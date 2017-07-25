Some Great Blog Posts About My Court Victory Over Convicted Bomber Brett Kimberlin
I wanted to take a moment to thank a few people who took time out of their schedule to post about my court victory over convicted bomber and perjurer Brett Kimberlin.
WJJ Hoge, as always, had the news early on and provided the documents. His post noted a curious silence about the summary judgment at the Kimberlin propaganda site Breitbart Unmasked — a silence that appears to continue today. Hoge also today publishes a list of Kimberlin’s court losses, here.
William Jacobson at Legal Insurrection reminds us that one of Brett Kimberlin’s targets was Mandy Nagy, who suffered a horrible stroke from which it appears she may never fully recover. As difficult as this experience was, talking to Mandy about it regularly was one of the things that made it bearable. I miss our conversations.
Ron Coleman had his own interesting writeup about the affair. He has a particularly fascinating (and distressing) story about how people tried to “help with” (read: take over) the Slants case once it was clearly headed for a high-profile victory . . . yet when he was looking for pro bono local counsel in Maryland on this case, the sound of crickets was loud indeed — until my hero Bruce Godfrey came along.
Scott Greenfield expands on Ron’s observations, and reminds us that while some free speech causes seem to motivate the public into action, others (like mine) become largely ignored. The job is then left to stalwarts like Ron Coleman of Archer & Greiner and the Likelihood of Confusion blog, and Bruce Godfrey of Jezic & Moyse LLC, to step in and defend free speech.
Eric Turkewitz also gives a tip of his hat to Coleman and Godfrey. I think it’s worth noting that I am not a political kindred spirit of Greenfield or Turkewitz — but as Turkewitz says: “[T]hat is not the point. The First Amendment doesn’t belong to the right or the left, it belongs to all of us. When the rights of one are curtailed then the rights of all of us are.”
Robert Stacy McCain had this post, which reminds the reader that he and several other Kimberlin critics were SWATting targets. Stacy’s perpetrator was caught. The perpetrators of most of the others have not.
If I have missed any posts, let me know. Thanks to those who took the time to write about this, or to leave a comment, or send an email of congratulations. And again, thanks to people like commenters Dianna and Dustin and others (you know who you are) who have stood by my side for years while this unfolded. Folks like you made it easy to keep slogging forward when it seemed like the rest of the world had forgotten.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/25/2017 @ 8:06 am
Congratulations again. Hopefully there are more write ups in the future and this gives others the courage to come forward and support freedom of speech and speaking out for the truth against those who try and harm us.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/25/2017 @ 8:11 am
Still waiting for Breitbart Unmasked to comment.
They were relentlessly untruthful about Patterico, Ace, Popehat, RS McCain etc.harkin (140d0a) — 7/25/2017 @ 8:12 am
Ron Coleman is a classy guy:nk (dbc370) — 7/25/2017 @ 8:15 am
Loved this from RS McCain (just after he encourages people to visit here and congratulate you):
“First Amendment freedom has won,harkin (140d0a) — 7/25/2017 @ 8:16 am
and the Speedway Bomber has lost.”
No congratulatory call from the president?! Not even a tweet? Sad!Dave (445e97) — 7/25/2017 @ 8:44 am
Patrick – hit me with an email at the one you have re help with an appeal if he files a notice. Frankly, I dub the will, but having done about 50 fed appeals, I’ll help out.Shipwreckedcrew (8898a2) — 7/25/2017 @ 9:06 am
“Doubt”Shipwreckedcrew (8898a2) — 7/25/2017 @ 9:07 am
Anyone know if Kimberlin’s screen name is ‘Dave?’ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/25/2017 @ 9:28 am
Indeed!Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/25/2017 @ 9:36 am
Great to see this.
As a lawyer and the victim of wilfully and outspokenly frivolous legal proceedings I’m interested in your take on how to solve this issue.
The ability of well funded and determined bad actors to tie up opponents indefinitely in the courts is the main reason the US legal system has a bad name. I’m interested to know how it could be fixed without limiting the legitimate need for legal redress.Bob (d98963) — 7/25/2017 @ 11:16 am
Patrick’s antagonist wasn’t even “well-funded,” was he?Dave (445e97) — 7/25/2017 @ 11:22 am
Congrats, Best of luck going forward.Juiceman (c0e1c2) — 7/25/2017 @ 11:42 am
Anyone know if Ted Cruz’s dad’s screen name is “Lee Harvey Oswald”?Leviticus channeling ropelight (efada1) — 7/25/2017 @ 11:43 am
Trumpenfuhrercare gets 50 votes…build the scaffolding..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:07 pm
When the Hangman gets you…you hang!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:08 pm
How’s it going on getting Kimberlin declared a vexatious litigant in Maryland?Ingot (e5bf64) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:09 pm
Congratulations. Hard fought and well deserved.Tom Maguire (50daac) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:12 pm
Temerity to 10th power!
The anti speech blogger congratulates Patterico. Only the Bold do that.Ben burn (864baa) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:17 pm
Harkin.
Maybe you’ll like this. Speed is life.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:18 pm
I need to meet a nice Jewish girl.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:27 pm
Now I see. Maguire sees himself as harassed by untoward opinions and is happy about the squishing not the constitutional issue. That’s settled.Ben burn (864baa) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:33 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3bjZlmsb4ASteve57 (0b1dac) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:35 pm
@14. Surely it’s Gracias Knoll.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:37 pm
@15. Meh. 7 years to get to vote to plan to discuss how to make a plan.
It only took 8 years to put men on the moon.
“That other America; they did things differently.”- Dan Rather, CBS News, ‘The Moon Above; The Earth Below’ CBS TV, 1989
_______
WTF?!:
“I said right from the beginning healthcare would always be difficult.” – President Donald J. Trump, Rose Garden presser, 7-25-17DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:46 pm
Depends on who you ask. One of the weird aspects of this.
And yes, Patterico should write a book.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:47 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3bjZlmsb4ASteve57 (0b1dac) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:48 pm
HAHAHA. Nice. I kinda wish we could put the hostility away for a thread or two, put away the passive aggressive threadjacks, and just be happy that we can all agree something good happened. I guess it’s partly because to me the politics era is over. Bad guys won, and I’m not going to let it ruin my day.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:49 pm
What will their version look like? 8 years of twaddling and procrastinating leads us to a scenario..
Slot machines in hospital lobbies…poker tournaments for lucky patients.
Pleas for non profit donors to fill the health gap with oodles of charity boners. Public sympathy downfalls explaining why they had to burn the Village to save it. Compassionate conservatism..Ben burn (864baa) — 7/25/2017 @ 12:53 pm
Compassionate conservatism…
Meh. You mean compassionate capitalism, don’t you…
“Business bad? “F-ck you, pay me.” Oh, you had a fire? “F-ck you, pay me.” Place got hit by lightning, huh? “F-ck you, pay me.” – Henry Hill [Ray Liotta] ‘Goodfellas’ 1990DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/25/2017 @ 1:03 pm
It is about preserving capitalism as they weakly understand. Purposely planted IEDs to hasten demise. Why not negotiate drug prices..?
Heh.Ben burn (864baa) — 7/25/2017 @ 1:08 pm
Remember, one of the Obamacare sales pitches was our health care could be just as great as in the U.K.
“Patients are having to plead with the NHS for hip replacements, cataract surgery and other routine treatments that were once provided without question, an investigation has found.
There has been a surge in the number of special requests made by doctors on patients’ behalf for procedures to be funded.
In total, some 73,900 requests were made in 2016/17. Out of these, half were rejected as they were not deemed cost effective or beneficial.”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4666028/Patients-forced-beg-NHS-fund-cataract-hip-surgery.html
Socialism, doing nothing but making more people dependent on big government and almost everyone more miserable.harkin (d6175a) — 7/25/2017 @ 1:20 pm