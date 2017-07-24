Victory over Brett Kimberlin: Summary Judgment Granted Against Convicted Bomber and Perjurer
Free speech has won.
After nearly four years, convicted bomber and perjurer Brett Kimberlin has lost his lawsuit against your favorite blogger (that’s me!). Federal District Judge George Hazel today issued an opinion granting me summary judgment in Kimberlin’s frivolous and censorious lawsuit against me.
It is a total and complete victory. There will be no trial. I will pay nothing. I will take down no blog posts about Kimberlin. The lawsuit is simply over. (Of course, he’ll appeal. He always appeals.)
My deepest thanks go to my pro bono counsel: Ron Coleman of Archer & Greiner and the Likelihood of Confusion blog, and Bruce Godfrey of Jezic & Moyse LLC.
I can’t say enough about these guys. They stood by me at all times, working for no pay — all for the righteous cause of defending free speech. Ron Coleman juggled this case with his internationally known pro bono case for the Slants, which resulted in total victory and a landmark opinion for free speech. In addition to his fine legal work with Ron on the briefs, Bruce Godfrey dealt with a prickly and difficult client (that’s me!) on discovery issues, and spent countless hours cataloguing, redacting, and organizing the voluminous discovery — not to mention dealing with the court and Kimberlin, and navigating me and Ron through the Maryland legal world.
(In an unrelated note: If anybody knows Jennifer Lawrence, contact me at patterico@gmail.com. Inside joke. But seriously, write me if you know her.)
These guys also work for pay. You should hire them.
I would be remiss if I did not mention as well the efforts of Kenneth P. White of Brown White & Osborn LLP and the essential Popehat blog. Ken not only provided strategic advice and endured dozens (hundreds?) of emails about the case, but he and Ron also handled the frivolous lawsuit against me by Nadia Naffe — another total victory where I paid nothing and retracted nothing I had said. The Naffe case was cited by Judge Hazel in today’s decision, and provided an important precedent for free speech by prosecutors and other government employees.
Thanks to my readers for sticking with me through all of this, and for the support I have received from so many of you.
It’s a good day for free speech.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Congratulations.narciso (d1f714) — 7/24/2017 @ 7:59 am
I am so pleased that you can begin—perhaps—to put all this awfulness behind you. I’m delighted that such great people have stood by you. It’s a sign of hope.
Best wishes.Simon Jester (bcb31a) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:05 am
Greetings:
Congratulations, counselor.
At risk of dampening your parade though, when I was growing up in the Bronx of the ’50s and ’60s, there was a bit of folk wisdom that taught. “If you in court you’ve already lost. The question to be decided is how much.”
Perhaps our President will mention your “Free Speech” victory in one of his tweets.11B40 (6abb5c) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:06 am
Great news for you obviously, and for the cause you judge forward here every day.Shipwreckedcrew (8356bd) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:08 am
“Nudge” – damn auto-correct.Shipwreckedcrew (8356bd) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:09 am
New to this history but it does seem you have a worthy victory. Congrats, but it must have been costly.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:13 am
Three cheers to everyone who stands up for free speech, particularly today Patterico and his awesome legal team.JVW (42615e) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:35 am
Well done and best wishes. This is good news.Machinist (4332ef) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:35 am
Congrats. It’s always so pleasant to win on one’s MSJ, so I expect that you and your counsel are feeling pretty much on the top of the hill. Don’t no beans about the suit against you, but I’ll take the default position that justice has been done. (“Default” plus, I guess, the info re: one of your attorneys – the “Slants” guy – whose position & result impressed me, there.) Again, congratulations.Q! (dc34c0) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:38 am
Congratulations!
But, having won a frivolous lawsuit, why are you not entitled to recover fees for your legal team?Dave (445e97) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:39 am
Great news, Patterico. Congratulations.Leviticus (efada1) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:40 am
Well done, Patterico!nk (dbc370) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:43 am
To be clear, my question isn’t intending to put a damper on the victory. It’s just, I know the other party was represented pro se, and it sounds like they got away with abusing the legal system and causing you years of grief without suffering any real consequences.Dave (445e97) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:45 am
Oh, and, chyeah, like if I had Jennifer Lawrence’s phone number, I’d give it to you…Dave (445e97) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:48 am
Congratulations! A great day for the good guys. Hoping his appeal is dealt with quickly and as skillfully.Lenny (5ea732) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:49 am
If I had Jennifer Lawrence’s phone number…I’d probably be prosecuted.Appalled (96665e) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:52 am
Man, I enjoyed reading that opinion. A few “Kimberlin fails” and then the coup de grace:
“Kimberlin has failed to submit evidence, rather than his own strongly held convictions, that Frey’s actions were motivated by an improper, retaliatory purpose…”
That’s gold, Jerry! Gold!Virginia SoCon (8eb3c5) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:53 am
And that emphasis is in the opinion; I didn’t add that.Virginia SoCon (8eb3c5) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:54 am
Glad to see common sense and the rule of law prevail. Congratulations on a well-deserved victory.crazy (11d38b) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:57 am
Dave, state law governs whether the winning party gets legal fees. The he general rule is that each side pays their own fees whether they win or lose. There are exceptions (see the link) but don’t be fooled by the equitable exception. It is rare and/or not allowed in most states.DRJ (15874d) — 7/24/2017 @ 8:58 am
You didn’t promise Ron a date with Jennifer Coleman if you won, did you? LOL.Dave (445e97) — 7/24/2017 @ 9:02 am
HOOOO-RAY for the good guy! And a smaller hoooo-ray for the fact that everyone on the board can agree on an item! A pity you can’t now take him to the cleaners.Bill Saracino (ad0096) — 7/24/2017 @ 9:05 am
Thanks DRJ. That’s surprising (and very unfortunate in this case).Dave (445e97) — 7/24/2017 @ 9:05 am
i abjure how long this took
that’s kinda terrifying
i helped with a litigate this year and if it had lasted a month longer i woulda needed a new liverhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/24/2017 @ 9:17 am
Why do you keep getting sued?Jim Jones (1b20b2) — 7/24/2017 @ 9:37 am
I’ll hoist a few to the good guys.
And to Kimberlin.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2hkw-qYEWQSteve57 (0b1dac) — 7/24/2017 @ 9:43 am
Congratulations!JP (f1742c) — 7/24/2017 @ 9:49 am
“Why do you keep getting sued?”
This is Brett Kimberlin, the midget bomber of Speedway, who likes to game the courts to sue people to shut up about him. Patrick can and will continue to blog about him if he wishes to do so. Brett Kimberlin wants people to shut up about him so he can continue to use his scam charities for his personal benefit.William Milkshakespeare (fd3093) — 7/24/2017 @ 9:50 am
I’ll keep the commentary to a minimum: kick ass.
Its amazing that Kimberlin can behave in a way that makes a person reasonably suspect he was involved–including his bogus complaints with your office–but if you suspect he is involved, then that is retaliation for speech! Thankfully, Hazel shot that down, and did so that even if one legal question comes out differently, Brett still loses.Aaron Walker (a88db4) — 7/24/2017 @ 10:13 am
Congratulations to my former co-defendant!
Patterico Vindicated: Judge Rules Against Brett Kimberlin’s Failed Federal SuitRobert Stacy McCain (2ed618) — 7/24/2017 @ 10:39 am
You have no idea how pleased I am for you! Congratulations!Dianna (b7aa4f) — 7/24/2017 @ 10:57 am
Why do you keep getting sued?
Jim Jones (1b20b2) — 7/24/2017 @ 9:37 am
Read this: “These guys are going to come out today and say I’m a pedophile,” said Kimberlin. “And tomorrow, I can file another lawsuit against them. And now I know what I need to do. It’s going to be endless lawsuits for the rest of their lives. And that’s what it ends up being. I sue them. They sue me. They come into court. I sue them. They come into court. That’s the way it is.”
Linky:http://patterico.com/2014/09/01/dave-weigel-covers-the-brett-kimberlin-trial/JGault (798bf2) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:01 am
Congratulations from the Lickspittle crowd.Gus Bailey (b3e74b) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:02 am
I’ll be happy to bend an elbow to help celebrate. Congrats, and thanks to Ron Coleman, Bruce Godfrey, Ken White, and all who made this possible.Jeff Lebowski (ef7bfc) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:06 am
Kimberlin has actually had success shutting people up by making the cost of telling the truth about him high.SarahW (3164f0) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:08 am
I am grateful there are still good men that will pay the freight to tell a truth that needs to be told – or defend its telling.
Congratulations on this huge win. Well deserved. Thank you for fighting against such an evil man and bringing the truth of his actions to light.
Does this also mean your former parttime blogger Aaron Worthing is free of these suits as well?
Has the evil bomber been declared a nuisance so he can no longer sue with malice to shut people up?NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:12 am
Congratulations, man. That’s fantastic news.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:17 am
I’m pretty sure BK’s appeal is already crafted, and unbearable – the same exhausted bag of dusty moans and lies. Well, he means to make people weary. I just hope the court puts him down ASAP.SarahW (3164f0) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:23 am
“I’m pretty sure BK’s appeal is already crafted, and unbearable”
And I’m sure that Goldman and Godfrey already have prepared something in the event that happens. Maybe asking the judge to throw the bench at the midget.William Milkshakespeare (fd3093) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:26 am
Good News. Congratulations.Loren (66de82) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:31 am
Hazel struck me as occasionally overgenerous with Kimblerlin and his allegations, or at least very careful with them, but the one thing that truly pissed me off, was his reference to the criminal false homicide report which brought police to P.’s house as a “prank.” The prank was no joke, and in spirit closer to attempted murder. It hurt to see it referred to as something lighthearted and funny.SarahW (3164f0) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:37 am
Congratulations, now file under Fed. R. Civ. P. 54(d)(1)John “Minemyown” Doe (4f72ed) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:38 am
Since he represents himself, do these lawsuits cost him anything in court costs? And if so, is it a flat amount or does each motion cost money to file?Dave (445e97) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:42 am
Congratulations. Now, if could only be fund to be a vexatious litigant.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:54 am
*foundKevin M (752a26) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:55 am
At this moment I don’t know if I’m more pleased that truth and justice prevailed, or that a two-faced low-down belly crawlin’ POS terrorist got zipped. In either case I’ll raise my glass and gladly drink without thirst to your continuing wellbeing.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/24/2017 @ 11:57 am
Dave, state law governs whether the winning party gets legal fees
I have a business associate who was sued for defamation, largely based on testimony he gave as a witness in a fraud trial starring the plaintiff. After hearing the plaintiff’s “case”, the judge dismissed it for lack of evidence and then turned to my friend and said “And I invite you, sir, to sue for recovery of your costs.”Kevin M (752a26) — 7/24/2017 @ 12:00 pm
O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!
The court’s choice write the memorandum such that displayed prominently on the first page we see
“However, Kimberlin warned that {failure to comply with Kimberlin’s demands] could have consequenses, stating ‘I have filed over a hundred lawsuits and another one will be no sweat for me’”,
is a statement in itself.KAGsundaram (0d677f) — 7/24/2017 @ 12:09 pm
If we only had POTUS who respected the Judiciary and the 1st Amendment..( not FIRST by accident)Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/24/2017 @ 12:19 pm
Congratulations, but Kimberlin seems to feed off his ridiculous suits.Rick Caird (511a9d) — 7/24/2017 @ 12:20 pm
There did not seem to be much recognition in the opinion of what it is like to go through such an incident, to be sure. I don’t agree with everything in this opinion, which I agree is still “overgenerous” to the bomber — but it’s good enough. A win is a win. And this is a win.Patterico (305171) — 7/24/2017 @ 12:26 pm
I agree with all of SarahW’s comments. I am especially impressed with Patterico’s determination and courage, and the dedication of his pro bono attorneys. It’s one thing to talk about principles like free speech but it’s another to sacrifice for them the way they and Aaron did.DRJ (15874d) — 7/24/2017 @ 12:53 pm
Congratulations! Thank you to you and your attorneys for standing up to this low life. It would have been nice if it could have been resolved in a more reasonable time frame (less than 2 years?).Ken in Camarillo (63ee4d) — 7/24/2017 @ 12:59 pm
Good for you, Patterico. It was a long fight so enjoy your victory. High praise to your attorney’s too.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/24/2017 @ 1:02 pm
Apparently he has a track record of an unusual number of cases like this. It seems that if you could show an unusually low rate of victories for him in these cases, it would make a great argument that he is guilty of malicious prosecution and/or abuse of process. Add to that the comment he apparently made about the casual way he files these cases.Ken in Camarillo (63ee4d) — 7/24/2017 @ 1:04 pm