Calls For Democratic Lawmakers To Resign In Face Of More Allegations of Sexual Misconduct
[guest post by Dana]
In today’s left side of the aisle sexual harassment news, Al Franken (D-MN.) has yet again been accused of sexual misconduct by a former Democratic congressional aide. The alleged incident took place in 2006:
The aide, whose name POLITICO is withholding to protect her identity, said Franken (D-Minn.) pursued her after her boss had left the studio. She said she was gathering her belongings to follow her boss out of the room. When she turned around, Franken was in her face.
The former staffer ducked to avoid Franken’s lips. As she hastily left the room, she said, Franken told her: “It’s my right as an entertainer.”
“He was between me and the door and he was coming at me to kiss me. It was very quick and I think my brain had to work really hard to be like ‘Wait, what is happening?’ But I knew whatever was happening was not right and I ducked,” the aide said in an interview. “I was really startled by it and I just sort of booked it towards the door and he said, ‘It’s my right as an entertainer.’”
Franken fully denies the latest accusation. In light of yet another allegation of groping or trying to forcibly kiss women, female Democratic lawmakers have called for Franken to step down. This includes Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) who recently said that Bill Clinton should have resigned over his scandal involving a young intern, and who said yesterday when asked whether Franken should resign that, although troubled by the situation, she wouldn’t call for him to step down. Just one more noble Democratic female demonstrating their side of the aisle’s classic profile in courage. Riiight...
For his part, Franken, whose unseeking hands mysteriously found themselves the unwilling recipients of women’s butts over the years, has denied this latest allegation. Franken, who blamed these “mishaps” on the fact that he is just “a warm person” who hugs people and too bad these accusers don’t understand this, is scheduled to make an announcement tomorrow.
Also happening on the left side of the aisle, Rep. John Conyers announced his resignation yesterday, effective immediately. This on the heels of two more accusers coming forward:
In the document released by lawyer Lisa Bloom, former staffer Elisa Grubbs said she worked in Conyers’ office from approximately 2001 to 2013. She claimed that the congressman “inappropriately touched” her during her time there. Grubbs also said she witnessed Conyers touching other women in the office.
In one incident, he slid his hand up her skirt and rubbed her thighs while the two were sitting next to each other in the front row of a church.
She said that when it happened she jumped up and exclaimed in front of other staffers, “He just ran his hand up my thigh!”
Another time at Conyers’ home, the congressman walked out of his bathroom naked, knowing that she was in the room, she said. She added that she “immediately ran out of the house.”
Also:
Grubbs said she saw Conyers stroking the legs and buttocks of other staffers on multiple occasions.
“Witnessing Rep. Conyers rub women’s thighs and buttocks and make comments about women’s physical attributes was a regular part of life while working in the Office of Rep. Conyers,” Grubbs said in the affidavit.
Amusingly, Conyers is endorsing his son, John Conyers III, to replace him in Congress because he believes he will be certain to preserve his legacy:
“My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what’ we’re going through now. This too shall pass,” the long-serving Congressman said. “My legacy will continue through my children. I have a great family here, especially in my oldest boy, John Conyers III, who I endorse to replace me in my seat in Congress.” He continued, “We’re all working together.”
Sure. Because when you think of John and Monica Conyers, you think the very definition of a great family…
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:24 pm
Letting ethics triumph over politics – how quaint.
No wonder they’re in the minority!Dave (445e97) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:26 pm
I particularly like how it takes seven accusations before a Democratic senator is asked to step down. Good to know what the threshold is.Dana (023079) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:27 pm
Yes, Dave. Now do Roy Moore and President Trump.Dana (023079) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:27 pm
Hmm, where have I heard that before?
Ah, yes. Now I remember!Dave (445e97) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:29 pm
Lets remember what Stuart smalleys purpose was as with begich, whoever they dredged up in Idaho, it was to secure obanacares passage.
This is the best news for Minnesotans since 1991. The last time they won the World Series.mg (60b0f7) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:50 pm
For both sides, HF? Oh but when a famous Asian American beard takes a similar tack, you get disgusted.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:55 pm
