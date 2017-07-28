Charlie Gard Passes Away
[guest post by Dana]
Charlie’s mother announces her little boy’s passing :
Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie.
Charlie died at a hospice care center. The courts refused to let Charlie die at home as his parents had requested. Even in death, the powers that be determined how Charlie’s parents would say their final good-bye.
May Connie Yates and Chris Gard find great comfort and grace during this season of immense grief. And may a large portion of that comfort be found in knowing that their sweet Charlie has been welcomed home by the angels, and into the loving arms of God.
The power of the state. Never underestimate it.Dana (023079) — 7/28/2017 @ 11:52 am
John McCain sure never doeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:07 pm
Beautiful baby, rest in peace. My heart goes out to the parents who have experienced the boot on the neck in the most horrific way possible.Patricia (5fc097) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:11 pm
Politicizing tragedies like this are sub..no. Inhuman.Ben burn (70d425) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:22 pm
this isn’t a “tragedy” it’s the inevitable result of the kind of rationed health care that cowardly John McCain lied to his constituents about opposinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:24 pm
That judge has obviously never lost a child of his own. To refuse to let Charlie’s parents take him home to die is the most disgusting and cruel thing ever. He has robbed Charlie’s parents of some beautiful memories. Even if Charlie was unconscious the whole time. The thing about the ventilator not fitting through the door is a lot of rot; there are other options to that ventilator.
Now that Charlie has died, are the parents allowed to take him home?
All this comes from someone who has lived through the death of a child. But who was fortunate enough to have doctors and nurses who did their utmost to let her child die at home.Bh (69a4eb) — 7/28/2017 @ 12:45 pm