Sean Spicer Resigns
[guest post by Dana]
Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned on Friday morning, telling President Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.
Mr. Trump offered Mr. Scaramucci the job at 10 a.m. The president requested that Mr. Spicer stay on, but Mr. Spicer told Mr. Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to a person with direct knowledge of the exchange.
It’s true that Spicer faced a great number of difficulties in his short tenure, and yet he was the one who chose to jump on the Trump train, knowing full well what that entailed. While some of the difficulties he faced were of his own making, some were the result of trying to cover for a boss who habitually undercut his staff and turned on a dime. Ultimately, the press secretary damaged his own credibility from the get-go. So, on one hand: It took 183 days to resign??? On the other hand: It took 183 days to resign!!! Also, I’m not surprised that President Trump tapped his friend Scaramucci for a position. It makes sense: Trump reportedly likes how Scaramucci appears on television, he’s a close and loyal friend to the President, and yet has virtually no experience in communications.
With that, here is a revealing look at Anthony Scaramucci:
And there is this: ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl just tweeted:
Strange times — I just went to ask @PressSec (@seanspicer) a question about @Scaramucci. He slammed the door in my face.
Strange times, indeed.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
I may have missed it, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard from Steve Bannon…Dana (023079) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:04 am
sounds like he’s just another low-class piece of harvardtrash what likes to sit near the kids with money and powerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:07 am
During the 2016 presidential election, Scaramucci first endorsed Scott Walker and later Jeb Bush.
this pathetic little dude is effing *desperate* to be relevant
principles flexiblehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:11 am
The scum is in the bag; now playing Mini-Me for The Donald– Anthony Scaramucci
“You talkin’ to me?” – Travis Bickle [Robert DeNiro] ‘Taxi Driver’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:12 am
So Melissa McCarthy has to put on the Huckabeast costume?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:12 am
lol get a load of his wifehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:13 am
his daughter’s a cutie
she sings plus silverware is involvedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:15 am
Well that’s a good start, trapdoors,and tigers would be a good next step.narciso (d1f714) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:16 am
she had a teensy part in the les miz movehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:17 am
really loving the vocal stylings of amelia scaramucci – she nailed ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:19 am
What does Spicer have to a apologize for again?narciso (d1f714) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:21 am
happyfeet:
Just curious. Is there anything about the way the Donald conducts this administration that bothers you?Appalled (96665e) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:27 am
Ohhhh Captain…
Don’t believe Sean-On-The-Outside signed a ‘non-disclosure agreement’ for his gov’t gig as Press Secretary to the President. But then, golly-gee, what problem could an experienced, seasoned, media communicator be now he’s free?
“Mamma-mia, thatza ‘Spicey’ meat-a-ball!” – Alka Seltzer TV ad tag, 1975DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:28 am
Considering Scarinucci’s tweets listed above, I’d have to say he sounds like a typical kneejerk Democrat dunderhead.
I sure hope The Donald knows what he’s doing, because I don’t see the smart of it. Sure, Spicer was a weak sister and had to go, but Scarimucci hasn’t made his bones yet, and those tweets sure as hell don’t bode well for the bare knuckles brawls clearly waiting in the offing.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:39 am
We’ll always have https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbusGj5OjfA to remember Spicer by.
This would be a great opportunity to hire Milo as Press Secretary. It would be fabulous!Ingot (e5bf64) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:42 am
I was just reading some articles on Spicer, and came across this: Trump reportedly likes how he appears on television. It sounds very consistent with what we know about the president regarding television and qualities he looks for in people. I’ve updated the post with this link.Dana (023079) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:45 am
Spicer For Hire.
The bidding war begins… who gets him: MSNBC, Fox or CNN?
(Psssst: Sean; at NBC, you get a motorized podium to play with. OTOH, at Fox, you have plenty of blond dolls to use as props… CNN only has bitter Lemon.)DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:48 am
@16. Oh yeah, Dana. Image over substance is Trump 101; The Scar’s been ‘auditioning’ all over business media for a while for a WH gig. This guy’s a bad egg, even by NYC standards. Perfect for TrumpWorld.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:51 am
Gonna miss the Sean Spicier parody twitter account but looking forward to when Anthony Scaremuch takes over.harkin (536957) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:53 am
Is there anything about the way the Donald conducts this administration that bothers you?
no i trust him
he’s done so good and the man has common sense to spare – he has fantastic instincts about the kind of policies he wants to see – always keeping an eye on results that will lead to prosperity and an improvement in the circumstances of real people like you and me
obama only cared about perception – his actual policies were very rapey crude and violent to normal people – he’s an evil, ugly person, and criminal pig Hillary promised to be even more so
but instead we got President Trump!
and everyday I wake up feeling happy that I’m not going to get raped or brutalized by the thugtrash failmerican government (unless p.o.s. fascist slutboy Jeff Sessions decides to take all my sh!t)happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:56 am
oopers *every day* i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:57 am
God, I’ll cop to being an ethnocentrist, but the curtains (the cloth kind) have been pulled on Happy with Sessions and OJ.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/21/2017 @ 11:00 am
and I’m ready to know what Scaramucci knows
ask him my questions
and get some answers
will Mueller be fired and if so will it
What’s the word?
Burn!happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 11:04 am