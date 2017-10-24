Sen. Jeff Flake Won’t Run For Re-Election
[guest post by Dana]
Arizona’s Senator Jeff Flake gave a searing speech today on the Senate floor when he announced that he will not seek re-election in 2018. He went for broke and challenged President Trump and Republican party leadership as he reminded them, among other things, that no one is indispensable.
It must also be said that I rise today with no small measure of regret. Regret, because of the state of our disunion, regret because of the disrepair and destructiveness of our politics, regret because of the indecency of our discourse, regret because of the coarseness of our leadership, regret for the compromise of our moral authority, and by our – all of our – complicity in this alarming and dangerous state of affairs. It is time for our complicity and our accommodation of the unacceptable to end.
In this century, a new phrase has entered the language to describe the accommodation of a new and undesirable order – that phrase being “the new normal.” But we must never adjust to the present coarseness of our national dialogue – with the tone set at the top.
…
We must never regard as “normal” the regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms and ideals. We must never meekly accept the daily sundering of our country – the personal attacks, the threats against principles, freedoms, and institutions, the flagrant disregard for truth or decency, the reckless provocations, most often for the pettiest and most personal reasons, reasons having nothing whatsoever to do with the fortunes of the people that we have all been elected to serve.
None of these appalling features of our current politics should ever be regarded as normal. We must never allow ourselves to lapse into thinking that this is just the way things are now. If we simply become inured to this condition, thinking that this is just politics as usual, then heaven help us. Without fear of the consequences, and without consideration of the rules of what is politically safe or palatable, we must stop pretending that the degradation of our politics and the conduct of some in our executive branch are normal. They are not normal.
…
Reckless, outrageous, and undignified behavior has become excused and countenanced as “telling it like it is,” when it is actually just reckless, outrageous, and undignified.
And when such behavior emanates from the top of our government, it is something else: It is dangerous to a democracy. Such behavior does not project strength – because our strength comes from our values. It instead projects a corruption of the spirit, and weakness.
…
I am aware that a segment of my party believes that anything short of complete and unquestioning loyalty to a president who belongs to my party is unacceptable and suspect.
…
If I have been critical, it not because I relish criticizing the behavior of the president of the United States. If I have been critical, it is because I believe that it is my obligation to do so, as a matter of duty and conscience. The notion that one should stay silent as the norms and values that keep America strong are undermined and as the alliances and agreements that ensure the stability of the entire world are routinely threatened by the level of thought that goes into 140 characters – the notion that one should say and do nothing in the face of such mercurial behavior is ahistoric and, I believe, profoundly misguided.
It is clear at this moment that a traditional conservative who believes in limited government and free markets, who is devoted to free trade, and who is pro-immigration, has a narrower and narrower path to nomination in the Republican party – the party that for so long has defined itself by belief in those things. It is also clear to me for the moment we have given in or given up on those core principles in favor of the more viscerally satisfying anger and resentment. To be clear, the anger and resentment that the people feel at the royal mess we have created are justified. But anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy.
There is an undeniable potency to a populist appeal – but mischaracterizing or misunderstanding our problems and giving in to the impulse to scapegoat and belittle threatens to turn us into a fearful, backward-looking people. In the case of the Republican party, those things also threaten to turn us into a fearful, backward-looking minority party.
P.S. Kelli Ward , in spite of three recent polls putting her at a 15 point lead over Flake, just might be counting her chickens before they’ve hatched.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Make sure you watch the whole video, or read the full transcript. It’s a terrific speech.Dana (023079) — 10/24/2017 @ 5:32 pm
challenging both President Trump and the Republican party leadership as he reminded them, among other things, that no one is indispensable.
How would the group characterize Flake’s record? He did vote for Obamacare repeal this year, all three times. Numbers USA has him at D- on immigration. 538 has him voting “with Trump” 89.8% of the time (I’d read the fine print on that one).Frederick (53c627) — 10/24/2017 @ 5:37 pm
The last link in the post is interesting. I was going to criticize Flake for not giving Trump and Bannon scorched Earth right back in their faces, with a destructive primary against their doxy Kelli Ward; but it may be that with him stepping aside another challenger might give her an even better fight.nk (dbc370) — 10/24/2017 @ 5:46 pm
New normal, is when there is a assassination attempt on a whole clique of congressman and the perpretator met with the two democratic senators when one of the leading ‘resistance’ leaders Maxine waters, suggests trump be ‘taken out’ whem another antifa favorite, Larry o’donnell calls general kelley a racists because of his class and birthplace.narciso (d1f714) — 10/24/2017 @ 5:51 pm
I have family in Arizona. They are not Flake fans.
“It’s not the party that has changed so much (although it has changed some), it’s Flake.
Flake was a strong conservative when he was in the House. When he got to the Senate, he decided to be John McCain’s “Mini-Me” and has borne little, if any, resemblance to his former self. My many conservative and/or Republican friends back in my native state are completely mystified as to what happened to Flake during his first (and probably only) Senate term.
None of them are voting for him in the primary.”
https://pjmedia.com/blog/liveblogevent/mondays-hot-mic-29/entry-216089/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 10/24/2017 @ 5:54 pm
That’s what I’m thinking, nk. Also, there is a report about a McConnell connected super PAC group that has flat-out said that Ward will not be the Republican nominee for this Senate seat in 2018. No mention of who they are looking at instead. Should be interesting.Dana (023079) — 10/24/2017 @ 5:59 pm
I knew him for not only being against the Cuban embargo, which is reasonable but mistaken but being any against any tool against the regime, why I dubbed him fideloflakenarciso (d1f714) — 10/24/2017 @ 6:00 pm
The odds are relatively high that Arizona will now have races for two open Senate seats in ’18. Ducey has a real puzzle to work out regarding his political future if McCain succumbs before the election. He could easily find himself locked out of a future job due to term limits combined with fresh incumbents in both Senate seats.Rick Ballard (6a5693) — 10/24/2017 @ 6:22 pm
Like voting for lynch and Ellen, voting against repeal in 2013, voting for the postnarciso (d1f714) — 10/24/2017 @ 6:27 pm
sandy hook panic gun grab, those are just some of the highlights.
Trump was a sea change–hard to predict what happens next.
Funny thing is the Democrat party is probably in just as much of a storm but no one is paying attention.Algonquin (53dfd3) — 10/24/2017 @ 6:31 pm
Another win for Trump.
Surprise: ‘In case of emergency, break ranks and shout “Reagan!”‘ doesn’t work anymore.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/24/2017 @ 6:31 pm
Didn’t he vote in favor of reauthorizing the ExIm bank?CayleyGraph (1c63a5) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:07 pm
Once you’ve done that, you’ve established yourself as being against “limited government and free markets, … free trade”. The only thing that would convince me that he’s a credible or effective advocate would be if it turned out my source is wrong.
Quitters are losers.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:22 pm
Apparently folks are asking David Schweikert (AZ 6th CD) to run. There are two other GOP Congressmen from safe districts who could run, too.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:25 pm
Once you’ve done that, you’ve established yourself as being against “limited government and free markets, … free trade”
Maybe he’s paying attention to AZ employers. A Congressman who ignores local concerns doesn’t last long.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:27 pm
OT: I note that they played “God Bless America” during the 7th inning stretch at the Series. I don’t remember seeing that before. Maybe baseball is looking for market share.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:28 pm
It was more likely in LA than in Houston. Wait, calm down, Texans! Democrats never love America more than when they’re opposing a Republican administration.nk (dbc370) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:32 pm
@16. Yeah, they do that. More distracting, if not irritating, has been the peanut popping Larry King and his wife parked squarely behind home plate w/every pitch. Dodgers look good; Astros seem a little off; maybe the heat, eh.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:32 pm
https://www.flake.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/press-releases?ID=ad25f58b-b3dc-456c-9fa8-1db8391dca97Dana (023079) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:38 pm
10, they recently unceremoniously booted one of their few voices of reason from the DNC, NH’s Ray Buckley.
In other news, Kid Rock won’t be running in MI.urbanleftbehind (b843ef) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:40 pm
So what exactly did flake affirmatively do, you would think it wee Daniel Webster in the floor of the senate.narciso (d1f714) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:42 pm
I thought God Bless America during the 7th inning stretch was standard in post season games beginning in October 2001. I wonder if the natives of the Carribean nations, including 2 vile regimes and one commoneealth did the “who can stand for longer” after the Anthem, which is also a thing.urbanleftbehind (b843ef) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:44 pm
@21. He followed the new conservative strategy: “I quit. Now I’m free to call President Trump a scumbag.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:47 pm
Q: Do you believe the content of Flake’s speech is diminished, or even straight-up nellified by his voting record?Dana (023079) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:50 pm
DACA has 3 Dodger wins left, then gone after the resulting mayhem.urbanleftbehind (b843ef) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:51 pm
Ugh… *nullified*Dana (023079) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:52 pm
@Dana:Do you believe the content of Flake’s speech is diminished, or even straight-up nellified by his voting record?
I’m not sure if you were asking me, particularly, but Congress is full of talkers. If Congress had actually repealed Obamacare, for example, instead of talking about repealing it, or if GOP leaders weren’t trying to reactivate the Dream Act instead of talking about immigration reform, the content of those speeches might get more weight from me.Frederick (cd593c) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:54 pm
Post-Dodger game commercial: lefty billionaire Tom Steyer imploring citizens to act to impeach Trump.Dana (023079) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:55 pm
Did he take a policy stand like Cruz or cotton did, at reAL risk to himself, his issues are mostly agreeable to the chamber.narciso (d1f714) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:55 pm
We can’t repeal things, because of the filibuster we could repeal whenever we want. We can’t cut spending, because of all the mandatory spending we can repeal whenever we want. Etc, etc.
Both houses of Congress, a President who has no real reason to veto anything, a majority on the Supreme Court, and nothing but speeches.Frederick (cd593c) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:56 pm
Asking everyone, Frederick. Thanks.Dana (023079) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:56 pm
If the party got its act back together
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/23/macris-coalition-sweeps-argentinas-mid-term-vote.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 10/24/2017 @ 7:59 pm
Except for immigration which actually should be restricted, in line with the bat. Security/strong defense leg of the 3 legged stool, he didn’t deviate and was a solid repeal voteurbanleftbehind (b843ef) — 10/24/2017 @ 8:00 pm
@Dana: I have a hot-button issue or two that Flake is on the wrong side of from me, but I don’t have any real objection.
However, he is part of the problem the GOP. There’s this Dolchstosslegend going around, that Trump used his Jedi mind tricks to hijack the GOP and now he’s ruining everything for them. That’s nonsense. Trump is not the solution, but he’s not the problem. The GOP is the problem, the officeholders.
With majorities in both houses they could be passing everything they promised in the last two years for the next two years. You know how Obamacare got passed on a party-line vote and everyone is too helpless to do anything about it and so making excuses for why they can’t repeal it? Why does the GOP not do something that conservatives want and stick the Left with it for the next twenty years? It’s because in the end, they want to hold office for the sake of holding office, not because they have any intention of changing anything.
Trump is part of the reaction to that.
So many right-wing pundits say that Democrats will never do anything substantive for minorities because they have already locked up their vote. It seems the Republicans have something similar with what the conservative part of the electorate wants. The more they blame Trump, instead of shaping up themselves, the more Trumpish things are going to get.Frederick (cd593c) — 10/24/2017 @ 8:03 pm
The Maloney (was that brando’s character) peroration was a bit much.narciso (d1f714) — 10/24/2017 @ 8:03 pm
32, I thought Trump was the down payment on that-the receptiveness of City and near suburban to a conservative republican, but the US urban areas are a tougher nut to crack than Argentine metros.urbanleftbehind (b843ef) — 10/24/2017 @ 8:07 pm