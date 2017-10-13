Trump to End Illegal ObamaCare Subsidies to Insurers
The GOP turncoats in Congress won’t repeal ObamaCare. But Donald Trump — who is admittedly a moron, an anti-speech thug, and otherwise a generally wretched and narcissistic waste of oxygen — is accomplishing some really good stuff on the health care front. Yesterday morning came the expected executive order “expanding access to association health plans” which had the effect of making it easier for many to buy health insurance across state lines. More on how that could help here. And later this morning (Friday morning) Trump is expected to finally eliminate illegal cost-sharing subsidies to insurance companies.
The New York Times portrays these moves in their typical apocalyptic fashion:
President Trump will scrap subsidies to health insurance companies that help pay out-of-pocket costs of low-income people, the White House said late Thursday. His plans were disclosed hours after the president ordered potentially sweeping changes in the nation’s insurance system, including sales of cheaper policies with fewer benefits and fewer protections for consumers.
The twin hits to the Affordable Care Act — on successive days — could unravel President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement, sending insurance premiums soaring and insurance companies fleeing from the health law’s online marketplaces. After Republicans failed to repeal the health law in Congress, Mr. Trump appears determined to dismantle it on his own.
Uh-oh! Looks like we have some leftist bias on display!
First, the money does not go to low-income people, but to insurance companies who are legally bound to provide the coverage. Second, you can call them “low-income” people if you like, but none of them are below the poverty line, or they would not qualify under the law.
But most critically, let’s recall that the cost-sharing payments to insurance companies were actually declared to be illegal — which we learn if we make it to paragraph 11 of the Times story:
The future of the payments has been in doubt because of a lawsuit filed in 2014 by House Republicans, who said the Obama administration was paying the subsidies illegally. Judge Rosemary M. Collyer of the United States District Court in Washington agreed, finding that Congress had never appropriated money for the cost-sharing subsidies.
Trump is now saying he is going to drop the Obama administration’s appeal of that decision. Which, good for him. Yes, he should have done all of this nine months ago. But better late than never. And if the folks at the New York Times were going to portray this honestly, they would tell people up front that these payments were never part of ObamaCare and a federal judge has so ruled.
It would be nice to see Congress follow up on yesterday’s executive order by passing a law ensuring that states must allow their citizens to purchase health insurance that meets another state’s regulatory regime. Contrary to the handwringing of the New York Times, elimination of unnecessary coverage and increased competition will drive down premiums, not drive them up. (Of course, the real problem here is mandated coverage for pre-existing conditions, which simply cannot be done by government fiat, as popular as it is. But that’s beyond the scope of this already long post.)
It would also be nice to see Trump follow up on today’s action by also blocking the equally illegal ObamaCare exemption for Congress.
But hey. One thing at a time. So far so good.
Trump has done a good job this week on health care. I don’t like him as a person and I never will, but I have always said that I will give him credit when credit is due. And today, credit is due.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
sleazy coward-ass ex-military “prisoner of war” weirdo John McCain made this pretty much inevitable when he had his episode and decided to vote with the democrats what created this fiasco to begin with
the important thing is the daffy twit has surely learned a valuable lesson lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:15 am
Maybe Yon Makain was playing 5 dimensional chess. He gets the best of both worlds – keeps the MSM accolades AND paved for this response action.urbanleftbehind (5abba7) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:25 am
No, we thought that in 2008, when he was stabbing a stiletto in his running mate’s back
http://dailysignal.com/2017/10/12/trumps-executive-order-health-care-positive-stepnarciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:27 am
Tack on repeal of Obama’s “stroke of a pen” Clean Power Plan plus the mandate that employer’s provide contraceptive coverage. Repeal of the noxious Clean Power Plan is a $30 billion tax cut all by itself.
He’s keeping the campaign promises made which don’t require cooperation by an invertebrate Congress.Rick Ballard (ada478) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:28 am
and it’s important to remember that aside from his sloppy obamacare president food stamp had very very few legislative accomplishes
so President Trump can undo a lot of what soros’s asswipe did on America
but israel’s still gonna get nuked thanks to sleazy liddle’ Bob Corker and virulently anti-semitic US Army general H.R. McMasterhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:33 am
And therein lies the rub, or the rubble.
You forgot sheriff Joe biden’s wonderful graft, I mean stimulus plan, charizarnarciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:37 am
The elimination of mandated coverage is the best part. People should be able to buy the coverage they want or can afford. To tell you the truth, I feel kind of guilty, like I’m throwing away money, having pregnancy coverage and not getting pregnant.nk (dbc370) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:40 am
The dig trainer seems to be doing likewise:narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:40 am
http://www.latimes.com/nation/nationnow/la-na-obamacare-payments-20171012-story.html#nt=oft12aH-2gp2
corrupt and sleazy John Kasich must feel like a real dick for doing obamacare all up in Ohio’s bedraggled welfare and food stamp economy to where it needs an enema now just for to get the smell out
if I have time later I’ll make him a casserolehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:47 am
To the Narciso #3, she ain’t worth it, bro.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:51 am
Right about now, he feels like the elder duke bros, Mortimer ‘turn those machines back on’narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:51 am
Trump is not an anti-speech thug. He is a provocateur and he just made a bunch of people he despises wet their panties.
Plus he got to spend a bunch of their money, legal fees, legal analysts doing hand wringing sessions and false bravado railing about Trump in grand distraction. All the little media hamsters ran to their wheels and began to spin in circles.
Then he drops this EO on the media and they have to choose: Talk about themselves and the “First Amendment” or talk about an EO on healthcare.
Trump doesn’t live rent free in Never Trumpers and the Media’s heads. They pay him to treat them like a voodoo doll… he sticks a needle and everyone above gasps in pleasure and pain. He’s not serious about NBC CNN. Only a moron would think it was anything more than a needle poke.
If you want to read a tweet he is serious about, go see how much Trump dislikes Corker.
That tweet is all pure venom.
Just to be clear, I am speaking in general terms and no one here is a moron… except maybe that guy over there in the pink pussy hat monitoring Patterico.com in the hopes of taking him downsteveg (e8c34d) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:52 am
So maybe they will motivated to do something, don’t ask kimmel though.narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:53 am
Kausian bargain coming in 3..2..1..urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 10/13/2017 @ 7:55 am
“Contrary to the handwringing of the New York Times, elimination of unnecessary coverage and increased competition will drive down premiums, not drive them up.”
Ostensibly….but buying an Edsel without wheels or drivetrain makes for little forward motion.
Speaking of cars and insurance I believe it is legal to drive with just $15k/30k liability. That means if you are at fault and you’ve put a surgeon out of work for 6 months the Ins Co will pay their obligation of 15000 and leave you with the honor of hiring another atty and the balance of damages.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:00 am
I’m joking about the pregnancy part, but I only go to the doctor when I’m sick. I’m in my third year of Obamacare and I have seen a doctor twice in that period. Both times my ophthalmologist. And that because I’ve already had a retinal detachment and I worry when I get new floaters. No routine visits, no prostate screen, no colonoscopy, no flu shots, despite the urging from all and sundry that I “need” them.nk (dbc370) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:01 am
Of course red squaw sols this plan based on the notion there would fewer hospital visits. Pretty much fraud all around. But this pfocrustian arrangement benefits littlenarciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:05 am
ok. pat oneself on back and decertify the Iran Bob disaster.mg (31009b) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:06 am
That means if you are at fault and you’ve put a surgeon out of work for 6 months the Ins Co will pay their obligation of 15000 and leave you with the honor of hiring another atty and the balance of damages.
Then buy a 500,000/500,000 policy with a $3 million umbrella if it worries you.
But what you said is bullsh!t, anyway. Generally, liability insurance has an obligation to defend as well as indemnify. They cannot just tender the limits and walk away leaving you hanging.nk (dbc370) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:11 am
He is strikingly ignorant, Obama also confused auto and health insurance.narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:13 am
Trump finds it too complicated so he’s sending it back (doesn’t comprehend ‘deadlines’) to Congress “fix it”
“Fix it how?”
“How should I know. Just fix it”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:14 am
steveg,
You say Trump is playing with the media, NeverTrump, and Democrats like a provocateur who wants to agitate. That makes sense if he wants to change minds and is using publicity to get attention … but he is President. He has power to change policies. Why agitate when you can actually change things?
My feeling is that Trump is doing what he has always done — getting even. That explains everything he does, including his “pure venom” toward Corker.DRJ (15874d) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:17 am
He actually trusted Mcdonnell and ryan, like sending a puppy to the taxidermist,narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:20 am
instead of the groomer.
bob corker’s corrupt and childish and detested by the voters in his state
his approval rating’s only 34% (about double that of arizona pervert Jeff Flake)
these are voters what are looking to President Trump for leadership!
this is the dawning of an age of peace and progress
this is the dawning of an age of leadership and sagacity
it is the age of President Donald Trump (prosperous age)happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:22 am
But there is a caveat. You have to help the situation when you buy a poor people’s auto policy by being actually poor. That way your insurance company has leverage in the negotiations. It can say to the plaintiff: “Look, this guy doesn’t have a pot to piss in. Sure, you can go to trial and get a million dollar judgment. Then we’ll pay you the $30,000, but that’s all you’ll ever get. You’ll never collect a cent from him. So cut your losses and take the $30,000 now with a general release so we can all go on with our lives.”nk (dbc370) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:23 am
However, I’m glad Trump is trying to fix ObamaCare. I wish he were more thoughtful and less arrogant, because he might have been able to work with the GOP Congress to accomplish something more permanent through legislation. Instead, he is governing with a pen like Obama. I had hoped Republican voters would have elected someone better than a populist Obama, but they didn’t.DRJ (15874d) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:24 am
Instead, he is governing with a pen like Obama.
how else was he supposed to heal the ravages of obama-rape
wait for sleazy degenerate war hero john mccain to do legislations ha that is so funnyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:25 am
What has congress focused on like a laser beam, this ridiculous grishenko business, which reached vizzini with the Pokemon claim.narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:27 am
I’m happy to see you can reason when you stop and think about B.S. rather than your usual knee jerks.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:27 am
He is strikingly ignorant, Obama also confused auto and health insurance.
Not necessarily confusion. He used it to justify mandatory insurance, and told the ugly truth about mandatory insurance (whether he intended to or not). With mandatory car insurance, the good drivers are forced to pay for the bad drivers, just as healthy people are forced to pay for sick people with mandatory health insurance.nk (dbc370) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:28 am
happyfeet:
Today, Trump’s job approval rating is 37%. Thus, by your reasoning, Trump is detested by voters and he should resign like Corker.DRJ (15874d) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:28 am
How else should Trump govern, hf? He could try acting like an adult who has to work with others, instead of like a petulant child who only cares about getting even.DRJ (15874d) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:30 am
“Forced to pay for sick people”
Are all republicans ignorant about how insurance works, or is it just here?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:30 am
steveg #22 “but he is President. He has power to change policies. Why agitate when you can actually change things?”
He has been. Changing things. That’s what this post by Patterico is about – a changed policy.
But Trump has no power to amend statutes. Only Obama could do that using magic black guy sparkly dust.
Trump even has to be careful in doing a change to a policy. If he doesn’t do it both with perfect legality and with serious public support there will be extensive lawfare and a series of corrupt liberal judges who will declare a perfectly legal Trump action as illegal, unconstitutional, hateful, bigoted, disparately effecting stupid people, and fattening.Fred Z (05d938) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:35 am
How else do you think health and auto insurance work, Mr. burn? The insurance companies collect premiums from a lot of people and pay benefits to, or for, a few. That’s how they stay in business. Back behind the blocking script for you.nk (dbc370) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:36 am
President Trump’s the best president we’ve ever had and also the vicious NBC fake news propaganda sluts attack him with LIES, and with a viciousness unparalleled in human history
he’s so brave
he doesn’t falter
he keeps fulfilling his promises to the American people
a promise-keeper!
that is how ALL presidents should govern
but President Trump’s the only one to give it a go since Ronald Reagan!
this is magnificenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:37 am
Even if he follows the prescriptions in the 2016 omnibus bill, they do this, because the swamp gators want no changes to their handiwork.
Corker is in trouble because he like flake confused morning joke with the real world.narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:39 am
Plus his books aren’t entirely in order.
“How else do you think health and auto insurance work, Mr. burn? The insurance companies collect premiums from a lot of people and pay benefits to, or for, a few. That’s how they stay in business. ”
You’re a Lawyer?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:40 am
How is that ignorant when it’s accurate?Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:43 am
yes yes Bob Corker’s on the take
he’s ridin’ dirty like Harvey Weinstein
his feeble deflections are so pitiful
he’s hounded himself out of office!
LOSER.happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:43 am
Potatoes potato:
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/current_events/politics/prez_track_oct13
We can argue over a polling methodology that seems a accurate as the abacus.narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:44 am
You must be a lawyer to understand insurance?Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:44 am
Ben burn #33 “Forced to pay for sick people” is short hand for “Forced to pay for sick people because of pre-existing conditions”, which one is usually not required to do in an insurance system.
Coverage for those with pre-existing conditions has nothing to do with insurance. It’s a straightforward wealth transfer to those with pre-existing conditions. I’m not sure I am opposed to that happening, but I am violently opposed to it being called “insurance” and likewise I am opposed to it not being paid for by all of the tax-payers.
I don’t smoke, I eat right, watch my weight and exercise regularly. Why should I be singled out to pay for some undisciplined fool whose heavy smoking has already given him lung cancer? Maybe we should pay for his treatment, maybe not, but for damn sure it is a burden on the taxpayers as a whole, not just the healthy. Or perhaps on smokers as a group.
Obamacare penalizes or taxes the provident and careful, and subsidizes the improvident and careless. If it continues, expect more fools and fewer wise people.
So, yes Republicans understand insurance, but it’s clear liberals don’t, or more likely don’t care, and have no idea about perverse incentives.Fred Z (05d938) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:46 am
If you don’t understand insurance you’re probably a lousy lawyer.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:47 am
I’ve not followed this or any other developments on health care recently. So when I saw this on Good Morning America, and they painted it similarly to the NY Times – takes away subsidies for low-income Americans and it will raise premiums for everyone – I was suspicious. They literally mentioned nothing good about this move, or even the reason why Trump did it. Trump can do some stupid things, but then I saw that Rand Paul and Paul Ryan were all in on this, I knew there was more to it. Thanks for making this crystal clear. So sad I need to research something myself because it is so slanted and one-sided on a morning news show. very few places in the news you can trust anymore.eddieb (91ebc2) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:47 am
“Oh-oh! Looks like we have some leftist bias on display!”
Ruh-roh! Some of that was displayed in the second sentence at the top!Colonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:48 am
FredZ: are you suggesting genetic predispositions are an individual’s fault due to irresponsible lifestyle?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:49 am
Damn it, eddieb, you can get the truth on NBC and CNN!Colonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:50 am
Corker is a weasel by your own words, the Atlantic council, from the investigations back in 2013, is a slush fund for powerful foreign interests that put their man bagel at the pentagon, they also fund criwdstrike the other part of the grushenko nonsense.
Much was made of the elusive Kevin bacon type tie of a construction project in bake torevolutionary guard interests, but seeing as he has made significant steps unraveling his part of the Iran dealnarciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:52 am
“I had hoped Republican voters would have elected someone better than a populist Obama, but they didn’t.”
Thanks for sharing this. I had no idea you felt this way.Colonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:53 am
Kurdistan Accuses Baghdad Of Planning Oil Field Seizure
these losers are effing hopeless
how much money did sleazy George Bush waste training the Iraqi thug military again?happyfeet (28a91b) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:54 am
Youngsters, and child-like adults think their good health will last forever and feel it is so unfair for their premiums to benefit sick people, as though…Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:54 am
When Ben burn has nothing to say, he says it. The blocking script filters out the noise.nk (dbc370) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:55 am
https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/884779027625644033/6bUFtWPG_400x400.jpgColonel Haiku (7680d5) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:56 am
FredZ did not mention *genetic predispositions*. Stop putting words in people’s mouths.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:58 am
And Paul Wolfowitz should be doing life in Leavenworthmg (31009b) — 10/13/2017 @ 8:59 am
Some details here:
https://securitystudies.org/preview-new-iran-strategy/narciso (d1f714) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:00 am
That may be the selfish, narcissistic way you thought as a youngster and child like adult but I didn’t. Stop projecting your moral shortcomings in others.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:01 am
What are you people afraid of? Changing your mind? Oh noes….Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:02 am
Hoagie: please block me.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:03 am
You’re welcome, Haiku.DRJ (15874d) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:08 am
… because we can’t make these points enough, not to criticize but to try to prevent it from happening again.DRJ (15874d) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:11 am
Escape hatch open scardycats..new thread!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:17 am
Even for non-preexisting conditions, Fred Z. The premiums of all the insureds who never get pregnant pay for the OB/GYN care of those who do, and still leave a profit for the insurance company. The same way that insured drivers who never get into a major accident … but you get the picture.nk (dbc370) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:17 am
Liberals changed our culture in part by constant repetition of what they think is wrong with America and how they would change things to make it better. That repetition ingrained it in our minds. Conservatives need to take a page from their book, but not the way Trump has — with arrogance and “in your face” hostility and insults. Conservatives need to constantly remind people what works and what doesn’t work.
Populism is popular emotion but it doesn’t change things. Conservatism changes things, which is why liberals fear it so much.DRJ (15874d) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:20 am
You guys wanted the freeeee market healthcare, then you complain about corporate profits.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:23 am
When you say “you guys” exactly who are you referring to because I don’t recall any conservative being against corporate profits or any kind of legit profits at all. Again, you’re projecting your leftist bias and programming onto others. We here are capitalists and as such are very pro corporate profits.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:30 am
Insults harden opinions but that is fine with Trump. He won the primaries with less than 40% of the vote in the contested states so securing his base is all he cares about (other than the insult to his ego). He’ll worry about the general election later, but not much because he depends on the fact that most Republicans and many conservatives won’t vote Democratic in a general election.
He has figured out Republicans’ weak spots and knows he can play them. It’s time for Republicans to figure out his, preferably before 2020.DRJ (15874d) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:31 am
One big weak spot is that Trump is unable to work with Congress to pass legislation.DRJ (15874d) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:32 am
“Even for non-preexisting conditions, Fred Z. The premiums of all the insureds who never get pregnant pay for the OB/GYN care of those who do, and still leave a profit for the insurance company. The same way that insured drivers who never get into a major accident … but you get the picture.
nk (dbc370) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:17 am
It’s been mentioned before but perhaps you could unblock nk and others so you don’t keep missing context, hoagie.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:32 am
When you made that comment DRJ, you brought to mind this one by Rand:
Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:35 am
What on earth does nk’s statement have to do with anything you’ve been comb!tching about?Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:37 am
Lol.hokay hoagie…Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:40 am
That’s one way to look at it but I rather think it’s Congress that can’t work with Trump which is why he has to use EO’s. It’s Congress that can’t pas sh!t, Trump just has to sign what they pass.Rev.Hoagie® (6bbda7) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:41 am
this idea what Mr. French has, that the republican character’s supposed to be all precious and frilly and proper – all sweet-smelling lace and finery like romney-panties
i reject this idea
America at its best is bold and rambunctious because FREEDOM is bold and rambunctious
that’s the character of which President Trump is a magnificent paragon
it resonates with me and I don’t mind saying sohappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:42 am
Great quote, Hoagie 71. I admire that you have an appreciation for quotes like that and (unlike me) a memory to remember them!DRJ (15874d) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:47 am
ugh wrong thread i shouldn’t comment while i cook i’m a put it where it’s opposed to behappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:50 am
How about parental leave of 12 weeks per parent? Bet you can find someway conservatives must pay for it..lolBen burn (b3d5ab) — 10/13/2017 @ 9:52 am
It looks like people don’t remember it, but at the time, insurance recissions (retroactive insurance cancellations) were all over the news. Ostensibly these were done due to fraudulent or erroneous insurance applications, but in many cases it was determined that insurance companies cancelled policies of people facing high expenses because it was cheaper than paying out. To me, at least, this was one of the primary drivers for the pre-existing condition coverage.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2009/09/07/AR2009090702455.htmlDavethulhu (fab944) — 10/13/2017 @ 10:21 am
@DRJ:I wish he were more thoughtful and less arrogant, because he might have been able to work with the GOP Congress to accomplish something more permanent through legislation
There has been no permanent legislation that a majority of even the GOP could agree on, much less one that can win any Democrat votes. I’m sorry, Congress owns this issue. They were perfectly willing to repeal when it was theater, but it was all theater, and that cannot be blamed on Trump.
His only failing there was believing them when they said they wanted repeal. And his presence in the Oval Office now is 100% at their feet for not being credible with the electorate.Frederick (64d4e1) — 10/13/2017 @ 10:46 am
Putin’s Puppet / Captain Chaos strikes again, maximizing strife and chaos. It’s dude’s job.Tillman (a95660) — 10/13/2017 @ 11:05 am
If you can cause enough chaos, you can get away with anything. Ask any alcoholic.Tillman (a95660) — 10/13/2017 @ 11:10 am