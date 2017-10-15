Jimmy Kimmel Does Not Want to Talk to You
Turns out Jimmy Kimmel thinks he is better than you, and doesn’t care that he alienated you with his tearful lecturing about ObamaCare and guns:
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel said he would perform the same emotionally-charged monologues about healthcare and gun violence “again in a heartbeat,” despite a drastic reduction in Republican viewership of his show.
“Three years ago, I was equally liked by Republicans and Democrats,” Kimmel told CBS’ “Sunday Morning” of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” which has aired on ABC since 2003. “And then Republican numbers went way down, like 30 percent, or whatever. And you know, as a talk show host, that’s not ideal but I would do it again in a heartbeat.”
I used to like Jimmy Kimmel. He had a show called “The Man Show” with Adam Carolla, and I used to get together with a group of guys and watch it every week. It was fun. Now, Kimmel is just another annoying Hollywood guy — worse, a manchild who cries at the drop of a hat. On “The Man Show” they would have taken men who cried about political issues and beaten them with a Louisville Slugger for our entertainment. (OK, not really, but you see what I mean.)
Kimmel’s brand of self-righteousness has reached the point where he doesn’t even want to talk to you:
Critics like conservative commentator Ben Shapiro have slammed Kimmel for parading as a “moral arbiter.”
“I’m not. I mean, I agree with him. I’m nobody’s moral arbiter,” Kimmel told CBS. “You don’t have to watch the show. You don’t have to listen to what I say.”
A defiant Kimmel added that he doesn’t say “I don’t mind” because he preferred “everyone with a television to watch the show.”
“But if they’re so turned off by my opinion on healthcare and gun violence then, I don’t know, I probably wouldn’t want to have a conversation with them anyway,” he continued. “Not good riddance, but riddance.”
If I can get serious for a second: this is a big part of the problem with our country. People don’t want to talk to other people just because of their opinions.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I don’t want to talk to people who are abusive or rude. I don’t want to talk to people who are giant hypocrites. I don’t want to talk to people whose principles appear or disappear depending on whether they’re defending Trump or Obama or some other worthless politician.
And often, certain political opinions go hand in hand with abusive attitudes, rudeness, hypocrisy, or lack of principle. But not always.
If, for example, you defend Trump on his threats to NBC, citing in your argument the public interest, I will want to know whether you made similar arguments when Harry Reid or Barack Obama made similar threats. If you are consistent in the application of your principles, and if you can address the issue politely and respectfully, without using weapons like aggressive mischaracterization and/or irrationality, I’m happy to talk to you — no matter how wrong you might be. You might be my political opponent, but we can still talk about it. We’re both Americans, after all.
If, by contrast, you’re a hypocrite who applies different standards to both sides, calls people names, and is otherwise abusive — now I’m tuning you out. I’m blocking you on Twitter and refusing to engage with you in comments sections. I don’t care whom you support.
So: I will never decline to talk to anyone simply because they have a defensible but different opinion than I have. That sort of retreat into partisan enclaves is a big problem in this country. The Jimmy Kimmel attitude is wrong for dialogue and wrong for the country.
I expect better from a guy who co-hosted “The Man Show.” And if this is his attitude, I hope his show suffers for it, until he learns to be respectful to people who respectfully disagree with him.
Gosh because Obama has been pushing the banning of guns for. 20 years since he wee at the Joyce foundation, because Reid was being a copperhead on Iraq, next questionnarciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 5:30 pm
“, I’m happy to talk to you — no matter how wrong you might be. You might be my political opponent, but we can still talk about it. We’re both Americans, after all.”
I’m afraid Trump has overtaken you as to self-awareness. This time I’ll be the one to depart the field in the first quarter, declaring victory. Good night.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/15/2017 @ 5:39 pm
The Joyce foundation has pushed all the fake science re gun ownership and use. This along with forcing banks into the subprime racket is what he did.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 5:41 pm
Consider this a farewell. No apology deserved, and none offered. If you were offended, it was intended and purposeful.
You posed a good question — why am I still here? Go back and look at the last few dozen substantive comments I have posted here. I think you’ll find in just about every instance I have NOT defended Trump or what he has done or said. I have not jumped on the “bandwagon” and cheered Trump from the sidelines with every move he’s made.
I have a general point of view that Trump is non-politician outsider who is a huge threat to the establishment arms of both political parties, and along with a hostile national press corps, both parties are working with maximum effort to render him a failure. The GOP is trying to do so in a manner which would result in as little blowback on them as possible, and the Dems see nothing they do or say about the man as being over the line given the fact that the socialists on the far left wing of their party have effectively seized control of their party.
Trump is truly a man without a party, whether elected as a nominal Republican or not. He’s a party of one — but he’s not without a constituency. And his constituency is loyal more to themselves than to him. So long as he is giving voice to the things they find important, he’ll maintain his support because that constituency has been largely abandoned by the establishment ranks of both political parties. How else do you explain him so easily dispatching 15 GOP candidates, and then beating the Dem Party Standard Bearer for the past 30 years?
I personally consider myself a “conservative”, but not a doctrinaire conservative as you seem to represent yourself to be. But I don’t allow dogma to get ahead of facts. Facts drive outcomes, not philosophy. You have to take into account reactions before taking action. Unforeseen and unintentional consequences flow from actions driven by dogma.
For more than a year since I returned to this site with regularity, what I have found myself doing almost exclusively is simply challenging your anti-Trump dogma on factual grounds. And I’ve done so because your pronouncements regularly include some form of collective condemnation of anyone who doesn’t overtly express agreement with your point of view.
You also employ an intellectually dishonest practice of burying a small proviso within the text of your posts accounting for the possibility that maybe you are wrong – and when your factual underpinnings are challenged you retreat behind the proviso and scream “YOU’RE MISREPRESENTING MY POST!!”
Its gotten to the point that you simply wave-off any need to rebut or respond to my criticism when I introduce inconvenient new facts into the scenario that you’ve spun. Your most recent comment in this regard was along the lines of “I’m not going to change your mind and your not going to change mine” as a general refusal to even engage on the merits of what you had written. Now its banning dissenters and/or putting them on ignore. Its just a variation of “I’m taking my ball and going home.”
Our differences in opinion re Trump have to do with my view of him has the elected President, where the baggage he brought with him to the office is just that — baggage. Your view of him has NEVER gotten beyond the baggage. And I understand that – and I don’t find fault with your view. Posts involving Tiannamen Square, the Russian apartment bombings, murders of journalists, etc., involving thugs and strongmen around the world about whom you view Trump as having expressed admiration, hang those millstones around Trump’s neck. They form an almost impenetrable barrier through which nothing he does or accomplishes AS PRESIDENT will ever break through.
You personally fault him with all manner of character assassination. Last night, for the first time that I recall seeing, you claimed these re-countings of his character flaws are just “trolling” the Trumpers because “Trumper tears are the best tasting”. I call BS. You’ve been doing some form of that same character assassination for 18+ months. It’s what you believe about him at your core — and that’s fine. Again, I say there is plenty in the public record that supports a reasoned and considered view of the man which arrives at those conclusions.
But it doesn’t justify mischaracterizations of facst just so you can pull events into your wheelhouse to land another sucker punch. Simple example on a meaningless topic – last week you wrote that Trump “ordered” VP Pence to leave the Colts game if the players did not stand for the National Anthem. Not one report of their conversation on the question said Pence was “ordered”. Pence said they discussed it before he went to the game. Trump said he asked Pence to leave if the players showed disrespect. Pence said he agreed with the Trump’s view.
But you described it as Trump giving Pence and “order”. That’s not supported as a fact anywhere, and your characterization of their conversation in that fashion is simply another example, in a meaningless context, of your now well established habit.
I thought maybe there was a flicker of hope last week when Beldar – who we both respect very much – wrote the following in the comments under your post captioned “Trump Thuggery” dealing with his comments about NBC News and their broadcast license:
You responded as follows:
I’m confident that my name was near the top of the list of people you were referring to in you final four sentences there. So you clearly now see me as your enemy. But for the most part I’ve not been “defending” Trump except to the extent that I’m a bit more forgiving of his verbal faux pas because of the hostility of the press and establishment towards him, and focus more of my attention on what he’s done — as compared to the GOP establishment which controls both houses of Congress, and has done nothing.
But what has really has gotten to you is the fact that I’m willing to challenge your anti-Trump world-view on the facts as you posit them. You are a zealous advocate on a mission – but you have now entered territory where the mission is more important than accuracy.
And your post “The Real Problem With Trump” was really not a comment on Trump, but rather a personal attack on people who don’t share all your anti-Trump sentiments and fears.
So, there’s condemnation of about 40+ million people.
Funny thing is, like Beldar, I didn’t agree with Trump’s comment about NBC and I said so in your “challenge” to everyone to take sides on the issue. “Congress shall make no law” is pretty clear to me. But like Beldar I don’t really see much of a threat in Trump’s comments. To the extent that he energizes his base to use its resources to pressure NBC, I’m ok with it. Whether spurred on by political forces or not, the populace can always demand that the press be accountable to the facts. NBC has no shortage of left-wing supporters propping them up and telling them what a great job they are doing. Why should they be immune from pressures from the right? “Congress shall make no law” doesn’t mean politically active partisans cannot make trouble for the press.
Didn’t this very blog come into existence because a political partisan had seen enough from the LAT?
How else do you have an accountable press if not from the citizens? When is an unaccountable press the most threatening? Think back over 2008 to 2016, and consider the consequences of an unaccountable press when there was no one occupying a bully pulpit to call them out. Which is more dangerous to democracy, a press that willingly publishes propaganda, or a press and President who are engaged in a running debate over accuracy?
I could go on for another couple thousand words, but they’d be lost on you.
You drew the line in the sand, and I stepped over it quite intentionally.
So why am I here? From now on it’ll be largely just to read the comments of a few here that I find worthwhile. Less and less that has been the case with the posts.
It’s your site – you built it, you nurtured it, you grew it. In personal conversations between us I’ve expressed my admiration for what you’ve accomplished in that regard. None of that has changed a bit.
But its current iteration is simply not worth the time or effort because it’s become predictable.
And I won’t have to suffer any more lectures on Austrian School of economic theory, so that’s a plus.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/15/2017 @ 5:41 pm
Hmm. I read Kimmel’s words as meaning the opposite: he’s saying there’s no value in talking to people who dislike his opinions so much that they have no interest in what he has to say. He’s referring to people who don’t want to talk to him, not the other way around.
Mind you, except for a few scattered bits, I’ve never liked Kimmel. I just disliked him less than most of the restkishnevi (15a549) — 10/15/2017 @ 5:45 pm
Patterico, you’re a smart and kind man but if you believe that statement you are deluded. At least we know where to begin our disagreements, with what constitutes being an American. Hint: it’s more than just being born here. My wife is an American and she came here from Korea. Bill Ayers is not an American and he was born in Illinois.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/15/2017 @ 5:46 pm
This post by the host is dripping with a lack of self-awareness.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/15/2017 @ 5:49 pm
His goal for 50 years has been to bring this country, and he has succeeded through the textbook much mote than the molotov. His counterparts have been the panthers who also absorbed the guerilla ethos and James Baldwin wannabes like coates. Who preach nihilism if not revolution.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 5:52 pm
i’m a miss you Mr. crew
you made good comments and i liked to read themhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/15/2017 @ 5:52 pm
Schemers hand puppet, what else needs to be said, I feared this event in Vegas would provoke a stampede like after dunblane and port Arthur, but we seem to be made of sterner stuff.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 5:55 pm
1) Hoagie, you don’t own this country. You don’t get to day who is or is not an “American”.kishnevi (15a549) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:01 pm
2) SWC, you seem to be unable to comprehend the simple fact that most of the opposition to Trump comes from the perception that he is not merely of abysmal moral character but totally incompetent and so far over his head that he threatens to be the worst President since Buchanan. Trump causes more disrespect for the flag than the entirety of the NFL.
kishnevi — people have underestimated Trump and thought him a buffoon for 40+ years. In that time he’s built a billion dollar empire based largely on the self-promotion of his name.
And he got himself elected President of the United States — only the 44th person to do that in 225 years — with little help from an established political party — in fact it would be fair to say he got himself elected President without the help of an established political party.
So, you tell me who is mistaken over the question of whether he’s “totally imcompetent and so far over his head….”
Donald Trump is crazy like a fox.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:11 pm
Shipwrecked, can’t say I blame you but I wish you would stick around, you’re one of the best commenters.
Then again, not very surprised that a post about Kimmel would turn out to be another harangue by a host who admits he loves to troll, albeit with no pride.harkin (7dcbff) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:12 pm
I would concur, I thought his modest immigration pause, following the designation of the seven countries in the 2016 omnibus was the very least that could be done. Yet it was portrayed as ragnarok, or whatever other apocalyptic metaphor applies. The plain reading of the law didn’t matter.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:16 pm
All I know about Jimmy Kimmel is what I read here. When you guys first mentioned him I couldn’t tell him apart from Jimmy Fallon, and now that I can (until I forget both of them again), I don’t feel particularly enriched by the experience.nk (dbc370) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:25 pm
Getting elected POTUS and doing a good job as POTUS are two very different things. Example from recent history: a certain Obama.
Most of the good things he has done seem to be things hus staff has done which he kept out of. And some of the so-called good things are mostly showmanship. The immigration pause, for instance, was a rather ill designed thing if the actual aim was keeping terrorists out.kishnevi (15a549) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:27 pm
Yes he had to get it past swampy holdover officials who don’t want any pause. Like I say it followed the framework of those seven countries in the legislation.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:30 pm
Do Phillip-Morris, Coca-Cola and Starbucks care whether they sell you an objectively good product, or care only whether their brand maintains a good enough reputation to produce a profit?nk (dbc370) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:32 pm
I linked a piece on another thread. How they won’t release the memos comey purportedly wrote, jugs like the list of founders behind the flynt dossier collected by steele for fusion gaps 8narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:41 pm
Coca Cola cares a lot about me but Starbucks is snotty and disdainfulhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:43 pm
That’s not what I asked, although maybe it is.nk (dbc370) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:48 pm
Except that his studied ignorance is portrayed as wisdom, hence nothing gets done, premiums skyrocket unexpectedly, and exchanges collapse all leading to defacto dingle payer.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 6:58 pm
Obama succeeded in ways that will take a generation to unravel if ever. Because he had a chorus of tens of thousands that repeated his burning strawmen. Which whitewashed his injuries to the p body oolitic, which are ongoing.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 7:02 pm
why does trump always get the blame when we all know congress is the problem nothing has been accomplished. Thank the Lord Bannon and the silent majority will take care of all your problems. RIP RNC.mg (31009b) — 10/15/2017 @ 7:08 pm
So, shipwreckedcrew, I have no idea what you are saying except you are pissed at Patterico. Why not calm down, reconsider and make the effort to persuade him to the paths of righteousness? He’s a good dude, clever, a trifle bad tempered, but the right sort, on our side, a good ‘un.
After years of Clinton, weak Bush and Obama surely some grouchiness is excusable?
400 and 89 words above, not bad!Fred Z (05d938) — 10/15/2017 @ 7:43 pm
I’m going to need to read shipwreckedcrew’s comment a couple more times. There’s a lot in there. I would not like him to stop commenting especially since anybody who doesn’t wish to read anybody else now has a script to block him. Banning a commenter or quitting commenting is not necessary.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/15/2017 @ 7:53 pm
You know its funny, when Obama was pulling put of Iraq, we never heard any complaint anonymous or public about what a disaster that was, as gates and panetta retroactively state in their memoirs fro big wampum, with trump its the converse there are more anonymous whispers than shewood forest and were supposed to take them at faced value.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 8:02 pm
So the Mr. Peabody piece many wee bandying about, didn’t make any sense. The fly on the wall conversations that didn’t come from either trump or schiller, citing barrack as if he was in the know.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 8:10 pm
Someone asked me to read your comment. I got as far as these sentences and asked them if I really should. When someone starts a wall of text by stating, openly and at the outset, that they intend to cause offense, my inclination is to . . . skip the wall of text. Nevertheless, at their request, I slogged through.
Here is what I am going to focus on, because it lies at the heart of why I put you on ignore, and why I don’t intend to read your future comments, if any:
You might not be surprised to find that I have a somewhat different view. While I don’t always word my posts as carefully as I would like in hindsight, I try my best to do so. When I write a post attacking Trump, and I see a potential counterargument that Trump defenders might raise, I try to address it in the post.
Take, as a fairly common example, a story that is based on anonymous sources, but is still certain to a) be part of the national conversation, and b) elicit a newsworthy reaction from the President. In writing a post about such a story, I will often include a caveat along the lines: “One should be careful not to accept this story at face value. But if it is true, this is what would result…” If someone comes along and tells me I am trying to push the story as true, I will refer them to my explicitly stated caveat, which I put in the post for a reason. If the person comes back at me and says I included the caveat as a thinly disguised fig leaf so that I could push the story, I will become enraged at the person. In particular because in their first comment, they completely ignored the caveat and pretended that I had never written it.
This is commonly known as a “strawman” argument. It is perhaps the most infuriating tactic known to the Internet, because there are few things as aggravating to a busy person as having to repeatedly write: “That’s not what I said.” “That also is not what I said.” “Once again, you are ignoring what I said.”
Go through that enough times, and you reach the point where you simply lose any desire to interact with that person.
And this has been the pattern with you. Time and time again, you make arguments that respond to points other than the one I actually made. Invariably, the point you claim to be responding to is indeed a stupid point, because the point you claim to be responding to omits a very important caveat — inclusion of which undercuts or even destroys the point you yourself were trying to make. Only what has actually happened, time and time and time again, is that in fact I did include the caveat, and you simply ignore it. Then, when I point out that I included the caveat, you reply by acknowledging that, yes, I did include the caveat — but rather than apologizing, you then double down and accuse me of intellectual dishonesty. Of including a caveat I did not actually believe.
I usually do not engage in conversations with people who repeatedly accuse of intellectual dishonesty.
I feel I should include a couple of examples, both 1) to make clear that I am not making this up, and 2) to illustrate how infuriating your practice has become.
In this post, I quoted another post of mine in which I had said:
I have added the bold and italics — for good reason, as you’ll soon see.
Another commenter, harkin (whom I now also ignore in my comment script, because of comments like this) said I had blamed Trump “exclusively” for his own failures. I pointed out that, no, I said I had I blamed Trump “largely” for his own failures. That is not the same thing. Along came you, shipwreckedcrew, to claim that this was “[e]xample 2,368 of Patterico mixing in a single word or group of words as a caveat for use in later defending himself against from critics who take issue with the substance of the post.” You called this “purposeful” and “disingenuous.” Leviticus quietly took a two-by-four and whacked you in the head so hard you never knew what had hit you: “wow, its almost like smart people choose their words carefully to force listeners to grapple with their actual arguments.”
You would benefit from reading the phrase I just placed in bold type several times, and perhaps from writing it on a chalkboard until there is no chalk left in your hand.
I used the word “largely” for a reason. Because to blame Trump exclusively for his own failures would be ridiculous. And I did not want to leave myself open to an attack that I had made a ridiculous assertion. So instead, I qualified my assertion so that it would be reasonable, and you called my careful choice of words dishonest. Even on ObamaCare, I have written a series of posts (put “turncoat” into the search engine) that have placed most of the blame (and at times all the blame) on the Senators who passed a repeal in 2015 and voted against the same thing in 2017. But you and harkin ignored what I actually wrote, and you called me dishonest when I protested that people should be responding to what I wrote, rather than their distortion of what I wrote.
In another post (the earlier one that the previously mentioned post quoted), you wrote:
Wow. You really got me there! It sure was silly of me to write that there was no effort by the administrative state to resist Trump. Had I been more careful, I would have realized that taking such an extreme position would leave me open to easy criticism, and I would have written something like this:
Only . . . Great Scott, it appears that I did exactly that! And when I pointed it out to you, you
apologized for misrepresenting my post to make it easier to criticizedoubled down, saying:
The link is there for anyone to read my post and see whether I dedicated several hundred words to the proposition that “[t]here is no effort by the ‘Administrative State’ to resist Trump’s exercise of authority as President.” I contend that any fair-minded person who reads the post will conclude that a) I said no such thing, b) I explicitly denied that I was making that argument, and c) you made up that characterization out of whole cloth, as a cheap and lazy way to attack my post, rather than undertaking the harder work of grappling with my points on their own merits, acknowledging my careful language, and respectfully offering up a different point of view.
A couple more points here. You say, quite laughably, that I am incapable of acknowledging anything that Trump does as President that is good for the country:
You write this on Sunday, October 15, 2017. As of that date, of the last four posts I have written about Trump, two praise an action he has taken: 1) a post acknowledging his executive order in ending illegal ObamaCare subsidies, and 2) a post agreeing with his decertification of the Iran deal. On October 13, 2017, I published a post titled My Two Cents on the Decertification of the Iran Deal, which opened with the following words:
It probably made you sad that I still found room for some criticism of Trump, saying: “I’m not sure how much of this Donald Trump understands.” Maybe that’s enough for you to pretend that the words of praise for his actions “AS PRESIDENT” were never written.
On that same date, October 13, just two days ago, I also published a post titled Trump to End Illegal ObamaCare Subsidies to Insurers, in which I said that Trump “is accomplishing some really good stuff on the health care front.” I refuted some dishonest attacks against him from the New York Times.
It probably made you sad that I also attacked his character in same post, noting my opinion that Trump “is admittedly a moron, an anti-speech thug, and otherwise a generally wretched and narcissistic waste of oxygen.” But I certainly showed my capacity for appreciating his actions, as opposed to appreciating him as a person:
I actually look eagerly these days for things where I can agree with Trump, just to show that I can. So it’s a little aggravating to have someone tell me I never do it, at precisely the moment that I just got through publishing two posts in which I did. But then, I have grown accustomed to your saying things about me that are false.
I could go on with other examples of your construction of elaborate strawmen, false accusations, and the like. The last one I will make, because I think it’s important, is when you quote me as saying: “The real problem with Trump is that he brings out the worst in people. And bad things happen when the worst in people is brought to the surface.” and you characterize that in this way: “So, there’s condemnation of about 40+ million people.” I’m not sure where the “40 million” number came from, after an election in which Trump won over 62 million votes, but never mind that.
My main point, and the reason I consider this to be important, is because I have taken pains on this site for several months to say, again and again and again and again and again, that I do NOT condemn all people who voted for Trump as a last resort. The people I hold in contempt are the militant Trumpers, who insist on excusing Trump for engaging the same behavior they have previously condemned in others.
And for you to come along and pretend, because I make an argument that Trump tends to bring out the worst in people, that I am condemning 40 million people, is just one more example among countless examples of you twisting my words. I think there are many of these militant, hypocritical people — a huge group, I am sad to say, perhaps millions’ worth — but I have never said 40 million worth. I never said that. You made it up. You made it up to make your criticisms seem more valid — at the expense of honesty or respect for me — simply as a lazy way to land a blow a little more easily.
And accusations like that undercut the olive branches I have repeatedly offered to people who voted for Trump reluctantly, as the least bad alternative. I respect their decision, even while I want to troll, annoy, and otherwise vex the much smaller group of people who voted for him because they love hypocrisy, bullying, and the like.
And that is why no farewell from you will be lamented. I have spent a lot of time on this comment for two reasons: 1) as I am about to acknowledge, you have had some good points in the past, and 2) because of the time and aggravation involved in writing comments like this, I don’t ever intend to talk to you again. (That’s not a promise, but I’ll be a lot happier if I can stick to it. I fully expect you to engage in future mischaracterizations of my points — leopard, spots, and all that — and this comment can stand as evidence that this is a habit of yours. So I might as well lay all this out in one place.)
What’s sad is that, in going through your old comments to document my examples, I also see several examples of thoughtful and illuminating commentary. Indeed, there are some interesting observations about Trump and the nature of our political situation in your long post today, among the usual parade of bullshit accusations, mischaracterizations, and other impossible to stomach lawyer-tactics. But frankly, I can get thoughtful and illuminating commentary from other people who don’t constantly mischaracterize my posts or accuse me of dishonesty.
If you ever want to apologize for your consistent mischaracterizations and baseless accusations of dishonesty, I’m right here, easily reachable. I don’t hold grudges. Just ask papertiger. But since no apology is going to be forthcoming any time soon — since, indeed, you actually intend offense with your long comment — I’ll simply say goodbye, and express some degree of relief at finally ridding myself of one more person whose strawmen cry out for a time-wasting response that I can ill afford.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 8:20 pm
There’s a lot in there indeed, much of it good — and I submit that if you are not the target of dishonest attacks of the sort I just documented at great length, it is far easier to overlook those attacks and see the good points he made. He has made many good points in the past. On the whole, I won’t miss him — but I’ll miss the part of him that made those good points. Trump brought out the worst in him, and I will miss the pre-Trump shipwreckedcrew as well as many aspects of the post-Trump shipwreckedcrew that were untouched by Trump.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 8:23 pm
Ha! Another fan of The Man Show!Patterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 8:27 pm
That’s a very charitable reading of his words, and if it were what he said, I would have no problem with it.
The problem is, it’s not what he said. He said:
I agree with Hoagie that it’s rare to find someone really turned off by my opinions who is willing to discuss the issue in a respectful manner. But it can happen. I’ve done it.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 8:30 pm
It gave me some insight on what women like that go through and it turned me into the woke feminist that I am today.
Patterico: I’m sorry that this has to happen over and over again. I suspect that many people are disturbed by Trump’s tweets and nonsense and bluster. I know I am. As you say (and as you do), it is important to recognize when the guy does something good. But that doesn’t really take away from the kinds of things that no POTUS should be saying or doing. And I think the latter energizes some of the weirdness on your site, apart from the usual trollery.
As for Mr. Kimmel, who is quite happy with his newfound holiness, I too used to watch “The Man Show.” And I remember this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTa5X4CzM4E
So when he carries on about objectifying women…um…Simon Jester (d856de) — 10/15/2017 @ 8:48 pm
Of course its ridiculous, its three degrees than laddie magazine gutfeld getting so High and mighty. Or anything from access Hollywood being given any weight, they are one step ahead of extra, and one before ebtertainmwnt tonight, about tmz that’s a whole other level of hell.
For 25 years you have had the rape of the Sabine women going on, abetted by the top legal political and media personality, yet no one said a word, this. Was packwood cubed.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 9:04 pm
Let me respond in general to the notion that I should focus only on Trump’s actions as President, rather than focusing also on what a moron he is, how immoral he is, and so forth.
I addressed this to some degree in my post The Real Problem with Trump. To keep it brief, I think I could more easily deal with Trump’s inanities and immorality if there were universal condemnation of said inanities and immorality. The problem for me, and I believe many others, is that so many defend his hypocrisy, immorality, distractions, and other nonsense.
Trumpers love to lose the phrase “virtue signaling” when those who believe in liberty, limited government, and the Constitution (Trumpers ridicule us as “TruCons”) talk about the importance of principles. But if everyone recognized and applied those principles, there wouldn’t be much need to talk about them, would there?
For example, even in these days when the media tries to convince us that every third Republican is a Nazi, it doesn’t really take much courage to denounce Nazis or the use of Nazi salutes. As long as people aren’t defending Nazis, there’s no big need to denounce them. But if people do defend them, it would seem more important to denounce them — and the greater the defense, the greater the need to denounce. I made this for a post and I’m still proud of it:
The more people hypocritically support Trump on matters of immorality, the more important it seems for those who disagree to set ourselves apart. If nobody is doing the Nazi salute, August Landmesser’s refusal to do it doesn’t seem as critical. If nobody is defending Trump’s bullshit, I would not find it anywhere near as critical to attack it.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 9:08 pm
OMIGOD THERE I GO COMPARING TRUMP TO HITLER YET AGAINPatterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 9:09 pm
But those who can handle analogies can see I am actually doing no such thing.
As an addendum to my long comments to SWC: I am so attuned to the idea of inoculating myself from obvious attacks that, any time I make an analogy that touches on Hitler or Stalin or Nazism or Communism in a post mentioning Trump, I always make it a point to say explicitly that I am not comparing him to Hitler or Stalin or whatever. In every case where I do this, this fact would already be apparent to any fair-minded reader, who would automatically conclude: “Oh, he’s just saying x, he’s obviously not comparing Trump to Hitler.” But I include it anyway, so that when a NON-fair-minded reader comes along and tries to make that BS accusation, I can show them that I *explicitly* disclaimed that.
Now. If I ever did actually compare Trump to Hitler — if I said, for example, that I think we are seeing a very clear re-run of Germany in the 1930s; if I said that Trump is obviously just as authoritarian as Hitler ever was; if I say that Trump obviously has a desire to exterminate a minority group by the millions just as Hitler did; and went on in that exact vein for several hundred words . . . then it would obviously be a dishonest qualifier to toss “Hey but I am not comparing Trump to Hitler” into the post.
But if instead, as I did in my The Real Problem with Trump post, I say: look. Obviously Trump is no Hitler. Nobody is saying he wants to kill millions of an ethnic minority or anything of the sort. But I will say that the Nazi experience reminds us that justifying bad behavior is a very human trait, that is replicated in human society again and again, and that demonstrates the importance of good leadership, and the dangers of even taking a single step down such a dangerous road — I should not have to say: “Of course I am not comparing Trump to Hitler.”
And if someone ignores the explicit disclaimer, which I never should have had to include in the first place, but did include — that would be unfair of them.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 9:27 pm
Immorality we saw that they did to w, the whole energy taskforce snipehunt was a a shadow of this whole Russia business, they don’t need a jeffords because nothing moves on capital, maybe that’s how the Pokemon intend it. Therein lies the dark comedy of this near year. The same people who ran the Iran deal, are the ones who speak to the times and the rest of the rizzotto press, they don’t even bother to actually leak complete documents just snippets.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 9:28 pm
Reading over my long comment to SWC I made a couple of minor edits. Nothing substantive. If you write something that long you will find aspects of it that are mistaken (writing “militant anti-Trumpers,” for example, when I meant “militant Trumpers”).Patterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 9:32 pm
It eats to be that the only party that has operated with a beria. Manner, has been Mueller’s own special unit, accountable to no one, with staff that is a total conflict of interest, whose practices violate basic criminal procedures, but then again that was the way Cox and jaworskis minions operate, same for local procurators like Ronnie earl and John chisholm, that monsttisity is still not deadnarciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 9:40 pm
This, sadly, illustrates where we are at now. That which was once so obvious to reasonable people is no longer. Because in this Trump era, people are looking for any little perceived slight, any generic comment, and even the painfully obvious to weaponize in this strange war we find ourselves in.Dana (023079) — 10/15/2017 @ 9:46 pm
Well what does it mean, godwins law is there for a reason, homeland security is more this ramshackle enterprise associated with Brazil, the movienarciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 9:54 pm
Obama actually threatened the supreme court over citizens United and they complied on nd ib v sibelius, (even though he made use of siperpacs more readily)narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 9:58 pm
Rather than delve into the personalities and aspersions in SWC’s post and Pat’s response, I’d rather focus on the gist of his attitude towards Trump:
I find a lot of truth in here. Trump came to the fore because he was willing to voice the feelings of the disenfranchised. The people that the two major parties had chosen to ignore, and pretty much count as expendable. We all know who they are. Blue-collar workers whose fathers’ jobs are in China or Mexico. Construction workers and other tradesmen. Tech workers who found themselves training their H1-B replacements. You cannot find a contractor in Soutnern California who has an English-speaking crew and everyone working retail is bilingual.
Charles Murray explained it far better than I can:
Middle-class America was coming apart at the seams. Trump promised to reverse that. Was he an idea candidate? No. But he was the only one saying those things. The Democrats’ idea was to offer more welfare, to institutionalize the hopelessness of millions of people, as they had succeeded in doing with many black Americans. The Republican idea was to ignore them, or at best offer them platitudes about opportunity when there was none.
And so Trump won. And won. And won.
It is really too bad he’s a forking moron. It’s really too bad that he’s got a thinner skin than Obama. It’s really too bad he can/will tweet the first forking thing that comes into his head. And it’s too bad that he can only react instead of plan. To the degree he has any success it will be through delegation and misdirection.
And it’s really too bad that the Republican Party didn’t have a clue and apparently still doesn’t, because the alternative is the Democrats and they KNOW what they want to do.
Because they ARE going to make Trump fail, and they are going to think that they’ve weathered the storm. When in fact the real storm will follow and they will yearn for the days of that gentleman Trump.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/15/2017 @ 10:12 pm
Godwin himself said you can compare Hitler to Trump if you like. He even wrote an op-ed about it. Just understand the historical implications and don’t do it casually.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 10:13 pm
Charles Murray did explain it well, Kevin M. He also, like me, despises Trump.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 10:14 pm
Of course like Robert Paxton and timothy Snyder they have broken their own rules, what if hypothetically he were to go fujimori, the vocabulary has already been spent. I found it tiresome when Naomi wolf did it in the 00snarciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 10:17 pm
Charles Murray:
And it goes on like that.
I bet he got a lot of hate mail for that piece.Patterico (115b1f) — 10/15/2017 @ 10:19 pm
What makes you think they don’t have a clue, the leadership doesnt want to change anything that happened in the last ten years, the membership is something else againnarciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 10:19 pm
The fundamental issue is whether trump does anything to alleviate the circumstances of those middle American radicals that Donald Warren noted back In the 70s, these are the folks who provoke recycled hofstadler.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 10:27 pm
To my mind, he has been too conventional innhis policies, so we have an incomplete on that score.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 10:29 pm
For if he fails where do these folk turn. This election was a Bronx cheer against their presumed better as was brexit, let’s not open that can of worms.narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 10:37 pm
Yes Cordell hill could have said the samevthinhttp://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/10/15/secretary-state-rex-tillerson-says-us-diplomacy-north-korea/narciso (d1f714) — 10/15/2017 @ 10:47 pm
As said:
And it is probably that he IS “unfit outside of normal parameters.” But one cannot rail against him ignoring facts and ignore the fact that he IS President. That has to be accepted. And having accepted it, one has to ask: “Do I want him to succeed in the areas where I agree with his objectives” even if those objectives are due to random whims, or God speaking to him in the shower?
And this is where I part company with those who wish he fail utterly. Some things will not wait, and some things cannot suffer failure. Instead, I have to support this very imperfect vessel wherever it furthers the success of those things.
As galling and distasteful as that may be. And if some think ill of me for that, so be it.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 12:30 am
Question: Does anyone think that Trump will run for re-election? If so, will he have a primary opponent? Who? There are consequences for failure.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 12:33 am
And, yes, I supported Obama in those things where I agreed with his objectives and if you give me time I will think of one. Oh, yeah, opening space up to private industry. That’s one.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 12:36 am
What makes you think they don’t have a clue, the leadership doesnt want to change anything that happened in the last ten years, the membership is something else again
Yeah, maybe, but they have no forking idea what they want to change, or how. They are as incoherent as Trump.Kevin M (752a26) — 10/16/2017 @ 12:38 am
