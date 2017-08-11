Friday Night Music
Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, performed by Mischa Maisky.
In addition to the famous prelude, I really like the second menuetto. The gigue is a lot of fun too. Just a great piece all the way through, and fascinating in the way the different parts make a cohesive whole.
Great stuff.
Yo-Yo Ma plays the cello suites at the Hollywood Bowl in about a month.Patterico (115b1f) — 8/11/2017 @ 11:30 pm
Thank you for this, P. It is a balm.felipe (023cc9) — 8/11/2017 @ 11:51 pm
More please.
Notwithstanding our disagreements, this has always been one of the reasons I come here.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 8/11/2017 @ 11:58 pm