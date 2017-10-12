Patterico's Pontifications

10/12/2017

Report: FBI to Open Investigation Into Weinstein

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 7:50 am

I have the details at RedState.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]

45 Responses to “Report: FBI to Open Investigation Into Weinstein”

  1. is harvey weinstein really any more scummy than your average FBI agent?

    happyfeet (28a91b) 10/12/2017 @ 7:58 am

  2. Yes.

    nk (dbc370) 10/12/2017 @ 8:00 am

  3. How many of you have read “Portnoy’s Complaint” by Philip Roth? Read the book, not seen the movie.

    nk (dbc370) 10/12/2017 @ 8:02 am

  4. Maybe Cyrus vance could have redeemed himself by holding him, before he skated over to maverick toen

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 8:04 am

  5. But to make it a federal investigation, seems dubious.

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 8:06 am

  6. What of this connection:
    https://www.timesofisrael.com/wiesenthal-center-isnt-withdrawing-prize-given-to-harvey-weinstein/

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 8:08 am

  7. Otoh, it would be interesting to see how many tendrils this mabuse of motion pictures had spun to how many counterparts

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 8:11 am

  8. this is the same FBI what keeps bungling the investigation in Las Vegas yes or is it different

    happyfeet (28a91b) 10/12/2017 @ 8:14 am

  9. Lots of federal laws involved, including the National Labor Relations Act. But this particular instance is probably a civil rights complaint received by the DOJ and referred to the FBI (who else?) for investigation.

    nk (dbc370) 10/12/2017 @ 8:14 am

  10. Like a collection from whizzo chocolates

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/11/business/weinstein-company.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 8:24 am

  11. So Herr tiger and katsenberg might have some explaining to do.

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 8:31 am

  12. You really, really, don’t want to do sexual harassment if your employees are unionized. There was a case (I only know it anecdotally so no citation) where the boss was sleeping with a bunch of women in the office but not the plaintiff. She sued him for non-sexual harassment and won. Her theory was that she was also entitled to the extra benefits, pay and promotions the ones he “sexually harassed” got, and the court agreed with her.

    Now imagine all the women in the Screen Actors Guild claiming they should have had the benefit of Weinstein’s casting couch, auditioning for the lead role in “Shakespeare In Love”. 😉

    nk (dbc370) 10/12/2017 @ 8:44 am

  13. Well, well, this is going to impact all sorts of sacred cows.

    Film at 11.

    Patricia (5fc097) 10/12/2017 @ 8:47 am

  14. But then agAin sexual harassment originates in the id, not the superego.

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 8:47 am

  15. if Mr. Harvey goes to jail and it really was his brother what started all this on him

    i don’t know but if I were that brother i’d feel terrible especially if Mr. Harvey hurts himself

    but then again there was the business to think about as well

    what a mess

    Ben Affleck needs to stop groping people

    and i think he’s drinking again if that picture Mr. Drudge had up yesterday is at all recent

    happyfeet (28a91b) 10/12/2017 @ 8:52 am

  16. Now the wallet is something else again:

    https://althouse.blogspot.com/2017/10/weinstein-company-was-aware-of-payoffs.html

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 8:52 am

  17. While I think they are going to initially look at whether he might have committed any federal crimes, the more likely basis for opening a federal investigation is to have a UFAP procedure in place — “unlawful flight to avoid prosecution (or arrest).”

    This is based on his public statement that he’s going to Europe to get sex addiction treatment. Its to prevent him from “Going Polanski” on them

    shipwreckedcrew (56b591) 10/12/2017 @ 9:09 am

  18. hf

    FBI: maybe

    Secret Service: probably not

    Pinandpuller (04ae53) 10/12/2017 @ 9:14 am

  19. nk

    Don’t unions call women like that “free riders”?

    Pinandpuller (04ae53) 10/12/2017 @ 9:15 am

  20. Yes but that was probably a misdirect like bond did in quantum

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/10/11/grope-allegation-batman-ben-affleck-tank-justice-league

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 9:17 am

  21. I don’t know Pinandpuller. But the thought just struck me “Why should it be only the women who can sue?” The men would also have the women’s cause of action as well as one for sex discrimination.

    nk (dbc370) 10/12/2017 @ 9:19 am

  22. Groping actresses across state lines. Eliot Spitzer did it consensualy at least.

    Pinandpuller (04ae53) 10/12/2017 @ 9:22 am

  23. Did they not learn the lesson that the lowest portion of affleck, is acvdptable. Exhibit a) live by night.

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 9:22 am

  24. FBI Is a laugh a minute swamp creature

    mg (31009b) 10/12/2017 @ 9:24 am

  25. Sex discrimination. Age discrimination. Race discrimination.

    If this were a Seinfeld plot he would be sentenced to sleep with an old white male.

    Pinandpuller (04ae53) 10/12/2017 @ 9:25 am

  26. Man is born free, and everywhere he is in moderation.

    Day one: Ben Burn held hostage.

    Pinandpuller (04ae53) 10/12/2017 @ 9:26 am

  27. No, just the phantom zone, sack snider dies nit get superheroes.

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 9:39 am

  28. If you’re a person who gets a settlement you have to declare it on your taxes right?

    Could Weinstein’s company have written them off?

    Pinandpuller (92f66d) 10/12/2017 @ 9:42 am

  29. i don’t think they’re taxable Mr. pinandpuller

    happyfeet (28a91b) 10/12/2017 @ 9:44 am

  30. Mr. *Pinandpuller* i mean

    happyfeet (28a91b) 10/12/2017 @ 9:45 am

  31. Last person to admit they were harassed was Kate beckinsale.

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 9:45 am

  32. What is the federal nexus? Punishing your political enemies was an Obama pursuit.

    AZ Bob (e8857f) 10/12/2017 @ 9:45 am

  33. Whether Weinstein could deduct them as an ordinary business expense? Heh! It might be in Hollywood.

    nk (dbc370) 10/12/2017 @ 9:51 am

  34. lena dunham wasn’t groped i bet she’s pretty cheesed off about that

    happyfeet (28a91b) 10/12/2017 @ 9:52 am

  35. Ha, ha, ha! I was thinking the same thing. That half the outrage is jealousy.
    Meryl Streep: “Rose McGowan? Gwyneth Paltrow? What have they got that I don’t? It’s because they’re younger, the b!tches!”

    nk (dbc370) 10/12/2017 @ 9:59 am

  36. These are the people who laugh at mr Vice President Mike Pence.

    Pinandpuller (92f66d) 10/12/2017 @ 10:00 am

  37. Point taken. She wrote a whole up ed about that (not really)

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 10:03 am

  38. Reality has gone zombie, satire can’t keep up#
    https://mobile.twitter.com/DPRK_News/status/918495418891284480

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 10:07 am

  39. DPRK News is a satirical site.

    CFarleigh (a06bdc) 10/12/2017 @ 10:09 am

  40. Add Scotland yard to the mix:
    https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/oct/12/harvey-weinstein-nypd-and-london-police-investigating-allegations#img-1

    narciso (d1f714) 10/12/2017 @ 10:22 am

  41. 34, not even by the black dude, http://www.buzzfeed.com/sherrycj/lena-dunham-accused-odell-beckham-jr-of-not-payin-22v22?utm_term=.mqeG03A7Vr#.rdaY96prlB

    urbanleftbehind (5abba7) 10/12/2017 @ 10:27 am

  42. Maybe the FBI should hire Blaine Gabbert, he did beat out kapernick!!!

    mg (31009b) 10/12/2017 @ 10:42 am

  43. The entertainment industry has a reputation for stealing royalties and manipulating front end/back end.

    Suppose the Weinstien brothers were offloading their payoffs on the front end?

    I need Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a transparent office ASAP.

    Pinandpuller (16b0b5) 10/12/2017 @ 10:50 am

  44. Mark Steyn nails it:

    “Usually in these kinds of cases, the victims are low-level female employees, poorly paid and with zero clout within the business – see, for example, Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, etc.

    But Weinstein abused some of the most famous women on the planet – Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Angelina Jolie, Heather Graham, Rosanna Arquette… These ladies are not just award-winning actresses but businesswomen with their own companies, UN special envoys, directors and producers – and, in a couple of cases, global brands. Miss Jolie, for example, was a prominent participant at the UN Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict.

    And yet the genius of liberal, progressive, Democrat Hollywood is that, under Harvey Weinstein and his pals, it can reduce powerful, successful women to the level of the poorest, most vulnerable, minimum-wage entry-level worker in Slick Willie’s Arkansas state bureaucracy. Congratulations, feminists. The lies you told yourselves during the Clinton era really paid off.

    https://www.steynonline.com/8171/crisis-of-the-elites

    harkin (c81517) 10/12/2017 @ 10:50 am

  45. I like to speculate because it makes a spec out of u and late.

    Pinandpuller (16b0b5) 10/12/2017 @ 10:51 am

