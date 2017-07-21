Sean Spicer Resigns

[guest post by Dana]

Here we go:

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned on Friday morning, telling President Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Mr. Trump offered Mr. Scaramucci the job at 10 a.m. The president requested that Mr. Spicer stay on, but Mr. Spicer told Mr. Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

It’s true that Spicer faced a great number of difficulties in his short tenure, and yet he was the one who chose to jump on the Trump train, knowing full well what that entailed. While some of the difficulties he faced were of his own making, some were the result of trying to cover for a boss who habitually undercut his staff and turned on a dime. Ultimately, the press secretary damaged his own credibility from the get-go. So, on one hand: It took 183 days to resign??? On the other hand: It took 183 days to resign!!! Also, I’m not surprised that President Trump tapped his friend Scaramucci for a position. It makes sense: Trump reportedly likes how Scaramucci appears on television, he’s a close and loyal friend to the President, and yet has virtually no experience in communications.

With that, here is a revealing look at Anthony Scaramucci:

And there is this: ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl just tweeted:

Strange times — I just went to ask @PressSec (@seanspicer) a question about @Scaramucci. He slammed the door in my face.

Strange times, indeed.

–Dana