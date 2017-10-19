Another World Leader Seeks to Solidify His Cult of Personality
The major countries of the world increasingly seem to gravitate towards cults of personality. Some leaders’ cults are more successful than others, of course. Vladimir Putin enjoys an approval rating of greater than 80% — aided by the fact that if you vociferously disapprove of him in public, you may go to jail or worse. Donald Trump, hampered by the annoying free-speech features of our republic, must slog on through with a decidedly less impressive 38% approval rating, forcing him to depend on a hardcore set of rabid partisans to carry the torch.
China’s Xi Jinping is more authoritarian and more successful. Judging from the results of the Communist Party’s 19th National Congress so far, Xi is well on his way to becoming the next Chairman Mao. The Guardian reports:
China’s communist leader, Xi Jinping, looks to have further strengthened his rule over the world’s second largest economy with the apparent confirmation that a new body of political theory bearing his name will be written into the party’s constitution.
On day two of a week-long political summit in Beijing marking the end of Xi’s first term, state media announced the creation of what it called Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.
“The Thought is … a historic contribution to the party’s development,” Zhang Dejiang, one of the seven members of China’s top ruling council, the politburo standing committee, told delegates at the 19th party congress, according to Beijing’s official news agency, Xinhua.
Liu Yunshan, another standing committee member, said the elevation of Xi’s Thought into the party’s list of “guiding principles” was of “great political, theoretical and practical significance”. “All members of the party should study hard Xi’s ‘new era’ thought,” he was quoted as saying.
Xi has made it quite clear that, despite the expansion of free market activity in China, there will be no concomitant expansion of political freedom. Xi has consolidated power by jailing his political opponents under the guise of an anti-corruption campaign. Now, with this Maoist establishment of a school of thought in his name, Xi will effectively be an emperor.
In unrelated news, Xi and Trump are reported to get along well.
I recently read Red Scarf Girl, a book recommended to me by Mark Hemingway. The book is Ji-li Jiang’s memoir of experiencing Mao’s Cultural Revolution as a young girl of 12. The book is incredible for its description of the wave of utter insanity that washed over China in those years. The country had already experienced the Great Leap Forward, Mao’s Orwellian name for the economic program that killed over 50 million people. But of course nobody talked about that — and while the threat of going to jail and being tortured loomed over everyone’s heads, one should not minimize the genuine love that many people seemed to feel for Mao. You either loved him or pretended to love him, and Mao didn’t much care which. Even if you loved him, a neighbor who didn’t like you might make up a story about you — and if that happened, you were done. You would be made to confess thoughtcrimes you had not committed. You would be tortured until you fabricated stories about the guilt of friends and neighbors who had never helped you do anything.
I highly recommend the book. After I read it, my daughter chose it as a book to read and report on for school. Children need to learn about such cults as they begin to form their opinions about the world.
Cults of personality are real things, and you don’t just read about them in history books. They are going on in the world right now, as we speak. If I seem to worry about even a hint that one could be developing here, it is only because I have read Red Scarf Girl, or Bukovsky, or Solzhenitsyn.
Xi rules over a population of 1.4 billion people. That’s over four times the population of the United States. Information is tightly controlled. By contrast, some of the things we rail about here in the U.S. — a biased news media, leftist protests, and the like — are imperfect signs of the strength of our republic. As bad as our #FAKENEWS!! media often can be, Chinese dissidents can only dream of having a media as free and independent as ours. As annoying as it can be to see people “take a knee” to convey disrespect for our country, in China conveying that same disrespect will get you tossed in jail.
Public opinion polls show that a plurality of Republicans would give the federal government the power to shut down news organizations that the government determines are fabricating stories. One of our states is poised to elect a man to the U.S. Senate who believes it is illegal for football players to kneel during the national anthem.
This is insanity. It is not Cultural Revolution level insanity. But it’s inching along that path.
If you love liberty, now is the time to let your voice be heard. Don’t be a cultist. Join the group that believes in freedom.
We have cookies.
it makes you wonder
maybe if harvartrash ted could have just mustered up a personality nevermind the cult maybe we’d be in a different place todayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:06 am
The problem is the structure the secret police, which as they pointed out in kingsman,narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:11 am
has no set official name, the laogai sustem, it is fed by their building up an industrial bases, which can be turned to war production, rather readily. It feeds off the oil in the Sudan and Iran, gorges on north Korea resources and is the mayor player in the rakhine province of bursa. So what is to be done?
Human beings will do almost anything to survive..https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stockholm_syndromeBen burn (b3d5ab) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:11 am
This includes political/cultural survival.
the secret police … has no set official name
we’ve called ours “the fbi” for some time nowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:14 am
Like Gorbachev I don’t think it will work, but the fear of centrifugal forces like thatnarciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:15 am
which allowed colonial domination is strong in their minds, also such things as the
Taiping revpbellion of the 1840s
Xi controls media/ internet so his cult dwarfs Trumps in percentage. Is that why Trump attacks Press? Heh..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:16 am
I mentioned this fellow:
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/spy/spies/four.html
The emperor tag is apt, certainly going back to 18th and early 19th century,narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:23 am
But it begs the question, what has the china policy since 1972 wtought.narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:25 am
Great Leap Forward touted as Populism and failure was assured. Grass roots steel smelters suck!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:27 am
Just because xi signs the Paris accord it doesn’t commit him to anything. Raul Castro likes the Chinese model of development, the gaesa gaviota system copies the pla set up to a great extentnarciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:29 am
The major countries of the world increasingly seem to gravitate towards cults of personality.
this seems a terribly inexact formulation at best
seem to gravitate?
in America we were able to elect a president in complete and utter defiance of the expressed desires of the establishment ruling class
whereas the dirty chinesers merely promoted a quintessentially establishment (and exceedingly uncharismatic) flunky
do they really fit comfortably under the same umbrella, these two vastly different situationshappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:33 am
Right nit enough eggs for the omelet, like year zero
The new York times things it was a good try though. My pet theory is these mandarins and siloviki see the robber baron as the only view of capitalism and act accordinglynarciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:33 am
n America we were able to elect a president in complete and utter defiance of the expressed desires of the establishment ruling class
Flim-flamBen burn (b3d5ab) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:37 am
It is interesting because his father was caught up in that great leap, and he himself subject to the cultural revolution, so I don’t think he has illusions about Marxism per senarciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:40 am
The New York Times reports that Xi JinPing has found someone else to make into a cult figure, someone not a Communist but not very ancient either, and some wonder about why he should have picked him as a role model – isn’t that bad for the dictatorship?
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/18/world/asia/china-guiyang-wang-yangming-confucian.html
But it is not the real Wang Yangming that he is promoting, or maybe we should say the posthumous unreal Wang Yangming that he’s promoting, but one of his own creation.
He wants people who act against local corruption, but not people who go against what the top officials say is right, or who challenge the right of the emperor to ruleSammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:46 am
The guardian link leads to Roy Moore, an oversight.
In order to deal with these leaders its important to know where they come from, andnarciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:47 am
what they believe, so what x’s grand philosophy?
10, narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:29 am
The Paris accord doesn’t commit China to do one thing it wasn’t planning to do anyway, because of air pollution. and China tends to buy into western expertise so they do worry but I think they’re approach is more to keep other countries poor by making sure they have misrule.Sammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:49 am
What you really need is books that tell of how bad were in China before the Cukltural Revolution.
The problem for him is that the Soviet Union had both Lenin and Stalin so they could say lenin was good but Stalin was bad, but Communist China has only MAo in both roles.
Do you know that the Chinese Wikipedia has less kind words for Mao than the English one?
I think The Chinese government would like to pretend one day that Mao never existed.Sammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:52 am
narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:47 am
You mean: What’s his pretend philosophy?Sammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:53 am
To compare xi with Mao as with putin and Stalin is erroneous
http://www.gradesaver.com/1984/study-guide/summary-part-three-i-iiinarciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:55 am
Interesting. It seems to be a pattern in that part of the world that a general/warlord takes the throne with bloody hands (that would be Mao) but the power soon gravitates to the palace eunuchs/bureaucrats (that would be the Communist Party). Has the PLA become a papertiger, and is now like the Red Army was, under the thumb of the Party by way of the kommissars and the machine guns of the Cheka?nk (dbc370) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:59 am
“The corruption allegedly included bribery, kickbacks, extortion, money-laundering, and Russia getting 20% of our uranium against the better judgement of just about everybody.
D.C. Attorney Victoria Toensing, a former chief counsel of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is representing the informant, an American businessman who worked for years undercover as an FBI confidential witness.
Toensing said that when he attempted to bring some of the allegations to light in a lawsuit last year, “the Obama Justice Department threatened him with loss of freedom. They said they would bring a criminal case against him for violating an NDA.”
https://pjmedia.com/trending/lawyer-obama-doj-blocked-fbi-informant-talking-uranium-one-deal/Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:03 am
No i don’t think so, because the pla still runs much of tube infrastructure in china,
Yes sammeh before the cultural revolution 20 to 30 million people were still alive.
Fidel had a much smaller arrangement called the ump.narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:04 am
Yeah, the last time China “reformed” the PLA was still left with 50% of the manufacturing, officially. But that could mean that it really owns 50%, still owns it all, or it owns nothing.nk (dbc370) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:10 am
interestingly though if there’s anything that the dirty chinesers are famous for it’s their wacky dynasticism, and America rejected dynasticism not once but twice last year:
first by rejecting a filthy trashy scion of the notorious Bush Klan, secondly by rejecting the stink, criminal and porcine representative of the Clinton Crime Family
so that’s an interesting pointhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:15 am
oops
secondly by rejecting the *stinky*, criminal and porcine representative is what that should sayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:16 am
But seriously what is the guardians complaint they cheered every bullet and chopped head of may AMD Stalin, they probably thing great helmsman corbyn can get it right.narciso (d1f714) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:22 am
Actually, the Chinese are a very clean people.
What they have is a superstition that demons can only travel in straight lines. So they strategically place screens that demons cannot circle around. That also applies to foreign devils. It’s hard for us to know what really goes on behind the screens.nk (dbc370) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:24 am
nk (dbc370) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:59 am
The leaders of the Communist Party have always held high military rank,
that’s true for Xi Jinping as well. Deng retained his military role even after he gave up his other positions. They are doing that now, because it’s a bit of a collective leadership now and they don;t want to have someone incompetent at the top. There is a standard retirement age for Politburo members: 68.
The government of China can be described as a military junta, disguised as a Communist dictatorship, which is in turn disguised as a government with a President and a legislature.u
The only thing to note though is, Xi Jinping is now the head of the junta.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/04/22/world/asia/china-xi-jinping-military-commander.htmlSammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:27 am
the FBI – at the behest of the ex-president – covered up the obvious criminality of the Clintons’ grand larceny of our uranium to the Russians.
Sounds like recusal for Mueller?Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:28 am
Thank you, Sammy. That was my impression too.nk (dbc370) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:32 am
Xi has consolidated power by jailing his political opponents under the guise of an anti-corruption campaign.
this is similar to how the sleazy FBI and their turdboy Robert Mueller are trying to jail their own political opponents right here in Americahappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:46 am
35. Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 10/19/2017 @ 10:28 am
We don’t know on whose instructions this was.
Trump’s now tweeting about this thing.
https://twitter.com/realpresssecbot?lang=en (Trump’s tweets, all dressed up)
He also thinks (or claims to think) it’s a new revelation that Comey started wriing his speech about why Hillary should be prosecuted long before. The only thing new is some documents. He began planning the speech in May.Sammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 11:13 am
He began planning the speech in May.
this was over two months before he sent some of his sleazy corrupt fbi agents to interview Hillaryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/19/2017 @ 11:15 am
* about why Hillary should NOT be prosecuted.
Trump claims that that means Comey lied under oath.
http://nypost.com/2017/10/18/trump-says-comey-lied-and-leaked-to-protect-clinton/
I think the lie is supposed to be that he attributed his decision to make the statement to events that happened after he first began preparing it.
But I think another issue is when did he get told that he should do that – because he surely didn’t decide on his own because the FBI never doe anything like that.Sammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 11:27 am
Human beings will do almost anything to survive
Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:11 am
You mean like mitigate the effects of “Global Warming”?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/19/2017 @ 11:32 am
China is now praising censorship.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/16/world/asia/china-internet-cyber-control.htmlSammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 11:47 am
42… so Sammy, help me understand… you think it’s very possible the orders weren’t from the Capo or you think it’s possible but highly improbable they weren’t?Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 10/19/2017 @ 11:55 am
42… Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 10/19/2017 @ 11:55 amSammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:03 pm
I think China promoted spam ten yeas ago, just so that we would write anti-spam software so people couldn’t e-mail strangers in China..Sammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:06 pm
36/38, in India adult women doing that in public is what is blamed for the high incidence of gang rape.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:13 pm
oh who knewhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:14 pm
You are quite charitable toward the Smartest Man Evah to grace the oval orifice, Sammy.
The FBI continues to stonewall about its own involvement with the Fusion GPS dossier… they won’t say anything about it. Helluva thing when the nation’s top law enforcement organization is pulling this sort of crap… but… but… but Trump’s an A-hole!Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:15 pm
Just in from my better half… “Omg Kelly is making an awesome speech at press conference regarding congress women’s remarks about Trumps call to mom!!!”Colonel Haiku (6c3d91) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:17 pm
I never would have thought that I would feel the need to say this, but thank you former President George W. Bush for standing up for what we value and against this perverse politics of late.
Well, you can chalk up another #WIN Captain Chaos. At least to my knowledge, never has a sitting president every been so completely condemned from a former president from the same party. Another first! But he didn’t even mention your name.Tillman (a95660) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:18 pm
A sergeant told my dad any kid he shot would turn out to be an honor student on his way to class.
What you really need is books that tell of how bad were in China before the Cukltural Revolution.
Sammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 9:52 am
The Painted Veil W Somerset Maugham Via Mr P’s AmazonPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:27 pm
Frankly, you can cut him some slack on it but it’s a little arrogant: “If you’re ‘not in the family’ you don’t know how to make these calls…’ says CoS Kelly at the WH Briefing presser today.
With all due respect to Kelly, and his own personal loss, military personnel aren’t the only walk of life to suffer sudden loss, as first responders climbing into the WTC know all too well, and pretty much all of us w/family and friends know the horrible pain and difficulty facing us when we have to ‘make that call’ at a passing. It’s never, never easy– whether you’re in uniform or civilian.
“We don’t look down you who haven’t served. In fact, we feel bad for you…” says Kelly.
Really, sir? Really???? That’S surely an insular line. Because, as the President of the United States of America said: you knew what you signed up for.
It’s never, never easy– whether you’re in uniform or civilian– to have to “make that call.”DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:29 pm
I’m guessing all future posts will now find a way to work the name “Trump” in them, regardless of subject matter. Gotta admit, the man is a marketing genius.
CFarleigh (5b282a) — 10/19/2017 @ 11:35 am
P&P, before you get too sanctimonious, you do know what all’s in Hot Dogs, right? I’d rather eat a hot dog than that, but we eat gross food too. Can you say chitterlings, by the way? How ’bout some good ol’ Rooster Fries?Tillman (a95660) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:46 pm
63. That’s the 1920s. It is good to know anyway what happened in the 1920s. 1920s and 1940s (all of which went into the memory hol – pretty much every important thing written in China after 1898) but what;s important is 1944 or 1949 through 1966.
There were a few famous books which told something of this. It was really Orwell’s Eastasia, without
the television sets.
One good book is Escape from Red China now available for free on the Internet:
https://archive.org/stream/escapefromredchi013588mbp/escapefromredchi013588mbp_djvu.txtSammy Finkelman (3915d0) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:56 pm
P&P, before you get too sanctimonious, you do know what all’s in Hot Dogs, right? I’d rather eat a hot dog than that, but we eat gross food too. Can you say chitterlings, by the way? How ’bout some good ol’ Rooster Fries?
Tillman (a95660) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:46 pm
I’m a proponent of it’s not so much the food item but how it’s prepared. But harvesting virgin boy urine is gross, ok?
I tend to avoid hot dogs. I might could survive a bout of fried chittlin’s with enough ketchup. I used to have to work with people who bought boiled chittlin’s from Pop on Saturdays and would eat them plain on top of white bread. Which contaminated the whole break room.
I grew up on lamb and calf fries, as my family called them. My grandma snatched lamb testicles away from the donors with her teeth and spit them into a big mixing bowl.
And before you try to get sanctimonious about rhinos try to have ED in China.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 10/19/2017 @ 12:56 pm
Link to Guardian piece fixed, thanks, narciso.Patterico (bd09f6) — 10/19/2017 @ 1:15 pm
Deceptive poll question. It asks whether the government should have the power to shut down “major news organizations”. Try asking if the government should have the power to shut down Rush Limbaugh. I bet more Democrats than Republicans will agree.David in Cal (2b55d5) — 10/19/2017 @ 1:16 pm
58 – I posted this on the “Monstrous Insensitivity” piece, but am sure it will not be seen as I would assume that most don’t hang around the older threads.
For posterity, here is what General Kelly had to say about Trump’s phone call, which he witnessed. He is very clear with respect to the circumstances around the phone call and the way in which Trump comported himself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ps5ttDzWBaY
There was no “Monstrous Insensitivity” on the part of Trump. I am not holding my breath that those words will be retracted.
Lenny (5ea732) — 10/19/2017 @ 1:49 pmLenny (5ea732) — 10/19/2017 @ 1:53 pm
