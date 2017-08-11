Patterico's Pontifications

8/11/2017

Friday Night Music

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 10:58 pm

Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, performed by Mischa Maisky.

In addition to the famous prelude, I really like the second menuetto. The gigue is a lot of fun too. Just a great piece all the way through, and fascinating in the way the different parts make a cohesive whole.

3 Responses to “Friday Night Music”

  1. Great stuff.

    Yo-Yo Ma plays the cello suites at the Hollywood Bowl in about a month.

    Patterico (115b1f) 8/11/2017 @ 11:30 pm

  2. Thank you for this, P. It is a balm.

    felipe (023cc9) 8/11/2017 @ 11:51 pm

  3. More please.

    Notwithstanding our disagreements, this has always been one of the reasons I come here.

    shipwreckedcrew (56b591) 8/11/2017 @ 11:58 pm

