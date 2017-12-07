Republican Congressman Resigns
[guest post by Dana]
Republican Trent Franks announced his resignation, effective Jan. 31. Here is a portion of his statement:
Given the nature of numerous allegations and reports across America in recent weeks, I want to first make one thing completely clear. I have absolutely never physically intimidated, coerced, or had, or attempted to have, any sexual contact with any member of my congressional staff.
…
My wife and I have long struggled with infertility. We experienced three miscarriages.
We pursued adoption on more than one occasion only to have the adoptive mothers in each case change their mind prior to giving birth.
A wonderful and loving lady, to whom we will be forever grateful, acted as a gestational surrogate for our twins and was able to carry them successfully to live birth. The process by which they were conceived was a pro-life approach that did not discard or throw away any embryos.
My son and daughter are unspeakable gifts of God that have brought us our greatest earthly happiness in the 37 years we have been married.
When our twins were approximately 3 years old, we made a second attempt with a second surrogate who was also not genetically related to the child. Sadly, that pregnancy also resulted in miscarriage.
We continued to have a desire to have at least one additional sibling, for which our children had made repeated requests.
Due to my familiarity and experience with the process of surrogacy, I clearly became insensitive as to how the discussion of such an intensely personal topic might affect others.
I have recently learned that the Ethics Committee is reviewing an inquiry regarding my discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates, making each feel uncomfortable. I deeply regret that my discussion of this option and process in the workplace caused distress.
We are in an unusual moment in history – there is collective focus on a very important problem of justice and sexual impropriety. It is so important that we get this right for everyone, especially for victims.
But in the midst of this current cultural and media climate, I am deeply convinced I would be unable to complete a fair House Ethics investigation before distorted and sensationalized versions of this story would put me, my family, my staff, and my noble colleagues in the House of Representatives through hyperbolized public excoriation. Rather than allow a sensationalized trial by media damage those things I love most, this morning I notified House leadership that I will be leaving Congress as of January 31st, 2018. It is with the greatest sadness, that for the sake of the causes I deeply love, I must now step back from the battle I have spent over three decades fighting. I hope my resignation will remain distinct from the great gains we have made. My time in Congress serving my constituents, America and the Constitution is and will remain one of God’s greatest gift to me in life.
Apparently, Franks had been the subject of rumors for a number of years:
One Arizona Republican said there had been rumors of inappropriate behavior. The Republican said the congressman had apparently been making plans to run for Senate in 2012, but abruptly canceled those plans.
“There’s been rumors swirling around him for years, at least in 2012,” the Republican said. “And if this turns out to be true, there won’t be that many people who are surprised.”
Given the very personal nature of the statement, my thoughts are with Mrs. Franks and their Franks’ adult children. This can’t be easy for them.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
This is just really odd. What did he say to the staffers?Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 5:35 pm
Oi. That’s sad. Without knowing exactly what he said that made his subordinates uncomfortable, it’s hard to judge, and it doesn’t immediately seem to me that, absent the circus, this should require resignation.aphrael (bec9a5) — 12/7/2017 @ 5:37 pm
Many more pervs will be exposed as the 2018 elections near.mg (60b0f7) — 12/7/2017 @ 5:40 pm
I am inclined to agree, aphrael, but without knowing what he said, it’s hard to judge. His statements sounds very heartfelt to me, but then again, why on earth would a lawmaker remotely consider discussing his infertility issues with staffers? How could he not know that would cross a line, as well as make them feel uncomfortable? Either he is absolutely tone-deaf and without any filters, or there was a closeness to the relationships that signaled it would be okay to discuss something so personal. Perhaps even with the blessing of Mrs. Franks?
I really have no idea, but again, it’s just most peculiar.Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 5:42 pm
It makes no sense unless the proposed surrogacy didn’t involve the services of a doctor.crazy (d99a88) — 12/7/2017 @ 5:43 pm
he’s obviously a huge pervert, almost on the level of a Mitt Romney or a Paula Poundstone
i hope he gets the help he needshappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/7/2017 @ 5:58 pm
Weird. But if he won’t fight for his honor, who am I to?nk (dbc370) — 12/7/2017 @ 6:06 pm
Weird story all the way around. I feel sorry for married couples who so desperately want to have children but are unable to.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 12/7/2017 @ 6:19 pm
one must control ones urges and if one cannot then one must resign
this is how it’s done in this the year of our lord the pussyhat 2017happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/7/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Yeah I’m suspicious since he went after Tom Perez (d thalosian) tried to silence free speech back in 2012.narciso (4346c7) — 12/7/2017 @ 6:30 pm
I suspect Franks is meant as a token sacrifice so the GOP can claim to be policing itself. Question is, why him and not Farenholt.kishnevi (8f5d8c) — 12/7/2017 @ 6:33 pm
I agree, kishnevi. However, when you read Franks’ statement, and assuming it’s true, and then read about Farenholt, why Franks indeed?Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 6:37 pm
Hypothetically farenholt is part of the club and Frank’s is not, he asks inconvenient questions.narciso (4346c7) — 12/7/2017 @ 6:52 pm
I guess some people don’t want to hear about sperm motility.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/7/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Hey look, Heavy.com has an article up about the five things you need to know about Wendy Davis’ Foley catheter.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 12/7/2017 @ 7:10 pm
Speaking of Farenhold:Dana (023079) — 12/7/2017 @ 7:23 pm