Tom Petty, 1950 – 2017 [Updated]
[guest post by JVW]
[UPDATE, 3:09 pm Pacific:] Premature? CBS is apparently backtracking on an earlier report of his death, though the prospects do not sound too good.
Went into cardiac arrest last night at his home in Los Angeles. Was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital in the early hours of the morning, but by the time he arrived at the hospital it was determined that his brain had ceased functioning and he was removed from life support. Declared dead earlier this afternoon.
I wasn’t his most avid fan by any means, but I generally love music from the 1970s (the best ever era for music, I’ll start that argument on a blog post someday, but now is not the time) and I admired his first albums. I was in college when he resurfaced with the Traveling Wilburys and then had a huge hit with Full Moon Fever, and I thought both of those were excellent albums too. He would have turned 67 later this month, and in this day and age it can well be said that he left us far too early.
I wanted to put this post up in case many of you are bigger fans than I and would like a space to say a few words. I’ll leave with this Wilburys video that was made after Roy Orbison died. I liked the poignancy of Roy’s guitar in the rocking chair, and that’s how we can all think of Tom Petty today. Rest in peace.
– JVW
This video reminds me of how important Petty was to the Wilburys. The fact that he was so respected by the rest of the group is testament to what a great musician he was.JVW (42615e) — 10/2/2017 @ 2:58 pm
[UPDATE:] Premature? CBS is apparently backtracking on an earlier report of his death, though the prospects do not sound too good.JVW (42615e) — 10/2/2017 @ 3:08 pm
Louisiana Rain‘s my favorite onehappyfeet (28a91b) — 10/2/2017 @ 3:24 pm
What we need at this point is a video of Petty performing “knocking on Heaven’s door”.kishnevi (e95dc4) — 10/2/2017 @ 3:25 pm
Ouch, kishnevi. Though I think Petty and the Heartbreakers toured with Dylan as the backup band, so it’s quite possible that such a video exists. I don’t have the heart to search for it, though.JVW (42615e) — 10/2/2017 @ 3:39 pm
They can stand him up at the gates of Hell, but he won’t back down.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 3:50 pm
Into The Great Wide Openmg (31009b) — 10/2/2017 @ 4:04 pm
Sorry, didn’t mean to probe an open wound.kishnevi (e95dc4) — 10/2/2017 @ 4:08 pm
You don’t know how it feels, kishnevi.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 4:13 pm
I was a fan. I loved that Rickenbacker sound and the way it matched his voice.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 4:14 pm
Looks like confirmed dead.
I was a huge fan. Brilliant artist. So much great work.JRM (de6363) — 10/2/2017 @ 5:24 pm
I wish the media would stop dragging our hearts around.
Here he is with Stevie Nicks if I got the link right.nk (dbc370) — 10/2/2017 @ 5:27 pm
He lives until Icy confirms otherwise.DCSCA (797bc0) — 10/2/2017 @ 5:29 pm