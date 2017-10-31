Man In Truck Yells “Allahu Akbar” As He Plows Onto Bike Path In New York, Killing Eight
[guest post by Dana]
Horrible news out of New York:
At least six people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a speeding Home Depot truck plowed along a Lower Manhattan bike path, running down helpless riders from behind, sources said.
Eyewitnesses told police the driver yelled “Allahu Akbar!” — Arabic for “God is great!” — after leaving the mangled bodies scattered behind his rental truck.
The Middle Eastern man was arrested after police shot him in the rear end. Sources said he was waving a pair of guns when cops reached the scene.
Fifteen people have been reported injured.
The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack.
Also, according to NBC News:
Suspect is male in mid 30s. Three law enforcement officials directly briefed in the investigation describe him as ‘middle eastern’
Officials have not released the name of the suspect, who was carrying a Florida ID.
Sadly, this:
The man crashed into a school bus carrying three children during the rampage, and police say that he’d deliberately targeted that bus. Witnesses told police they saw the driver swerve the truck to target the school bus.
Mayor de Blasio just spoke at a news conference:
Based on the information we have at this moment, this was act of terror.”
He also updated the number killed to eight.
Of course, everything is subject to updates as the investigation proceeds. Prayers and comfort for the families of those who were killed. What horrible shock they must be experiencing now.
–Dana
Mayor de Blasio announces plans to add 18 miles of protected bike lanes in NYC
8 killed and 15 injured as of now. Driver not identified to public but said to be 29 years old. This happenned shortly after 3 p.m.
I don’t know how much of this can be seen before the paywall.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/at-least-6-die-in-lower-manhattan-incident-1509483701?mod=djemalertNEWS
(the URL says the first reported number of peope killed: 6. URLS are often not updated.
The driver was armed with paintball gun and a pellet gun when he was shot. The truck was rented from Home Depot according to another story.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/31/2017 @ 2:46 pm
Protected means cordoned off. So cars can’t go there except on purpose.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/31/2017 @ 2:47 pm
We tend to forget that these things keep on happening.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 10/31/2017 @ 2:50 pm
Media trying to “helpfully” translate his remarks into saying “God is great” instead of “allahu akbar.”
Now why would they possibly do that?NJRob (c204b4) — 10/31/2017 @ 3:09 pm
The New York City Police Department is probably on alert, in case there were more than one terrorist act planned for approximately the same time. Thw windows for that has passed, though. I also don’t know what exactly they could do without any knowledge, because just about anything could be target.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 3:32 pm
Someone told me her granddaughter works 50 feet from where this happened. She doesn’t know any more because she heard that from her son.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 3:33 pm
This person drove to New York City. He has residences in Tampa and New Jersey. The truck it looks like was rented in Florida. He was oriinally from Uzbekistan/ Uzbekistan until recently was a very strong dictatorship but the dictator died. It had an al Qaeda affiliated organization, founded in 1998, which switched its allegiance to ISIS in 2015.
This is the most successful car crash attack in the United States. The closest one to it is maybe the one that happened in Times Square earlier this year (May 18) but that was done by your ordinary non-political crazy person and killed only one person although injuring 22 (9 hospitalized). This guy would probably not be described as emotionally disturbed in that kind of a fashion.
They are now going to look into the question of whether he was on their radar in any way, and get his electronic devices – was he in contact with anyone etc. It’s a good thing he survived. Even if he doesn’t talk, he could give things away and any person he was associated with has to be afraid he could talk so will be motivated to shut things down.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 3:50 pm
The truck driver’s name has been released. The Home depot flatbed truck had New Jersey license plates and was probably rented from the Home Depot near the entrance to the Holland Tunnel in New Jersey, although another Home Depot is a candidate. The driver had a Florida driver’s license. He was originally from Uzbekistan.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 3:59 pm
@10
“The crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon come to an end. Beginning on January 20th, 2017, safety will be restored.”
If Trump had kept his promise, those poor people (and countless others) would still be alive.Dave (445e97) — 10/31/2017 @ 4:13 pm
We may never know his motive. What could it possibly be?The multicultural Dana (22eb20) — 10/31/2017 @ 4:18 pm
14
There does seem to be a common thread:
https://mobile.twitter.com/Rob_Card/status/925494310748930048?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 10/31/2017 @ 4:42 pm
I’m becoming cynical and hard-hearted but recently there was a young girl, in Sweden I think, run down by one of these animals. The pictures were awful. She was just out walking her dog. Naturally.Pinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:04 pm
“The crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon come to an end. Beginning on January 20th, 2017, safety will be restored.”
If Trump had kept his promise, those poor people (and countless others) would still be alive.
Dave (445e97) — 10/31/2017 @ 4:13 pm
Still waiting for the seas to recede. I think they have to be fulfilled in the order they were promised.Pinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:15 pm
17. “[People will say] This [his winning the Democratic nomination] was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal”
Now maybe that is a little bit unfair to Obama. He said “began.”
He couldn’t do it alone.
It required an Act of Congress to slow the rise of the oceans and heal the planet, but the Waxman-Markey bill died in the Senate. It wasn’t even brought up for a vote.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Clean_Energy_and_Security_Act
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2010/10/11/as-the-world-burns
For the rest of his two terms, Obama then more or less forgot about it.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:18 pm
Two thoughts about this:
1. The PA announcer at Dodger Stadium just asked for a moment of silence for “the senseless tragedy in New York.” I can understand lapsing into cliche at times like this, but this tragedy wasn’t “senseless” at all in terms of the worldview of the purposes of the perpetrator. In fact, to him this made great sense: strike at the infidel in his greatest city to show him that he will never be safe from the vengeance of Allah. Happy, progressive, multicultural New York needs to figure this out: while we can’t protect all 8.5 million inhabitants around the clock every day of the year, we can at least recognize that this is something more than just a whole bunch of Islamic schizophrenics going off the rails from time to time.
2. When the Las Vegas shooting happened, immediately the gun control activists seized upon it to push their agenda. “Forget respectful silence while we mourn the dead,” they told us. “Now is the time to act and agitate for ‘sensible’ gun control.” But somehow I’ll bet those same people will decry any attempts by the President or his supporters to suggest that what happened in New York is Exhibit One for why we should call for a pause on immigration from countries which have problems with Islamic terrorism.JVW (47d270) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:19 pm
The families of the victims should send “Thank You” letters to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Governor Andrew Cuomo for suing to enjoin Trump’s travel ban.nk (dbc370) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:21 pm
There’s no comparison to “the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet begins to heal”, is it?
Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 4:31 pm
Looks like we’re both tuned to 440 hz today.
Stuttgart PitchPinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:24 pm
It’s a matter of time until one of these mooks would have been excluded by Trumps order but is here because one of Barry’s pet judges set aside the executive order.Thud Muffle (5a4596) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:28 pm
He’s bad at risk avoidance and suicide by cop?
I never heard of the Stuttgart Pitch. Thank you for the edumication, Pinandpuller.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:30 pm
WCBS radio dropped away from the CBS Evening News after the television news had finished with this story (unless maybe they never started) WCBS-TV Channel 2, continued with coverage of what happened after 7 p.m but by or after 8 it was back to regular programming. The CBS Evening News (audio only of course) is repeated on WCBS 880 radio every night at 8:30 when there’s not a ball game or something
Bellevue Hospital, on First Avenue between 25th St, and about 30th St, where four or five innocent victims plus the perpetrator were taken is being guarded by police, like they expect another terrorist, or perhaps Jack Ruby, to show up. The Halloween Parade (there is such a thing?) is going ahead as scheduled, with maybe a little bit extra police protection, and not only is Mayor De Blasio there, as scheduled, but Governor Andrew Cuomo changed his schedule to attend,Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:31 pm
It required an Act of Congress to slow the rise of the oceans and heal the planet, but the Waxman-Markey bill died in the Senate. It wasn’t even brought up for a vote.
The Waxman-Markey bill that mandated that the oceans stop rising and that the planet start healing. The oceans were going to be subject to a fine of up to $200 trillion dollars if they continued to rise, and the planet faced criminal penalties of up to 10,000 years incarceration if it didn’t heal. It failed on a voice vote when Ted Kennedy snuck off to the bathroom at an inopportune moment.JVW (47d270) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:31 pm
Police, on their radio, call ambulances, buses.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:31 pm
46
Do you have property in Florida?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:34 pm
II
And how beguile you? Death has no repose
Warmer and deeper than the Orient sand
Which hides the beauty and bright faith of those
Who make the Golden Journey to Samarkand.
And now they wait and whiten peaceably,
Those conquerors, those poets, those so fair:
They know time comes, not only you and I,
But the whole world shall whiten, here or there;
When those long caravans that cross the plain
With dauntless feet and sound of silver bells
Put forth no more for glory or for gain,
Take no more solace from the palm-girt wells.
When the great markets by the sea shut fastPinandpuller (ae46b2) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:37 pm
All that calm Sunday that goes on and on:
When even lovers find their peace at last,
And Earth is but a star, that once had shone.
James Elroy Flecker
The man’s name was: Sayfullo Saipov. He may have been a professional truck driver. He had four traffic tickets.
The people on bicycles were maybe sitting ducks. I heard there was a concrete wall on both sides so they couldn’t get out of the way even if they saw it coming.Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:46 pm
@41. =Haiku!= Gesundheit!
If this had been Moscow and not Manhattan, the ‘Russians’ would “handle it” alright.
A way back in the Cold War days, my late father spent a great deal of time “negotiating” w/oil folk in the Mideast. And after a month long trip to Saudi Arabia or Libya he’d fly home, and w/a few scotch and sodas in him, let loose his frustrations over dinner on how to handle, as he’d say, ‘the goddamned ‘sand n-ggers.’ ‘We’re a bunch of pussies and they know it,’ he’d say over and over. ‘They grab or kill one of our people, we wring our hands. But do they ever go after any damn Russians? Hell , no. Because they know if they even try to grab a Russian, a few hundred Arabs would be killed within a day or two or a few towns flattened for every Russian grabbed. That’s why they never grab Russians.’ He knew it. The families knew it. The company execs knew it. And the U.S. Embassy staff knew it, too.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:55 pm
A consultant to CBS says that the perpetrator probably scouted the area before and might show up on earlier security video. He thinks he specifically targeted children and picked Halloween because children would be out. It was 3:05 pm.
He also thinks it is very good thing he was taken alive.
(in so many other places they weren’t. In Europe they wore fake suicide belts (which don’t seem to exist now in Europe although they do in Afghanistan and Nigeria SF.) Here he had fake guns and tried suicide by cop
(but it didn’t work. The New York Police Department is really professional.)Sammy Finkelman (20d02d) — 10/31/2017 @ 5:58 pm