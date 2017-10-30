Why Americans Distrust Big Media: INCREDIBLE Spin on New Kevin Spacey Pedophilia Accusations
Last night, the world learned that actor Anthony Rapp is accusing Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on Rapp when Rapp was only 14 years old. The revelation is one of the more strange and disappointing allegations to emerge in the avalance of post-Weinstein stories of harassment and sexual assault by men in Hollywood and media. BuzzFeed reported:
In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp is publicly alleging for the first time that in 1986, Spacey befriended Rapp while they both performed on Broadway shows, invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance. According to public records, Spacey was 26. Rapp was 14.
Spacey put out an eye-opening statement of apology, seeming to acknowledge that he had indeed probably done what Rapp accused him of:
— Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) October 30, 2017
Quite remarkable — especially the line that reads: “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” It’s not quite a confession, but the non-denial is striking. After all, most people would be able to deny without reservation trying to have sex with a 14-year-old boy. I don’t know what the statute of limitations is in New York on attempted sexual intercourse with a minor that young, but Spacey’s apparent acknowledgment of Rapp’s allegation could possibly even open him up to prosecution. At a minimum, it is a potentially career-ending admission.
And yet, much of Big Media portrayed the Real Story as being . . . Spacey’s admission that he is gay. No, seriously. One media organization after another ran headlines with variants of the theme: “Kevin Spacey Says He Is Gay.” Some of them changed their headlines after the fact, and others may still, so I will use screenshots to prove my point. Here’s ABC:
And here’s Reuters:
Not to be outdone, here is the New York Daily News:
Here’s Gabriel Malor with a similar screenshot from U.S News and World Report:
.@usnews joins @reuters, @ABC, @thedailybeast in demonstrating poor news judgment as well as being terrible human beings. pic.twitter.com/wRX2pOWPws
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) October 30, 2017
Um, that’s not the story, guys. It’s not even news. I have assumed Spacey was gay or bisexual for years. I was surprised to read that he hadn’t openly acknowledged it.
But I was a lot more surprised to read that he had allegedly tried to have sex with a 14-year-old.
Come on, Big Media. When America sees you doing stuff like this, right in front of our eyes, we don’t get fooled any more. We just get increasingly disgusted with you, and your transparent efforts to soft-pedal a story on behalf of one of your own.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
It’s not just this issue. The outrage and spittle over sexual coercion is reaching insanity levels. Dogs and cats living together. Men everywhere, guilty or not, surrender your junk, now!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/30/2017 @ 7:54 am
Spacey pulls the gay card. Hooray for Pervywood!!!Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/30/2017 @ 7:56 am
Spacey’s liberal gayness outweighs his white maleness.
If he was a conservative the headlines would be a bit different.
And it seems like only yesterday he declared Trump a disease.harkin (10a18c) — 10/30/2017 @ 8:00 am
Most lefty “men” surrendered their junk a long, long time ago.Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/30/2017 @ 8:02 am
No, it’s not. There’s a writer/director by the name of Victor Salva. In 1988, he pleaded guilty to five counts of child molestation, his victim being a 12-year-old boy and spent a year in state prison. He’s written and directed 7 films since then. If going to jail for molesting a 12-year-old didn’t stop his career, I don’t see how Spacey’s career is in jeopardy. Knowing Hollywood, this might be a plus on his CV.
We’re seeing just a small part of the filthy cesspool of the entertainment industry.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 10/30/2017 @ 8:15 am
What Chuck said.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/30/2017 @ 8:20 am
This is from the same big media that told us that Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner was unbelievably brave.AZ Bob (f60c80) — 10/30/2017 @ 8:46 am
These are the same people that will tell you pedophilia in the Catholic Church has nothing to do with homosexuality.harkin (70fe68) — 10/30/2017 @ 8:51 am
Yeah, yeah, yeah. “Come on, Big Media”.
Big Media, bad! Big Media headline editors, really bad. Big Media “increasingly disgust[ing]”.
Okie-doke. Whatever blows your skirt up.
Riddle: What’s the only thing worse than Big Media? (Answer:) No media.
Dog bites man.Q! (86710c) — 10/30/2017 @ 8:57 am
Man barks!
Riddle: What’s the only thing worse than Big Media?
(Answer:) State-controlled media.
fypharkin (70fe68) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:06 am
So the degenerate from American beauty was one in real life, he also played an incestuous drug smuggler in wiseguy about that time (his sister was played by Joan severance)narciso (9b1eec) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:17 am
The cratering of Hollywood comes at a great expense amongst the victims of sexual assault.mg (31009b) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:30 am
In American Beauty he got much better treatment.
Mena Suvari was egging him on and he backed off because the cameras were running.
And oh yeah the psycho perv wasn’t a forty year-old actor but (of course, it’s Hollywood) the retired Marine.harkin (70fe68) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:32 am
Drugging and anally raping a 13 year-old girl wasn’t a career ender for Polanski
https://www.salon.com/2009/09/28/polanski_arrest/bobby (e2983d) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:34 am
Haiku said: Spacey pulls the gay card. Hooray for Pervywood!!!
harkin said: These are the same people that will tell you pedophilia in the Catholic Church has nothing to do with homosexuality.
Ditto. The Gay Mafia’s bugbear is the undeniable connection between homosexuality and child molestation. By coming out as gay, Spacey now has the entertainment industry, including the news media, reflexively on his side for the sake of their own self-defense. They will do their best to scotch the child molestation charge and yell “homophobe” at anyone who tries to look too closely.
We will also hear “great artist” a lot from his network and their enablers.nk (dbc370) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:37 am
To tell the truth, I liked him a lot in both “LA Confidential” (that’s one movie that’s way better than the book) and “The Usual Suspects”. 😉nk (dbc370) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:44 am
Spacey played the queer what murdered his young lover in Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil. I thought it was a very good movie but then I did know Kevin was queer in real life so was he really acting?Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:46 am
14.Drugging and anally raping a 13 year-old girl wasn’t a career ender for Polanski
That’s because it wasn’t “rape rape” according to Whoopi.
One of the more ridiculous things about the Polanski defenders was their excuse that it really wasn’t a crime because “the girl forgave him”.
I guess that means it never really happened….or as Hillary would say: “What difference, at this point, does it make?”harkin (70fe68) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:47 am
“”LA Confidential” (that’s one movie that’s way better than the book)”
Totally agree
“and “The Usual Suspects””.
That movie ended for me when they killed off the best character (Fred Fenster) half way through. A few good moments but man was I bummed when he exited.harkin (70fe68) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:52 am
Hoagie @17: Never saw it. I’ve always wondered if that was not Clint Eastwood paying his dues to Hollywood.nk (dbc370) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:53 am
Patterico’s article is down the left sidemg (31009b) — 10/30/2017 @ 9:57 am
http://thelibertydaily.com
“This is from the same big media that told us that Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner was unbelievably brave.”
Well, heck, wearin’ those stiletto heels with the backless gown was pretty daring! Gotta give him that.
Man… I keep forgetting I live in California… I could be arrested for this.Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 10/30/2017 @ 10:05 am
@harkin:That movie ended for me when they killed off the best character (Fred Fenster) half way through.
The script gave del Toro nothing to work with, as he said “the purpose of the character was to die”. So everything you saw that you liked, he created himself. The director decided to humor him, fortunately.Frederick (64d4e1) — 10/30/2017 @ 10:14 am
You get to play the gay card once. And there will be more.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/30/2017 @ 10:19 am
I am hoping that someone will one day make a movie based on “American Tabloid”… another excellent Ellroy book.
And time it’s release for around November 22nd.Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 10/30/2017 @ 10:19 am
Yes it’s the best of the Elroy adaptation, black Dahlia is was kind of muddled, so was dark blue and the one with Keanu reevesnarciso (9b1eec) — 10/30/2017 @ 10:22 am
At a minimum, it is a potentially career-ending admission.
IN 1983, Congressmen Gary Studds and Dan Crane were separately censured by the House for sex with 17-year-old pages. In Crane’s case it was a 17yo girl, and in Studds case it was a 17yo boy. The age of consent in D.C. is 16.
Crane was defeated for re-election.
Studds received two standing ovations from supporters in his home district at his first town meeting following his congressional censure, and was re-elected to 6 more termsKevin M (752a26) — 10/30/2017 @ 10:26 am
“”LA Confidential” (that’s one movie that’s way better than the book)”
Well, it smashes together 2 or three books in the LA Quartet. Read all 4 and you’ll see that maybe you’re wrong.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/30/2017 @ 10:28 am
To tell the truth, I liked him a lot in both “LA Confidential” … and “The Usual Suspects”
Yeah, and I like Chinatown a lot too, but still think Polanski is a sh1theel.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/30/2017 @ 10:30 am
I’ve read all four, Kevin. I’ve read everything by Ellroy up to and including “Blood’s A Rover”, hoping that he’ll finally write something as good as “Brown’s Requiem” and then I gave up. There are much better writers out there for me to strain my old eyes with.nk (dbc370) — 10/30/2017 @ 10:45 am
The politics of sexuality will try to legitimize pedophilia.Dejectedhead (6f26f8) — 10/30/2017 @ 10:48 am
It’s already in the pipeline, Dejectedhead. Thinking gay marriage will exist without pedophilia especially when they are allowed by law to adopt is like believing the priesthood could be infused with fags and still obey the Word of God.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/30/2017 @ 11:01 am
Interestingly, the way I noticed this story was the howl of outrage coming up from the gay community: *how dare you use coming out as a way to try to evade responsibility for being a predator of children?* seems to be the very angry consensus response.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/30/2017 @ 11:08 am
Good on them, then.Colonel Haiku (61b436) — 10/30/2017 @ 11:14 am
New York law is wierd:
* the highest level of criminal sexual act is defined as being against a child less than eleven years old or, if the actor is over eighteen who is less than thirteen years old. These ages are *lower* than would be the case in, say, California.
But the point is tht under NY law, this act wouldn’t be treated as a sexual attack on a *child*, and so the admission wouldn’t go as poorly for Spacey as it might elsewhere.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 10/30/2017 @ 11:14 am
“The script gave del Toro nothing to work with, as he said “the purpose of the character was to die”. So everything you saw that you liked, he created himself. “
Absolutely right, I read an article about that.
IIRC he made him into a half Jamaican/half German who grew up in Harlem. So he took ‘nothing’ and made it more interesting (IMO) than the main plot.
Way back when on a film board I used to frequent there was a request for something like ‘top ten characters who have great small roles in films’ I listed Fred Fenster along with Albert Finney’s Fouchet’ from The Duellists, David Patrick Kelly as ‘Grey man in hospital’ from Heavy, among othersharkin (d06bb0) — 10/30/2017 @ 11:15 am
when the other hollywood trash decide they really genuinely hate you it looks like this:happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/30/2017 @ 11:16 am
Poor Patterico. Here he was, trying to make some sort of point about Big Media, and what he mainly got was a bunch of homophobes crawling out of the woodwork.Q! (86710c) — 10/30/2017 @ 11:16 am
It’s safer to hide on this thread, Q.
That scary indictment thread is scary.Ben burn (40fcda) — 10/30/2017 @ 11:22 am
not really understanding why the kid wanted to hang out in drunk-ass Kevin’s bedroom until everybody left at “well past midnight”happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/30/2017 @ 11:22 am
Q! wrote: a bunch of homophobes crawling out of the woodwork.
Told you!nk (dbc370) — 10/30/2017 @ 11:29 am