nelson added her notes.
It’s good to bear in mind that because Nelson has admitted that she added the notes, does not mean that her claims of assault by Moore are untrue. However, it does undermine her credibility. And unfortunately, it will have a ripple effect with other victims. One last thing, I would like to know at what point in time Nelson added her notes.
Allred is reportedly holding a news conference later today in which she will present evidence to support her client’s claims.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
UPDATE BY PATTERICO: Allow me to quote myself from November 30:
As to the claim that the yearbook was “doctored”: there is handwriting under Moore’s signature denoting the place and time of the signature, which appears (to me, at least) to be different handwriting. Whether that means it has been “doctored” is a matter of interpretation, and depends largely on whether Nelson has actively claimed that all the handwriting was Moore’s, including the inscription about the location and date. (I don’t think she has, but I am open to correction by someone armed with proof.)
Emphasis added. I would add that even if Nelson did not explicitly claim this, it showed a lack of forthrightness on her part and on the part of Allred not to say this up front.
This leaves the issue of the ink. I have seen photos from the press conference that make it look like Moore’s last name and the date and location are in bluish ink while the rest is in black. Other photos seem to show all the writing in black. If the former is accurate then it is possible the last name was added as well as the date and location — and that (if true) could be properly called a forgery. But I am not clear on the ink issue.
Meanwhile John Nolte at Breitbart alleged an admission of a forgery, which was false — and Fox News made a similar claim that was since retracted. There is a lot of irresponsible commentary going around.
UPDATE: As expected, Gloria Allred held a press conference this afternoon and addressed the admission made by Beverly Young Nelson that she added notes underneath Roy Moore’s signature and inscription in her yearbook.
Allred said that she had the yearbook signature, not the notation “D.A. 12 -22-77 Olde Hickory House,” examined by forensic document expert Arthur Anthony. Allred did not say whether Anthony actually was a neutral third-party whose selection was agreed upon by Moore’s attorney Phillip Jarequi, or if he was just her go-to guy. With that, according to Allred:
Allred told reporters that she did not ask the expert, Arthur Anthony, to examine the printing because “Beverly indicates she added that to remind herself of who Roy Moore was and where and when Mr. Moore signed her yearbook.” Nelson acknowledged in an interview with ABC News that aired Friday that she had added notes to Moore’s inscription.
Allred provided reporters with the report provided by Anthony, with his assessment that the signature in the yearbook is Moore’s. Included in the sheaf of papers she presented were examples of Moore signature from when he was a deputy district attorney decades ago.
“She never said that he wrote that,” Allred told the press, referring to the date and location that appear at the end of the quote.
Allred continued to speak highly of Nelson throughout the presser.
“She’s just so brave. I can’t tell you, this kind of courage is something that should inspire so many people, especially women,” she said.
The lawyer also added that Nelson could actually be in physical danger.
“I think she’s in danger and she knows it,” she said. “There are people who feel very comfortable saying things like ‘she should be stoned in the town square’ and sending a photo of a casket. Who does that?”
“This is not easy against a well-funded, political and powerful guy in Alabama.”
Allred reiterated that she and Nelson would be happy to the Senate examine the yearbook.
Note: Nelson did not admit to forgery. I’m seeing some claim that she did.Dana (023079) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:14 pm
Well, I’m not very invested or interested in this particular race or scandal, but clearly this accuser has poor credibility now, as Dana already said.
Moore is a poor candidate for Senate. He’s a worse candidate because of his behavior towards young women, but he was a poor candidate regardless. Same as Al Franken. He was lousy in a lot of ways that have nothing to do with inappropriate groping jokes.
I think America is divided into two categories of people: those who really see what I mean about the quality of a man or woman, and those who only see these issues as ammunition in the war between the political parties.Dustin (ba94b2) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:18 pm
It does undermine her credibility.
Not necessarily at all.
Autograph collectors can tell you that as a collectible ‘document’ – adding the notation by another hand may depreciate the value of the piece as a whole. But the personal notation of where/when it was signed as a point of reference for the owner does nothing to refute the validity of the signature and inscription itself- which can only be verifies by reviewing the actual specimen and not scanned/digitized imagery on the web. For instance, if memory serves, a way back in the day some of the original founding documents in the National Archives had notations added by unknown handwriting on the reverse as reference for archivists simply noting they were the original documents. Today that wouldn’t be done– but in the horse-and-buggy days of dusty libraries and stacks of old documents it would not be an issue at all.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:25 pm
#2
There you go again
Apples/rutabegas. No comparison
DCSCA — I take no position on whether the annotation is *actually* indicative of ill intent or besmirches the legitimacy of the signature.
But *politically*, this *destroys* her credibility, and quite likely takes the entire case against Moore down with it. Not with everyone, to be sure, but it does enough to undermine the clarity of her case that she’s very, very difficult to defend.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:32 pm
After that press conference, Moore’s attorney, Phillip Jarequi responded by asking, “Do you still hold that everything written in that yearbook was written by Judge Moore? Or was it written by somebody else? That’s not an allegation, it’s a question.”
Dana, did Allred answer this question?Lenny (5ea732) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:33 pm
Ask her specifically what notes she added.
Did she add the last name and DA as well?NJRob (06c9d1) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:37 pm
Glori Allred knew, just like she knew about the spelling mistakes in the written version of Beverly Young Nelson’s prepared text that she distributed to the news media in a digital format.
She knew that Roy Moore was NEVER the District Attorney of Etowah County. So she spelled it both “Elowah” and “Etiwah” County to defeat Nexis/Lexis searching. S+(She was aiming at the national press)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/13/us/politics/text-beverly-young-nelson-statement.html?_r=0
AND
Now any spelling checker would have shown that “Elowah” and “Etiwah” are both not words. So they would have been highlighted or the cursor put underneath it or something like that. Now a decent proofreader who was correcting that might have tried to look up the name of the county. In any case if she didn’t fact check, and read Elowah, she shouldn’t think Etiwah also was correct when she next saw the name of the county.
This “mistake” was not made by the New York Times – it was also in the New York Post and something from CBS in Philadelphia and in a New York Post column by the National Review’s Rich Lowry.
https://nypost.com/2017/11/13/new-roy-moore-accuser-alleges-he-sexually-assaulted-her-when-she-was-16/
http://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2017/11/13/fifth-woman-roy-moore-allegations/
This was central to her story.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:40 pm
I think that Nelson’s credibility has been undermined. However, I think it’s important we know what Allred knew about the added notes and when. It’s also important to then know if Allred knew about them before today and advised her client to keep silent about them. I’m not sure what reason she would have to do that, but if she did and Nelson trusted her as her attorney, then any undermining of credibility would rest at the feet of Allred.Dana (023079) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:51 pm
apharel,
It will destroy her credibility with Moore supporters, most certainly, as well as those sitting on the fence of indecision. I think a great number of them, who at heart, support Moore but won’t come out and say it, have been just hoping for some little discrepancy or question about any of the accusers make itself known so that they can point to that as a reason to vote for Moore. If there’s one little iota of question, then they are more than happy to throw the baby out with the bathwater.Dana (023079) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:54 pm
This is Lowry using the wrong spelling:
https://nypost.com/2017/11/23/no-more-easy-escapes-for-predator-pervs/
Beverly Young Nelson
quotes him as saying she is a child to emphasize the pedophile angle.
She actually didn’t even claim that was the reason she didn’t tell anyone.
The reasons she gave was that her boyfriend was violent and might get himself into trouble, and that the no-doubt powerful District Attorney of Etowah County might harm her family if her mother sought action.
About her boyfriend:
About her mother and close family:
And she and Gklora Allred, STATED AS FACT that in 1977 , Roy Moore was the District Attorney of
Elowah EtiwahEtowah County, even though she claimed she had discussed this numerous times over the years with her younger sister (whom she =told she says, two years later) whenever Roy Moore’s name came up in the news. It somehow never became clear to her that he was not the District Attorney – he first ran for that office in 1986 and lost. And it was big issue in 1982 when he ran for circuit judge that he was not the District attorney. There were television commercials (although I’m not sure when that complaint about him acting without authority was made)
ABC however has not yet discovered that Roy Moore was not the District Attorney of Etowah County!Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:55 pm
Tom llamas you say
None of this makes any difference, because the new standard that has been adopted is “prove you didn’t do it”. We could find out it wasn’t even her year book, and that wouldn’t prove Moore didn’t do it.
Ever since these sexual assault allegations were made, Moore has been treated by the media as though he has to prove he couldn’t have done it.
Which fails a basic standard of fairness. What is asserted without evidence may be, in fairness, denied without evidence.
It is ridiculous that because Nelson won’t say what the date was, Moore has to prove he was never alone with her for even one minute over a two-month period or else we’re all going to assume her allegation is true. It is ridiculous that because Nelson won’t say who else was working that day, who was doing the closing work so that she could go at ten pm, that there is no else to ask who can confirm Moore was even there.
It is doubly ridiculous that Franken, for whom there are actually photographs of him with the victims he is alleged to have assaulted, is being treated as some kind of equivalent case. What Franken is accused of doing is less bad than what these two accuse more of doing, but there is a great deal more evidence and much stronger evidence that Franken at least had an opportunity to do it. For example, in the Tweeden photo there are actually potential witnesses that could in principle be followed up on: the soldiers seated by Tweeden and the photographer who took the photo.
There is nothing of this sort for Moore’s accusers.Frederick (64d4e1) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:57 pm
What we need to know is if Beverly Young Nelson knew about the 4 women before the Washinghton Post published her story – she made a claim to the contrary.
The thing is something could be true (like dating teenagers) but not good enough for the opposition so maybe they invented other stories.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 12/8/2017 @ 12:58 pm
Frederick, like the rest splitting hairs of choice.
@6. No, it does not.
An owner’s annotation of date and locale when a signature is obtained does nothing to void the validity of Moore’s inscription and signature which can only be ascertained by examination of the document itself– not digitized/scanned imagery on the web.
Been collecting historic autographs for half a century. Case in point: personally obtained the signature of astronaut Neil Armstrong on a document in 1969. On the reverse of the piece at the bottom, added in pencil, ‘obtained at a reception on Apollo 11 world tour, United States Embassy, London, October 14, 1969′ which can be cross referenced for verification and does nothing to diminish the validity of the signature itself– which would still need to be verified if put up for sale.
Nelson did exactly the same thing– albeit more for her own reference rather than as a collector as noted in her presser. It’s not unusual. And Moore’s inscription and signature apparently has been verified by a documents expert– and of course, ink analysis can be done, too. Handwriting can vary over a lifetime as well. For instance, own three verified signatures of Charles Lindbergh from different periods in his life and all three have variances consistent w/the era they were made. A ‘slash-and-dash’ signature by President Trump on the bill of a red ball cap in a crowd is different from the bold, measured signature he places on Executive Orders, too, but can be validated– although valed differently.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 1:03 pm
Yeah. I checked. No change.
@10. No, Dana.
Nelson’s credibility rests on the validity of Moore’s inscription and signature— which apparently has been verified by a documents expert and can be further validated by ink analysis. The signature verification by the expert is all that matters to document collectors– the reference annotation by the owner only diminishes the value of the piece itself if put up for sale. Had she written that in the back of the book for personal reference the value of the piece as a whole would rise but would not affect the value/validity of Moore’s inscription and signature itself.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 1:12 pm
Engaging this issue as the fulcrum of Moore’s ignominy reflects the Zeitgeist and is being used to somehow make this gnome less a perversion of nature just because he may not be a kiddie daddy.
What is it about people making up s___ to forward a narrative?
“A sailor who claimed someone scrawled racial slurs on his bed aboard an aircraft carrier —sparking a viral Facebook post in the process — staged the incident himself, the Navy said Friday……..
Waiting on Dan Rather to rule on this one.harkin (9298f8) — 12/8/2017 @ 1:32 pm
DCSCA,
Perception is everything. And if it is perceived that Nelson did anything, no matter how innocuous and benign, that would add a small detail, that’s all the public will need to point their finger at her and call her a liar. While you and I some others would agree that the validity of Moore’s inscription and signature is what matters, unfortunately, to far too many, it really doesn’t.Dana (023079) — 12/8/2017 @ 1:35 pm
There are multiple witnesses who have come forward, by name, since the first press conference and contradicted virtually every part of Young Nelson’s story. Her boyfriend from 1977, now a minister, says he does not remember her working as a waitress in 1977. Several restaurant employees and regular restaurant customers from 1977 say that they never saw Roy Moore in the restaurant, don’t remember Young Nelson ever working there, and that key aspects of her story are not even possible (e.g., there was no street exit from the restaurant’s back lot; it was impossible to park a car between the dumpsters; the restaurant’s wait staff did not interact with the counter customers, who were always served by either the bartender or the short-order cook; the restaurant was well-lit all the way around; the restaurant did not hire employees unless they were at least 16, etc.). Even if we overlook the fact that Young Nelson “forgot” to mention that she had written part of the yearbook inscription herself, and also “forgot” to mention that Roy Moore had been the judge in her divorce case, her story is simply not credible.Anonymous (aa6f43) — 12/8/2017 @ 1:36 pm
Good Ol’ Boy Days
Embellishing your story doesn’t make it stronger any more than embellishing your resume does.crazy (d99a88) — 12/8/2017 @ 1:40 pm
The good news is Mississippi was worse.
@25. Don’t see any ‘lie’ here at all.
Nelson made her accusation public; Moore’s inscription/signature has been verified by a documents expert and the annotation ‘footnote’ as Nelson’s. Seems cut and dried.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 1:56 pm
@26. simply not credible.
Except Moore’s inscription and signature in her yearbook is.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 2:00 pm
She likely didn’t even remember adding the annotation until it was pointed out by Moore’s team of conspiracy theorists and character assassins.
Allred’s job was to catch stuff like this, though. Definitely an embarrassment for her.Dave (445e97) — 12/8/2017 @ 2:05 pm
DSCSA – again, i’m not arguing the merits of the case. I’m arguing that this *predictably* changes perception in a way that is seriously harmful to her case.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 12/8/2017 @ 2:08 pm
……Hecht declined to identify the sailor because he was not charged with a crime
@30 nice fantasy but Gloria has not released the year book to impartial experts to have anything verified. Plus how do you explain the DA after his name which was his assistants initials which was written by his assistant on Nelsons divorce document that contained a copy of Moores sigature but which Nelson thought was DA part of Moore signature when she appears to have copied it over thinking it meant district attorny which he was not at the time.Sandra (b5ec24) — 12/8/2017 @ 2:12 pm
@34. From my POV, it’s a win if he wins and a win if he loses anyway.
But don’t see it. Moore’s made denials even knowing her and that it’s his inscription/signature; she made a public accusation and Moore’s inscription/signature in her yearbook has been verified by a documents expert. He’s fibbing.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 2:15 pm
. He’s fibbing.
Now there’s a disqualifying feature.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/8/2017 @ 2:26 pm
This the same gal who said Moore had driver-operated passenger side child locks on his 1970s car?jcurtis (7f335f) — 12/8/2017 @ 2:31 pm
People are throwing around spin terms like ‘edited’ or ‘doctored’ but to a straight signature collectors the sample in question merely has an annotation by the owner for reference. It’s not unusual and it’s common to collectors but can affect the value of a piece as a whole if placed up for sale, but does nothing to diminish the value of the inscription/signature itself once verified. Content and condition can do that. Or, say, if she’d cut it out of the yearbook and framed it up.
The age of the ink can be estimated through spectral analysis, chemical comparisons of the ink itself w/samples from the era, oxidation and so forth– even the paper can be checked– but it’s really in the weeds stuff and pricey, too. Most collectors verify a signature by observing the actual sample for crossovers, flow patterns, stop-start pressure points and comparing letter formation patterns– to known and verified signatures from corresponding time periods. It’s as much an art as a science.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 2:48 pm
Excellent stewardship of Other People’s Money.
your a seagull poster Rear Admiral Ben burnee bro: flies in, makes a lot of noise, sh##s all over everything, then leaves.mg (60b0f7) — 12/8/2017 @ 3:16 pm
Since we don’t have access to the actual sample and you still want to play “signature sleuth” w/web samples, find yourself some first generation samplings of Moore’s writings beyond his signature from the same era. There are several words in the above inscription including two ‘key words’ in the sample- he has written in flow, the word ‘Christmas’ then ‘Christmas’ twice, one right after the other, w/minimal variances, w/a bonus ‘y’ in ‘Merry’ to pattern match w/his signature flow. That’s the sort of patterning you look at beyond a base signature itself. Again, it’s as much an art as a science.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 3:30 pm
Of course it’s really Roy Moore’s signature on the yearbook.Ingot (e5bf64) — 12/8/2017 @ 3:30 pm
They lifted a real one and printed it there fair and square.
Bullion, Ingot.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 3:32 pm
UPDATE added to post…Allred’s presser from this afternoon.Dana (023079) — 12/8/2017 @ 3:50 pm
@66. Ben, if Moore had inscribed, “Why don’t we do it in the road! Merry Christmas, Roy Moore” his opponents would claim he was propositioning Nelson and his supporters would insist he was merely a Beatles White Album fan.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/8/2017 @ 3:54 pm
63…Again, it’s as much an art as a science.
That’s just another way of saying it’s unreliable.James B. Shearer (951d11) — 12/8/2017 @ 4:40 pm
Now that they’re caught that he never signed DA now they’re open to claiming maybe she might have done that.
HahahahaNJRob (06c9d1) — 12/8/2017 @ 5:05 pm
