Is It Just Me, or Is That Sessions Story Much Ado About Nothing?
Let’s review the central allegation of the Washington Post‘s latest “bombshell” on Jeff Sessions:
Russia’s ambassador to Washington told his superiors in Moscow that he discussed campaign-related matters, including policy issues important to Moscow, with Jeff Sessions during the 2016 presidential race, contrary to public assertions by the embattled attorney general, according to current and former U.S. officials.
Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s accounts of two conversations with Sessions — then a top foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump — were intercepted by U.S. spy agencies, which monitor the communications of senior Russian officials both in the United States and in Russia. Sessions initially failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said that the meetings were not about the Trump campaign.
In other words, the allegation is that Sessions’s account differs from that of Kislyak’s. Gee, why might a Russian mischaracterize his conversations with a top campaign official like Sessions? Can you think of any reasons?
If Kislyak didn’t know he was being monitored, he might want to make his conversations sound more important than they actually were.
But what if Kislyak did know he was being monitored? Indeed, there’s no reason to assume he didn’t know. Someone in his position would have to assume his conversations are constantly monitored. And in that case, imagine the chaos that he could cause if Americans were to believe him over Sessions. Why, he’d be laughing behind his hand!
And indeed, if you read far enough into the article, it admits that the anonymous “officials” leaking all this stuff said as much, and “acknowledged that the Russian ambassador could have mischaracterized or exaggerated the nature of his interactions.” What’s more:
Russian and other foreign diplomats in Washington and elsewhere have been known, at times, to report false or misleading information to bolster their standing with their superiors or to confuse U.S. intelligence agencies.
You don’t say!
So we have 1) a story based on anonymous sources that 2) even if true, does not mean Sessions lied.
Garbage.
All this is very interesting, I suppose . . . to Beltway insiders. But the American people don’t care about it very much — and nowhere near as much as the media does. Jon Gabriel did a very interesting analysis a few days ago, looking at the issues that Americans say they care about, and comparing that to the issues that are given time on Big Media. The results have to be seen to be believed:
If we spent half the time talking about the treachery of Shelly Capito and Lisa Murkowski that we spent lambasting our Attorney General because his statements have been contradicted by a lying Russian, we might actually get something accomplished on health care.
Priorities.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Or the ‘treachery’ of John McCain? Can’t see the leakers through the precipitation. Marcy Wheeler has been uber cautious but weighs in..
“But Adam Entous, one of the three journalists on the story (and all the stories based on leaks of intercepts) reportedly said on the telly they’ve had the story since June.
Which instead suggests the WaPo published a story they’ve been sitting on since Sessions’ testimony.
The WaPo story cites the NYT interview in which Trump attacked Sessions for his poor answers about his interactions with Kislyak.
Trump, in an interview this week, expressed frustration with Sessions’s recusing himself from the Russia probe and indicated that he regretted his decision to make the lawmaker from Alabama the nation’s top law enforcement officer. Trump also faulted Sessions as giving “bad answers” during his confirmation hearing about his Russian contacts during the campaign.
Officials emphasized that the information contradicting Sessions comes from U.S. intelligence on Kislyak's communications with the Kremlin, and acknowledged that the Russian ambassador could have mischaracterized or exaggerated the nature of his interactions.
I’m surprised gas prices don’t appear. High up, normally. Terrorism? Out of sight, out of mind.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:03 am
That graph is the most telling aspect of the whole thing.
Might remind you about your poll from a few days ago though.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:05 am
it makes you wonder though just how little integrity our cowardly, sleazy putative Attorney General hashappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:10 am
What is NEVER talked about is the Wiener/Huma hacks and domestic assistance..
CUI BONO?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:15 am
No he’s a very honorable fellow like Ashcroft, that is a problem that alinskyite pray on. The playbook hasn’t changed.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:16 am
No wiener is a degenerate, who Corey still captured the essence in house of cards, he was spaceys first murder.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:19 am
We have no such info, about the provenance of said documentnarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:21 am
My guess is both Sessions and Kislyak were sticking to facts, but define “campaign related” differently.
It’s possible that Kislyak doctored his report, but I can’t think of a reason why he would do that off the top of my head. He wouldn’t look better in the eyes of Putin.
But if I was to bet on integrity I am pretty sure I would pick Sessions over any Russian official.kishnevi (d22255) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:23 am
by cowardly recusing himself for no cause, sleazy fascist asset-forfeit kingpin Jeffy Sessions has done more damage to Americans’ perceptions of their corrupt Department of Justice than trashy, corrupt Eric Holder managed to do in his whole sordid decades-long career
it’s quite remarkable Mr. narcisohappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:23 am
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-fbi-weiner-emails-commentary-idUSKBN12X23IBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:24 am
No I disagree, but can we stop chasing stories about the army of blood sucking golden trump is amassing, I think I said too much.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:25 am
The plot on quantico was more interesting so was homeland. Designated survivor was ridiculous.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:32 am
The more Happy feet rants against Sessions, the more I like Sessions.kishnevi (d22255) — 7/22/2017 @ 11:43 am
if corrupt FBI turdboy Robert Mueller succeeded in railroading our sleazy cowardly attorney general, who himself is a bra-less pom-pom waving cheerleader for the unconstitutional practice of legalized theft called asset forfeiture, and President Trump pardoned him, would you support that decision Mr. kishnevi?happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:03 pm
Now kisyaks stroganoff got him a promotion to national security advisor, somewhat similar to Prince Bandar. Quite a leap for a bit from Odessa I’m guess.narciso (0913d5) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:09 pm
His successor antonov is a real hardliner even aftervthe ukraine sanctionsnarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:15 pm
Note, if he did NOT know we were monitoring his communications, he certainly knows now, and we can be guaranteed that we will NEVER AGAIN get any useful intelligence out of that kind of monitoring.
But we can make Trump look bad, so I guess that’s something. I assume that is what all the leakers think when they destroy our intelligence-gathering capabilities for the next 5 years.Charles (50537e) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:17 pm
but what good is intelligence gathering done by a bunch of corrupt lawless anti-american CIA pansieshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:19 pm
It’s you.
“You know the results of the latest Gallup Poll? Half the country never even heard of the word Watergate. Nobody gives a $hit.” – Ben Bradlee [Jason Robards] ‘All The President’s Men’ 1976
_______
Today’s Beldar the Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words of Wonder:
“It isn’t the press that bothers me, it’s the people within the bureaucracy that bother me. Those are the ones that there’s no excuse for leaks, right?” – President Nixon discussing ways of going after Watergate leakers in his administration with FBI Director L. Patrick Gray, secret White House Oval Office tapes, February 16, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:23 pm
The bar chart is an indictment of Trump’s lack of message discipline, not the media.
How is “Trump-related coverage” supposed to include taxes, immigration, jobs, etc if all Trump talks about in interviews, tweets, etc during the period in question is Russia and Mika Brzezinski’s face?
It’s not like the administration is communicating some kind of coherent message on those substantive topics but being ignored by the media.
When there has been something to report about on health-care, there has been no shortage of coverage.Dave (711345) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:23 pm
Like cbo report which was off by a factor of 160%, lol.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:25 pm
Like the press took up charlie gards case, that was the control question.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:28 pm
Welcome to the party pal.harkin (455bcf) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:33 pm
would you support that decision Mr. kishnevi?
Well I know of nothing Sessions has done which is remotely criminal, so yes.
Advocating for asset forfeiture just makes him another standard issue authoritarian, but it’s not corrupt or sleazy.kishnevi (d22255) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:35 pm
@6 Ben Burn
“Cui gives a sh*t?”
BTW I just found a leftie complaining that this story is stale news.kishnevi (d22255) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:37 pm
Cesar certainly did.
how is stealing money and laundering it back to the sleazy police departments who confiscated it to begin with not prima facie corruption Mr. kishnevi
it is what it is
it is exactly what it ishappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:39 pm
The Justice Department isn’t moving on Big Pot like ICE has been on illegals. I suppose that’s a good sign. That would be a whole lot of asset seizing. A sanctuary state of a different odor.Pinandpuller (3c8b4b) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:51 pm
Actually that was Matt Damon, the most dissapointing thing about that film is the entire bay state was so corrupt they never attempted such an operationnarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:53 pm
Big Pot can lawyer up. And donate to PACs.kishnevi (d22255) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:55 pm
Do you really not understand that there is a law – passed by congress and signed by the president – that allows it?Dave (711345) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:55 pm
No it’s not just you Patterico. It’s just more stale gossip and innuendo. The story is full of unsupported explosive recycled assertions. It even acknowledges it but the WaPo saw an opportunity to dump a bucket of chum, sell a few more papers and set the weekend news talk agenda.
If even a fraction of this is true, why is the esteemed special counsel allowing this supposed sleeper cell of Russian operatives for even a single day? The evil queen and her minions need to accept she lost to the court jester.crazy (11d38b) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:56 pm
In an attempt to out-do the American mainstream media’s war with logic, the French are having to explain to their own citizens why they are upset over a perceived lack of portrayal of French participation in the Dunkirk evacuation in a new film about same.
Why is an explanation necessary? The Times explains:
“The Dunkirk retreat is not taught in schools in France and is largely unknown there”.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/french-furious-at-being-written-out-of-dunkirk-film-epic-33rg8m57lharkin (455bcf) — 7/22/2017 @ 12:57 pm
@29 kishnevi
He wasn’t exactly The Senate Whisperer either.
Matt Damon asked, Marky Mark answered.Pinandpuller (3c8b4b) — 7/22/2017 @ 1:03 pm
No that was Alec Baldwin, I know he wasnt acting
https://mobile.twitter.com/Doranimated/status/888758020473315329narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 1:06 pm
Alec Baldwin’s a known child abuser
this makes me uncomfortablehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 1:11 pm
The rizzotto tray press were altogether too reluctant to investigate Obama this stroganoff thing is a,further excuse not to hold them accountable.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 1:14 pm
Meanwhile the syrians are out one airfield the Castro bros is looking over his shoulder even the Venezuelan strap is feeling wary.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 1:17 pm
her “Lil Drummer Boy” is on my christmas playlist – very nice
but I kinda put everyone’s version in there
it’s my favorite christmas singinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 1:52 pm
Saturday night massacre?
It could be on Sunday.Ben burn (5645b7) — 7/22/2017 @ 1:56 pm
the first saturday night massacre wasn’t preceded by a gruesome massacre of the CNN Jake Tapper fake news propaganda sluts’ credibility
so this will be a new twisthappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 2:06 pm
this one will feature lots of deliciously “shocked” and “appalled” republican trash though
wanna bet even perverted freak Mitt Romney gets in on the action?
i bet you a $25 Luby’s gift certificatehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 2:10 pm
Just because the law allows it does not mean it’s right, nor does it mean it isn’t corrupt. Asset forfeiture is and has been an abominable practice, completely antithetical to a free nation.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 7/22/2017 @ 2:49 pm
amoral sleaze-perv Jeffy Sessions lurvs to do asset forfeiture all up in it
it’s kinda grosshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:00 pm
i love you Mr. Trump
you’re the best thing to happen to working families since cord-cutting
thank you for all you dohappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:03 pm
First world problems
https://mobile.twitter.com/iowahawkblog/status/888532151288963073/photo/1narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:21 pm
I never said it was good (or bad) policy.
I said it was lawful, and hence not “stealing” or “prima facie corruption” as the unhinged post I was replying to claimed.
From the very limited research I’ve done, it looks like much ado about nothing in the cosmic scheme of things, and hence I take no position on the merits.
If it is bad policy, then opposition to it should be based on that argument, not specious nonsense.Dave (711345) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:21 pm
yeah whatever i don’t do asset forfeiture cause unlike this Jeff Sessions p.o.s. i try to walk with the Lordhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:23 pm
Not asked: “What the F is the Washington Post doing with NSA intercepts?” Where did they get them? Why isn’t their editor in jail going on about protecting sources?Kevin M (752a26) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:26 pm
You just have to stand back in amazement as the Post uses feloniously-obtained information to go after someone for, at BEST, an ethics violation. Am I the last person who actually cares about classified information and protecting means and capabilities?Kevin M (752a26) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:29 pm
That’s why my long query on the other thread.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:30 pm
Asset forfeiture, or the taking of assets before someone is convicted of a crime, is simply legal robbery. There’s this clause in the Constitution about people not being deprived of life or property without due process. The lack of a conviction is a lack of due process; the government shouldn’t be allowed to seize assets just based on an accusation. All asset forfeiture laws should be repealed immediately.
You can hide behind the fact that it’s the law if you want to, but it’s a bad law, and it’s just plain wrong.Chuck Bartowski (bc1c71) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:30 pm
Yes, Jeff Session and asset forfeiture and the death of the 5th Amendment.
Still, you don’t frack with national security and TS information. You just don’t!Kevin M (752a26) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:31 pm
This might explain Pika’s got of pique against archetypal white southern villain:urbanleftbehind (8d42ac) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:39 pm
http://abc7chicago.com/technology/pokemon-go-fest-attendees-in-chicago-refunded-after-app-crash/2242365/
that game is demeaning besides being effing barbarichappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:41 pm
Misleading.
Cable television news is produced for viewers to dip into programming for an hour or so at best then go on living their lives. Repetition is SOP – particularly on opinion programming as opposed to straight news. If you’re consuming more than an hour or so each day– see a doctor. Cable news producers know viewing habits and profiles of their audiences well– virtually down to the minute- and program accordingly. Product lives and dies by ratings. [Ask Greta Van Sustren — or the President of the United States.]
If you spend more than an hour watching cable TV news in an airport bar– you’ll miss your plane.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:42 pm
Mr. urban that story’s actually kind of a terrifying/sobering reminder about how on your own you are if the sh!t ever gets real in downtown chicagohappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:45 pm
If we spent half the time talking about the treachery of Shelly Capito and Lisa Murkowski…
??? “we”??? Though you left the GOP–must be a “conservative” bugaboo.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:47 pm
oops Mr. DCSCA you did a misunderstand
that chart is based on broadcast evening news not cablehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:48 pm
Yes, they have their customers number these media bizness people.
Like our elected Leaders, programming is by public demand. You get the Gubmint and Media you deserve.Ben burn (5645b7) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:50 pm
@64. Shouldn’t be a concern to you then, Mr. Feet; audiences for the 22 minute evening newscasts are so low now you can likely make book in Vegas one will eventually disappear within a decade or so. (They’re dying off, too.) They know their audience well– over 60. The advertising base is chiefly Big Pharma. It’s not cost-effective programming in this media landscape.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:53 pm
what you mean to say is oops my bad I shoulda checked the methodologyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:56 pm
Always believe what Russian spies say.nk (dbc370) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:58 pm
@64. Postscript. BTW news packages for the broadcast nets are cross-fed between the cablers and broadcast outlets. Another cost-cutting element. Might as well be graphing newspaper coverage of the same topics. But if you’re consuming more than hour of this crap via any medium, again, see a doctor.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:59 pm
That’s not a subject anyone remotely interested in making a career of politics will want to touch with nitrite gloves, is it? But until Joe Lunchbucket gets some veg time to meditate on these matters, nothing will change. Why do you think we are kept busy?Ben burn (5645b7) — 7/22/2017 @ 3:59 pm
@67. The bad is even citing broadcast news. It is a red herring; more or less irrelevant in today’s media landscape.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:00 pm
I was too esoteric.
Google the phrase Mighty Handful.
I remember when Chet Huntley would editorialize by raising a bushy eyebrow while quoting LBJ. That would puss my Dad off more than if he went HannityInsanity.Ben burn (5645b7) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:05 pm
Is puss even a word?Ben burn (5645b7) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:07 pm
yes yes stay calm and puss onhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:09 pm
There is no subtlety any longer. It’s all clashing brass and no signal- to-noise ratios measurable. We need Brawndos electrolytes.Ben burn (5645b7) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:12 pm
Where does it say they have NSA intercepts? All the passage quoted says is that “current and former US officials” claimed intercepts appearing to contradict Sessions’ testimony exist.Dave (711345) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:17 pm
@73. My fondest memories of Chet Huntley was having him pointed out to us eating lunch at his desk in the NBC News room while on a tour back in the early 60s, the end of week Vietnam body counts and his bemusement at a set of HO trains set up in concentric circles on the studio floor with toy Gemini capsules perched on them to demonstrate to viewers the Gemini 6-7 rendezvous. It was so silly it remains memorable. We were NBC early on but as the space race heated up it was Cronkite from then on.
Look up the audiences for the Big Three (well, 2 and a half- ABC News was a joke then) back in the day- “Yugggggely’ bigger by millions compared to the waste of airtime today.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:18 pm
Monopolies work wonders for those fortunate enough to have them…Dave (711345) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:25 pm
Well, DCSCA,attention spans are also silly short for demos. Again, that relates to the Freeeeee market of commercial spots.Ben burn (5645b7) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:33 pm
We learned to shut down the turbine @breaks and the interval is our new attention span.
66 – “”Shut up.” He explained.” – Ring Lardnerharkin (455bcf) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:38 pm
http://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/what-its-like-to-get-laid-off-at-the-carrier-plant-trump-said-hed-save
Huey Long, where are you?Ben burn (5645b7) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:51 pm
@81. Comrade harkin carries the party line! Ring Lardner was a member of the Communist Party.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:53 pm
Ben Shapiro
All of which suggests that Trump isn’t the engine, he’s the hood ornament for a certain movement that now feels liberated from traditional rules of decent behavior. Trump allows us to indulge our id and feel righteous while doing it. We grew up believing that decent behavior made you a decent person — but then we realized that breaking the rules not only makes victory easier, it’s more fun than having to struggle with the moral qualms of using moral means to achieve moral ends. So we’ve constructed a backwards logic to absolve ourselves of moral responsibility. The first premise: The other side, which wants bad things, cheats and lies and acts in egregious ways.Ben burn (5645b7) — 7/22/2017 @ 4:55 pm
Sad piece.
Maybe it’s time to stop tugging on the The Donald’s cape and focus on the bonafides of sidekick Pence.
“Holy hot seat, Batman!” – Robin, Boy Wonder [Burt Ward] ‘Batman’ ABC TV, 1966-68DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 5:06 pm
That opening to hacksaw ridge was strong, was it demostheneses who recommended it.
Everyone of these squirrels were designed to waylay a change to obama,polictnarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 5:20 pm
I keep hearing Trump loves a good fight..rhetoric and bombastic weapons of stale gas? I doubt he’s ever been in a fist fight unless he imagines he vicariously paid a proxy.Ben burn (5645b7) — 7/22/2017 @ 5:27 pm
@87. He yells and screams; fights like a girl–well, Roy Cohn anyway.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 5:28 pm
God, what a jackass, ambassador to there might have been the only job is have given Sheriff Clarke. http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/07/22/philippines-duterte-vows-to-not-come-to-the-u-s-ive-seen-america-and-its-lousy/urbanleftbehind (8d42ac) — 7/22/2017 @ 5:39 pm
Yes it’s bezos,but they find the blind nut:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/book-party/wp/2017/07/18/samuel-huntington-a-prophet-for-the-trump-era/?hpid=hp_no-name_opinion-card-b%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.7be75d179e33narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:04 pm
Don’t be this guynarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:18 pm
https://www.weaselzippers.us/350038-gop-billionaire-says-doctors-should-have-killed-baby-trump/
mike fernandez is a creepy somewhat-deranged douchebag what spent millions trying to make Jeb Bush the president of the united states
before that he was all up Mitt Romney’s butt to the tune of god knows how many more millions
now he’s twisting offhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:26 pm
During the Republican primaries, Fernandez funded newspaper ads comparing Trump to Hitler, Mussolini, and Perón.
pretty much has all the class you’d expect of a romney/bush supporterhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:27 pm
I pointed out how in the 80s some of Jebs associates were not fit for polite company, according to local reporters like freedberg in the journal, and jackalope likes jefferson morleynarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:30 pm
In the 10s, kranish insinuated mitt find some of the paramilitary factions in so salvador.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:32 pm
Niw,thiz,was a Leak of significance:
https://mobile.twitter.com/LegInsurrection/status/888805724507316226narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:36 pm
Well, they’re all not as level headed as Narciso, except I thought that malady was limited to the cable journalist contingent.urbanleftbehind (8d42ac) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:37 pm
speaking of deranged nutjobshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:40 pm
Fernandez was on the express authority down there, then he resigned in a fit of pique.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:41 pm
he doesn’t seem like a very stable personhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:45 pm
On Spanish cable, there is one or two straight shooting hosts but then they allow bottom feeder like the mayor of Hialeah a Michael curled figure except he was never convictednarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:47 pm
Schoenfrld has been this close to full scanners mode
https://pjmedia.com/rogerkimball/2017/07/22/some-advice-for-president-trump-plus-announcing-a-new-charity/narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 6:53 pm
I would say it was an enjoyable film, but is very affecting and it puts things in perspectivenarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 7:11 pm
a Michael curled figure except he was never convictedkishnevi (bfcc0b) — 7/22/2017 @ 7:23 pm
I thought he was. Or was that another alcalde I’m thinking of.
He never served time, that was the distinctionnarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 7:28 pm
I am so glad I live in Broward.kishnevi (bfcc0b) — 7/22/2017 @ 7:33 pm
Although of course we had Rosenstein and a few others.
Ahem alcee Hastingsnarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 7:42 pm
We’ve learned a lot about priorities these last couple of years.ThOR (4e5f4c) — 7/22/2017 @ 7:43 pm
number one: get corrupt pig wife cushy cabinet job with sweet pension attachedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/22/2017 @ 7:52 pm
You’re right. Somehow I always thought he was based in Dade.kishnevi (bfcc0b) — 7/22/2017 @ 7:56 pm
Hialeah, the Cicero/Huntington Park of Greater Miami.urbanleftbehind (8d42ac) — 7/22/2017 @ 7:59 pm
I lived there for a time, more significantly I learned to drive there.narciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 8:03 pm
In other news
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4720366/Trump-attend-commissioning-USS-Gerald-R-Ford.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 7/22/2017 @ 8:24 pm
Now here’s one brave son of a b*tch:
Starbucks customer takes on armed robberDave (711345) — 7/22/2017 @ 8:46 pm
@113. In other, other news: Why John McCain called this $13 billion aircraft carrier a “spectacular” debacle
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/checkpoint/wp/2015/10/01/why-john-mccain-called-this-13-billion-aircraft-carrier-a-spectacular-debacle/?utm_term=.d602f6f1d6c6
“My brain hurts.” – T.F. Gumby [Michael Palin] ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’ 1970DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/22/2017 @ 9:11 pm
It’s true. WaPo and the Democrats are exposing our top spy tool, the most important intelligence boon since our ability to eavesdrop after breaking the ENIGMA code, of monitoring Russian top level Russian conversations because this conversation between an ambassador and a Senator is so utterly important it means we have to destroy that tool now.jcurtis (7499d7) — 7/22/2017 @ 9:25 pm
114, irony is that on that same network’s home page, there’s a story of an MMA fighter killed in a home invasion.urbanleftbehind (8d42ac) — 7/22/2017 @ 9:30 pm
Thanks to Mike Flynn, the Russians already knew this six months ago.Dave (711345) — 7/22/2017 @ 9:33 pm
OT. This manual in the works might become as important a milestone as the Green Book.urbanleftbehind (8d42ac) — 7/22/2017 @ 9:52 pm
118
Flynn exposed to the Russians our Russian eavesdropping capabilities? I don’t think you’ll back that one up with evidence. Whereas the evidence is right there in the details that WaPo and their Democrat sources have destroyed our eavesdropping capabilities against the top level Russians by informing them that we have intercepted something about a conversation with some Senator from Alabama. Was it Putin himself whose conversations we were intercepting until today?
Through ENIGMA and other code breaking abilities during WW2, would we have ever exposed our code breaking discoveries to bust an ally working with the axis? Just the knowledge of the collusion would let you find a way to bust the guy without giving up your Holy Grail spying tools.
So even if the recordings show Sessions conspiring against America with his Russian comrades, it doesn’t keep WaPo reporters and their sources from having ropes placed around their necks for exposing our most crucial spy tool.jcurtis (7499d7) — 7/22/2017 @ 10:06 pm