Bannon Upset Romney Avoided Vietnam
Steve Bannon is upset Mitt Romney avoided Vietnam. At a rally for Roy Moore, Bannon mocked Romney for not serving in the war:
Steve Bannon bashed Mitt Romney Tuesday night for, as he put it, hiding behind his religion to avoid getting drafted into the Vietnam War.
Bannon, stumping for controversial Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama in Fairhope, Alabama, touted Moore’s military service in Vietnam and criticized Romney for his lack of “honor and integrity.” Romney tweeted Monday, “no vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity.”
“By the way, Mitt, while we’re on the subject of honor an integrity, you avoided service, brother,” Bannon said. “Mitt, here’s how it is, brother: The college deferments, we can debate that — but you hid behind your religion. You went to France to be a missionary while guys were dying in rice paddies in Vietnam.”
Here’s some video:
“The college deferments we can debate that” thing may be a reference to the way Bannon himself stayed out of the war: “Bannon did not serve in Vietnam, either, though he was of age to do so and attended college during the final years of the war.”
But inquiring minds want to know: whatabout bone spurs?
Not that long ago, I noted that “Republicans will never again be able to credibly attack a Democrat on grounds of character in my lifetime.” Since the Trump/Bannon wing loves attacking Republicans at least as much as it loves attacking Democrats, I should have said “a Democrat or another Republican.” There’s no character-based attack that doesn’t also apply to Donald Trump.
By the way, Bannon attacked Romney’s family too: “Judge Moore has more honor and integrity in that pinky finger than your entire family has in its whole DNA.”
And a room full of people who voted for Mitt Romney cheered.
Next thing he’ll accuse Mitt Romney of being a rich fat cat who got where he is today only because of his dad. (Insert your own “this applies to Donald Trump too” joke here.)
No wonder Donald Trump says that people are saying there is a unity in this Republican party like we’ve never seen before.
Did you know John Kerry served in Vietnam and w didn’t, that it didn’t matter with bush sir and Clinton, with ford and carternarciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:15 am
Well, Michael Savage did point out, either in 2007 or 2011, that it was a bad look that none of Mitt Romney’s sons was in the military “not even to fly a plane”.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:29 am
Does Roms still have that commando team that rescued the Bain employees in Mexico? Hmmm…urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:30 am
So Moore who was nearly niedermayered gets no credit
https://mobile.twitter.com/jaketapper/status/937818908135968768narciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:31 am
Yes I haven forgotten how savaged behaved in 2008.narciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:32 am
I’m surprised uncomedy central hasn’t found a slot for him.
https://mobile.twitter.com/CaptYonah/status/938445047686721536?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:41 am
We do find ways of ignoring that another campaign promise was fulfilled.narciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:44 am
re: “Republicans will never again be able to credibly attack a Democrat on grounds of character in my lifetime.” Since the Trump/Bannon wing loves attacking Republicans at least as much as it loves attacking Democrats, I should have said “a Democrat or another Republican.” There’s no character-based attack that doesn’t also apply to Donald Trump.
So what? Nobody said Trump was perfect. We said that you should fight back using whatever you can, something the GOP has refused to do. Pretending you are super moral because you refuse to fight back with the same weapons the enemy does is foolish, whether in war or politics, which is a milder version of war.
Besides, most people don’t actually believe that the Bushes or Romneys or other GOP establishment types have good character. You are just trying to shame conservatives, not win over the masses.Donaldo (95053d) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:50 am
Romney’s a filthy coward he’s not even a good personhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:53 am
Life-threatening bone spurs?
Bannon is just squid ink service in the rear with the gearAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:57 am
I do find citing CNN humorous, were not they the ones who pre Brian missed themselves, who put a target on Zimmerman and threw kerosene in ferguson.narciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 9:58 am
Several disqualification Trump could have used. Can you find them?
Consider just a few of the many medical conditions that could have disqualified someone from military service, if found to be severe or detrimental, in 1863:
Insanity or mania Scrofula or constitutional syphilis Cancer Habitual drunkenness Acne rosacea Masturbation may result in rejection or discharge of service Minimum stature of 5-foot-3, and possibly maximum height of 6-foot-3 A greater weight than 220 pounds, unless accompanied by corresponding height and muscular sufficiency Deafness Hernia and stomach ulcers Contagious skin diseases Club feet, splay feet, flat feetAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 10:02 am
Bannon is remembered as much for his skill at sports as for his work on the ship’s deck. When the Foster docked at ports in different parts of the world, the ship’s basketball team often lined up games against local competition. Bannon’s nickname was “Coast,” short for coast-to-coast, because on the basketball court he’d never pass the ball, Mickle said. Bannon also excelled at baseball, although shipmates ribbed him for being called out three times in one inning, recalled David Ziemba, who spoke warmly about his former roommate.
https://sports.vice.com/en_ca/article/bmqqz5/steve-bannons-navy-shipmates-reveal-that-he-was-a-terrible-pickup-teammateAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 10:06 am
What else is new:
https://mobile.twitter.com/RJBrodsky/status/938444913607311361?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 10:11 am
These are not the morals that (I believe) Patterico is talking about.
The “Party of Family Values” elected a serial adulterer as President, to say nothing of Roy Moorre.
The “Party of Fiscal Responsibilty” is close to passing a tax bill that raises taxes on a lot of people while simultaneously increasing the debt.Davethulhu (fab944) — 12/6/2017 @ 10:14 am
Bannon 6-9 PM Channel 125 Sirius XMmg (60b0f7) — 12/6/2017 @ 10:15 am
Knocking out rinos one day at a time
Eastern timemg (60b0f7) — 12/6/2017 @ 10:15 am
They have 25 seats to defend, you would think they would parcel their funds more carefully.narciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 10:19 am
mittens is a prime example of a lazy azz con man that Bannon truly described last night. Bannon rocks it for me.mg (60b0f7) — 12/6/2017 @ 10:19 am
It’s striking how eager Mitt Romney is to viciously savage military veterans what served their country in Vietnam when he was too cowardly to do so himself.
This does not reflect well on Mitt Romney’s character.happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:23 am
Is he seriously claiming that for a Mormon to go on a mission is “hiding behind his religion” for the purpose of avoiding some other duty? I mean, this is something that *all* Mormon men of a certain age are *required* to do.
I don’t *like* proselytism, but inferring ill intent and saying Romney was hiding behind his religion *because he was performing a duty that the religion requires of everyone*? That’s outrageously offensive.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:25 am
Jonathan Gruber was outrageously offensive as well.mg (60b0f7) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:31 am
Maybe this will focus mays attention:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5149425/Plot-blow-Theresa-foiled.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:31 am
you gotta fight for your right to party that’s what Mitt Romney doesn’t understand cause he’s so stupid and pervertedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:33 am
Problem is, though Bannon is as rough as a cob, he’s right. Was living in Europe at the time Sir Willard of Romney Marsh practiced the missionary position in France and if memory serves, there was one helluva lot of churches and cathedrals there already– and a god they worshipped went by the name of DeGaulle.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:35 am
How far we’ve come over the last hundred years from dueling with swords or pistols to dueling with insults when one’s honor is besmirched. Sticks and stones… my mother used to say. Let’s try that.crazy (d99a88) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:36 am
Don’t forget the “magic underwear”, you slurring dickwads.Colonel Haiku (7f045b) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:40 am
Actually, being a Mormon mish in modern day urban France would be more akin to actual warfare, no matter how many superficial similarities to Islam a set-upon Utahan could cite to a banlieu racaille.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:47 am
I have a cousin who served in Vietnam – saw his high school buddy’s head get blown off while right next to him – and served on a mission a few months after his return. How’s that for a selfless two-fer?
Romney lost me last year, but Bannon can kiss my ass when he takes this route. And so can each and every one of you who slurs a religion.Colonel Haiku (7f045b) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:47 am
@31. =Haiku!= Gesundheit!
Not to mention his self-confessed, obsessive quest at chasing Annie through an airport at Christmas, 1968–while the rest of humankind was focused on watching Apollo 8 circle the moon.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:48 am
And up yo ass, happyfeet.Colonel Haiku (7f045b) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:49 am
@33. Capitalism vs. Mormonism: religion or cult?DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:50 am
To paraphrase Col’s hero: they told me there would religious persecution on an unparalled scale if I voted for the Mormon, especially if I voted for Mormons in consecutive presidential elections.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:53 am
Bannon served in the Navy for 7 years, and his daughter graduated from West Point.mg (60b0f7) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:55 am
mittens should keep his mouth shut.
Bannon is a fat, lying, hypocritical, piece of garbage. But the moron Trumpkins (yeah, I know it’s a tautology) eat that sh!t up.nk (dbc370) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:56 am
nononono not up my ass
i just hope in the future Mr. Romney shows more compassion for the vietnam veterans
maybe he just needs to read more about what those people went through (poor conditions)happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:56 am
Why didn’t Romney go after Obama in 2012 (he was only running against him for President of the United States) with a tenth of the ferocity he goes after Moore (or Trump)?DN (4c7af4) — 12/6/2017 @ 11:57 am
@39. Alas, nk, but in conjunction w/mg’s comment at #38– he’s essentially right, and employed incendiary language to fire up the target andience, managed to get the clip played over and over on the cablers and embedded in a P’s post.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:02 pm
But was he like Damien Chapa (laundry) in Under Siege or Keenan Ivory Wayans (quartermaster/typist) in Im Gonna Git You Sucker? Its (the real world version of said service) still worthy of respect mind you.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:02 pm
Bannon served in the Navy for 7 years
And lately has been keeping company with Milo Yiannopoulos, Lucian Wintrich and Twinks for Trump. IYKWIMAITYD
Romney didn’t say anything about Bannon’s military service or Trump trying to have sex with landmines. Bannon pulled that garbage out of where he sticks other things because Romney criticized Moore over the honey boo-boo sex allegations.
The elephant in the room, for me, is what the hell is Moore doing getting help from a guy who is buddies with Milo Yiannopoulos?nk (dbc370) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:03 pm
Bannon and Brietbart making the elite whine and moan, it is a most beautiful thing. You no Trumpers lost. God is Great.mg (60b0f7) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:08 pm
Islam offers 72 virgins; Mormons, a planet; Christianity, salvation; Sinatra, Witchcraft. Your move, Walmart.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:08 pm
The tent is replacing no trumpers with homosexuals. lmaomg (60b0f7) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:09 pm
When Romney was no longer eligible for college or missionary deferments, he entered the draft lottery in December 1969 and got a very high number.
He actually faced the possibility of being drafted, which Donald Trump never did.Dave (445e97) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:18 pm
he should have just volunteered why did he have to do lottery? he didn’t!
he’s a pooper!happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:20 pm
“Character” has never been a wise, ‘better than you’ family values premise for Republicans to pitch given the wreckage in their wake. Case in point- icon Reagan knocked up Nancy w/Patti, then opted to get hitched.DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:25 pm
Yes, that has never happened before, ASPCA. That is a big flaw.Colonel Haiku (7f045b) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:28 pm
Quite serious. You aren’t of serious mind.Colonel Haiku (7f045b) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:28 pm
Why did Trump have to cruise 42nd Street in six-inch stiletto heels till he got bone spurs, and then show up for his draft board interview in a mini dress and a blonde wig?nk (dbc370) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:31 pm
Was he trying to pick up Roy Moore?Dave (445e97) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:32 pm
It is quite ‘serious’ peddling snake oil fakery w/’do as I say, not as I do.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:33 pm
Was he trying to pick up Roy Moore?
I’m not kidding about Moore, Bannon and Yiannopoulos. Yiannopoulos famously said that it’s okay for grown men to have sex with thirteen-year old boys because that’s how he learned to give good head. Are those the birds Moore wants to flock with?nk (dbc370) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:37 pm
@58. Much of the electorate- and many women– love ‘bad boys.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:41 pm
How does Bannon fell about Trump’s line the he doesn’t like guys who got captured, i. e. McCain?Charlie Davis (e0d495) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:41 pm
no backsieshappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:45 pm
I heard he’s above the law, too.Dave (445e97) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:46 pm
Doug Jones was killing babies in America. He won’t flinch when he gets the call. Tea and cake or death.Pinandpuller (41f9f5) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:53 pm
51 happyfeet (28a91b) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:20 pm
Bill Clinton did something even more.
I think he changed his date of birth to escape the draft. Well, actually to escape his ROTC committment.)
That’s why he didn’t want anyone looking at his passport file. It would have contained his original date of birth (What else does somebody imagine might have been in it?)
In the 1980 Alamanac of American Politics, he is the only politician without a date of birth – only a month: August, 1980.
I think maybe some people used to know what his date of birth used to be – that’s why his birthday is missing.
Nobody has ever asked to look at his birth certifcate.
You don’t beleive any of that? You think it was not possible?
This is Bill Clinton we’re talking about, and he was a protege of the political machine that ran Hot Springs, Arkansas, of which his step-uncle, Buick dealer Raymond Clinton, was a key member of.
(I think it lost some power after the death of Owen Vincent “Owney the Killer” Madden in 1965 and the election of Winthrop Rockefeller in 1966. The draft board unexpectedly first reclassified him and then drafted him in 1968. That draft board had not drafted politically connected people who didn’t want to be drafted – of course many did – during World War II*)
There still was some political influence possible:
https://www.snopes.com/politics/clintons/felon.asp
Henry Britt, a a Hot Springs lawyer and former judge, had also gotten Bill Clinton abillet in the naval reserve but Clinton wanted soemthing better.
* See The Bookmaker’s Daughter: A Memory Unbound: Shirley Temple Abbott for about teh draft board. later she wrote alying letter to the New York Times claiming that the machine was gone in Bill Clinton’s time, but her book says the opposite.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:55 pm
@14
If you really meant 1863, rich guys could buy commissions or buy their way out.Pinandpuller (41f9f5) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:58 pm
Here is the difference. mutt romney supported vietnam war held pro draft rally for it. supported iraq war. when asked at iowa state fair by veteran if he supported the iraq war so much why hadn’t any of his 5 sons in the service. rambo romneys answer they are helping me get elected president! that was more important then fight for your country! trump opposed these wars.rambo romney (bd5e76) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:58 pm
wow that’s a curious anecdote Mr. F i can’t belieber i never heard that before
how do you not have a birthday and still be on facebookhappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:58 pm
I think that, by the first part of October, 1969, Bill Clinton knew he could change his date of birth to any date (within reason) that he wanted, and he could do so after the draft lottery was held on December 3, and he asked his draft board to drop his ROTC deferment and reclassify him 1-A.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 12/6/2017 @ 12:58 pm
I think Bill Clinton had a differenmt birthday, in official records, before the draft lottery was held on December 3, 1969 tghan he did afetrweards.
I don’t know that, but I suspect that.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:00 pm
he’s a slick willy that’s for surehappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:04 pm
@25 aphael
There is little doubt he could have gone door to door in Vietnam. The name tags are smaller, I suppose.Pinandpuller (41f9f5) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:04 pm
“It is quite ‘serious’ peddling snake oil fakery w/’do as I say, not as I do.’ “
I’m left to surmise you are championing the “it’s okay to not live up to/live by high moral and ethical standards, as long as you don’t recommend them to others, lowest common denominator” approach to life. To each his own.Colonel Haiku (7f045b) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:05 pm
you can tell Donald Trump didn’t serve in Vietnam you know how?
we losthappyfeet (28a91b) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:05 pm
whattabout Chappiquiddick?
But..GorsuchAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:07 pm
Of course you never heard it before. Nobody else ever guessed that.
But it is a fact that his profile in the 1980 Alamanac of American Politics 1980, the first one in which he appeared, is missing the day of the month he was born – and nobody else has a month and not a day.
And it is also a fact that nothing has ever surfaced, Like a high school record or something or a comteporary diary of a birthday party, that would confirm what his date of birth was before 1969
The date of borth is probably wrong: His fsather arrived back in Chicago on December 7, 1945, and he was not a premature baby. This is usually mentioned to suggest that someone else was his resl father. So they lied about when his father came home:”
http://www.cnn.com/ALLPOLITICS/1996/candidates/democrat/clinton/clinton.family.shtmlSammy Finkelman (02a146) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:13 pm
Forcing an outcome (End Times) to escalate project is a false fulfillment. The New Sanhedrin (evangelicals) are pushing Apocalypse Now!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2017/12/06/does-the-senate-tax-bill-really-offer-a-tax-break-for-private-jets-as-key-democrats-claim/Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:13 pm
Escalate prophecy.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:14 pm
@46 DCSCA
If you think about it-Joseph Smith invented Pokémon Go. Thing is, DNA shot huge holes in BOM.
John the Revelator kept it vague enough. Take from that what you will.Pinandpuller (41f9f5) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:15 pm
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/12/06/world/middleeast/trump-jerusalem-israel-capital.html?referer=Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:16 pm
So Trump’s even worse than John Kerry, who only tried to make us lose?Dave (445e97) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:17 pm
SWIFTBOATEDAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:19 pm
One for each chin…Dave (445e97) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:19 pm
@58 nk
Not exactly Caesar, Pompey and Crassus.Pinandpuller (41f9f5) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:20 pm
JABBAnon the Butt.Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:21 pm
The vapors are somewhat amusing:
http://www.nysun.com/editorials/the-mueller-firing-speech/90139narciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:22 pm
So if Clintons joined LDS you would find a basement full of groceries earmarked for Haiti.Pinandpuller (41f9f5) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:24 pm
Even Jared Kushner’s new pals, the Saudis, consider this a reckless idea. From Haaretz:
“Any U.S. announcement on the status of Jerusalem prior to a final settlement would have a detrimental impact on the peace process and would heighten tensions in the region,” Saudi Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a statement. “The kingdom’s policy – has been – and remains in support of the Palestinian people, and this has been communicated to the U.S. administration.”
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a14108154/trump-israel-jerusalem-capital/Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:31 pm
Interesting they set their capital in an outpost in the nejd, a former outpost of the ahammar, not in Mecca.narciso (d1f714) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:39 pm
I doubt boy kushner could sell used camelsmg (60b0f7) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:39 pm
Dave re lottery
He didn’t try to argue that Mormons aren’t supposed to gamble?Pinandpuller (e908b5) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:42 pm
@91
So repeal the bill that passed in the 90’s or is there an impeachment trap if Trump doesn’t follow the law?Pinandpuller (e908b5) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:45 pm
Build the dang embassy.Pinandpuller (e908b5) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:45 pm
Evangelicals should not read this link.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theatlantic.com/amp/article/547643/Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:48 pm
Have you ever heard such bulloney, even from a Presidunce?
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/transcript-trumps-remarks-jerusalem-51624196Admiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 1:54 pm
@98
As you say, Khaleesi.Pinandpuller (e908b5) — 12/6/2017 @ 2:00 pm
By all means…cults disdain other knowledge and you should adhereAdmiral Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 12/6/2017 @ 2:03 pm
Pinandpuller, @73: my understanding of the process is that mormon missionaries are *assigned* locations by church elders, and do not get to just go where they choose.
Is there any evidence that Romney or his family pulled strings to get him this assignment?aphrael (e0cdc9) — 12/6/2017 @ 3:26 pm