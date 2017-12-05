Feds Indict Kate Steinle’s Killer
At the end of my recent post on the California laws the jury applied in the Kate Steinle murder case, I noted this observation by Andrew C. McCarthy:
It is a federal felony, up to 10 yrs’ imprisonment, to be an illegal alien in possession of firearm (18 USC secs.922(g), 924). DOJ should indict Zarate if haven’t already. Sentence consecutive to today’s state gun conviction could keep him in prison 13 yrs or so.
— Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 1, 2017
McCarthy’s exact prediction has come to pass:
A federal grand jury has indicted a Mexican man on immigration and weapons charges after he was acquitted of murder in the 2015 shooting death of Kathryn Steinle, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
Each of the two new federal charges carries a maximum of 10 years in prison if Jose Ines Garcia Zarate is convicted, the government said. He was indicted on one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and being an illegally present alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Here is a screenshot from the indictment. Note that the statute, 18 U.S.C. 922(g), is the precise one mentioned by McCarthy:
A federal grand jury indicted Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and for being "an illegally present alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition," according to announcement from the Justice Department. pic.twitter.com/aLjUannlpO
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 6, 2017
This is not double jeopardy, principally because the federal government is a separate sovereign, and double jeopardy applies only to charges from the same sovereign.
Ken White of Popehat, a former federal prosecutor, routinely warns against putting any stock in news media statements about the amount of time a federal defendant is “facing.” Actual sentences are based on a complicated set of guidelines, taking into account a person’s record, their cooperation, remorse, and a host of other factors. So don’t get the idea that Zarate will necessarily get 10 years.
Still, this is a positive development in an otherwise very sad saga.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
A sliver of peace for the Steinle family. At least someone is sticking up for them.Patricia (5fc097) — 12/5/2017 @ 9:13 pm
As with our esteemed former SoS, HRC, dude didn’t meeeeeeeannnn to break a law. He was just curious.
You could say he was triggered by seeing a trigger.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 12/5/2017 @ 9:23 pm
I want to vomit, that it took this long to convict this guy of something.
Oh by the way. BART won’t put cameras on their trains as that might unfairly “stigmify ” the “youths” that go “wilding” on their trains.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/5/2017 @ 9:29 pm
Maybe I’m a coward, but not even at my best could I take on 30 adolescents boarding at the Fruitvale BART station.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/5/2017 @ 9:32 pm
My bad.
They’ll put cameras on the trains.
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/07/09/bart-withholding-surveillance-videos-of-crime-to-avoid-stereotypes/Steve57 (0b1dac) — 12/5/2017 @ 9:37 pm
Thank you for this post.NJRob (b00189) — 12/5/2017 @ 9:50 pm
Unless you Bernie Goetz them, you haven’t a chance. They’re carry weapons.NJRob (b00189) — 12/5/2017 @ 9:52 pm
carrying*NJRob (b00189) — 12/5/2017 @ 9:52 pm
So whatever his sentence followed by I’m assuming deportation + 6 mos and he’ll be back in Frisco looking for his next victims.
And the moonbats are actually proud that the city defied the feds.
They better re-start that stealth program where they put them on a one-way trip to Barstow.harkin (e12c28) — 12/5/2017 @ 9:55 pm
Attached to the paperwork should an estimate of cost per day to taxpayers. It’s that tally which would hold attention. Next time you see a homeless person along a street on chilly, rainy night, think about the “injustice” w/this fella warm, showered, fed w/a bed and access to medical care awaiting “justice.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 12/5/2017 @ 10:05 pm
This crimaliens past proves the sob should have been executed by now.mg (60b0f7) — 12/5/2017 @ 10:10 pm
@3 Steve57
That’s where Worldstar! comes in handy.Pinandpuller (c15a71) — 12/5/2017 @ 10:13 pm
He’ll probably get nothing if convicted. Not on top of the state sentence for the same offense, for which he has served or mostly served the time, and the three years for violating his early release, again for the same offense, should the District of West Texas follow up on it. Moreover, the court will be cognizant that it has been the practice of the federal authorities to refer felons in possession whom they arrest to the state courts for prosecution, and that this departure from policy smacks of vindictiveness and politics.nk (dbc370) — 12/5/2017 @ 10:14 pm
@4 Steve57
Your trigger discipline is as good as ever. Fix bayonets and take out the trash.Pinandpuller (41f9f5) — 12/5/2017 @ 10:29 pm