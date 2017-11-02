White House Lies About Trump Comments on U.S. Justice System
Yesterday Susan Wright quoted Donald Trump’s comments at a Cabinet meeting in which he called the U.S. justice system a “laughingstock.” Here are the relevant remarks from the official transcript:
That was a horrible event, and we have to stop it, and we have to stop it cold. We also have to come up with punishment that’s far quicker and far greater than the punishment these animals are getting right now. They’ll go through court for years. And at the end, they’ll be — who knows what happens.
We need quick justice and we need strong justice — much quicker and much stronger than we have right now. Because what we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughingstock. And no wonder so much of this stuff takes place. And I think I can speak for plenty of other countries, too, that are in the same situation.
(He followed that up with Twitter comments calling for the death penalty for the terrorist, which is stupid and will create issues for the prosecution, but gets him a quick chance to Look Tough on Twitter — and which is more important, after all?)
Amusingly, the White House spokeshole, Sarah F-word-abee Sanders, later denied Trump had said that, in an exchange with showboat Jim Acosta.
A few hours after Trump’s Cabinet meeting, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, “Why did the president call the U.S. justice system a joke and a laughingstock?”
“That’s not what he said,” Sanders replied. “He said that process has people calling us a joke and a laughingstock.”
That is what he said. You can watch it yourself. CNBC put together video of both sets of remarks (set to annoying music).
Trump calls US justice system ‘a laughing stock,’ White House denies it from CNBC.
It seems like a prepared answer, which means she had to . . . prepare it. Which means she had to watch footage of Trump’s remarks and create a response.
Which means her response was a premeditated lie.
If the White House could stop lying, I could stop talking about how they lie.
The absolute best case scenario is that this is an accidental misstatement. In which case a) this woman is totally incompetent, and b) they need to fix it. But of course they won’t. Never ever admit error about anything. That’s their motto.
P.S. This is a post about White House lies, and not about what Trump said. But since people will discuss the latter in the comments, I’ll add a word about that. The justice system is not a laughingstock. But, to the extent that Trump’s remarks could be interpreted as the way the judicial system deals with the death penalty, his words have some justice. The treatment of the death penalty in this country (and in my state of California) is indeed a joke, with lawmakers not taking it seriously and throwing as many obstacles in the way of its enforcement as possible.
That does not justify lying, though.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Our firm had a relationship with a lawyer on the other side of the country who often served as our local counsel for cases we had in his district (and vice-versa).
He often told me a story about a young associate he was mentoring, whom he asked to sit in on a deposition in a case. During a break, she came up to him and said in shock: “That witness just lied! I cannot believe it!”
To which he replied, sotto voce, "I am just shocked!'
Note that the death penalty process in New York isn’t a joke; it’s simply been abolished outright.aphrael (3f0569) — 11/2/2017 @ 8:56 am
There’s federal jurisdiction, in this case.nk (dbc370) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:01 am
But let’s talk about Trump. He’s an idiot. There is not one criminal justice system in the United States. There are as many criminal justice systems as there is a federal government, a District of Columbia, U.S. territories and possessions, states, counties, boroughs, and municipalities put together.nk (dbc370) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:04 am
George Orwell’s 1984 can no longer be considered fiction.Dave (445e97) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:07 am
“laughingstock” is understating thingshappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:13 am
If Trump kept his promises, we wouldn’t need a criminal justice system:Dave (445e97) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:33 am
I agree about California and look forward to the day when “Death” Row inmates are released back into society with a gift basket from LA Mayor and Presidential Candidate Eric Garcetti along with a hearty “thank you for your service”.
Maybe a nice press conference featuring Gov. Jerry Brown, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Garcetti welcoming them home to your neighborhood given as members of the “smear and destroy your life squad” are poised at their keyboards ready to enforce policy regardless to harmfulness and idiocy.
Because if you disagree with criminal release policies or Sanctuary policies regarding criminals, your life shall be destroyed while the criminal will be elevated and praised.
I’m serious about the part where CA eventually moves to release death Row inmates and then whitewashes re-offenses by the released.
I’ve got an old friend who is about 60, who has been in and out of the system his entire life beginning as a juvenile. He has never stayed out of jail or prison longer than 15 months and when he is out, I call him “Crime Wave”… he steals anything that isn’t bolted to the floor and guarded, he gets ahold of guns and sells a few and keeps the others to rob drug and beat drug dealers that don’t have permission from the cartel. He pays prison debt to Mexican groups by enforcing, and finances his own life by stealing thousands of dollars of your stuff and selling it for hundreds.steveg (e8c34d) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:34 am
He is always sent back via plea deal on the burglary charges, maybe felon in possession of ammunition, a non violent offender. He was recently sentenced to 1.5 years in Wasco and will be out in 7 months. He is an old and loyal friend, but the community will suffer loss of property and loss of safety when he is released and the politicians do not care.
The DA here is a squish and only a couple of judges here are brave enough to sentence in a way that maximizes prison time.
Outside the lens of cynicism, I do not understand the left’s obsession with releasing criminals and restoring their right to vote.
our attorney general’s a castrated eunuch and acting attorney general Rod Rosenstein’s a key figure in the ongoing FBI corruption scandal
I applaud President Trump for his honestyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:45 am
I was a juror, once, on a drug possession case. Young dominican man was arrested for possession of nineteen fake bricks, and one real brick, of cocaine. Dude was obviously a courier. He was almost certainly replaced within the criminal organization within days of his arrest (and he didn’t testify, either, which kinda suggests that he was involved in a quid pro quo deal where his family would get taken care of in exchange for his silence).
Dude got 20 years in prison.
Because he was replaced within days, NY was no safer for him being off the street — but it will be paying to incarcerate him for decades.
Not a good deal, I think.aphrael (3f0569) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:53 am
(That experience left me so angry that I now feel ethically compelled to inform attorneys on drug possession cases that I do not believe I can render an unbiased verdict. If they push me on why, I will request a private conference so as not to taint the rest of the jury pool, but I don’t think I can sit on such cases in good conscience).aphrael (3f0569) — 11/2/2017 @ 9:54 am
Trump:
Sanders:
I think it’s a problem when the chief executive of a state calls that state’s process a laughingstock. I think it’s way less of a problem when a legislator does the same thing.
*Because he is President*, Trump’s words *are and should be* held to a higher standard than the words of a legislator. Same is true of a governor. Or of a CEO (vs. members of the board of directors).
This is leadership 101, in my book.aphrael (3f0569) — 11/2/2017 @ 10:16 am
Another reason our criminal justice system is a laughingstock: Donald Trump promised that he would institute severe forms of torture “a helluva lot worse than waterboarding,” but to date, he has not done so.
Trump also promised that he would order summary execution of the wives, children, mothers, etc of suspected terrorists. But to date, no such killings appear to have taken place. The Las Vegas shooter’s brother was recently arrested for an unrelated offense, but his girlfriend, mother and other relatives have not yet been murdered by the government.Dave (445e97) — 11/2/2017 @ 10:18 am
Justice system? How about Tax reform
The Republican Party is DOA.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 11/2/2017 @ 10:22 am
Trump likes to project. To accuse others of his own shortcomings. Who gets laughed at more? The criminal justice system or the orange-skinned, badgerheaded buffoon?nk (dbc370) — 11/2/2017 @ 10:48 am