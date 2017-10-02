Tom Petty, 1950 – 2017 [Updated]

[guest post by JVW]

[UPDATE, 3:09 pm Pacific:] Premature? CBS is apparently backtracking on an earlier report of his death, though the prospects do not sound too good.

Went into cardiac arrest last night at his home in Los Angeles. Was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital in the early hours of the morning, but by the time he arrived at the hospital it was determined that his brain had ceased functioning and he was removed from life support. Declared dead earlier this afternoon.

I wasn’t his most avid fan by any means, but I generally love music from the 1970s (the best ever era for music, I’ll start that argument on a blog post someday, but now is not the time) and I admired his first albums. I was in college when he resurfaced with the Traveling Wilburys and then had a huge hit with Full Moon Fever, and I thought both of those were excellent albums too. He would have turned 67 later this month, and in this day and age it can well be said that he left us far too early.

I wanted to put this post up in case many of you are bigger fans than I and would like a space to say a few words. I’ll leave with this Wilburys video that was made after Roy Orbison died. I liked the poignancy of Roy’s guitar in the rocking chair, and that’s how we can all think of Tom Petty today. Rest in peace.

– JVW