Talk About A Real Game Changer: Mark Halperin, Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Out At MSNBC
[guest post by Dana]
Hoo boy, the flood gates have opened:
Veteran journalist Mark Halperin sexually harassed women while he was in a powerful position at ABC News, according to five women who shared their previously undisclosed accounts with CNN and others who did not experience the alleged harassment personally, but were aware of it.
While no potted plants were reportedly involved, the MSNBC and NBC analyst’s disgusting actions were, nonetheless, most unwanted:
The stories of harassment shared with CNN range in nature from propositioning employees for sex to kissing and grabbing one’s breasts against her will. Three of the women who spoke to CNN described Halperin as, without consent, pressing an erection against their bodies while he was clothed. Halperin denies grabbing a woman’s breasts and pressing his genitals against the three women.
Here is a rundown of complaints against him:
The first woman told CNN she was invited to visit his office in the early 2000s, when he was political director at ABC News, to have a soda, and said that while she was there with him he forcibly kissed her and pressed his genitals against her body.
“I went up to have a soda and talk and — he just kissed me and grabbed my boobs,” the woman said. “I just froze. I didn’t know what to do.”
From the second woman:
“The first meeting I ever had with him was in his office and he just came up from behind — I was sitting in a chair from across his desk — and he came up behind me and [while he was clothed] he pressed his body on mine, his penis, on my shoulder,” this woman told CNN. “I was obviously completely shocked. I can’t even remember how I got out of there — [but] I got out of there and was freaked out by that whole experience. Given I was so young and new I wasn’t sure if that was the sort of thing that was expected of you if you wanted something from a male figure in news.”
She claims he continued to “express a sexual desire for her in subsequent visits”.
From the third woman:
“I excused myself to go to the bathroom and he was standing there when I opened the door propositioning [me] to go into the other bathroom to do something,” she said. “It freaked me out. I came out of the ladies’ room and he was just standing there. Like almost blocking the door.”
A fourth woman claims that he asked her up to his hotel room. An offer she declined.
And from the fifth woman making a complaint against Halperin:
The fifth woman who spoke to CNN was not an ABC News employee at the time of the incident she alleges. She was not comfortable sharing specifics of her story for publication, but said Halperin, while clothed, placed his erect penis against her body without consent.
Not surprisingly, the women did not report Halperin to management because they were embarrassed, as well as fearful of retaliation given his position and power.
MSNBC announced that Halperin was “leaving his role as a contributor until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood.”
Here is the statement Halerpin released:
“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” Halperin said in a statement to CNN Wednesday night. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”
How very woke of him. (Because who knew grabbing a woman’s boobs or pressing one’s erect penis against the backside of a woman when not invited to do so is inappropriate…)
Anyway, already another woman , who was with ABC at the time, has come forward as well. It wouldn’t be surprising if there were more.
Via Beckett Adams:
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
At what point do we start to guess which men in places of professional power and position *haven’t* sexually harassed their colleagues or underlings?Dana (023079) — 10/26/2017 @ 9:42 am
Also, in answer to that question that so many ask, here is a great thread on why women don’t say anything when these sorts of things happen.Dana (023079) — 10/26/2017 @ 9:57 am
“[M]en in places of professional power and position”, mostly in the entertainment industry, from what we’ve been seeing, Dana.nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 9:58 am
I’m hoping for some idol-smashing. MLK was notorious with his womanizing. So was JFK. When do the women really start talking about Bill Clinton now that Him and HEr are out of power?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:08 am
Yes, nk, but I don’t believe, and actually I know that it is not limited to just the entertainment industry. However, it is certainly the entertainment industry that has the most concentrated amounts of beauty, youth and sex appeal, given that it’s a fundamental requirement for on-screen talent. Thus the pickings are good for a would-be harasser.Dana (023079) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:08 am
There is a bloodletting underway across multiple industries. This is the very slow buildup to a very big wave I believe.
My wife works in a male dominated field, is strikingly attractive (if I do say so myself), and for 25+ years in her job she has dealt with routine episodes of being propositioned by male co-workers and superiors, and others with whom she has to work with on a daily basis. For many years in the early part of her career she would come home from conferences and keep a collection of the hotel room keys she was given by other conference attendees with an invitation to join them for a drink in their room. She lost track of the number of times she went to a male co-workers room only to be greeted by the co-worker wearing just a towel after having “just got out of the shower”.
She has never really be subject to detrimental treatment as a result of her responses to the efforts to proposition her, because she’s never had much interest in promotion, and she’s highly productive in the area that she works.
But by character and personality she is the antithesis of the “victim” of sexual harrassment. She simply views it as a character flaw in the people who approach her in that way, and it permanently influences her views and opinions of those persons. She NEVER forgets. But she knows that in her industry — which for the better part of a century was a classic “old boys network” — making noises about sexual harassment is a one-way ticket to being shunted off to obscure and unsatisfying work duties.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:12 am
Yes, predators go where the hunting’s good.nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:12 am
Sadly, when talking about men being accused of sexual assault or harassment, Hollywood’s pervs and harassers still draw the most attention because of the fame/glamour of the victims, and because of the industry itself. If the CEO of a giant corporation were outed as doing the same things, it wouldn’t draw as much attention.Dana (023079) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:12 am
Loved ones who work in show biz say that it’s the men that are over 50 years old that young women need to watch out for because they look at the young women as if they are “unicorns,” so entranced by them are they.Dana (023079) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:23 am
These perverts need to be jailed. When will a lawyer show up and get the job done?mg (31009b) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:23 am
I am so glad I’m not 15 and going through adolescence right now. It was enough of a minefield as it was.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:25 am
Never mind… The lawyers made the laws protecting perverts and punishing the persecuted.mg (31009b) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:25 am
If the CEO of a giant corporation were outed as doing the same things, it wouldn’t draw as much attention.
HP fired a successful CEO for a consensual relationship with a subordinate.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:26 am
If you were a 15 year old boy, you’d most likely be in a skirt looking for a boob job.mg (31009b) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:26 am
they look at the young women as if they are “unicorns”
To be fair, young women in show biz pretty much ARE unicorns, so far outside the normal range of beauty as they are.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:28 am
If you were a 15 year old boy, you’d most likely be in a skirt looking for a boob job.
Vagina envy?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:29 am
Let’s not go overboard now, mg. It doesn’t make a man a pervert to like women. It’s how he shows it. Weinstein, O’Reilly, Halperin — most men would call them jagoffs.nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:29 am
Remember in the Dark Ages when Vice President candidate Pence was attacked for saying he wouldn’t be alone in a room with women he wasn’t married to? Good times …SPQR (240837) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:30 am
If you were a 15 year old boy, you’d most likely be in a skirt looking for a boob job.
Actually, I think I’d be the guy getting sent to the principal’s office one more time for hugging my female classmates in a way that upset teacher.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:30 am
Although it is hard to say, as in the actual instance it was 1970 and there were no rules.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:32 am
Remember in the Dark Ages when Vice President candidate Pence was attacked for saying he wouldn’t be alone in a room with women he wasn’t married to?
Or when women alone in a room with Bill Clinton were attacked?Kevin M (752a26) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:33 am
Kevin M – I did not mean that personally.mg (31009b) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:35 am
Just saying in todays get rid of the male theme.
Kinky is using a feather during foreplay.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:35 am
Perverse is using a chicken.
Will pictures be included in the next Halperin book?mg (31009b) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:43 am
I’m a little confuzzled, what you can get away with, is the standard?narciso (d1f714) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:45 am
Dana, you don’t seem to complain as much about men who are in trouble for this same sin on the right side of the isle. Is that because you expect Republicans to behave that way, or what?
I would think that the ex-party that was recently all “Family Values,” all the time, should be even more ashamed.Tillman (a95660) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:49 am
I would love to see old man boosh up on some pervert charge. Holy Cow what a messed up family.mg (31009b) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:49 am
Awkward:
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarkHalperin/status/785166847998058498narciso (d1f714) — 10/26/2017 @ 10:50 am
Which men would those be, Tillman? Or maybe you mean O’Reilly whom Dana wrote two posts about? You wanted three?nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:01 am
@7 nk
Most predator culling in California is done by government contractors.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:04 am
“If the CEO of a major corporation etc. etc.”
Probably 20 years ago the CEO of a #1 in their field company was summarily fired because he couldn’t keep his hands to home. The Board of Directors convened a special board meeting in a city a long way from the main office, flew the guy in, fired him and told security not to let him back into the HQ building.Thud Muffle (5a4596) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:18 am
In the private sector, particularly in a publicly traded company there are a lot of other interests that can be damaged by terminating a CEO for cause. Keeping it quiet protects the interests of a lot of people who have no connection to the original act.
29. Well, let’s see, nk…Tillman (a95660) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:18 am
If Dana ever wrote a post about the ol’ p-grabber himself, I don’t remember it. That’s a big pass in and of itself.
Then there’s good ol’ Roger Ailes – was there a post about him?
Then we have one of our very own former President Bush’s in trouble too.
Jeffery Epstein does what they call high fence hunting.
I can’t really link now but look up Pitcairn Island sexual assault 2004. A third of the male population was arrested for rape.
*spoiler: the population was 47.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:20 am
Luke chapter 12
Ben burn (87408e) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:25 am
1Meanwhile, the crowds grew until thousands were milling about and stepping on each other. Jesus turned first to his disciples and warned them, “Beware of the yeast of the Pharisees—their hypocrisy. 2The time is coming when everything that is covered up will be revealed, and all that is secret will be made known to all. 3Whatever you have said in the dark will be heard in the light, and what you have whispered behind closed doors will be shouted from the housetops for all to hear!
should be even more ashamed.
Awareness must precede, Tillman.Ben burn (87408e) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:28 am
Remember in the Dark Ages when Vice President candidate Pence was attacked for saying he wouldn’t be alone in a room with women he wasn’t married to? Good times …
We’re still talking about it. He doesn’t trust himself or the #hores?Ben burn (87408e) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:31 am
If Dana ever wrote a post about the ol’ p-grabber himself, I don’t remember it. That’s a big pass in and of itself.
Then there’s good ol’ Roger Ailes – was there a post about him?
Then we have one of our very own former President Bush’s in trouble too.
Seriously?nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:39 am
Tons of post about Trump’s pussy-grabbing and other groping allegations.
Roger Ailes — just a couple of days ago, but you need to have read it. I had the best comments, too.
George H.W. Bush? Let’s keep it real, ok?
Yes. And I lived through Tailhook. And I was not convicted of sexual harrassment because two guys thought it would be a good way to advance their careers. And they accused a colleague of mine of actions unbecoming an officer. But they would drop the charge if she went along with the scheme.
She wouldn’t do it that took real strength. My XO also a woman called
Bu****it and put an an end to it.
I had not done anything other than make sure she got home and had a glass of water. I had witnesses. Didn’t stop those b#st#rds.
Anyway I’m not going to cop to any sexual harassment charge especially becauseSteve57 (0b1dac) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:39 am
I don’t treat women that way. But interesting thing; a reporter told me he’d make up thinggs about me and print them. Because he hated me.
Maybe it’s more like fishing:
Indiana High School Game and Fish stocks the San Fernando Valley riparian zone with fingerlings. Local officials ignore poaching.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:41 am
We eradicated misogyny about the same time we buried bigotry and racism.
Now misandry needs some work..Ben burn (87408e) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:43 am
We’ve got that problem up here with the smelt. The Vietnamese use illegal small mesh nets and the population has been declining.nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:43 am
nk
How many times have you mixed up a ripcord and thong underwear?Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:43 am
The smelt population, not the Vietnamese population.nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:44 am
Never touched either, Pinandpuller.nk (dbc370) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:45 am
“Once you lose your name and credibility, where are you?
I hope all this worries you, no matter what political tribe you belong to, because for more than a year now, that Democratic Media Complex has been shrieking about Russia this and Trump that and collusion this and collusion that.
The Trump-Russia collusion theme has been a chorus of barking dogs everywhere you turn, in online news hyped to feed anti-Trump appetites, on cable, where the appetites are sated, and even in happy-talk banter of radio and TV news anchors.
The driving force has been a partisan desire to excuse Hillary Clinton for losing her 2016 election to Trump. It’s been aggressive and passive and all Russia-Trump all the time.
Many, but not all, of the Russia stories have been debunked, and precious little, if any, evidence has come out of the congressional investigations directly linking the president to an alleged effort by the Russians to steal Clinton’s presidency.”
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/columnists/kass/ct-met-trump-dossier-clinton-kass-1026-story.htmlColonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:49 am
You are really worried, eh haiku?
Relax. In a year it’ll all be over but BUT you won’t get Gerald Ford I guarantee you.Ben burn (87408e) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:52 am
They should invent a game like Pokémon Go where it leads you to the woods and unlocks a porn site on your phone.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:52 am
Can’t speak for nk but only twice once with the SEALs in Kadena and then again
with the Seabees in Kali.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:52 am
All of them are someone’s daughter, sister, wife or mother… or at least that’s the way it used to be… but I digress l.
They should be treated accordingly l… with respect and dignity.Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:54 am
Keep flailing and burning, beenburned. But be honest about it.Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:56 am
I was talking about the times I woke up with a phone number scrawled in lipstick on my flight helmet.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:58 am
Have I ever lied to you haiku?Ben burn (87408e) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:58 am
Halperin always seemed like a fairly humorless fellow. Must have been the frustration.Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 11:59 am
Yes, they are. And I haven’t always lived like I should. I’ve fallen down on a few occasions. But there are a lot more women that I haven’t touched in Thailand or the Philippines than I have. Because they are somebody’s something.
They deserve to be treated with respect.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:04 pm
Miss Hollywood sucks all the coverage up, BB. She’s got a nose like a vacuum cleaner, in the words of Roger Clinton.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Be honest about teh flailing beenburned. When your goose is cooked, enjoy the aroma.Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Tillman,
It’s disappointing, although to be expected, that you would make this be about political persuasion. When a man presses his erect penis against your mother, daughter, sister or aunt when not given consent to do so, are you really going to care about his politics? I’m not. I’m going to be fighting mad because if the allegations prove to be true, he has broken the law. He has violated a woman, he has caused fear in her, intimidated her, and made her feel shame, in spite of him being the one who has shamed himself. I don’t know about you, but I’m really thankful that the law doesn’t make an exception for one party over another when sexual harassment/assault is involved.
P**** grabbers come in all political stripes. That’s not the problem. If you can’t see that, then I can’t help you.Dana (023079) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:06 pm
Those are some nice digs orbits, has wonder how they pay the upkeep.narciso (d1f714) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:06 pm
I hope you didn’t get the Looney Tunes treatment where you yank the handle and your dirty laundry flys out of your pack.
That sounds closer to GHWB at this point.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:08 pm
“I was talking about the times I woke up with a phone number scrawled in lipstick on my flight helmet.“
I’m not touching that one!Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:10 pm
I want a world where Dina Meyer can slap Casper van Dean on the a$$ in the co ed showers and nobody freaks out.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:12 pm
Dana, maybe I am being too critical of you here. Anyone who does this does deserve to be called out on it.Tillman (a95660) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:13 pm
Dana, I have taken advantage of women. I regret it.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:13 pm
Steve57
I hope the Yakuza never asked for your digits. You might look like Chuckie from Sons of Anarchy.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:20 pm
I don’t know sons of anarchy.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:28 pm
Greetings:
Me, I’m thinking there might be a bit of fun in watching PBS’s Charlie Rosie dancing around this one.11B40 (6abb5c) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:29 pm
I just saw a gorgeous girl in a wheelchair waiting at a bus stop. If it hadn’t of been for the tatted up “after” face of meth guy sitting with her I’d be worried.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:37 pm
If old man boosh ever touched my wife on the backside i’d pitchfork his azz right out of the wheelchair into traffic.mg (31009b) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:46 pm
Who green lit Kindergarten Cop?
“Boys have a penis, girls have a vagina.”
That kid will never work in this town again.
What about where Richard Gere was the sexy GYN?
If Spielberg can turn guns into radios what are we doing here?Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 12:46 pm
I got hit on by a lady at my 20th HS reunion. A classmate owned the golf course/country club where we had the big dinner and drunken revelry. My GF didn’t like to dance so this lady first pulled me out on the floor for The Cars and Motley Crue etc.
She wanted me to go back to her hotel room, I said no. We were outside at a certain point headed to the keg and she said,” They call me The Sensei, because I teach women how to give h***.” I’m like ok, good to know. Do you have a newsletter?
She kissed me and groped me and it was time to find my GF, which I did.
Being too good at something raises a lot of questions. And those who can’t, teach.
Side note: Andy Warhol and Gina Getshon are in The Cars Hello Again video.
And either Iggy Pop or just some guy who took his shirt off.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:26 pm
I believe you.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:27 pm
Andy Warhol directed that’s video. I guess he did one thing I can say I like.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:33 pm
Euphemism of the Day: “pursue relationships”Patricia (5fc097) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:37 pm
Flushed with pride: another odd Halperin bathroom moment– video call into MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ live on air from the toilet of a plane in flight; literally a “talking head.”
“Pan Am makes the ‘going’ great!…” – airline ad jingle, 1960s.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:54 pm
70… when you have a chromed trailer hitch situation, PandP, yer GF shoulda taken one for teh team.Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 1:58 pm
What the world needs more of, Tillie: Leftwing ScoldsColonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:00 pm
You’re a good man.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:20 pm
Good grief. According to CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward, Halperin’s inappropriate behavior was an open secret:Dana (023079) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:28 pm
Gee, Clarissa, a little slow on the uptake… did you ever wear a red dress to get Bubba’s attention or is “Me Too” just another Bond girl to you.
“You only live twice, Mr. Bond.” – Ernst Stavro Blofeld [Donald Plesance] ‘You Only Live Twice’ 1967DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:38 pm
@75 Col Haiku
She accosted me in my own dojo.Pinandpuller (ef2460) — 10/26/2017 @ 2:55 pm
DCSCA,
Are you suggesting that Ward is at fault for not saying anything sooner?Dana (023079) — 10/26/2017 @ 3:04 pm
You effed up, PandP… you had her bowing to yer sensei…Colonel Haiku (d14968) — 10/26/2017 @ 3:34 pm
@81. Not ‘at fault,’ but clearly ‘went along to get along’ which was part of the enabling crowd before the ‘game change’ hit the fan – likely to preserve her career and not be labelled a troublemaker. Times change; everybody is coming out of the wood work now. Wonder if she mentioned something to ABC management back in the day – (did she?) But clearly Halperin, his hypocrisy exposed, has admitted his behavior was wrong, is paying the price along w/t rest of these slobs. He’s essentialy gone from MSNBC now and PBS for sure. This behavior has to cease being tolerated. But let’s not turn a blind eye to women employing their sexuality to get ahead in business, either.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/26/2017 @ 3:52 pm