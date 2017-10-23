Sgt. Johnson’s Widow: Congresswoman’s Account Was Not “Fabricated”
I figured (and hoped) we were done with this, but both Trump and Big Media evidently want it to continue. So here we are.
Here’s Myeshia Johnson’s interview with George Snuffleupagus:
Here's the full interview with Myeshia Johnson, widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson pic.twitter.com/1pbqEonlH0
Ms. Johnson asked for the call to be put on speaker so her aunt and uncle could hear. She did not like Trump’s tone. She said that he said: “He knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyways.” She said of Trump: “I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name.” She said the only way he could remember her husband’s name was because his file was in front of him. (Trump told her he had the file in front of him.) She said the call made her very upset. “It made me cry even worse.”
She said of Rep. Wilson: “She’s been in our family since we were little kids.” Her uncle in law had been Ms. Wilson’s elementary school principal (I’m assuming she means Ms. Wilson was his principal), and her husband had been in her 5000 Role Model program. As for what funny hat Congresswoman Frederica Wilson said about the call, Ms. Johnson said:
Whatever Miss Wilson said was not fabricated. What she said was 100% correct. It was Master Sgt. Neil, me, my aunt, and uncle, and the driver, and Ms. Wilson in the car. The phone was on speaker phone. Why would we fabricate something like that?
Asked whether she had anything more to say to Trump, she said no.
But Trump has more to say!
I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!
It is political genius to directly contradict the widow’s account. Eight-dimensional chess? Nah. Twenty-dimensional, at least!
Trump obviously thinks this fight with a black family and Congresswoman polls well with his base, because this is at least his third tweet about it since Friday. With any luck, we can still be talking about this next month.
And this began with virtue signaling Greg popovich, spreading more heat then light, significantly we have practically nothing about the operation itself in tango tango, because trump evil, and it served to hide the uranium tenez scandal. See how media narratives work. Re Sanford and sheehan.narciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:17 am
To me, the biggest aspect of this story is not Trump the Heartless Monster, but all the lies and misstatements coming out of the administration — and the failure to apologize.
Trump lied about the Congresswoman’s version of the call being “fabricated.” That is clear. I’m willing to believe he had good intentions, but the word “fabricated” was just a lie. No apology for saying it was
Gen Kelly misstated (I won’t say lied about) the facts regarding the dedication of the FBI building. He has refused to apologize or clarify, instead doubling down with some claptrap about how his account was based on what many people heard afterwards — when he had clearly been referring to a speech in his presser.
I believe Trump’s statement that he never stumbled over Johnson’s name is a lie. I cannot see why the widow would lie. I can see why Trump would lie, and he has a long history of lies.
Lying and refusing to apologize is par for the course for Trump, but in this context it’s particularly repulsive.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:17 am
He didn’t want to do it, his heart wasn’t it in it, so he messed it up.
— Donnie, give Aunt Bertha a nice hug and kiss.
— Aw, do I have to?
— Donnie!
— Aw, okay.
Understandable in a child, not excusable in a President. When Kelly advised him not to do it, it was not because it’s a bad idea generally. It was a bad idea for Trump.nk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:21 am
ugh she’s just starting to gross me out now
pretty clear she just wants to run up that gofundmehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:22 am
Because stephanopoulos is going to ask hard question, seriously:
https://www.voanews.com/a/new-details-emerge-about-attack-that-killed-us-soldiers-in-niger/4080617.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:25 am
Her uncle in law had been Ms. Wilson’s elementary school principal
srsly?
this wilson chick is 74 years old
who has a lifelong relationship with their elementary school principal and becomes part of his family
that’s not a thinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:30 am
There are some similarities with the mogadishu operation in 1993, part of mission creep from the original deployment, back then we were tied to the Pakistani peacekedoers actions.narciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:30 am
Self-inflicted wound on Mr. President’s part.
“I tried to comfort and apparently I only intruded on Sgt. Johnson’s family’s grief. God bless Sgt. Johnson’s memory and his family.”
“But, Mr. President, Mr. President ….”
“That’s all.” [Optional: “The Democrats can play politics with our soldiers’ death, I won’t join their game.”]
You may laugh now.nk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:31 am
The phone was on speaker phone. Why would we fabricate something like that?
if they were all sitting there on speaker then sparklepony was lying when she said she was unable to speak to President Trumphappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:32 am
LOL. Oh by the way, remember this?
Would it be too cynical of me to think that Trump considers it a bonus that the people he’s fighting with (the Congresswoman in particular) are not just Democrats (at least we know the Congresswoman is) but also black?
Because that’s what I think.
I think the same about the NFL.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:39 am
All President Trump had to say (if he was compelled to say something since he couldn’t keep his damn mouth shut), was:
Or, better yet, he could have been very grown-up about it, and recognized her pain, and carried that burden for her, by being gracious, and saying:
But because he is but a self-centered child, he got defensive and had to have the last word about it. He needs to learn to apologize. His people need to drill into him how important optics are when you sit in the Oval Office.
p.s. Everyone one of us would have been shaming Obama if he had behaved in this same manner. And rightfully so.Dana (023079) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:44 am
The Empty Suit has to have enablers.
Who are these people?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:45 am
Note that I’m not saying Trump is racist.
I am saying that Trump has calculated that his supporters are.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:47 am
Would it be too cynical of me to think that Trump considers it a bonus…?
No. Not at all. That’s just about the perfect quantum of cynicism -slash- grip on reality.Q! (86710c) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:48 am
Greetings:
if I remember correctly, Sgt. Johnson was the last Green Beret identified after the ambush in Niger. As an indicator of the sorry state into which our country has fallen, when I read his name “La David”, what came came immediately to my mind was “This should be interesting.”11B40 (6abb5c) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:48 am
As if fredericka and the NFL were not at the same game,narciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:49 am
The President sent the tweet at 5:30 a.m., well before the work day begins for most people. There was no one there to strongly advise him to leave it alone or to simply make an apology so this could story could drop off the radar. But he’s an adult – why should he need a handler to tell him what reasonable grown-ups have already learned – even those who will never, ever step foot in the White House?Dana (023079) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:49 am
Note that I’m not saying Trump is racist. [Para.] I am saying that Trump has calculated that his supporters are.
Noted. And clearly so. Trump may or may not be a racist – but he is worse than one. He’s a race-baiter.Q! (86710c) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:50 am
I doubt the Accellerants are WH staff.
He gets his pyromania from Tweets.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:51 am
Racists usually have conviction. He’s an empty character.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:52 am
The operation, raises some interesting question, they couldnt call up a drone fromnarciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:55 am
agadez, the neatest airbase, how reliable are local military and tribal leaders
who considers which what a bonus?
$696,381happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:55 am
Gofund has a Trump pledge for 10 bucks. Don’t spend it yet.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 7:59 am
that was me!happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:01 am
Does that mean he actually did say his name? And not just “Your Guy?”
Did he push the piece of paper aside and then forget the name?
I know there are politicians, and reader’s of Dale Carnegie, who go out of their way to rememberSammy Finkelman (de36da) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:06 am
names, but really, is his a criticism?
it made her cry even worse Mr. Finkelmanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:09 am
I agree, Patterico. Trump knows very well what flavor of red meat the 13.6 million who gave him the primary like.
He may also be taking advantage of the NFL players, but that is a self-inflicted wound on their part, too. They should have chosen a different form of protest than disrespecting the National Anthem.
They are correct that “You may be a star quarterback, earning millions, with tens of thousands of fans and with your name and face all over the media but, boy, when a white cop pulls you over at 2:00 am, you are still a ni**er”, and they should do all they can to change that. But spitting on the flag (as many saw it — as I see it) was not going to make them any friends.nk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:09 am
Why would we fabricate something like that?
The answer could be here:
She said of Rep. Wilson: “She’s been in our family since we were little kids.”
This wouldn’t be the first time the Democrat party has used the family of the military.
I don’t think this is as clear as Patterico presents it to be that one side is lying and has no motive.Algonquin (28b0d5) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:11 am
29
Hmm. But the spots on our Hyena don’t change so it seems credible, no?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:13 am
So where are we now?
1) The widow seems to have disconfirmed the claim made by the Congresswoman that she said he said “Your Guy.” Now she’s saying he had to look at the paper to see what the name was. Which would make the Congresswoman into a liar the same way Kelly made Trump into a liar or maybe more so. Of course Kelly’s got his own problem with the congresswoman’s speech in 2015, which he may have tuned out on.
2) And Trump is now denying that he ever was at a loss for the name, not even once. So that would mean it was fabricated.
Not TOTALLY fabricated though, because he seems to have said, or Kelly seems to have acknowledged that he said, that the soldier knew what he was signing up for or words to that effect.
Now maybe that’s an argument between Trump and Kelly. Maybe neither one of them remembers exactly what was said.Sammy Finkelman (de36da) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:14 am
Are you talking about this, nk?
Would it be too cynical of me to think that Trump considers it a bonus that the people he’s fighting with (the Congresswoman in particular) are not just Democrats (at least we know the Congresswoman is) but also black?
*************
Forget that’s she is black for a moment.
Are there other things about her?Algonquin (28b0d5) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:19 am
She–meaning–the Congresswoman.Algonquin (28b0d5) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:19 am
Let’s face it, it’s important to keep up the morale of the troops — no, not the real troops, the 13.6 million. They’re already disheartened enough that, after ten months, there are still Muslims and Mexicans in America, and that felons, addicts, wife-beaters, and the mentally disabled can still not own machine guns bought with an EBT card.nk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:20 am
Wilson… like a Rhinstone Cowpie…
It’s no surprise your only defense for Trumps anthropomorphic facade. BLACK LIES, ‘Massa’!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:23 am
That doesn’t make it better, Hoagie. It’s bad enough that your neighbor might kill you, without worrying that the police might too.nk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:24 am
It’s no surprise your only defense for Trumps anthropomorphic facade. BLACK LIES, ‘Massa’!
Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:23 am
**********
How to spot a Liberal.^Algonquin (28b0d5) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:28 am
I said nothing about race.
I did say the Democrats manipulate and use the war dead, their families and fubnerals–it’s weird as hell.
See Ted Kennedy’s funeral or Wellstone’s.Algonquin (28b0d5) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:30 am
How to spot a racial dog-whistle ^Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:31 am
Your neighbor will be prosecuted for killing you. Especially if he’s black. The police? Not so much.Leviticus (efada1) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:32 am
You didn’t say race
Not so far as you might notice.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:32 am
How to spot a racial dog-whistle ^
Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:31 am
***************
And that’s how you let Trump win the Presidency. Well–that–and going with Hillary.
Of course the only viable (LOL!) alternative ended up being Bernie…Algonquin (28b0d5) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:35 am
“The many questions surrounding the death of American service members in Niger show the urgent need to have a public discussion about the current extent of our military operations around the world,” Kaine said. “For sixteen years, Congress has remained largely silent on this issue, allowing administrations to go to war anywhere, anytime.”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:37 am
https://www.thedailybeast.com/senators-are-stunned-to-discover-we-have-1000-troops-in-niger
Y’all need a new whistle..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:38 am
40… Teddy Kennedy was most definitely teh lion of the Senate… he mated when he felt like it and he killed with no regrets.Colonel Haiku (ef4f0e) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:41 am
If they wouldn’t spend half of every day (literally) at fundraisers for their re-election or for money to buy committee memberships with (for real), they might be less stunned to find out what the government they’re supposed to be at the head of is doing.nk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:46 am
the urgent need to have a public discussion about the current extent of our military operations around the world
the only way this could possibly be urgent is if useless sleazy-ass war hero John McCain were doing a crappy job of heading up the Armed Services Committeehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:50 am
ohhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/23/2017 @ 8:50 am