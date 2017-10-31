Man In Truck Yells “Allahu Akbar” As He Plows Onto Bike Path In New York, Killing Eight

[guest post by Dana]

Horrible news out of New York:

At least six people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a speeding Home Depot truck plowed along a Lower Manhattan bike path, running down helpless riders from behind, sources said. Eyewitnesses told police the driver yelled “Allahu Akbar!” — Arabic for “God is great!” — after leaving the mangled bodies scattered behind his rental truck. The Middle Eastern man was arrested after police shot him in the rear end. Sources said he was waving a pair of guns when cops reached the scene.

Fifteen people have been reported injured.

The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack.

Also, according to NBC News:

Suspect is male in mid 30s. Three law enforcement officials directly briefed in the investigation describe him as ‘middle eastern’

Officials have not released the name of the suspect, who was carrying a Florida ID.

Sadly, this:

The man crashed into a school bus carrying three children during the rampage, and police say that he’d deliberately targeted that bus. Witnesses told police they saw the driver swerve the truck to target the school bus.

Mayor de Blasio just spoke at a news conference:

Based on the information we have at this moment, this was act of terror.”

He also updated the number killed to eight.

Of course, everything is subject to updates as the investigation proceeds. Prayers and comfort for the families of those who were killed. What horrible shock they must be experiencing now.

–Dana