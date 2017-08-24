Legal Genius Nancy Pelosi: You Can’t Yell “Wolf” In A Crowded Theater
This is possibly the most entertaining political mangling of a famous quote since Dubya’s “won’t get fooled again” gaffe. Watch bubblehead Nancy give her vacant stare as she tries to defend denying a permit to organizers of an alt-right rally at Crissy Field in San Francisco. In the clip, which is from an interview done yesterday, Pelosi says that she is going to encourage the Park Service to deny a permit to the organizers. The permit has since been approved, and the rally will take place on Saturday. Enjoy some true Pelosi brilliance as Pelosi is asked how the Park Service could deny the permit, given the barrier of First Amendment:
INTERVIEWER: How could the Park Service justify denying that organization their free speech rights?
PELOSI: Because the Constitution does not say that a person can shout, yell wolf in a crowded theater. You are endangering people, then you don’t have a constitutional right to do that.
This clip came to me via Ken White at Popehat, who has spent a lot of time exposing the fundamental dishonesty of the actual phrase Pelosi was struggling to articulate: that you can’t yell fire in a crowded theater. In this post, for example, Ken describes the famous statement by Oliver Wendell Holmes as “the most famous and pervasive lazy cheat in American dialogue about free speech.”
The argument Pelosi is trying (and failing) to make is that violence will result from the alt-right rally. But the mere possibility that people on either side of an issue might get passionate at a rally, and that those passions could spill over into to violence, is not a valid reason to deny a permit.
Pelosi is, um, crying wolf here.
P.S. My constitutional law professor at U.T. Austin, Jack Balkin (now at Yale) once told our class that he had, in fact, yelled “fire” in an actual crowded theater. Nothing came of it.
Technically, though, she’s right, you know.
It doesn’t say that.Patterico (63e824) — 8/24/2017 @ 3:31 pm
It reminds the statement: every Napoleon has a Watergate.Raul Alessandri (610346) — 8/24/2017 @ 3:42 pm
I think under Brandenburg v. Ohio you can shout “She’s a witch!”, as long as you don’t also shout “Burn her!”
Although she sounds like she’s already “burned” here.nk (dbc370) — 8/24/2017 @ 3:43 pm
democrat-run cities in democrat-run states sure do seem to have a lot of white supremers lately
where as republican-run cities in republican-run states seem to have a notable paucity of white supremers
She mixing up the boy who cried wolf with the person who shouted fire ina crowded theatre.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/24/2017 @ 3:54 pm
Crying wolf and shouting fire are both false reports.
Now I think the Democrats are doing that.
They may be crying wolf about white supremacists and shouting fire about Donald Trump. Maybe not teh latter. Tey just want shunning because the evil of Donald Trump is contagious. And they won’t even criticize where he is truly evil except by misreprentation.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/24/2017 @ 3:58 pm
Patterico:
It’s not 1919 any more.
People no longer report fires by shouting. And they didn’t any more even before cell phones./
They had in the past, over 100 years ago:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shouting_fire_in_a_crowded_theater
The last case seeems to be 1913.
A modern example would be Shouting “Gun” in the presence of policemen.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 8/24/2017 @ 4:02 pm
Greetings:
Me, I’m thinking “Frisco’s that kind of town.”.
But seriously, all these elected officials coming out against conservative free speech and assembly whether for reasons of “hate” or worse, “public safety” needs some kind of national investigation. When those who have control or influence over the compulsive power of the state, local or otherwise, try to scare or dissuade others from the exercise of their Constitutional rights, we have clearly entered the era of the Progressive Jim Crow. I see so little difference between these folks and George Wallace of ‘don’t’ stand in the doorway, don’t block up the hall” Alabama fame.11B40 (6abb5c) — 8/24/2017 @ 4:24 pm
The press has a great time trying to diagnose various mental/emotional deficits in the President, but has no interest in politely inquiring whether the 77 year old Pelosi is showing signs of dementia.
There have been several recent video clips of her having great difficulty articulating relatively straight forward policy positions that in the past have never given her any problems.
She has maintained her grip on the Minority Leader’s post by virtue of the fact that out of 194 Democrat members in the House, 40 are from California. To oust her, a challenger would need to get to get 98 of the remaining 154 votes.
Combine that huge advantage with the fact that she is far and away the leading fundraiser for Dems in Congress because of the proximity of her district to Silicon Valley, and the ultra-rich ultra-liberals in San Francisco, and she basically buys the Minority Leader position in each new Congress.
But she’s well on her way to being the Dem version of Strom Thurmond.shipwreckedcrew (99f654) — 8/24/2017 @ 4:36 pm
Jack Balkin (now at Yale) once told our class that he had, in fact, yelled “fire” in an actual crowded theater. Nothing came of it.
Was there a fire being shown on the screen at the time?Anon Y. Mous (19e1f2) — 8/24/2017 @ 5:14 pm
@17. But she’s well on her way to being the Dem version of Strom Thurmond.
More like Dr. Zaius reciting the Sacred Scrolls.
Some know when to leave gracefully. Some don’t. Others just get the hook– or the axe.
“Remember, never trust anybody over 30.” – George Taylor [Charlton Heston] ‘Planet Of The Apes’ 1968DCSCA (797bc0) — 8/24/2017 @ 5:36 pm
I remember reading about Pelosi’s daddy who – as Democrat mayor of Baltimore – dedicated two Confederacy-related monuments. Funny, not a peep out of her about that.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 8/24/2017 @ 5:47 pm
There’s also this:
https://mobile.twitter.com/iowahawkblog/status/900840619744124929?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 8/24/2017 @ 6:01 pm
IIRC the whole “yelling fire in a crowded theatre” deal was a horrible analogy used to argue that rabbis handing out pamphlets discouraging young men from registering for the draft in WW1 should go to jail.
There’s a great video somewhere of Christopher Hitchens stating what a horrible argument it was. I think he was debating Shasi Tharoor about offensive speech and the Danish cartoons.harkin (74754c) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:00 pm
And speaking of………
“Today, with our nation beset by subversive groups and propaganda which seeks to destroy our national unity, we can look for inspiration to the lives of Lee and Jackson to remind us to be resolute and determined in preserving our sacred institutions……
…….We must remain steadfast in our determination to preserve freedom, not only for ourselves, but for the other liberty-loving nations who are striving to preserve their national unity as free nations.
…….In these days of uncertainty and turmoil, Americans must emulate Jackson’s example and stand like a stone wall against aggression in any form that would seek to destroy the liberty of the world.”
Rep. Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., speaking in Baltimore in 1948 at the dedication of a monument to honor Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
Oh yeah and he was Nancy Pelosi’s father.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/08/24/nancy-pelosis-father-helped-dedicate-confederate-monument.htmlharkin (74754c) — 8/24/2017 @ 7:08 pm
I guess she would agree:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/yvette-felarca-neo-nazi-fascism_us_59949dece4b0d0d2cc83d266?ncid=tweetlnkushpmg00000067narciso (d1f714) — 8/24/2017 @ 8:18 pm
Yes Thomas Dodd was a cold war liberal, the same for papa vanden heuvel who helped find diem in a Maryland seminarynarciso (d1f714) — 8/24/2017 @ 9:18 pm
