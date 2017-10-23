David French: LOL At O’Reilly’s Release Of Lis Wiehl’s Affidavit
[guest post by Dana]
On the heels of the NYT report about Bill O’Reilly’s humongous $32 million payout to former Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl, the no-spinmeister released the full text of Wiehl’s artfully worded affidavit.
First, David French offers an explainer:
…statements like this aren’t uncommon after settlements — especially when those settlements involve prominent people or prominent institutions. Part of the “purchase price” of the settlement often includes a statement that defendants use to try to claim that the litigation was nonsense from the beginning. Plaintiffs will accept the payout and do their best to negotiate language that’s as meaningless as possible. They want the settlement amount to do the talking. Negotiations over statements or affidavits can sometimes be more complex and contentious than negotiations over even seven-figure payouts. The wording is careful, and the statements are notable mainly for what they don’t say.
He then breaks down the statement in an amusing fashion, showing why it doesn’t exonerate O’Reilly, in spite of that being the hoped for outcome:
1. I have known Bill O’Reilly for over 18 years. We have worked together, we have socialized, and on occasion I gave him legal advice.
Translation: I used to work with Bill O’Reilly.
2. At the end of 2016, I hired counsel who prepared a draft complaint asserting claims against Bill O’Reilly. We have since resolved all of our issues. I would no longer make the allegations contained in the draft complaint.
Translation: I sued O’Reilly, he paid me $32 million, and I agreed to drop the suit. I “would no longer make the allegations” because every settlement agreement ever created in the entire history of the universe bars the plaintiff from ever again raising her original claims.
3. Additionally, over the years while I was acting as Bill O’Reilly’s counsel, he forwarded to me certain explicit emails that were sent to him, and any advice sought or rendered is attorney-client privileged, confidential, and private. I have no claims against Bill O’Reilly concerning any of those emails or any of the allegations in the draft complaint.
Translation: My lawyers are very, very good. Admire their handiwork. If you read closely, all I said is that he sent me explicit emails, I can’t talk about them, and I have (note the verb tense) no claims. Of course I currently have no claims; I settled them for $32 million.
4. Also, I have reached an accommodation with Fox News regarding the termination of my employment. I have no claims against Fox News.
Translation: Same verb tense as the previous paragraph, y’all. I have no claims because I settled those claims.
Allahpundit asks the question that answers itself:
What the affidavit doesn’t say is that she recants the allegations in her complaint as having been untrue. You’re left wondering why, if nothing happened between them, there’s nothing in there that states plainly, “I, Lis Wiehl, hereby acknowledge that Bill O’Reilly never harassed, assaulted, raped, or behaved otherwise inappropriately with me in any way.”
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson have both responded to the news of O’Reilly’s whopping $32 million payout. O’Reilly, true to form, is punching back.
O’Reilly also said today that he is mad at God about the sexual misconduct allegations, and that he regrets having settled with Wiehl.
Hoo boy.Dana (023079) — 10/23/2017 @ 9:41 pm
What is the point of a settlement that anyone can leak, but seriously you need a lawyer and to buy a whole box of clues, we understand why this story leaked, it was to obscure 13 years of coverups by the times and new York magazine.narciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 9:47 pm
And we know that irresponsible bordering on criminal newscoverage will not be taken to account, Zimmerman 2014, Palin 2017, lets stop pretending the law is not a donkey.narciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 9:51 pm
Where’s the fun in a leak that leaves out all the sex? Only Scrooge MacDuck would be titillated by the mention of the $32 million alone.nk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 9:53 pm
As for the point of the settlement, I thought Beldar and Leviticus explained in the other thread. So O’Reilly wouldn’t be looking at a $100 million judgment.nk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 9:55 pm
The part of job doesn’t become him, maybe he should have studied more at canisius, it is the devil who torments and tests.
Has there ever been a 100 million settlement that want pared back by appeals courtsnarciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 10:00 pm
$72 million worth of sex — $32 million to Wiehls and $20 million each to Kelly and Carlson. These ladies must get together and publish their memoirs. In three volumes. Move over Fanny Hill, move over 1001 Arabian Nights, move over Kama Sutra! They owe it tonk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 10:13 pm
ManHumankind — to History, to Anthropology, to Literature, to Biology!
Some people need a taser to the genitals.Simon Jester (d856de) — 10/23/2017 @ 10:15 pm
It sounds dubious, but that’s probably what the Murdoch’s demanded a danegeld,narciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 10:22 pm
to get to advertise, I thought him dangerously shallow, but that’s not illegal when proof of stark raving madness is a prerequisite at MSNBC. In southie o’donnells rants would be fighting words
I understand everything French and Allapundit says.
At the same time, Lis Weihl would not want to be cross-examined on the contents of that affidavit.
You might think it says nothing, but a good attorney on cross-examination will turn “nothing” into “something.” That’s what they do.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/23/2017 @ 10:22 pm
Settlements are not appealable. Judgments are but, except in rare instances, an appeal bond in excess of the judgment must be posted in order to stay their enforcement during appeal. Without the bond, by the time the appeals are over, the defendant will have been stripped bare. Beldar also explains that in more detail.nk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 10:22 pm
If she were called as a prior acts witness in another case involving O’Reilly, shipwreckedcrew? I agree. That affidavit would not mean anything.nk (dbc370) — 10/23/2017 @ 10:27 pm
An award, you know what I meant. He reAlly thought after Cosby anything would stay where it was found, that is terminal naivety.
When I see Ronnie earl on John chisholm disbarred and or bankrupt, then we start to see the semblance of justice. As such the prosecutor who falsified the Stevens indictment were fully restored by 20q5,narciso (d1f714) — 10/23/2017 @ 10:29 pm
I did 6 hours of CX on a 15 page search warrant affidavit about 2 years ago. Only about 3 pages were at issue.
But I had a young federal agent who had never testified before, and it wasn’t very hard to move him around in his testimony. I finally got the evil eye from the Judge, who I knew well, and I knew it was time to put the kid out of his misery.
Its not hard to do if you have seen it done before so you know how to structure your questions.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/23/2017 @ 10:40 pm
I don’t understand why he’s still fighting about this and not running off to sex rehab or booking an interview with some sympathetic Oprah-ite.
I still question the $32 million figure too. Has he admitted this amount is true?Patricia (5fc097) — 10/23/2017 @ 11:08 pm
@7. These ladies must get together and publish their memoirs.
Or Les Madames may just open a ranch in Nevada.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/23/2017 @ 11:43 pm
