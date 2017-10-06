New Report: Harvey Weinstein Masturbated in Front of Woman
This is not a request for a massage, or for turn-down service. This is . . . much, much worse:
Harvey Weinstein once trapped a woman in the hallway of a restaurant that was closed to the public and masturbated in front of her until he ejaculated, she says. The accusation comes a day after Weinstein was the subject of a bombshell New York Times report that revealed that he has settled at least eight sexual harassment claims.
The incident took place a decade ago, according to Lauren Sivan, who at the time was a news anchor on a local cable channel in New York, Long Island 12. She says the experience left her shocked, and that while she told friends privately what happened, she remained quiet because she was in a long-term relationship and fearful of the power that Weinstein wielded in the media.
The details involve a potted plant:
Once they left, Sivan says Weinstein leaned in and tried to kiss her. Sivan rejected that attempt and told him she had a long-term boyfriend. Weinstein then said to Sivan, “Well, can you just stand there and shut up.”
At this point, Weinstein and Sivan were in a vestibule between the kitchen and bathrooms. The only way for Sivan to get away from Weinstein required her to get past him and go through the kitchen. Sivan says she was trapped by Weinstein’s body and was intimidated.
Weinstein then proceeded to expose himself to Sivan and began to masturbate. Sivan said she was deeply shocked by Weinstein’s behavior and was frozen and didn’t know what to do or say. The incident in the vestibule didn’t last long. Sivan says Weinstein ejaculated quickly into a potted plant that was in the vestibule and then proceeded to zip up his pants and they walked back into the kitchen.
This is the incident that will finally get those ever-so-silent lefty late-nite comedians cracking jokes!
Yeah, probably not.
Well, hey. When you “came of age in the ’60s and ’70s” and “all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different” then sometimes the culture just demands that you masturbate in front of a woman and finish in a plant. I mean, who didn’t do that in the ’70s? Or, um, a decade ago?
Sheesh.
Company Scrambles as Weinstein Takes Leave and a Third of the Board Resigns
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/06/us/harvey-weinstein-sexual-harassment.htmlDCSCA (797bc0) — 10/6/2017 @ 8:53 pm
From the linked piece:
So utterly convinced of the power he wielded, so sure he could get away with anything, he called her the next day and said he had a great time? After what he did? What an absolutely sick bastard and pathetic excuse for a human being.Dana (023079) — 10/6/2017 @ 9:01 pm
In entertainment industry circles, it’s never been a secret that Weinstein was a jerkoff.
More ‘inside baseball’ tales than anything else. Old colleagues who knew him by professional acquaintance would often speak of his scumbag antics– most notably on his infamous ‘give-some-head-to-get-ahead’ yacht parties at Cannes. It was endured- nay, tolerated- often for a part- and as a part of doing business. But he certainly wasn’t a pillar of “family values promotion” like GOP/Fox mouthpieces Ailes. Or O’Reilly. Or Gingrich, etc., etc. Many late night views would likely have no idea who the hell movie exec Weinstein was anyway- and cracking jokes about him would be like quipping rain is wet– or calling Trump a moron.
Times are changing, but blaming the 1960’s and 1970’s is a script nobody will buy, Harvey. Enjoy your leave. Maybe take up… gardening.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/6/2017 @ 9:04 pm
Stephen Colbert tweeted this three hours ago:Dana (023079) — 10/6/2017 @ 10:33 pm
Link: https://mobile.twitter.com/StephenAtHome/status/916484561286115329Dana (023079) — 10/6/2017 @ 10:33 pm
When you’re 24 hours late to the story and are beaten to the jokes about Weinstein on national TV by Triumph in the Insult Comic Dog, that’s not a badge of courage on the part of Colbert, who waited to see if it was safe to make fun of ol’ Harv with the Day 2 revelations, even though the original story was published by The New York Times (did Kimmel, Fallon or Meyers even bother to do a Day 2 joke? Or are they just hoping the story’s out of the news by Monday?)John (3133c4) — 10/7/2017 @ 4:23 am
