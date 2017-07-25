Some Great Blog Posts About My Court Victory Over Convicted Bomber Brett Kimberlin

I wanted to take a moment to thank a few people who took time out of their schedule to post about my court victory over convicted bomber and perjurer Brett Kimberlin.

WJJ Hoge, as always, had the news early on and provided the documents. His post noted a curious silence about the summary judgment at the Kimberlin propaganda site Breitbart Unmasked — a silence that appears to continue today. Hoge also today publishes a list of Kimberlin’s court losses, here.

William Jacobson at Legal Insurrection reminds us that one of Brett Kimberlin’s targets was Mandy Nagy, who suffered a horrible stroke from which it appears she may never fully recover. As difficult as this experience was, talking to Mandy about it regularly was one of the things that made it bearable. I miss our conversations.

Ron Coleman had his own interesting writeup about the affair. He has a particularly fascinating (and distressing) story about how people tried to “help with” (read: take over) the Slants case once it was clearly headed for a high-profile victory . . . yet when he was looking for pro bono local counsel in Maryland on this case, the sound of crickets was loud indeed — until my hero Bruce Godfrey came along.

Scott Greenfield expands on Ron’s observations, and reminds us that while some free speech causes seem to motivate the public into action, others (like mine) become largely ignored. The job is then left to stalwarts like Ron Coleman of Archer & Greiner and the Likelihood of Confusion blog, and Bruce Godfrey of Jezic & Moyse LLC, to step in and defend free speech.

Eric Turkewitz also gives a tip of his hat to Coleman and Godfrey. I think it’s worth noting that I am not a political kindred spirit of Greenfield or Turkewitz — but as Turkewitz says: “[T]hat is not the point. The First Amendment doesn’t belong to the right or the left, it belongs to all of us. When the rights of one are curtailed then the rights of all of us are.”

Robert Stacy McCain had this post, which reminds the reader that he and several other Kimberlin critics were SWATting targets. Stacy’s perpetrator was caught. The perpetrators of most of the others have not.

If I have missed any posts, let me know. Thanks to those who took the time to write about this, or to leave a comment, or send an email of congratulations. And again, thanks to people like commenters Dianna and Dustin and others (you know who you are) who have stood by my side for years while this unfolded. Folks like you made it easy to keep slogging forward when it seemed like the rest of the world had forgotten.

